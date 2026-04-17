April 17, 2026

Dear Patriot,

As we come to the end of another week on planet Earth, we rejoice in good news on many fronts.



1- Pray for world peace!



As of Thursday evening, the two countries have agreed to a 10-day cease fire after a month of war.

RedState



Rubio Mediates Historic Talks Between Israel, Lebanon - With Good News and Hilarious Comment About France

QUOTE: Secretary of State Marco Rubio helped to act as a mediator in talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.



If they get Lebanon more on board with holding Hezbollah in check, that could incapacitate another avenue of Iranian terror and an organization involved in killing at least hundreds of Americans. As Rubio said, it was about putting a "permanent end to 20 or 30 years of Hezbollah's influence," and the damage they've caused. He helped to get them to meet for the first time in decades. If they can pull that off—neutralizing Iran as a threat or even turning it from an adversary into a partner—they will have accomplished something extraordinary, potentially reshaping the Middle East toward peace and a more favorable relationship with the United States.



Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli Ambassador to the US, shared some good news from the talks. "We discovered today that we're on the same side of the equation," Leiter explained. "That's the most positive thing we could have come away with. We are both united in liberating Lebanon from the occupation power dominated by Iran, called Hezbollah.”



France had already tried to insert itself into the situation, taking the same position as Iran, that Lebanon had to be included in the ceasefire agreed to between the U.S. and Iran. The U.S. and Israel said it wasn't included. Leiter's comment when asked about France was absolutely hilarious. "We certainly don’t want the French anywhere near these negotiations; we’d like to keep the French as far away as possible from pretty much everything, particularly when it comes to peace negotiations," Leiter responded. 'They're not needed. They're not a positive influence, particularly when it comes to Lebanon.”



That is so on target and so well-earned. Sounds like everyone has France's number. We saw how our "ally" France wouldn't even let us fly over their airspace, appeared to cut some kind of deal with Iran to let a French-connected ship through the Strait of Hormuz when Iran was trying to control it, and blocked an effort by Bahrain to get a resolution through the United Nations to help open up the Strait by means that could include force.



2- Justice Thomas is one of this countries true heroes. He rarely speaks in public. Take a moment to read about his recent speech and his thoughts about current America.

QUOTE: At a time of deep political division, Thomas called on Americans to rediscover the courage and conviction of the nation's founders. "In my view, we must find in ourselves that same level of courage that the signers of the Declaration have so that we can do for our future what they did for theirs," he said.

Townhall



Justice Clarence Thomas Reminds Americans Why Progressivism Is Incompatible With Our Founding Values

QUOTE: Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Court’s most respected and conservative justices, offered a pointed reminder of what he sees as the progressive movement’s true priorities. In his view, it is not rooted in progress or a faithful commitment to American principles, but rather in what he characterizes as a distortion of those principles and a departure from their original meaning.



"Progressivism seeks to replace the basic premises of the Declaration of Independence, and hence our form of government," Justice Thomas said. "It holds that our rights and our dignities come not from God, but from government. It requires of the people a subservience and weakness incompatible with a constitution premised on the transcendent origin of our rights.”



He went on to say that Washington, D.C., has been overrun by elected officials who lack any sort of commitment to “righteous cause, to traditional morality, to national defense, to free enterprise, to religious piety, or to the original meaning of the Constitution.”



“They recast themselves as Institutionalists, pragmatists or thoughtful moderates, all as a way of justifying their failures to themselves, their consciences, and their country,” he said.



“In my view, we must find in ourselves that same level of courage that the signers of the Declaration have so that we can do for our future what they did for theirs.”



This is the one truth that will always make Democrats the more dangerous party in the United States. For a long time, they have viewed the Constitution and the nation’s founding principles not as virtues to be upheld, but as obstacles to be worked around. Yes, the founding document is old, but the wisdom contained within it far exceeds anything offered by the modern Democratic Party, and it must be defended at all costs.



Progressives, in this view, seek to bypass those principles, advancing policies rooted in force and treating individuals as components of a larger collective rather than as rights-bearing individuals. The concern is ultimately about power, influence, and control. And if that trajectory is to be checked, it can only be through voters taking greater responsibility for their civic engagement. Not blind loyalty but true civic engagement in the tradition of our Founding Fathers.

3- Hail to this hero!



NBC News



Oklahoma high school principal 'saved kids' lives' by tackling gunman while being shot in the leg, police chief says

QUOTE: Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore was a target of the suspect, who investigators said wanted to carry out a Columbine-style attack at his alma mater.



In a statement, Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore expressed gratitude for "an outpouring of love and support" following last Tuesday's incident at the school, about 60 miles south of Oklahoma City.



In an arrest affidavit, investigators said Victor Lee Hawkins, 20, armed with two semiautomatic handguns, walked into the lobby of the school that afternoon, told everyone to hit the ground and tried to shoot one student but was thwarted by a malfunctioning weapon.



After he cleared the malfunction, he opened fire on another student but missed, according to the document. The two students pleaded for mercy and were allowed to leave, with other pupils following, as Moore charged out of a nearby door and tackled Hawkins, pinning his face down on a bench, removing a gun from his hand and holding him down with the help of an assistant principal, according to the affidavit and school security video.



