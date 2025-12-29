December 29, 2025

We have entered that window of the year between Christmas and New Years when no one knows what day it is.

Once we are out of the holiday haze, we are at the starting line of what hints at being a wild and crazy year. As we start this race, we are here and ready for it.

Of course, 2025 was improbable. We documented hundreds of events and changes that happened. Things that occurred last January seem to be ten years ago, despite the year passing very quickly.

We are living in a time of seismic adjustments. The earth is changing under our feet and most of the movement is unseen and unfelt. There is so much work that needs doing and so much accountability that needs to dished out.

We are looking forward to spending the year with you all … discussing the news, sharing the truth and praying together.

We fervently pray you all have a healthy, prosperous and joy-filled new year.

We will be back to our regular M-W-F schedule starting on January 5th. In the meantime, here is some news that may have slipped by you while otherwise occupied with Christmas.

1- To begin the year, please take 30 minutes to watch or listen to this interview with Sidney on the Eric Metexas podcast.

#29 - Sidney Powell guests on The Eric Metaxas Show

Sidney Powell’s sobering conversation on faith, courage, and the unfinished story of 2020.

What happens if corruption is never confronted? What happens if it is?

Timestamps 00:00 – Why Sidney Powell is a hero and what she endured

03:30 – Faith, family, and how courage is formed

10:33 – Where we are now on the 2020 election

16:27 – Will DOJ & FBI corruption be held accountable?

25:53 – America’s third existential crisis

29:39 – Revival, hope, and what must happen next.

Listen on Apple Podcasts.

Or watch on YouTube to see Sidney’s Santa purse!

2- If you do nothing else today, go to X/Twitter and follow Nick Shirley.

Nick is a 23 year old who has more journalism chops than everyone in the Fake News…combined.

Over the weekend, he and a few others blew the lid off MORE massive fraud in Minnesota. It is jaw dropping.

But, as of this writing none of it has been covered by the main newspapers in MN or any other Fake News.

Nick Shirley on X

3- A funny thing happens when you arrest, jail and deport violent criminals!!!

NYPost

Murders in US are down nearly 20% — likely the largest single year drop ever

QUOTE: The nationwide murder rate fell dramatically in 2025 — in what’s likely the largest single-year drop ever recorded, according to new crime data. Killings in the US plunged nearly 20% compared to last year, following a COVID-era spike in violence, according to the Real-Time Crime Index. In total, there were 5,912 murders recorded in the US between January and October 2025, compared to 7,369 during the same time period in 2024. “[It’s a] remarkable drop in crime,” crime data analyst Jeff Asher noted. “[It] almost certainly fell at a historic clip in 2025, led by the largest one-year drop in murder ever recorded,” the co-founder of data analytics firm, AH Datalytics, added. The positive trend includes a more than 20% decline in New York City, a 28% drop in Chicago and a nearly 28% plunge in Washington, DC, where President Trump oversaw a massive crime crackdown. Murder in Los Angeles County also fell by nearly 19% along with a 7.5% decrease in New Orleans. Other crimes dropped as well this year, with motor vehicle thefts plunging 23% and aggravated assault dropping roughly 8 %Crime rates have ultimately been declining since 2021, according to data from the FBI.

4- This is an aspect of the Deep State that President Trump is working to clean and refresh.

AP linked at Western Journal

Trump Axes Dozens of Ambassadors Appointed by Biden

QUOTE: The Trump administration is recalling nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and other senior embassy posts as it moves to reshape the U.S. diplomatic posture abroad with personnel deemed fully supportive of President Donald Trump’s “America First” priorities. The chiefs of mission in at least 29 countries were informed last week that their tenures would end in January, according to two State Department officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel moves. All of them had taken up their posts in the Biden administration but had survived an initial purge in the early months of Trump’s second term that targeted mainly political appointees. That changed on Wednesday when they began to receive notices from officials in Washington about their imminent departures. The State Department declined to comment on specific numbers or ambassadors affected, but defended the changes, calling them “a standard process in any administration.” It noted that an ambassador is “a personal representative of the president and it is the president’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda.” Africa is the continent most affected by the removals, with ambassadors from 13 countries being removed: Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia and Uganda. Second is Asia, with ambassadorial changes coming to six countries: Fiji, Laos, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Vietnam affected.Four countries in Europe (Armenia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovakia) are affected; as are two each in the Middle East (Algeria and Egypt); South and Central Asia (Nepal and Sri Lanka); and the Western Hemisphere (Guatemala and Suriname).

5- More and more Swamp cleaning is happening, even over Christmas.

The Epoch Times

DOGE Says 55 Contracts Worth $863 Million Canceled in Past 5 Days

QUOTE: DOGE has estimated total savings of more than $214 billion since its creation, an amount that it says equates to roughly $1,329 per taxpayer. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) stated that federal agencies have terminated or scaled back 55 contracts over the past week, eliminating an estimated $261 million in spending tied to what the task force described as wasteful or duplicative services, DOGE stated in a Dec. 22 social media post announcing its latest update.

6- “To be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of preserving peace.” — so saith our greatest president, George Washington.

The National Pulse

Pentagon Hits Best Recruitment Numbers in 15 Years.

QUOTE: U.S. military recruiting in 2025 has reached its highest level in about 15 years, with every active-duty service exceeding its annual goals except the Army Reserve, according to Pentagon data. Department of War officials say the rebound marks a dramatic reversal from recent years of shortfalls under the former Biden regime. Pentagon leaders have linked the surge to policy and cultural shifts under President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Speaking about the timing of the increase, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell highlighted the period following the election and the confirmation of the new Secretary of War. “If you look at the data from November, from the election of President Trump and then Secretary Hegseth’s confirmation thereafter, the numbers that we’ve seen during that time period have been historic,” Parnell said. Hegseth has made military culture a central focus of his tenure, promoting what he has described as a renewed “warrior ethos.” Since taking office, he has canceled official identity-based observances, dismantled several diversity-focused programs, and stated that promotions and hiring decisions should be based strictly on merit. The Pentagon has also begun reviewing how terms such as “bullying” and “hazing” are defined and enforced, arguing that standards must distinguish misconduct from the demands of military training. Recruitment gains have been reported across multiple branches. In previous years, analysts and military officials warned that persistent recruiting gaps could strain force readiness and limit the Pentagon’s ability to meet operational demands. The 2025 figures, however, suggest those concerns have eased for now, with most services reporting enlistment levels that exceed expectations.

7- The government is no longer killing babies with our tax dollars.

Of course, the left will fight this with lawsuits but, they will lose.

Continue praying for all children, born and unborn.

The National Pulse

DOJ Reverses Biden-Era Rule, Halts Veterans Affairs Abortion Funding.

QUOTE: A U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ruling issued on Monday has overturned a former Biden regime policy that allowed the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide taxpayer-funded abortions. The DOJ opinion concludes that federal law generally prohibits the VA from aborting babies. Josh Craddock, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the OLC, said the VA secretary’s authority over medical care has clear limits. “That discretion is not limitless,” Craddock wrote, adding that the Veterans Health Care Act “makes clear” abortion services may only be provided in specific situations, such as life-threatening emergencies or as part of treatment for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages.

8- Make America Great Again ended the year with a bang!

TRUTH of the Day.

PRAY for a healthy and prosperous new year for all Americans.

PRAY for our president and his cabinet.

PRAY that more will see the truth.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for world peace. We are not giving up!

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

