1- Another interview with Sidney on many aspects of election cheating.

The Eric Metaxas Show with Sidney Powell

QUOTE: In this episode, I talk with Sidney Powell about hand counted paper ballots, her claims about Smartmatic and Venezuela, and what she says happened behind the scenes in the December 18 White House meeting.

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

2- If you have been on social media in the last day, you have seen the left, frankly, mostly women, crying and wailing over the killing of another person in Minneapolis.

They are being fed a lot of propaganda from many quarters. It is good to understand that these professional, well payed agitators are extremely organized.

Read this and share it.

PJ Media

The Left Doesn’t Want You to Know This About Alex Pretti, the Man the Border Patrol Shot

QUOTE: When Renee Good drove her car into an ICE agent earlier this month, the left tried to gaslight us into believing she was just some innocent bystander who was just at the wrong place, that she’d just dropped her son off at school and wasn’t supposed to be there. That narrative fell apart fast. Good, we soon learned, was a trained anti-ICE agitator who was absolutely there to obstruct law enforcement. Now we’re watching the same playbook unfold with 37-year-old Alex Pretti, the armed agitator shot dead by Border Patrol agents on Saturday in Minneapolis while confronting agents. The talking points are already circulating. Social media posts from the left keep hammering on Pretti’s job as an ICU nurse, as if that somehow proves he was there with pure intentions. They are gaslighting you because they want you to believe federal agents gunned down a selfless healthcare worker for no reason. That is not the case. We already knew that Pretti was carrying a loaded handgun and two extra loaded magazines when he showed up at an active ICE operation targeting a violent criminal illegal immigrant. And like Good before him, Pretti wasn’t some random citizen. He was part of an organized network dedicated to interfering with immigration enforcement. And he brought a loaded gun. Cam Higby from Newsmax spent days undercover inside the Signal messaging groups these activists use to coordinate their efforts. What he found was stunning in its sophistication. These aren’t just angry citizens showing up to protest. This is a well-oiled machine running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The groups use emojis next to members’ names to denote specific roles. You’ve got mobile patrols driving around searching for federal vehicles. Foot patrols are working the streets. Dispatchers are running constant calls directing people where ICE has been spotted and how best to interfere with their operations. License plate checkers maintain databases of known federal vehicles. Even medics are standing by. They’re running shift changes, clocking in and out, just like any organized operation. All to stop the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Each area of Minneapolis has its own group chat, with the city carved up into patrol zones that tell activists exactly where to operate. The chats max out at 1,000 members by midday and get deleted and recreated daily to avoid detection. These people track federal agents all night long. Higby captured screenshots at 2 a.m. showing dispatchers calling for observers at locations with potential targets. They even use a military-style system called SALUTE. Alex Pretti was a member of the Kingfield Signal ICE watch group. Jeanne Massey, who coordinates rapid response for these networks, confirmed Pretti’s involvement. She describes her role as patrolling neighborhoods when ICE is spotted, alerting residents, and witnessing what she calls the “horror” of enforcement operations. After Pretti was shot, Massey rushed to the scene along with many other Minneapolis residents. She claims she watched ICE officers charge into the crowd and deploy tear gas against people who had gathered there. Speaking on behalf of neighbors, Massey says the community is “horrified” and “furious” about Pretti’s killing. “Let me be clear: we are horrified, we are furious, and we are not going to pretend this is anything but what it is - another senseless act of violence carried out by federal agents in our city,” she said. What Massey conveniently leaves out is what Pretti was doing there in the first place. He showed up at an active federal law enforcement operation carrying a loaded weapon and extra ammunition. Video footage shows Border Patrol agents attempting to disarm him before the fatal shooting. Yes, he worked as an ICU nurse, but he also chose to involve himself in organized resistance against immigration enforcement, armed and ready for confrontation. The left wants you to see this as federal overreach. The reality is that these networks have created a dangerous environment in which activists deliberately interfere with law enforcement operations. They track agents around the clock, follow them, confront them, and apparently sometimes show up armed. Then they act shocked when agents act in self-defense and things turn deadly. The gaslighting won’t work this time any more than it did with Renee Good.

3- We have all been frustrated by slow progress in fixing the FBI. However, it seems there is a lot going on behind the scenes.

There is so much rot inside this organization, that it is going to take precise actions to save it.

Read this and pass it along.

ALSO! This is an amazing story you may have missed! The sixth person on the Top 10 Most Wanted List is arrested.