In his statement, released Friday, Moore said that he is "healthy and recovering" and that he looks forward to returning to work as soon as he is able.

Pauls Valley Police Chief Don May said in an interview that Moore's football-like takedown thwarted a tragedy.



"Like so many educators around the country, we prepare for these events through training and careful assessment of the threats," he said. "I am grateful that my instincts and training, as well as God's hand, were available to me.”

4- How will we ever survive without parts for inefficient, soil ruining, polluting, toxic, non-recyclable solar panels from China?



Seeking Alpha

China weighs curbs on exports of solar manufacturing equipment to US

QUOTE: Chinese officials have held initial talks with solar panel equipment manufacturers, as the government considers limiting exports of the industry's most advanced technology to the U.S.



China, which is estimated to make more than 80% of the world's ‌solar panel components, is home to the top 10 suppliers of equipment to make solar cells.



If adopted, such a move could threaten plans by U.S. firms to build new factories or expand existing plants in efforts to boost local production, and widen export controls in another area of technology where China has a lead, building on its efforts to control rare earth exports.



Analysts who track China's solar industry have braced for export controls, in part because concern is growing over efforts by Tesla's Elon Musk and others to boost solar panel production in the U.S., reducing reliance on China.

5- This serves as a cautionary tale for the United States. Some of the comments in this article are familiar.

It will take years for Venezuelans to recover from living in communism but there are glimmers of progress.

Those glimmers would not be visible had it not been for the Trump Administration.



The Epoch Times



Venezuelans Say Some Freedoms Returned Since Maduro Ouster

QUOTE: Since U.S. forces captured Nicolás Maduro, Venezuelans have been seeing some rights return to the socialist country, such as freedom of speech, sources told The Epoch Times. This is despite the fact that top leaders from the same oppressive regime remain in power.



“Everyone is feeling that we are getting some freedom,” said 21-year-old Jacobo Malkhasian, who lives in the capital city of Caracas. “We’re getting some rights ... some possibilities to now have free speech.”



Other aspects of daily life, such as high inflation, have yet to see improvements after the overnight U.S. operation to capture former Venezuelan leader Maduro on Jan. 3, Malkhasian said.



The Epoch Times spoke to several Venezuelans living in their home country and expats in the United States who expressed gratitude for President Donald Trump and the U.S. military. They said a sense of relief has settled over the South American country in the past few months.



However, achieving a lasting, peaceful, and free society in Venezuela could take years because of what they described as a population with post-traumatic stress disorder.



Prior to Maduro’s capture, there was no real news coverage or sense of freedom of speech in Venezuela, multiple sources explained.

“[Maduro] took control of what the media says, and if the media didn’t say what he wanted, he destroyed,” Malkhasian said. “The news in Venezuela always was [an] alternate reality—the Chavista reality.”Media coverage in Venezuela before Maduro’s capture reflected Russia as a necessary ally and the United States as an enemy, said Malkhasian, who works with a student political opposition group called UNION at the Central University of Venezuela.



“If you talk, you go to jail. If you make any discussions that get the government uncomfortable, you go to jail—you disappear,” he said.

News coverage has noticeably become more balanced, Malkhasian said, reflecting the true state of Venezuela and the hardships the population has endured for years under a socialist regime.

6- The US Oil and Gas Association has a good Twitter/X writer. Here they school Kamala on a video she made this week while in North Carolina.



One of the best take downs of an ignorant Democrat we have read in a long time.



Check the whole post here.



7- We are down for this!!



But, it will produce a lot of deranged caterwauling.



Breitbart



Tennessee Governor Signs Resolution Declaring June ‘Nuclear Family Month’

QUOTE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed a resolution that designates June, considered “Pride Month” by some, as “Nuclear Family Month,” noting that the nuclear family “is God’s design for familial structure.”



The resolution states that “the nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children,” has “been the bedrock of society” since God created the world.



The nuclear family is also described as having been “the basic building block of Tennessee’s society throughout her formative years,” and as having “built the United States of America.”



The resolutions begins:

WHEREAS, the nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children, is God’s design for familial structure and has been the bedrock of society since the creation of the world; and

WHEREAS, the nuclear family was the basic building block of Tennessee’s society throughout her formative years; It continues to affirm that “the nuclear family built the United States of America and created prosperity within our nation[.]”



The resolution also points out that “fatherless families are four times more likely to live in poverty than married-couple families,” and that children who grow up in homes without fathers “are ten times more likely to abuse chemical substances” and have mental health and behavioral problems.”

If you haven’t already … Today is a good day to subscribe and receive Every Article in every Newsletter ….. just $5 / month … $50 / year



PRAY for world peace.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for all warriors.

PRAY for President Trump and the United States.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

NOTE: Defending The Republic, Inc. is a §501(c)(4) non-profit organization, gifts to which are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes.

This e-mail was sent by:

To Unsubscribe for any reason, simply: contact: editor@defendingtherepublic.org with UNLIST in the subject line...