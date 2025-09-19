Sept 19, 2025

The board of Turning Point USA has voted to make Erika Kirk the CEO/Chairman of the organization.

This is a good move. Many have had greedy thoughts about taking over Turning Point.

Politically it is a ripe prize.

The truth is that Turning Point was more a religious organization than a political one.

Charlie was an evangelist. To him, politics was downstream from his real goal of bringing people to Christ.

His wife will be able to protect and nurture what Charlie built.

Here is more good news. We hope you have a good weekend and can unplug for a day.

1- In the past week we have seen a flurry of people fired from positions and jobs due to being horrible in public.

Could it be that deep down many employers are thrilled to have an excuse to get rid of people they were forced to hire because of DEI?

Or, in the case of Kimmel…could it be that he was not funny, cost too much and his ratings were low…so ABC took an opportunity to move on?

Or, the threat of losing their FCC license was just not a risk they wanted to take with a marginal talent like Jimmy?

We love when the Trump Administration shows some muscle! Thank you FCC Chairman Carr.

Oh, Jimmy…learn to code.

The Federalist

Kimmel Broke FCC Rules. Brendan Carr Was Right To Notice

QUOTE: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has done the impossible: He got ABC to consider the tone of its often offensively partisan programming and make a change. Disney-owned ABC abruptly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its broadcast lineup late Wednesday, hopefully ending Kimmel’s ugly career. The move is more likely in response to Carr’s threat of consequences for ABC, than Kimmel’s unfunny, untrue monologue insulting the conservative movement while it mourns the senseless loss of one of its brightest lights. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.It was a tone-deaf pack of lies. The alleged assassin is not MAGA. Kimmel straight-up lied to his audience, violating FCC regulations that prohibit news distortion or a hoax. Violations may lead to the FCC pulling the broadcaster’s license. So, yes, we have free speech, but local broadcasters must be careful about how they communicate if they want to keep that license. Propagandists on the left, like Eli Lake will loudly and wrongly say, “That’s a violation of the first amendment.” No, it is not. “The public interest means you can’t be running a narrow, partisan circus and still be meeting your public interest obligations,” Carr said. “It means you can’t be engaging in a pattern of news distortion.” He added that he could see Kimmel being suspended, but that barring a suspension, the FCC has “remedies.”

2- It is always wonderful to witness people coming back to common sense.

NYPost

Disgusted ex-Democrats registering Republican after Charlie Kirk murder: ‘Evil is walking amongst us’

QUOTE: The Republican Party is seeing a “Charlie Kirk effect,” with moderate Democrats and Independents switching party affiliation at breakneck speed. Freshly emancipated former Dems told The Post they were horrified by the assassination of the 31-year-old podcaster last week — who they thought of as kind and reasonable — and further disgusted by the ghoulish celebration of his killing by many lefties. Ex-Levi’s exec Jennifer Sey, too, was inspired to officially join the GOP following last week’s tragedy. Sey, a lifelong Democrat, had been fired by the iconic clothing brand in 2022 for speaking out against COVID-19 restrictions and had since become an outspoken critic of trans-identified males in women’s sports. In her women’s sports advocacy, she even started her own apparel line, XX-XY Athletics, but could never bring herself to use the label “Republican”—that is, until Wednesday. “I want it noted. I want the record to show that people are fleeing the Democratic Party because of what they stand for right now,” she said, recalling she’d met Kirk once and that he was “kind and gracious and very tall.” “The vibe overall on the left—and certainly most of my now ex-friends are of the left—is that they are so convinced of their own righteousness that anything is justified.” And that now included murder, she said.

3- This is possible because of provisions in the Big Beautiful Bill.

NYPost

ICE receives more than 150K job applications as Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration continues

QUOTE: More than 150,000 “patriotic Americans” have applied to work at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to help the agency carry out migrant deportation arrests, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday. “ICE has received more than 150,000 applications from patriotic Americans who want to defend the homeland by removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the U.S.,” Noem said in a statement. “We have already issued more than 18,000 tentative job offers,” the DHS chief added. “Americans are answering their country’s call to serve and help remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our country.” The enormous interest from Americans in joining the agency comes after anti-ICE protests — that often turned violent — swept the nation this summer in response to Trump’s surge in deportations and criminal migrant arrests. ICE launched a massive recruitment push in late July after his Big Beautiful Bill granted the agency $75 billion in extra funding to carry out the commander in chief’s crackdown on illegal immigration — including $30 billion for arrest and deportation efforts and $45 billion to expand detention capabilities.

4- There are big things that happen but also smaller events that can make a big impact on the health of Americans.

