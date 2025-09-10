September 10, 2025

Dear Patriot,

We wanted to reach out to you all on this horrible day when our dear friend Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a college event in Utah.

He was a proud and enthusiastic father to two very young children. He was a devoted husband.

Charlie was a warrior for God and for America.

He was a mighty Christian soldier.

His death leaves a massive void in the world.

Charlie went where few dare to tread…into the heart of evil, communist propaganda…the American university.

He was met with many obstacles because the radical, malicious left did not want him to have access to “young skulls of mush”. Charlie knew that pushback meant that is exactly where he needed to be.

Over the years, he persisted, and drew large crowds of students seeking the truth. In his fast-paced, fact-driven manner he gave them all the truth they could hold.

He opened hearts and minds all over the country and the world.

It was a revolution. Many believe that were it not for Charlie and his dogged efforts over many years to reach college students, President Trump might not have been elected again.

There will be much written and said in the coming days.

We are very sad for what this means for America. Pray for America.

We ask that you pray for Charlie’s family and his many friends. They will need strength and comfort.

Rest In Peace, Brave Warrior.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

