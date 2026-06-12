Friday: June 12, 2026

Dear Patriot,

We are amazed that for weeks, if not months, our military has been quietly removing 100 million barrels of oil from Iranian ships and facilities. This oil and hundreds of ships have been quietly navigating through the Strait of Hormuz. Because The Strait is now under complete USA control.

AND NOT A WORD OF THIS LEAKED OUT!!!!

(The Administration must not have told anyone in Congress.)

It also means that the long internal battle to rid The Swamp of leakers has been successful.

Always remember that there is a lot going on behind the curtain and all of The Swamp Dwellers are so out of the loop they make up stuff to report. They really have no clue what is going on.

The biggest take away... never bet against President Trump.

While the world’s leftist and RINOS have been whining and moaning about the “disastrous Trump War in Iran” and nitpick him for breathing and blinking...Trump was quietly orchestrating a massive war victory benefitting the world.

If all continues to wrap up as currently planned, it will be a miraculous victory for the President.

We have the most wonderful supporters!

Note from Subscriber:

Dear Editor and Company, Thank you for your brilliant comparison in Monday’s newsletter, Reflecting in the Reflecting Pool. You’re insight and realism in those points is perfection. Thank you for your thoughtful reminding in appreciation for what we have, and to lighten the daily worries of life. Thank you for your caring and inspirational articles. God bless every single one of you that keep the torch lit and burning bright. God’s love to you, K.C. and Family

1- President Trump says an agreement with the IRGC has been reached “in both concept and great detail,” and has suspended further bombing... for the time being. The deal demands NO Nukes anywhere close to the Iran zip code.

While this situation is still developing, it seems, for the moment, to be going down the best possible path.

We want the complete obliteration of the IRGC, absolutely NO nuclear components, and freedom from these lunatic terrorists for the country of Iran.

The National Pulse

Trump Says ‘Settlement’ Has Been Reached With Iran, Will Be Signed in ‘Next Few Days.’

QUOTE: President Donald J. Trump has announced that a settlement with Iran has been reached, and an official signing could occur as soon as this weekend, likely in Europe. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, he stated that the agreement ensures Iran will not develop or acquire nuclear weapons, and that he understands Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has approved it. “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we’re going to be, subject to finalization of documents, we should get done over the next few days. Probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. And it’s a great thing. Stock market’s up a thousand points. That means they like the deal.” – President Trump The announcement has already influenced the stock market positively, with a significant rise reported. The potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of the world’s energy and fertilizer supplies travel, could substantially strengthen the world economy. This represents a significant turnaround from Thursday morning, when President Trump said Iran would be subject to heavy strikes overnight, and Iranian territory incluing Kharg Island would be seized soon. President Trump mentioned discussions with leaders from Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emireates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and others, indicating broad regional involvement in the deal. Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to attend its signing. Despite Trump’s assurances, definitive confirmation of a deal from the Iranian side is unclear as of the time of publication.

2- Despite Demoncrat tricks and namby-pamby Republicans, Trump moves through the Swamp and bulldozes opposition. It may take longer, but, eventually he wins.

RedState

‘We Won’t Have to Talk About It Anymore’: Trump Signs Massive DHS Funding Bill, Outfoxes Democrats

QUOTE: It’s over. The fight for Department of Homeland Security funding, that is. The Democrats denied the agency funding in February, resulting in a partial government shutdown that lasted over two months, leaving thousands of employees without paychecks for long periods. It was all over nonsensical demands for reforms to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), many of which would have severely curtailed agents’ ability to do their job. It looks like they won’t be able to play that trick for the rest of Donald Trump’s term, however, because the president signed the $70 billion Secure America Act into law on Wednesday. It’s been a long and winding road to get here, but Trump says we can now talk about other important things: “This morning I’m thrilled to sign the Secure America Act to immediately and fully fund the Department of Homeland Security through the end of my term, so we won’t have to be talking about it anymore,” the president said in the Oval Office. The Senate passed the $70 billion funding package on Friday, and the House approved it on Tuesday. Democrats fought the funding for months, refusing to agree to the bill unless there were reforms to the organization after two American citizens -- Renee Good and Alex Pretti -- were killed by federal agents in Minneapolis earlier this year. But the measure was passed via reconciliation, which only requires a majority vote instead of 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster. Boom. All the Democrats could do was pout, as not even one of them could break tribal loyalty and ensure the safety of our country. What’s in the bill? Plenty of funding for the department as Trump delivers on his campaign promise to clean up the formerly porous border situation and defuse the illegal alien crisis that former President Biden left behind. Meanwhile every single Democrat voted against the funding. The screeching you might be hearing in the distance could be your favorite local Dem losing their mind. On this one, they’ve just been outplayed.

3- Boy, are we grateful for this wonderful invention! We need a statue celebrating Willis Havilland Carrier in every state…but especially those states below the Mason-Dixon. Think of Mr. Carrier when you are able to sleep at night in a cool bedroom and drive in your car without your face melting off!

Issues & Insights Editorial Board

As Summer Begins, Let’s Give Thanks For A Life-Saving American Invention: Air Conditioning

QUOTE: Do you know who Willis Havilland Carrier is? No? Maybe you should. He’s the engineer who, way back in 1902, invented what we now call air conditioning. His invention has been cooling American houses and businesses ever since. But it’s also done something even more important: Saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Think that’s hyperbole? It isn’t. As America prepares for yet another long, hot summer, most of us will stay indoors to work and relax. Why? When the torrid weather arrives, we simply turn on our air conditioning and immediately feel cool air filling our rooms and making us comfortable. But comfort is a bonus to AC’s real impact: saving lives. Heat is a killer, as we’ve noted before. Here in the U.S., where air conditioning is found in nearly 90% of all homes and virtually all office buildings, deaths from excessive heat are relatively rare. In 2024, there were 2,394 deaths from excessive heat in the U.S. Compare the U.S. total to the EU, where there are regularly far more deaths from heat than in the U.S. Last year, for example, from June through September, the EU had 62,755 heat-related deaths, or 26 times more than the U.S. in 2024. Here’s another shocking statistic: The EU heat-death total is more than total U.S. deaths annually from gun violence (44,447 for all of 2024). Ponder that for a minute. Of course, leftist bureaucrats immediately blame “climate change” for the excessive heat deaths, claiming this shows why we should impose even more stringent “green” climate regulations on both industry and individuals. According to a recent WHO report, “Between 2000–2019, studies show approximately 489,000 heat-related deaths occur each year, with 45% of these in Asia and 36% in Europe.” So with just 5.6% of the world’s population, Europe accounts for more than a third of all global heat deaths. These are virtually all preventable deaths. But you won’t hear that from those in power around the world. They’d rather spin tall tales about the threats posed by climate change — and why it can only be curbed with trillions of dollars in new green taxes. Also, conspicuously missing from this devastating picture of global heat deaths is one country: the U.S. Why? Here, Willis Carrier’s nifty invention saves thousands of lives a year from heat death while also making it possible for even the sweltering U.S. South to grow both its population and its economy. President Donald Trump deserves credit for pursuing a policy of energy abundance, rather than chasing the Green Chimera of “renewable” energy. Yes, we know, right now prices for oil are high, and so is electricity; but those prices will fall rapidly once the conflict with Iran is resolved, the Strait of Hormuz is reopened, and normal global oil flows are restored. In the meantime, thanks to AC, this summer you can just stay cool. It’s what America does best.

4- If we had a Demoncrat in power in the White House this would never happen and more Americans would be targets of Chinese spies.

We have a slim layer of protection under the Trump Administration. Do not take this for granted.

Daily Caller

Trump Admin Seizes Websites Allegedly Used By Chinese Agents To Target Classified US Info

QUOTE: The U.S. government seized 13 fake job recruiting websites allegedly used by suspected agents of the Chinese government to target American security clearance holders. The suspected agents created the “consulting company websites” starting in November 2023, advertising “generic ‘consulting’ jobs,” according to an affidavit cited by a U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) press release Wednesday. The alleged postings indicated an intent to recruit both current and former American government and military personnel “to provide expertise to unspecified clients.” Conspirators recruited through social media, job postings and recruiting platforms with postings connected to topics the Chinese Communist Party cared about, according to court documents. The postings used aliases, AI-generated imagery and stolen identities in attempts to recruit individuals, the affidavit alleged. Fake jobs allegedly included “Senior Analyst” and “International Affairs Consultant” positions. The conspiracy took aim at active and previous security clearance holders as well as other citizens with access to sensitive or classified government information, according to the DOJ. Conspirators allegedly pushed candidates to divulge confidential reports and information from “insider” sources in contravention to their official responsibilities. They also transferred money to U.S.-based accounts from overseas and employed encrypted applications, according to the affidavit. The accused have denied being connected to foreign governments, the DOJ said. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said the seizures offer “a glimpse at how foreign actors can use promises of easy money to lure Americans into revealing sensitive or classified information that they are duty‑bound to protect. These seizures will prevent these fraudulent sites from being used to target Americans with access to sensitive information. The FBI will continue to use every tool available to protect Americans and our national security from this threat.”

5- This is silent illegal immigration being shut down by the Trump Administration.

Breitbart

State Department Dismantles Birth Tourism Networks in Africa, Europe

QUOTE: The State Department is dismantling birth tourism networks across Africa and Europe, officials announced on Wednesday. An estimated 33,000 United States-born children are rewarded birthright American citizenship annually solely because their foreign parents arrived in the United States on a temporary visa, often a tourist visa, before they were born. Decades later, those American-born children can sponsor their parents for green cards. The birth tourism industry is widespread among Turkish nationals in New York City, Chinese nationals in California, Russian nationals in Florida, and Middle Easterners in Illinois. State Department officials said in a series of X posts they have just recently brought down in West Africa “a sophisticated birth tourism network of more than 100 foreign nationals using fraudulent documents and visa ‘fixers’ to get themselves visas … to get U.S. citizenship for their children.” Meanwhile, in North Africa, the agency “revoked over 100 visas for ‘birth tourist’ parents who came to the United States primarily to give birth so their children would get U.S. citizenship,” officials wrote. In Europe, a single U.S. embassy has uncovered more than 400 suspected cases of birth tourism since 2024, leading investigators to at least six companies that coach Europeans on how best to secure a U.S. temporary visa without revealing that their sole purpose for travel is to deliver their children in America. “We shut it down, revoked their visas, and permanently banned several fraudsters from traveling to the United States ever again,” officials wrote.

6- Common sense political policies that saves lives.

Breitbart

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott: Border Wall System Will be Complete ‘Ahead of Schedule and Below Budget’

QUOTE: The Department of Homeland Security is “ahead of schedule and… below budget on building the border wall” from California’s beaches to the Texas coast, says Rodney Scott, the nation’s top border patrol leader. “We’ll have the entire system — to include a secondary barrier in places we need it, the water barrier in the Rio Grande River, and the [monitoring] technology that was paid for by OB3 [One Big Beautiful Bill Act] — done by July 2028,” he told Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies. “We’ll have the entire system to include a secondary barrier in places we need it, the water barrier in the Rio Grande River, and the technology that was paid for by OB3… The new water barrier [is] the buoy barrier that we tested during Trump 45 right at the very end. As Chief of the Border Patrol I was trying to deploy that, and then the Biden administration shut it all off. There’s going to be several hundred miles of that throughout the Rio Grande River, and that is the equivalent of a physical border wall on the border.” “We showed the Biden administration facts and evidence of how that happens, how [the cartels] work it out, and they didn’t care,” Scott said. Hundreds of thousands of Americans — and thousands of migrants — were killed by drugs and crime in Biden’s administration. “This administration cares, and we shut it off immediately,” said Scott.

7- The economy is miraculously improving. As we discovered this week, we were in a bigger hole than perviously thought due to inadequate record keeping.

However, now that the Iran situation is hopefully solved, we bet the economy will soon be operating on jet fuel!

