July 21, 2025

Dear Patriot,

Things have escalated since last we talked.

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released the written proof that there was, and maybe still is, a vast conspiracy to destroy President Trump.

YES, we all knew this. There has been plenty reported and written about it over the last 10 years. Despite that, there did not seem to be hard evidence of the actual scheme to be found anywhere.

Special Counsel John Durham could not find it, despite investigating for four years and spending $6.5 million.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller could not find it, but wrote a 448 page report, after two years, and $32 million.

Attorney General Bill Barr could not find it. He was not looking.

The Senate investigation, led by Richard Burr, (RINO-NC), could not find anything that even smelled a little bit off regarding the Russia interference story made up by powerful people in The Swamp.

The Senate did bless us with 1,000 page report that took three years to produce. Who knows how much THAT cost taxpayers.

But, somehow, DNI Tulsi Gabbard found the proof, in just six months. Isn’t that amazing?

So much money and time has gone into perpetuating the fabrication that Trump and Russia conspired to cheat Hillary out of the presidency.

It stops now.

The lies stop and the sick people who told them must be arrested and charged. They have damaged the country in ways that can not be fully calculated.

This story can not disappear. There must be pressure to hold accountable the people who plotted to ignore the wishes of voters, by hindering everything Trump tried to do in his first term.

Today, we are presenting information and we urge you to share it in all ways possible. Everyone needs to know the details and all the names of the people involved.

For those of us who saw the truth from the start, because we were not ideologically blinded or morally weak, it is has been a long road.

We pray now for real accountability to begin immediately.

Other hot topics we look into today…

the government wanted our children.

saying no to WHO?

a new type of government employee.

recession? what recession?

another attempt to smear Trump fails.

1- This is an excellent interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Sunday Morning with Maria Bartiroma. DNI Tulsi Gabbard explains everything about the information she released and the implications.

She has also indicated there is more to come and whistleblowers are finally stepping up.

See the interview at the X/Twitter link

2- Here is more information on the days that lead up to the Russiagate document release. Read the entire piece at the link.

Matt Taibbi at Racket

Note on New Trump-Russia Disclosures

QUOTE: Thanks to explosive new document releases, the Russiagate hoax is now exposed, commencing a new era that will be about accountability for the guilty. As has been rumored all week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard began releasing documents this afternoon related to intelligence community shenanigans committed in the waning days of Barack Obama’s presidency, before and after the 2016 presidential election. It’s damning stuff that exposes the Trump-Russia hysteria as a complete and utter fake, and should obliterate the reputation of the commercial news media. There is no answer to these documents. The material is bolstered throughout by explanations of a whistleblower from then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper’s office. Just this handful of documents holds explosive implications, implicating a much bigger pool of White House officials than previously understood, including Obama himself, in what appears to be a top-down effort to create a false narrative about Russia meddling to help Donald Trump. If there’s an analog in American history, I can’t think of it. This is a major action taken by Tulsi Gabbard, whose office was earlier reported to have hosted an “urgent” meeting in a secure facility last Sunday. They met to discuss “new Russiagate information” with Trump’s Presidential Intelligence Advisory Board as well as officials from the Department of Justice. With this material, she and the rest of this team are taking on a long list of powerful predecessors, and it’s expected she’ll be made the focus of an all-out negative publicity campaign. “Will be a wild ride,” is how one source put it. More material is coming.

PRAY for Tulsi Gabbard who is courageous. She will be under attack by The Swamp creatures.

PRAY for Pam Bondi that she might also be wise and courageous.

PRAY for all children and parents.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast

Defending The Republic

