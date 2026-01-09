January 09, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Five years ago this week, the nation was bewildered by a Democrat lie designed to hide the fact that they had just stolen the 2020 election.

And because of that lie, they ruined the lives of thousands of patriotic Americans…our brothers and sisters…betrayed by their own country.

One year ago this week, there was the still-unexplainable fire in California that ruined and demolished hundreds of homes and neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

Not one home has been completely rebuilt. It is a daily struggle to get permits. We see again how government, when controlled by Democrats, does not work in the best interest of the people.

Five years ago this week, President Trump was thrown off of Twitter and all social media. He was silenced. A former president of the United States was denied his free speech right by the left.

We have individually and collectively lived through dark, difficult times. For the most part, we have met these struggles with fortitude and optimism. We continue to have a deep and abiding faith in our country, as it was founded.

At this one particular moment, we have a president who seems to be unbound by the shackles of how things have always been. He is not tied to a party, to special interests, to the temptations of bribery, to foreign agendas. He only puts his country and people first.

He is undoing decades of fraud, abuse and stupid policies, worldwide.

It may not all be perfect or permanent. It will also be challenged by evil Democrats and the Fake News. But during this golden moment, we are going to appreciate what we have gone through and enjoy the victories.

There will be a lot of ginned up hysteria and distraction in the next week surrounding events in Minneapolis. Keep your attention on the fraud there, not the manufactured riots. If you want to witness a master class on dealing with the stupid, evil Fake News, watch Vice President J.D. Vance in a presser on Thursday afternoon.

Enjoy your January weekend in our still-some-what-free country and pray for the people in Iran fighting tooth and nail to wrest their country back from radical terrorists. Pray for the people of Venezuela as changes are happening…on Trump’s urging, they have released of a large number of Venezuelan and foreign prisoners.

1- This week, the President ended more useless, wasteful, international Deep State sludge.

Fox News

Trump orders US withdrawal from 66 ‘wasteful’ global organizations in sweeping ‘America First’ crackdown

QUOTE: President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a presidential memorandum directing the U.S. to withdraw from 66 international organizations, ordering executive departments and agencies to cease participation in and funding of entities the administration says no longer serve U.S. interests. The memorandum follows a State Department review ordered earlier this year under Executive Order 14199 and applies to 35 non-United Nations organizations and 31 United Nations entities, according to the White House. In the memorandum, Trump said he reviewed Secretary Rubio’s findings and determined it is “contrary to the interests of the U.S. to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support” to the listed organizations. The order directs all executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to effectuate the withdrawals as soon as possible. For United Nations entities, withdrawal means ceasing participation in or funding to the extent permitted by law. The administration framed the move as part of Trump’s broader “America First” agenda aimed at restoring American sovereignty and ending taxpayer support for organizations it views as wasteful, ineffective or contrary to U.S. interests. Rubio said the administration concluded the institutions were “redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity.” Rubio said. “The days of billions of dollars in taxpayer money flowing to foreign interests at the expense of our people are over.”

2- Trump continued the slashing of the bureaucratic burden on the United States.

Washington Examiner

Trump finalizes rollback of environmental rules blamed for crimping infrastructure

QUOTE: The Trump administration has finalized its plans to roll back decades worth of rules and regulations implementing the National Environmental Policy Act, in the latest effort to accelerate federal approvals for energy and infrastructure growth. On Wednesday, the Council on Environmental Quality issued a final rule affirming the removal of the agency’s removal of all existing regulations under the bedrock environmental law. “In this Administration, NEPA’s regulatory reign of terror has ended,” Council on Environmental Quality Chairman Katherine Scarlett said in a statement. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, CEQ acted early to slash needless layering of bureaucratic burden and restore common sense to the environmental review and permitting process.” For more than 50 years, NEPA has required federal agencies to study the environmental effects of infrastructure projects, including transmission lines, highways, pipelines, and more — all of which require federal permits. The law contributes to slower domestic infrastructure development, increased costs, and, in some cases, extensive litigation.

3- Economic productivity numbers came in this week and they are off the chart. Overall, the economic data no longer fits the media narrative; things are getting better! Under Biden, prices soared faster than wages, creating the “affordability crisis”. Since January, real earnings are up 1.6% above inflation.

Energy costs are down. Inflation is down.

And now productivity is strong. PLUS, the US trade deficit has been cut in half. It is the lowest in twenty years. Trump was right.

Watch CNBC report this on X.

4- The Fake News hates to cover speeches like this.

