March 13, 2026

Dear Patriot,

We are carefully following the news about the military activities in Iran.

The one thing we have learned is to not believe anything.

The first take on almost everything seems to be incorrect or misleading.

The newly elected leader makes a fiery statement but, then is reportedly gravely injured or dead.

The Strait of Hormuz is totally blocked, until there are ships making it through.

Iran filled the Straits with mines, until we removed them all.

There are many conflicting opinions and motivations within our country. It is not possible to easily find out the truth. Commentators once trusted by the right are acting crazy. Are they being used to intentionally divide us?

It is hard to know who to trust.

So, we suggest that you pray for the truth and pray for a quick resolution.

Oh, and read a little good news that is buried under the other stuff.

1- WE HAVE SOME “SPLAININ” TO DO

Ever wish someone would explain legal developments in understandable English?

Well, DTR is adding a new feature to the information you will be receiving. In fact, we hope you have received one or two already. We are calling it “LAWSPLAINER.”

It will be written by one or more of our DTR lawyers as part of our educational mission. We seek to help you understand legal decisions in plain English without the gobbledygook!

All LAWSPLAINER posts are complimentary, and it is completely separate from this newsletter. Of course, every contribution or subscription helps keep us going. LAWSPLAINER should hit your inbox on Thursday mornings. You should have received one yesterday.

If its more than you want, you may unsubscribe at the link on LAWSPLAINER. If you like it, please share it as widely as you can.

Thank you!

~Sidney

P.S. Whatever you decide about LAWSPLAINER, it will NOT affect your receipt of this newsletter.

2- A good place to get supported facts about the big picture of the current events is still Promethean Action.

They blow up a lot of the garbage pushed out by the Fake News and the Fake Republicans.

Promethean Action Update

Trump Breaks the UK’s Middle East Shipping Empire

QUOTE: Lloyd’s of London reversed its suspension of tanker insurance in the Strait of Hormuz after President Trump moved on three fronts: the U.S. Development Finance Corporation offered political risk insurance, the Navy was put on notice to protect shipping, and Trump eased sanctions on Russian oil while speaking with President Putin.

3- Another win in the war with Democrats on deporting illegals.

Democrats are desperate to keep these murderous people in the US.

President Trump is desperate to get them all out.

Daily Signal

Deportation Showdown Escalates After Court Halts Block on Trump Policy

QUOTE: An appeals court will allow the Trump administration to continue removing illegal immigrants to “third countries,” or locations other than their country of origin, for now. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by Joe Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts. The appeals court gave near-term relief to the Trump administration hours before the lower court’s order was slated to take effect. The three-judge panel, with two Biden-appointed judges and one appointed by President George W. Bush, said in the opinion that “after careful review,” a temporary pause to Murphy’s ruling was warranted. The panel said a full decision on lifting the block would be issued soon. Last year, shortly after the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, the Department of Homeland Security issued a policy directive to review cases of individuals released from immigration detention for re-detention and removal to a “third country,” or a country other than their place of origin. Wednesday’s decision likely only extends the court battle until the Supreme Court ultimately resolves it.

4- Since January, there has been NO good news coming out of the Commonwealth of Virginia... until this little sliver of light peeked through. It is not much but, it is something.

Daily Signal

Virginia Republican Wins Big Upset After Muslim Democrat Busted for Racist Tweets

QUOTE: A Republican won a deep-blue Northern Virginia county-level seat in a major upset Tuesday after revelations that her Democratic opponent made racist social media posts more than 10 years ago. Republican Jeannie LaCroix, 64, won a special election for a Prince William County Board of Supervisors seat, defeating Democrat nominee Muhammed Sufiyan Casim, 36, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, who in the 2010s made a series of online posts containing racist, misogynist, and antisemitic content, Potomac Local News reported. Casim, who was in his 20s when he posted the content, apologized for the posts in an interview with the Prince William Times—saying he had used the N-word “foolishly” and suggested he had copied the behavior of “kids” of “brown ethnicity” at the time. LaCroix won 43.7% of the vote while Casim received 37% in the Tuesday special election, according to the Prince William County Office of Elections.

5- If you did not see this movie at the theatre, check it out now on Amazon Prime.

We found the movie intriguing and it left us wanting to see more of this fascinating, mysterious woman.

But, it also made our feet hurt!

Breitbart

‘Melania’ Film Debuts as #1 Movie in America on Amazon Prime

QUOTE: First Lady Melania Trump’s film, Melania, is debuting as the number one movie in the United States on Amazon Prime and became the streaming service’s top entertainment on Wednesday, beating out the hit series Young Sherlock. After debuting in theatres across the country in late January, becoming the biggest box office opening for a documentary in over a decade, Melania has moved to Amazon Prime as of March 9 with a docu-series to follow. On its first full day, Melania topped the streaming service’s movie list and came in at #2 on its overall list, which includes movies and TV series.

6- If you want to add an informative and surprisingly funny account to your x/Twitter feed, try this one!

US Oil & Gas Association

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PRAY for peace.

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PRAY for all children.

PRAY for all military members.

SEEK and SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.