Revolver News

Judgment Day: Kash makes his move against high-ranking Trump haters inside FBI

QUOTE: Many MAGA supporters have reached the same conclusion over the last few years: the FBI may be too rotten to save. What was once one of the most respected institutions in the country was weaponized under Barack Obama and aimed at political enemies like a shotgun. And it was used relentlessly against President Trump and anyone who supported him. From raids, leaks, selective prosecutions, informants, and pressure campaigns, you name it… the bureau went low and stopped acting like a law enforcement agency and started behaving like a political Gestapo. So when Kash Patel took over, there was some cautious hope. There was a sense that someone finally understood how deep the damage went and wasn’t afraid to confront it. Over time, though, it’s become clear that the rot inside the FBI runs far deeper than most people imagined. Still, Kash is fighting. Maybe not in the way some people wanted. A lot of folks were hoping for a purge that would bring the bureau to its knees. That didn’t happen. But work is being done. Instead of going hog wild, Kash is methodically pulling weeds from a field that may never fully recover. And in what many are calling a long-overdue judgment day, Patel has started forcing out senior FBI officials tied directly to the bureau’s weaponization against Trump. It took longer than many wanted, and it’s fair to ask why it took this long. But at some point, better late than never starts to apply. Or maybe this is the proof critics were right all along: The FBI is so compromised it needs to be scrapped entirely. Either way, something big just went down… According to multiple inside sources, Patel has carried out an unprecedented purge of the FBI’s senior ranks, targeting Trump-hating officials connected to the investigations that targeted the President and his family. Patel has carried out another purge of the bureau’s senior ranks, forcing out field office leaders and other senior agents connected to the two criminal investigations of Donald Trump, according to multiple people briefed on the matter. The special agent in charge in Atlanta has been removed, as has the acting assistant director in charge of the New York field office, two people familiar with the matter said. A former special agent in charge in New Orleans who had recently moved on to another job was also ousted. As many as six agents in Miami were forced out over their connection to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Florida resort where he stored classified documents, two people said. And other agents pushed out were involved in the “Arctic Frost” investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. The exact number of departures was unclear. An FBI spokesperson did not respond to questions. That kind of turnover is unheard of at the FBI, which has a long tradition of being an independent law enforcement agency staffed by nonpolitical civil servants. The news of the oustings came days after Patel and his aides told a conservative news outlet that they were committed to removing anyone from the FBI who had been involved in authorizing payments to confidential sources involved in identifying people who had rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Also, keep in mind, Kash has also shut down the FBI’s DEI office. But there’s more for Kash to celebrate. There’s growing evidence that Kash Patel has a lot of support where it matters most… not among the political lifers at the top, but with the agents who’ve been forced to work under a leadership that dragged the FBI into partisan political warfare.

4- Like so many other horrors perpetuated by the Democrats, we must not allow this fraud to fester one more day! Keep sharing information on it. The left is using the riots against ICE to deflect attention from the real outrage. Bethany’s piece is long but informative. Hit the link for the entire piece.

You may also find this visit last week by Dr Oz to Minneapolis shocking.