Breitbart

Bessent Says Trump Tariffs And Tax Cuts Powered a ‘Historic Turnaround’

QUOTE: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered an expansive vindication of the Trump administration’s economic record on Wednesday, arguing that a combination of tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation had produced what he called a “historic turnaround” after years of malaise under President Biden. Speaking to business leaders at the Economic Club of Minnesota, Bessent laid out a vision of an economy revitalized by strategic government intervention in trade, sweeping changes to the tax code, and a sharp pivot away from regulations he said had stifled entrepreneurship and innovation. The speech represented one of the most comprehensive articulations to date of the administration’s economic philosophy, which Bessent distilled into what he called the “three I’s” of investment, innovation, and income — a formulation designed to contrast with what he described as the Biden era’s problems of immigration, interest rates, and inflation. “In just one short year, President Trump has delivered a historic economic turnaround to put our country back on the path to prosperity,” Bessent told the audience, citing economic growth of roughly 4 percent in the first two full quarters of Trump’s term and nearly 3 percent in the fourth quarter, despite a government shutdown led by Democrats.

5- Trump is fixing the car business.

CNBC

GM posts 5.5% U.S. sales gain in 2025, Stellantis’ Jeep marks first increase in seven years

QUOTE: General Motors on Monday reported a 5.5% increase in its annual U.S. sales in 2025, despite a 6.9% decrease during the fourth quarter. The Detroit automaker’s results were driven last year by incremental sales of EVs as well as gains in large SUVs and entry-level vehicles such as the Buick Envista. GM’s 2025 sales are expected to be among the standouts for the U.S. automotive industry, which Cox Automotive expects to have risen about 2% to 16.3 million units compared with 2024. GM is among a handful of automakers to report U.S. sales gains for 2025. Others include Toyota Motor’s sales being up 8%; Hyundai and Kia each achieving third consecutive years of record sales with 8.4% and 7% increases, respectively; and Honda Motor up 0.5%. ---------- CNBC Ford reports best annual U.S. vehicle sales since 2019 QUOTE: Ford Motor on Tuesday said its U.S. vehicle sales last year increased 6% to achieve the company’s best annual sales since 2019. The Detroit automaker reported sales of 2.2 million vehicles in 2025, including a 2.7% uptick to more than 545,200 units during the fourth quarter. In 2019, the automaker sold 2.42 million vehicles in the U.S. Ford finished the year as the third-largest automaker in the U.S. behind Toyota Motor and domestic sales leader General Motors.

6- Secretary Kennedy made some major changes about how to eat better. This is not new information for anyone who has been paying attention to these matters but it is a massive shift in government thinking, which affects federal programs. This is ripping out decades of junk science pushing junk food on all Americans.

The pyramid flip is on top of going straight after Big Pharma and redoing children’s vaccines to a more sensible and safer approach. Of course, the left is suing him.

Children’s Health Defense

RFK Jr. Flips the Food Pyramid

QUOTE: U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled new dietary guidelines for Americans. The new food pyramid is inverted, putting protein, dairy, healthy fats, vegetables and fruit at the top, with grains at the bottom. Kennedy called the changes the “most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in history.” The guidelines, effective through 2030, will become the default for what’s served to schoolchildren, the military, veterans, the elderly and low-income families that participate in federal programs like WIC and Head Start. Kennedy said: “These guidelines replace corporate-driven assumptions with common sense goals and gold-standard scientific integrity. These new guidelines will revolutionize our nation’s food culture and make America healthy again. For decades, Americans have grown sicker while healthcare costs have soared. The reason is clear: the hard truth is that our government has been lying to us to protect corporate profit-taking, telling us that these food-like substances were beneficial to public health. Federal policy promoted and subsidized highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates and turned a blind eye to the disastrous consequences. Today, the lies stop.” Kennedy said people may think the new pyramid is upside down, given that the prior pyramid allotted the largest area to grains and the smallest area to fats. “But it was actually upside down before — we just righted it,” Kennedy said.

7- You may have seen this story bouncing around all week. The fact is Hilton came under enormous pressure from customers to fix this situation by one of their franchisees.

John Nolte at Breitbart

Anti-DHS Hilton Hotel Officially Delisted by Parent Company

QUOTE: If you are looking to stay at a Hilton/Hampton Inn Hotel in Lakeview, Minnesota, you will not find one on the official Hilton website. Last week, the website would have directed you to Hilton’s Lakeview Hampton Inn. This independently-owned hotel was part of the Hilton family and enjoyed all the benefits that come with the Hilton brand. That all changed when the Lakeview Hampton canceled reservations made by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and then informed them that anyone associated with the DHS is not welcome there. The online storm that followed resulted in the Hilton Mothership assuring everyone this was not acceptable. Then we were told the Lakeview Hampton had seen the light and reversed this outrageous policy. Ah, but then a citizen journalist named Nick Sortor did what the corporate media would never do — follow up on the story — and he discovered that the Lakeview Hampton Inn had not changed its policy — that it had lied to the public and to the Mothership about changing its policy. Wisely, once informed of this, Hilton Corporate remembered the lessons of Bud Light, Cracker Barrel, and Jaguar, so there was fast corporate action to send a message that this kind of behavior is not acceptable in the Hilton family. Already, the Lakeview Hampton Inn has been delisted from the official Hilton website, and there are unverified photos out there that show that Hilton has already removed the Lakeview location’s signage.