Gateway Hispanic

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Raids on Chinese Vape Products to Protect Children’s Health

QUOTE: In a strong message regarding the safety of American youth, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced this morning a series of nationwide raids aimed at confiscating vape products imported from China. In his remarks, Kennedy emphasized the seriousness of the issue: “The Chinese are getting richer while our children are getting sick, and we are going to put an end to that,” he stated, demonstrating a firm stance against the vaping industry. Between August 1 and 14, the Department of Health, in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), conducted purchases of vape products from distributors in five different states: Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Arizona. Additional operations were later carried out in California and Florida. During these actions, the ATF visited 14 different retailers while the Department of Health inspected five distributors. The primary goal of these operations was to identify the largest distributors and establish patterns of mass distribution of potentially dangerous products. The results of these inspections were significant: 50 trucks loaded with vape products were confiscated, approximately 90% of which originated from China. According to Kennedy, these actions aim not only to remove products that endanger children from the market but also to send a clear message to the industry: the sale of harmful vape products will not be tolerated in the United States. “There’s a new sheriff in town, and her name is Pam Bondi, and we are going after these Chinese vape products to prevent them from poisoning our children,” the Secretary added, referring to coordination with the former Florida Attorney General, currently overseeing the operation. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s message is clear: the health of American children is a priority, and greed and negligence by certain foreign distributors will no longer be allowed to threaten their lives. Through these operations, the government demonstrates its commitment to act decisively, in a coordinated and effective manner, protecting youth and setting a precedent in the regulation and control of dangerous vape products. The involvement of the FDA, ATF, and the Department of Health marks a decisive step to ensure that illegal and harmful Chinese vape products stop poisoning American children.

5- A welcome development.

The Federalist

Georgia Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification Of Fani Willis In Get-Trump Case

QUOTE: Any hopes Fulton County DA Fani Willis had of resuming her office’s lawfare against Donald Trump came crashing down on Tuesday after the Georgia Supreme Court rejected her motion to continue overseeing the case against the president and other Republicans. In a 4-3 decision, the Peach State’s highest court declined to consider Willis’ appeal of a December 2024 ruling by the Georgia Court of Appeals. That decision disqualified Willis and her team from prosecuting Trump and the aforementioned Republicans following revelations that exposed acts of impropriety among the DA and her get-Trump allies. According to The Hill, the Georgia Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision represents “a death knell for the prosecution against Trump and his allies in Georgia” over their legal challenges to the state’s 2020 election results. While “Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council could appoint a new prosecutor to take on the case,” the outlet noted, “that process could take months, leaving the sprawling racketeering prosecution in limbo.”

6- We appreciate the reporting of Salena Zito who has a gift of recognizing trends before everyone else.

Salena Zito at the Washington Examiner

The awakening few see coming

QUOTE: If you were looking for young people distraught over last Thursday’s brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk here, you were looking in the wrong place. They went to The Sanctuary church by the busloads. Even Pastor Jason Howard was taken aback by the size and scope of the number of young people who came out on Sunday for service. “I’ll be honest with you, I am in my forties, so I was caught off guard by the response from people who are in my church in their twenties. They were much more in tune with Charlie’s influence than I was,” he explained. But his assistant pastor, Cole Yocca, was very much tuned in. “He is 22 years old, and his immediate reaction was to spontaneously just put out on social media that we were going to gather to pray. And the day after Charlie was assassinated, he had a whole bunch of people just gather in his backyard to pray,” he explained. “The response was, we are going to be bold and unashamed about the message of Jesus more than ever before,” he said of both the Thursday night vigil and the packed Sunday services. The Sanctuary Church is a non-denominational Christian congregation that caught my eye several years ago. I first saw them holding spontaneous baptisms in the Allegheny River three years ago. And then I followed the mission work they do. They’ve had a massive growth in young people attending services in the past few years. Howard says people are using this word: revival. “I love that word. And when we talk about revival, we really mean dead things coming back to life. And this idea is that there is a generation of people who are desperate and who need God,” he said. Howard noticed in the past few years that there had been an awakening among young people. “We want to see our generation come to faith in Jesus. And the young people are more passionate than I’ve ever seen in my life and unashamed,” he said. That is what Howard believes made young people connect with Kirk. “He embraced his faith unashamedly, and I have to tell you, when our church started 13 years ago, Christianity was inherently countercultural. It would not be accepted in the general public discourse,” he said. Before Kirk’s death, there was this sense that if you talked about your faith, there would be guaranteed backlash, explained Howard. “You see this politically. Well, it’s similar when it comes to faith, where it’s like, if I’m open and honest about what I really believe, I will be called a bigot. I will be called hateful. I will be called an enemy of love, and I will be sidelined, and I’ll be persecuted. And that has been the reality for the last 20 years,” he said. “Well, now what you’re seeing is people who are saying, I don’t care. I’m going to be bold and unashamed,” Howard said. “These kids have a light that pierces through the darkness, and that can actually change what’s wrong in our world,” Howard said. “And this is our moment.”

7- Thank goodness we have a no-nonsense, courageous President who is willing to go where no one will.

The inside story about this organization is terrifying and it must be investigated and busted apart.

Next, he should designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

In the same day as Trump’s announcement, the Netherlands parliament voted to designate Anitfa as a terrorist organization, following President Trump's lead.

PJ Media

Trump to Antifa: IT'S GOING DOWN

QUOTE: President Trump announced on TruthSocial on Constitution Day that he is officially designating Antifa a domestic terrorist organization. It'll take some work, but at least some of the people in this destructive, antisocial organization will likely get rolled up in the Trump Administration's efforts to treat Antifa like the terror organization it has proven itself to be. Trump 45 gave oxygen to the idea of treating Antifa like a terrorist organization, but it's possible that the very organizations he needed to carry out his order — the FBI and DOJ — were too busy trying to destroy his presidency. Political treachery carries a cost. And Portland has carried much of that cost. Antifa has been a scourge on the American political landscape for more than a decade. You saw their work in Portland, starting in 2015 when they made their presence known by running “security” as “allies” of the Black Lives Matter movement. There were swarming assaults on independent journalists such as Mike Strickland and Andy Ngo before and after Donald Trump's election, and, most notoriously, you, like most of the nation, were horrified by the "Summer of Love" in 2020. Those riots were so calamitous that Portland hasn't yet recovered from the untold hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and the ongoing public relations disaster that cost the city and local businesses millions more. Seattle's autonomous zone, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Kenosha, and Antifa in San Diego were all involved in what looks like a conspiracy to foment violence. Professional protesters started hundreds or thousands of riots with impunity. Those few who were arrested were freed by woke George Soros district attorneys. The damage done by this group is unquantifiable. Antifa wears uniforms, black bloc. They have oaths and chants. They have a canon. They have a handbook. And they've held meetings. They may be decentralized, but they're organized. And they're dangerous. It can be done. Do it.

8- Now that the headlock Big Pharma has had us in is loosening, we can see hope for new ideas and methods to cure what ails us.

We want all options presented to us, not just the ones "brought to us by Pfizer."

Pierre Kory, MD, on Substack

Old Medicines, New Hope: The Revolution in Repurposed Drugs

QUOTE: Most new drugs released in the U.S. are the product of 15-year development projects that cost billions and frequently result in failure. An easier, faster way is hiding in plain sight. Thousands of generic medications sitting in our medical cabinets are a potential goldmine of new applications that could be developed in years, not decades. The Trump administration can revolutionize healthcare by establishing a systematic framework to study and develop repurposed generic drugs. For millennia, medicine has been practiced by observation. Physicians tried different approaches to treatment, gauged a patient’s response, and shared their findings. Over the past century, that practice gave way to a mechanical approximation of this process, whereby patented medicines are tested through large-scale randomized controlled trials. This approach has yielded incredible breakthroughs, allowing millions to live longer, healthier lives. But these trials are incredibly expensive and carry a great risk of failure. Today the biopharmaceutical industry spends roughly $200 billion per year on R&D, roughly 70% of which—some $60 billion—results in failed projects. More importantly, our regulatory system relies too heavily on these trials to affirm new drugs, leaving little room for the time-tested practice of observation in medicine. This came to a head during the COVID pandemic, when physicians who treated patients with generic repurposed medicines to observe potential benefit lost their jobs for bucking institutional protocols. These men and women spent their lives in service to others, meticulously practicing medicine for decades, trying new treatment approaches to gauge patient response, and healing the sick. Many lives were destroyed merely for want of practicing medicine as it had always been done, in search of a way to alleviate suffering.

9- FINALLY!

Newsmax

Trump Economic Adviser Hassett: Fed Rate Decision Good 1st Step

QUOTE: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Thursday welcomed the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point as a good first step. "The bottom line is that moving kind of slow and steady and heading towards the target, watching the data come in, that's what prudent policy is," Hassett said in an interview with CNBC.

10- We leave you this week with a video memorial to our friend, Charlie Kirk. We pray that we may have the same zeal and courage for our faith as he displayed his whole life.

We will be praying for his family and friends as they celebrate and affirm him on Sunday.

PRAY for all who celebrate the life of Charlie Kirk this weekend.

PRAY for health and safety of the President and his team.

PRAY for peace on earth.

PRAY for our enemies.

SEEK the truth.

SHARE the truth.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