Bethany Mandel at Washington Examiner

The human cost of the Minnesota fraud scandal

QUOTE: Every dollar lost to abuse is a dollar not spent on real people whose health, safety, and stability depend on those services. When the government fails to stop fraud early, the result is not just waste but neglect, abandonment, and, in some cases, preventable tragedy. That reality has become increasingly difficult to ignore as Washington turns its attention to Minnesota, not as a success story of progressive governance but as a cautionary tale. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently argued that Minnesota’s experience should serve as a national warning rather than a localized embarrassment, noting that fraud within public benefits systems is never merely a fiscal problem. “This money could have potentially been diverted to terrorist organizations, such as al Shabab,” Bessent said. “Treasury has a long history of following the money to financially suffocate bad actors, like the mafia and Mexican drug cartels. Now we are doing the same to shut down Somali fraud rings.” What makes Minnesota’s scandal particularly striking is the contrast between how the state was presented nationally and what was happening behind the scenes. During the Biden administration, Minnesota was frequently highlighted as a model for expansive social spending. In 2023, first lady Jill Biden traveled to the state to promote billions of dollars in new federal child care funding, praising Minnesota’s investments in families and early education. The visit was meant to showcase how historic spending could transform care for children and working parents. Yet at the same time, investigators now say, Minnesota’s social services apparatus was hemorrhaging money through fraud schemes that deprived vulnerable families of the very care being celebrated from the podium. The scope of the fraud is staggering, but the human consequences are far more disturbing. Local investigative reporting has documented repeated instances in which Medicaid providers billed Minnesota for services that were never delivered, sometimes to people they had never even met. In one particularly harrowing case, a vulnerable adult enrolled in a Medicaid-funded home-care program was found dead at home, unattended, despite records showing the state had paid for hours of daily supervision. On paper, comprehensive care had been provided. In reality, no one showed up. These were not isolated clerical errors or good-faith misunderstandings. They were the predictable outcomes of a system that paid claims without verifying performance and treated paperwork compliance as a substitute for actual care. Perhaps most troubling is how many opportunities existed to intervene before the damage became so extensive. Congressional testimony and internal communications show that Minnesota officials were repeatedly warned by state auditors, federal inspectors, and front-line employees about implausible billing patterns, unusually high reimbursement rates, and the absence of basic safeguards. Yet enforcement actions were delayed, investigations stalled, and concerns were often minimized. Several whistleblowers have told lawmakers they faced retaliation or professional consequences for pushing too hard, creating an environment in which silence was safer than accountability. Generosity without accountability invites exploitation, and exploitation inevitably harms the people these programs are meant to serve. Expanding funding while neglecting enforcement creates a dangerous illusion of compassion, one that looks impressive during political visits and press conferences, but collapses when examined up close. For those who claim the mantle of progressive governance, the refusal to curb fraud is not a neutral failure — it is a betrayal of the very principles invoked to justify expansive social spending in the first place. Protecting the poor requires more than funding programs — it requires the courage to ensure those programs actually serve the people they are meant to help.

5- This opinion piece appeared on X/Twitter and is a bit too long for the newsletter.

But, if you are interested, hit the link and read the entire piece. It is very insightful.

Here are some snippets.

It is important to realize that life ahead of us is going to be difficult and uncomfortable. We will often think all is lost. But, it is all part of a massive underground earthquake for the good.

The Long View on X

The Great Rebalancing: Why Everything Feels Like It’s Breaking—and Why That’s the Point.

“You can ignore reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.” - Ayn Rand

QUOTE: This isn’t collapse. It’s correction. The post-Cold War model—cheap labor, endless credit, hollowed industry, low defense, and high-margin illusions—was always brittle. It’s only now being recognized as unsustainable. The system buckled under its own contradictions: surging debt, industrial decline, military neglect, energy dependence, unchecked migration, domestic fragmentation, and deep reliance on geopolitical adversaries. These aren’t isolated crises—they’re the recoil from a design that optimized for efficiency and ignored resilience. This recalibration touches nearly every domain: supply chains hardened against disruption, defense commitments finally honored, energy dependencies unwound, migration pressures finally acknowledged, and a domestic reckoning with inequality long ignored. These are not isolated crises; they are symptoms of the same system aging out of its illusions. The Great Rebalancing is not a return to nationalism or the end of globalization. It is its maturation—an effort to align values with resilience and strategy with sustainability. What comes next may be messier and slower, but it will be more honest. And it may, in time, prove more stable. III. When the Wrong Man Got It Right “The people have not revolted. They’ve been ignored.” Peggy Noonan For decades, Western leaders told their populations what they needed—more openness, more trade, more tolerance for disruption—while ignoring what people were actually saying: that jobs were disappearing, communities were unraveling, futures were growing less secure. The numbers looked good. The reality didn’t. When voters pushed back, they were told they didn’t understand economics. When they said they didn’t recognize their communities anymore, they were called xenophobic, or worse, racist. Trump was their response. Not because he listened carefully—he didn’t—but because he at least acknowledged the grievances others had dismissed. He wasn’t subtle, and he wasn’t surgical, but he aimed squarely at the broken parts of the system. And whether through jokes, provocation, or sheer force of will, he moved things that had long refused to budge. Critics called it chaos. But step back, and the pattern emerges: Trump, in his bombastic and often polarizing way, pushed directly on each fault line. The speed of disruption caught many off guard. Trump’s economic agenda isn’t just about tariffs. It emphasized energy independence, domestic manufacturing, deregulation, meritocracy, and tax reform—all aimed at reshaping the underlying conditions that hollowed out the middle class. While critics debated his delivery, the through-line was unmistakable: put the western world on a more sustainable path. The Great Rebalancing is not reactionary. It is corrective. It is what happens when the scaffolding of denial collapses. Debt has limits. Dependence has costs. A system built on abstraction must eventually account for the physical, social, and strategic realities it ignored. This is not a rejection of global integration. It is a shift toward global realism. Supply chains will still stretch across borders—but they will be shorter, more redundant, and politically aligned. Alliances will persist—but the costs will be shared. Economies will still pursue growth—but not at the expense of durability or legitimacy. If the 1990s promised a frictionless world, the 2020s are delivering its reckoning. What comes next will be slower, more complicated, and demand harder choices. People won’t like it. And politicians will likely delay—because the very actions required to fix the system are the ones that lose elections. Ultimately, this isn’t collapse. It’s correction. And we’re only just getting started.

6- An inside look on the economics of beef in America.

Peter Navarro at Washington Examiner

Inflation didn’t eat your steak. A cartel did

QUOTE: Beef prices aren’t set on the ranch. They’re set in the slaughterhouse — the place where cattle are turned into the burgers and steaks you buy at the store. Control that step, and you control the price. Period. And right now, America’s slaughterhouses are controlled by a foreign-dominated cartel tied to Brazil. The United States has over half a million cattle ranches. But almost all of their cattle must pass through a tiny number of meatpacking plants before reaching your plate. Just four companies control about 85% of U.S. beef processing — and two of them, JBS and National Beef, are effectively controlled from Brazil. That’s not competition. That’s a choke point. That’s because Brazil isn’t just another beef producer. It’s the largest beef exporter in the world. And China isn’t just another customer; It’s the world’s biggest beef buyer. When Brazilian-controlled firms run major U.S. processing plants, American beef prices stop reflecting public conditions. Foreign demand sets the floor — and China ends up setting the price of dinner in America. That’s how a backyard barbecue turns into a luxury item. This Brazil–China beef axis squeezes Americans from both ends. Ranchers get paid less. You pay more — while the profits pour offshore. That’s not a free market. That’s market muscle. The danger of this Brazil–China chokehold became impossible to ignore last summer, when trade tensions flared and Brazilian exporters shifted beef away from the United States and toward China. Supplies tightened. Prices jumped. Your grocery bill followed weeks later. No cartel or foreign power should have that kind of leverage over what Americans eat. That’s why President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to launch a full antitrust investigation into foreign-dominated meatpacking firms. We would never tolerate a foreign-aligned cartel embedded in our power grid, our ports, or our telecom networks. We shouldn’t tolerate one embedded in our food supply. Trump has always understood that economic security is national security — and food security is part of that fight. If America raises the cattle, the public should set the price, not a Brazil–China export axis operating through a cartelized-processing bottleneck. Antitrust law exists for moments like this. When concentration becomes coercion, the answer isn’t hand-wringing. It’s restoring competition. And if that means breakups and divestitures, so be it. The people didn’t vote to have their dinner prices set overseas. They voted for leaders willing to break cartels — and bring steak back to the dinner table without a tux.

7- You can go back 20 years and look at polling on the Voter ID and see that it has consistently been a 70-30 issue, across all demographic groups and parties.

Why we still do not have this passed is unacceptable.

Check in on your Senators, even if they are Dems, and urge them to vote for this common sense bill, which has passed the House twice.

The National Pulse

Luna Vows to Shut Down House If Senate GOP Keeps Stalling Election Integrity Bill.

QUOTE: Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is ramping up pressure on the Senate GOP to act on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, warning she is prepared to disrupt House business if the Senate continues to stall the bill. The legislation, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, passed the House in April 2025, but it has yet to advance in the Senate. Luna, a close ally of President Donald J. Trump, said she is prepared to shut down activity on the House floor if the Senate does not pass the bill or at least schedule a vote by the time lawmakers return in February. “If the Senate does not pass the SAVE Act and/or schedule a date for a vote by the time we return, I have enough votes from other members to shut down the floor of the House,” Luna wrote on X. She added, “We are not going to play games—especially given that half of the Republicans in both the House and Senate are concerned about their reelection and want the floor open for their messaging bills.” The SAVE Act, which President Donald J. Trump has publicly endorsed, is intended to bolster election integrity by requiring proof of U.S. citizenship and directing states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls. Republicans have largely supported the bill, while Democrats have criticized it as a “voter suppression” measure. Four House Democrats voted in favor of the legislation when it cleared the chamber. The bill faces long odds in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. At present, it has 35 Republican cosponsors, including three members of Senate Republican leadership. However, several influential Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, have not signed on.

