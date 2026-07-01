Wednesday: July 01, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Man, nothing comes easy, does it?

Most people would say that America has always had it easy. That’s because we make it look easy.

It is never easy.

Since America’s inception, we have had to fight enemies both within and without who are hellbent on ruining or controlling America.

For example, here is eye popping history of who took out President Nixon and why. Spend 14 minutes listening HERE.

On Nixon’s gravestone it reads:

THE GREATEST HONOR HISTORY CAN BESTOW IS THE TITLE OF PEACEMAKER

The truth is most of the world does not want peace. And they will remove those with the power to stop wars.

First Nixon and now Trump.

Trump is fighting so many battles to bring peace and prosperity to America and the world.

And then, when we feel we have some wind under our sails, the Supreme Court hands us a poop sandwich on mail-in ballots and birthright citizenship.

NOTE: More on these decisions and their impacts next week. Also, look for our sister newsletter Lawsplainer in your INBOX on Thursday with early legal implications.

America is always walking a thin edge to ruin. Many forces of darkness & evil have not stopped for a second of this country’s existence trying to topple us.

BUT... We persist. We must always and forever persist.

NOTE: We will be skipping Good News Friday this week to celebrate our amazing anniversary. How lucky are we all to be alive to witness this event. Have a happy and safe celebration of Independence Day! See you again on Monday, July 6.

1- Below is the original first draft of the Declaration of Independence, handwritten by Thomas Jefferson, 250 years ago on June 28, 1776.

We love that Jefferson struggled to write the perfect words for the Declaration of Independence. He crossed out, wrote over and omitted.

He stewed about meanings. Just like all of us have done when writing. How wonderful to have this reminder that expressing important revolutionary concepts is not easy. It was as hard 250 years ago as it is today.

2- X/Twitter is full of videos by World Cup fans praising the wonders of America. Listening to them makes us feel so good. We live under constant nagging and whining about how horrid, racist and greedy America and Americans are. It is refreshing to see our country through new eyes. These foreign fans love America more than any Demoncrat you will run into.

America is and has always been filled with beauty, tradition, and kindness. We should be thankful and proud.

Here are several links to these raves by America’s new fans.

And of course, the worldwide communist media predicted the whole event was going to fail.

It did not!

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3- President Trump declares Americans are getting gouged. And we are.

Just another battle that he should not have to be fighting!

4- Are you smarter than a 5th grader?

One of our very favorite reporters, Sharyl Attkisson, has a quiz you can give your fellow Americans over hot dogs. See what they know and don’t know.

We predict the older people will know ALL of these answered (well, maybe not #26), and the college aged students will know very few…unless they have been homeschooled.

Hit the link for all 50 questions and the answers.

Sharyl Attkisson on Substack

My American Trivia QuizStars, Stripes & Surprises!

QUOTE: Test your red, white, and blue knowledge with this fun mix of easy, medium-challenge, and patriotic questions. Take it to the barbecue! Answers follow.

How many stars are on the current American flag? What is the national bird of the United States? Which city was the Declaration of Independence signed in? How many original colonies were there? What does the motto “E pluribus unum” mean? Who was the first President of the United States? What is the smallest state by land area? Which state is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”? What year was the Declaration of Independence adopted? Who wrote most of the Declaration of Independence?

5- Shop for some patriotic bling for our 250th Celebration! Great gifts for all patriots.

SHOP Defending The Republic

Pick up a good read for the beach...Sidney’s barn-burning book recommended regularly by the great Rush Limbaugh.

LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice

Paperback on sale now!! Only $4.99 plus S/H in honor of America250. This paperback is the same quality paper and print as the sold-out hardback.

PLUS all Defending The Republic merchandise is 50%off.

Use code: USA250

PRAY for America. - Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. 2 Corinthians 3:17 -

Samaritans Purse has requested this prayer: PRAY for our team serving in Venezuela in the wake of devastating and deadly earthquakes last week. PRAY for the Lord’s guidance, and for safety and endurance for our teams.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for world peace.

PRAY for miracles.

FLY your flag.

THANK GOD for America.

SHARE the truth.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic