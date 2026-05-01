May 01, 2026

Dear Patriot,

WHAT A WEEK.

Kings. Queens. Supremes.

Indictments. Raids. Hearings.

Maps. Bell. Bees.

Dig into the GOOD NEWS!

1- It is rare to see Republicans beat the Demoncrats at hand-to-hand political combat but…they seem to have done that this week.

It is estimated that 40-50 House Seats are fraudulent due to illegals being counted in the Census.

Now, it is thought that 15-20 House Seats are invalid due to unconstitutional race based districting.

The entire Demoncrat party is based on fraud. One by one, their fraud is being exposed and overcome.

Townhall

Total Victory: Florida Congressional Maps Are Now Official

QUOTE: National Democrats must be stunned. They need to realize they cannot win a redistricting war with us. We knew from the start: Democrats have already gerrymandered their limited enclaves to death. Now, Florida has officially approved a new congressional map that gives the GOP a boost. It passed easily through the state House and Senate, and now it has DeSantis’ signature. DeSantis was fearless. How he brushed off threats from Democrats, like those from Hakeem Jeffries was legendary. In Virginia, they attempted to pass a new congressional map that would have given them a 10-1 advantage. It’s been delayed in court, with the state Supreme Court refusing to grant a stay that could have allowed certification as the legal process unfolds. This Florida map is approved, and Texas’ new map was approved by the Supreme Court, which slapped down the lower courts for interfering in the electoral process. Now, with the Supreme Court ruling that narrowed Section II of the Voting Rights Act, the whole South could be redrawn. In keeping with Virginia here, the Democrats tried to outflank us. We pulled a flank march and owned them. Total victory.

2- Just another part of the big international adjusting that President Trump is working on.

NY Post Editorial

OPEC’s end will be a win for humanity and America — another Trump miracle

QUOTE: OPEC’s stranglehold on the global economy is finally coming apart at the seams — thanks in large part to President Trump’s efforts at home and abroad — and the result will be freer markets, long-term lower energy price and less debt slavery for developing nations. On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates, long frustrated with OPEC’s limits on its oil production, declared its intent to leave the consortium within days to be free to meet consumer demand for energy on its own terms. This is great for consumers, because the production and price of oil should be set by global demand, not by the whims of kings and dictators. Trump’s insistence on unleashing America’s energy resources has played a huge part in de-fanging OPEC; his resolute upending of the toxic old Middle East order is finishing the job. Washington has hoped to dethrone OPEC for more than half a century; this president is finally doing it, to the benefit of the world’s most vulnerable and of civilization itself.

3- God has blessed this nation with an abundance of things we never knew we needed!

A recent USGA study estimates that the amount of lithium under the Appalachian Mountains could last us for over 300 years.

NYPost

$65B lithium mother lode hidden beneath Appalachian Mountains could supply US with power for centuries

QUOTE: They’ve hit the mother lode. We may no longer need to rely on foreign batteries to power our electronics. Geologists have announced that the Appalachian Mountains could be hiding a sprawling multibillion-dollar cache of lithium that could last the US hundreds of years. “This research shows that the Appalachians contain enough lithium to help meet the nation’s growing needs,” declared US Geological Survey Director Ned Mamula in a statement. According to a map by the institution, this East Coast mountain range houses around 2.5 metric tons of this battery precursor, most of which is concentrated in the Carolinas, Maine and New Hampshire. Total value: around $64.4B dollars.The US imports nearly half of its consumption of lithium, which powers lithium-ion batteries that are used for everything from iPhones to vehicles and even aerospace alloys. With this recent mineral motherlode, USGS officials estimate that we could supply 1.6 million grid-scale batteries — enough to power 130 million electric vehicles or supply 180 billion laptops for a collective thousands of years of global use. It could also fuel 500 billion cellphones, the equivalent of 60 devices for every person on Earth. All told, this haul is enough to replace 328 years of imports at least year’s level, providing “a major contribution to US mineral security, at a time when global lithium demand is rising rapidly,” said Mamula. Why do the Appalachians harbor such a treasure trove of this invaluable mineral? The USGS explained that these pegmatites in the northern Appalachians formed from the same geologic forces that “built the mountains more than 250 million years ago.” “The high heat and pressure during the mountain-building caused some of the deeper crustal rocks to melt, and some of these magmas were rich in lithium,” they explained. “Because of their immense age, lithium-rich rocks formed during ancient tectonic collisions, when continents slammed together to create the supercontinent Pangea.” This gold, er, lithium mine is crucial given that the world production “capacity for lithium will double by 2029, driven by increasing demand,” per the statement. Australia currently leads the charge when it comes to lithium production, supplying nearly half the global supply in 2024. Following close behind is China, which also accounts for the majority of lithium refining and consumption.This latest discovery has the potential to reshuffle the list. “The US was the dominant world producer of lithium three decades ago, and this research highlights the abundant potential to reclaim our mineral independence,” declared Mamula.

4- If you missed EPA Director Lee Zeldin’s appearances in congressional committees this week, check them out at his X account.

After decades of being scared and harassed by communist climate change zealots, we finally have an administration that is willing to stand up and tell the truth!

It is estimated that $16 trillion has been wasted on a phantom, made-up problem.

It’s past time to be free of the chains of climate tyranny. We may have the people in place to get that problem solved.

The GREEN NEW SCAM is DEAD!!!

QUOTE: Lee Zeldin: I told Senator Sheldon WhiteClub (Whitehouse) (D-RI) today that I won’t be listening to or caring about any of his lessons on morality knowing that he joined an all-white Rhode Island Country Club. I’m also done with the likes of AOC, Al Gore, John Kerry, and the rest of the lying cabal that make stupid climate predictions, plunder tens of billions of tax dollars, enrich their well-connected allies, and are committed to strangulating out of existence entire sectors of our economy. Climate alarmist AOC wants to be taken seriously while also insisting the world is imminently about to end due to climate change (Just under 5 years remain on her nutty Jan 2019 prediction that only 12 years of life are left on Earth). Al Gore is now speaking publicly about his concern with global freezing after decades of grift talking about global warming. “Within the decade there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro,” said Gore in 2006 (There’s still snow on Kilimanjaro year-round). Gore also predicted in 2009 ice-free Arctic summers within 5-7 years. John Kerry warned in 2009 that the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013. These people are dishonest, power-hungry hacks. The GREEN NEW SCAM is DEAD!!!

5- We will be watching to see if this becomes a trend.

Fox News

Thousands of Appalachian voters flip from Democrat to Republican, narrowing registration lead

QUOTE: A wave of party switching in West Virginia is reshaping the state’s political landscape, with tens of thousands of voters — including more than 16,000 Democrats — registering as Republicans since early 2024, according to new data released by the secretary of state. West Virginia Secretary of State Kris Warner reported that 68,235 voters have changed party affiliation since Jan. 31, 2024, signaling a significant shift ahead of the state’s May 12 primary election. Among the biggest changes, 16,910 voters switched from Democrat to Republican, while another 20,003 unaffiliated voters also moved to the GOP, according to the data. At the same time, 12,299 Democrats left their party to become unaffiliated, and 7,559 Republicans also dropped their party affiliation, suggesting a broader reshuffling among voters across the state. As of April 23, the data Warner shared shows 519,756 registered Republicans, 327,089 registered Democrats and 301,933 independents. The latter two add up to about 620,000 people, outnumbering registered Republicans. The recent shifts in party affiliation have drawn attention as West Virginia continues to evolve politically, with voter registration trends reflecting changing allegiances across the state.

6- This is great news for everyone who has to undergo any medical care.

Nursing schools are letting go of DEI in education and going back to putting all patients first... not ideology first.

Beth Serio at RealClearPolitics

Nursing Schools Can Finally Cure the DEI Disease

QUOTE: Most Americans don’t realize this, but their health has been at risk for years. Divisive and discriminatory ideology has crept into health education, under the guise of so-called “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” This politicized worldview has become foundational not only at medical schools, but also at the nursing schools that train my profession. The sudden turn toward indoctrination means that future nurses are spending less time actually studying the essentials of nursing and patient care. The good news is that this disease is finally being contained and treated. In April, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing quietly abandoned its DEI mandates. That matters because the AACN effectively dictates curriculum at over 2,100 nursing schools. These schools can now focus more fully on their core mission of training nurses to treat patients with respect and provide the highest-quality care. As a registered nurse, I can attest that this change is urgently needed. I went to nursing school before DEI had infected most of healthcare education. I was taught to place patient-centered care above all else, with a complete focus on the person in front of me in every treatment situation. Nursing ethics demand nothing less, and patient health outcomes hang in the balance. DEI flies in the face of this patient-first obligation. The ideology demands that people be categorized by their race, gender, and other characteristics, lumping them into groups based on their identity. But that’s incompatible with viewing each patient as a distinct individual with unique medical needs. In practice, DEI pushes healthcare professionals to second-guess their clinical judgments in favor of prescribed political frameworks. The AACN finally seems to have realized its mistake. Its 2026 standards eliminate almost every reference to DEI, racism, and bias. While a few stray lines remain, they don’t amount to the sweeping mandates of the 2021 version. As such, nursing schools can now revise their curriculum around training the best possible nurses – the thing they’re supposed to do and that Americans expect them to do. This reversal is long overdue. But nursing isn’t the only part of healthcare that’s quietly walking away from DEI. The accreditor that dictates curriculum at America’s 150-plus medical schools – the Liaison Committee on Medical Education – fully abandoned its own DEI mandates in March. I suspect that President Trump’s campaign against DEI played a major role in the sudden, silent shift at the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Yet whatever the reason, the move is most welcome. My fellow nurses should never be trained to be political activists or identity-obsessed ideologues. To the contrary: We should only be trained to treat the patient in front of us. Americans’ health and well-being should never have been in danger in the first place.

7- Some Fake News people are making slim attempts to grow their audiences by occasionally appearing fair.

This only makes their base of communist Demoncrats mad.

They are operating under a failing model. Fake News will keep disappearing.

John Nolte at Breitbart

CBS News Ratings Sink Under Chief Bari Weiss

QUOTE: The CBS Evening News just broke a record: the worst ratings this century. Meanwhile, CBS Mornings posted its worst-ever ratings. This is not good news for CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. It was her decision to install someone named Tony Dokoupil in the CBS News anchor chair. She also, for whatever ludicrous reason, decided to hold on to “astronaut” Gayle King as the primary host of CBS Mornings. For 12 weeks in a row, the CBS Evening News attracted fewer than 600,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic, the all-important number that sets advertising rates. Here is the mistake Bari Weiss made… You’d think that someone who herself had been blacklisted and canceled by Democrats and the corporate media would better understand her enemy, especially if she’s about to be handed the keys to CBS News, but she doesn’t. Every once in a while, Weiss throws conservatives a bone by daring to report on a story honestly. The rest of the time — I’d say about 96 percent of the time — CBS feeds us the same old leftist shit, like Sunday’s disgraceful interview with President Trump on 60 Minutes. The result? Weiss is losing left-wing viewers because the left demands 100 percent fealty. You cannot give Democrats 96 percent of what they want. They demand 100 percent or they boycott you. At the same time, those of us on the right know CBS is still leftist lies, leftist narratives, and leftist garbage 96 percent of the time, so why should we subject ourselves to that when we have access to the truth in plenty of other places? Pick a side, Bari. Either sell the remaining four percent of your soul to the left or start reporting the truth. Your current approach alienates everyone.

8- A very big, GOLD bell was a perfect gift for President Trump but, we doubt the USA will ever need to ring up anyone in Britain. And that is a good thing.

NYPost

King Charles III gifts president a bell from HMS Trump at White House state dinner reinforcing US-UK bonds

QUOTE: King Charles III presented President Trump with the bell from a World War II-era British submarine — dubbed the HMS Trump — at the White House state dinner Tuesday, where the two leaders bonded over highs and lows of the centuries-long US-UK relationship. The shiny brass bell bearing Trump’s name and 1944, the year the submarine left a UK shipyard, was part of a vessel that played “a critical role during the war in the Pacific,” according to the king. “May it stand as a testimony to our nations’ shared history and shining future,” Charles said, describing the offering as his “personal gift.” “And should you ever need to get hold of us, well, just give us a ring,” the royal quipped. The gift was presented at the posh, “white-tie” dinner organized by first lady Melania Trump for the royal couple and attended by many high-profile guests, including top Trump officials and cabinet members, members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, tech CEOs, Fox News personalities, and most of Trump’s children. For dessert, Melania picked a beehive-shaped chocolate gâteau with crème fraîche ice cream and White House honey from the beehive that the Trumps showed the royals on Monday.

9- The story of the bees.

The Bees Were Told And It Wasn’t Just a Photo Op.

During King Charles III’s White House visit, President Trump walked the royal couple straight to the newly expanded beehives on the South Lawn.

Melania had just unveiled a hive shaped like the White House itself.

Then a live bee landed calmly on Trump’s open palm while the King and Queen watched in surprise.

This wasn’t random.

In ancient British and Scottish tradition, especially among royal and rural families, you must formally “tell the bees” of any major change in the household: a death, a marriage, a new master of the house.

Fail to do so and the hive may abandon you.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed in 2022, the royal beekeeper performed the ritual at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House: “The Queen is dead. Long live the King.”

Today Trump, a distant Scottish Stuart cousin of the royals, publicly showed the thriving American hives to the King.

In the esoteric reading, this was a modern “telling of the bees” for the post-Elizabeth era: a symbolic handover and alignment of the two “hives” (the nations/societies themselves) under new stewardship.

This was a very public demonstration: Trump standing tall as the one in charge, and the King quietly capitulating on American soil.

The bees, and the world, just witnessed who holds the hive now.

PRAY for everyone in the Trump Administration.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for world peace.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

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