8- A good first step in correcting the anti-Constitutional bent of the American Bar Association.

The Federalist

Texas Squashes Left-Wing American Bar Association’s Monopoly On Law School Accreditation

QUOTE: Texas officially terminated the left-wing American Bar Association’s (ABA) oversight of its law schools on Tuesday, making it the first state in the nation to do so. In a two-page order, the Texas Supreme Court approved amendments it proposed in late September 2025, which effectively declared “that the ABA should no longer have the final say on whether a law school’s graduates are eligible to sit for the Texas bar exam and become licensed to practice law in Texas.” Tuesday’s developments represent a major step in dismantling the ideological stranglehold the ABA has been allowed to maintain over America’s law schools and the legal profession. As The Federalist’s Joy Pullmann previously reported, the ABA regularly “advocates for and engages in unlawful racial and sexual discrimination and is a highly partisan actor on behalf of the Democrat Party and other anti-Constitution activists.” The organization, she noted, “deeply affects the U.S. lawyer pipeline and licensing system, accrediting law schools, rating judges, and weaponizing lawyer discipline. Its rabid leftism means the ABA systematically ratchets the entire U.S. legal system against the U.S. Constitution,” Pullmann added. Other states considering whether to ditch the ABA’s role in their law school accreditation processes include Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.

9- Our amazing military continues to do hard things on the high seas. It could be that three tankers have been stopped and now under USA control.

RedState

Trump Sends a Powerful Message by Snatching Rogue Oil Tanker Under the Nose of the Russian Navy

QUOTE: Early Wednesday, U.S. Special Operations Forces, probably Navy SEALs, boarded and took control of a Russian-flagged supertanker in the North Atlantic between Iceland and Ireland, bringing to an end a nearly three-week melodrama. On December 21, the U.S. Coast Guard operating in the Caribbean as part of Operation Southern Spear attempted to board a “dark fleet” supertanker, M/T Bella 1, heading toward Venezuela. The ship’s registration had expired, making it stateless. That didn’t stop the ship from claiming Guyanese registration. The U.S. Treasury Department had sanctioned the vessel for its role in carrying Iranian oil for the benefit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. When the Coast Guard attempted to board, the Bella1 decided to make a run for it. Other than the Bella 1 speeding away at about 15 mph, the fact that it was empty also raised a lot of eyebrows. It is hard to imagine a louder message to the “dark fleet” smuggling oil and whoever is its master...right now, it looks like it is a Russian covert operation. The U.S. deploying forces to capture the ship turns what was shaping up to be an ignominious misadventure for our embargo of sanctioned Venezuelan oil into a warning that has to be noticed by Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran. Taking the ship after Russia had gone along with the registration farce and made a big deal about sending ships and a submarine to protect it sends a powerful message that we aren’t cowed by Russian truculence. This was another bold gamble by the Trump-Hegseth-Rubio triumvirate. Like the Maduro smash-and-grab operation, there were no leaks, and the mission was flawlessly executed.

10- One must wonder why the Fake News is so studiously ignoring the massive upheaval in Iran. An entire nation is fully rejecting Islamism. The world media is silent. You can find this on X but almost no where else. It is similar to watching the Berlin Wall coming down.

Also of note….Iran is under complete nationwide internet shutdown. Elon Musk quietly enabled free Starlink access across the country.

Check out some video here.

And here.

11- Look in your coin purse for new coins celebrating our 250th birthday. You can see the design at the link.

The Epoch Times

US Mint Releases Coin Series Marking America’s 250th Anniversary of Independence

QUOTE: The U.S. Mint started circulating on Jan. 5 several updated coins to commemorate America’s semiquincentennial—the 250th anniversary. The commemorative-related changes will last only a year, and coins will return to normal in 2027. “The designs on these historic coins depict the story of America’s journey toward a ‘more perfect union,’ and celebrate America’s defining ideals of liberty,” U.S. Mint Acting Director Kristie McNally said in a statement. “We hope to offer each American the opportunity to hold our nation’s storied 250 years of history in the palms of their hands as we Connect America through Coins.” The quarter’s first design will feature the Mayflower Compact, President George Washington, and the Revolutionary War. Another 25-cent coin will showcase the Declaration of Independence and President Thomas Jefferson. The other two quarters will profile the U.S. Constitution and President James Madison, and President Abraham Lincoln and the Gettysburg Address. The nickel will remain mostly unchanged, featuring an updated portrait of Jefferson and a subtle revision to his Monticello home. The word “Liberty,” written in Jefferson’s own handwriting, will appear beside his portrait.

12- Photo of the Day

Hilton sign being removed from the hotel that refused service to ICE agents in Minnesota.

PRAY for all ICE agents and law enforcement officers.

PRAY for President Trump’s safety and energy.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for freedom from tyranny, oppression and evil for the people of Iran and Venezuela.

PRAY for Scott Adams, Victor Davis Hanson and Tina Peters.

PRAY for world peace.

SHARE the Truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