Do not let the The Fake New depress you with their gloomy news on the economy.

Stephen Moore at Townhall

Trump’s Critics Dead Wrong (Again) on the Economy

QUOTE: Last week’s blockbuster jobs report, with more than 265,000 jobs added when including upward employment revisions, was very welcome news to almost all Americans. The exception would be the economists of the Left who throughout Donald Trump’s now-five-and-a-half years in the White House keep getting the economy dead wrong. Just a few months ago a gaggle of economists on the Left, led by Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, started warning of “stagflation,” a witch’s brew of high inflation and high unemployment at the same time. He wrote that “any statement that things aren’t as bad as they were in the 1970s should come with the caveat ‘so far.’” The liberal Center for American Progress told us we were already in the danger zone, claiming that “the Trump administration’s agenda has generated stagflation: slower growth and faster inflation.” These are the same false claims made during Trump’s first term, when some critics warned his policies would cause “a second Great Depression.” Instead, incomes for American families soared in real terms by more than $6,000. So far this term, median household income is up $3,000. The nation’s unemployment rate of 4.7 percent is one of the lowest in the industrialized world and indicates that for most American workers who want jobs, they are out there. Employers are complaining of a shortage of trained applicants for jobs, which gives workers an ability to bid up salaries. If history is any judge, it’s wise to bet on the Trump economy and against his critics — who have a perfect record of being wrong. So on the eve of our 250th birthday, America is once again the world’s alpha male economy. The rest of the world looks at the U.S. economy with envy. China is falling behind.

8- A win in the war to protect children from vile people intent on ruining them for life.

It is still frustrating that we have to go to such lengths to stop this insanity.

RedState

DOJ Lands Second Major ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Minors Settlement, As Cleveland Clinic Folds

QUOTE: The Cleveland Clinic has reached a settlement with the Trump administration over pediatric gender-transition treatments, becoming the second major hospital system to do so in less than a month. Under the agreement, the hospital will stop providing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors, commit $2 million to detransition care, and pay $308,000 to resolve billing allegations The agreement follows a similar settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital announced in mid-May. Texas Children’s agreed to pay $10 million, cease providing pediatric gender-transition interventions, and establish what the DOJ described as the nation’s first dedicated detransition clinic. According to the DOJ, the Cleveland Clinic agreed to a long-term commitment not to perform or offer what the settlement describes as “sex-rejecting procedures” on minors. Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said in a statement the agreement was part of the department’s effort to enforce federal law involving pediatric gender-transition procedures.

9- Goats are excellent at getting rid of weeds that have grown amok. You can hire a herd to stay a day or two and they can completely clear an area of invasive, overgrown brush. Goats are eating machines on kudzu, ivy, honeysuckle and much more. There is no need for heavy equipment. Goats can also get where people can’t. They are cost effective. They are environmentally perfect and their poop is a natural fertilizer. Win-win!

But, there is one thing goats are NOT.

Union members!

Unleash Prosperity

Columbus, Ohio Employee Unions Butt Heads With Goats

QUOTE: You’re not going to believe this story of Union strong-arming tactics. Or should we say strong-hooving? This report is from the Columbus Dispatch: American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1632 filed a grievance on June 4 with Columbus Water & Power over a herd of goats being contracted to clear weeds and brush at the Southerly Water Reclamation Plant. AFSCME… is accusing the department of not notifying the union of its plan to subcontract out work previously done by union employees, a violation of their collective bargaining agreement. The city paid some $3,000 for the goats to clear the shrubbery on a steep hillside. Will Harmon, president of AFSCME Local 1632 fumed: “It’s disrespectful to my workers who have done this work before.” Maybe the “subcontracted” goats should have to pay union dues or get paid union wages. No official response from the goats.

10- We have just started this book but already are enthralled. This book by our friend Eric Metaxas is already a national bestseller.

You may want to add this to your Summer 250th Celebration reading list. It is also available in audio. … LINK To Book

READ a book!

PRAY for world peace.

PRAY for President Trump who is doing amazing things.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for our country.

FLY our flag.

SHARE the truth.

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Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic