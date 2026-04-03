April 03, 2026

Dear Patriot,

In this extraordinary week, The United States of America was in the midst of removing nuclear weapons from the hands of demonic terrorist while also going back to the moon.

Could there be more apt affirmations of the belief of the future? We have doubled down by clearing a dual path for safety and innovations that bring prosperity for our grandchildren’s children.

There is so much noise all the time that it is a good thing to narrow in on a few aspects of life and think about their impact for the future of the world.

The snipping and sniping is endless. The opinions are never ceasing. The treachery shocking.

Stop listening. Clear your head.

Reflect on this one week where we flew into the heavens and destroyed evil on earth.

We wish you a joy-filled Easter celebration.

And a Happy Passover.

1- A true warrior, David Daleiden, revealed the evil behind the rotting leftist curtain surrounding abortion and has been harassed by them ever since.

For a decade, started by Kamala Harris, the left has used lawfare to silence, harass and bankrupt a reporter. This is what the left does when they are held accountable.

The good news is that David has come out on the other side and is still reporting on the murderous, vile abortion industry.

PRAY for all warriors.

Life News

Final Charge Dismissed Against David Daleiden for Exposing Planned Parenthood Aborted Baby Part Sales

QUOTE: The final bogus criminal charge against David Daleiden has been dismissed and his case completely expunged. It’s the final step in a victory for the pro-life advocate who exposed Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry for selling the body parts of aborted babies. The dismissal ends a nearly decade-long Democrat-led prosecution launched to silence his undercover videos that exposed Planned Parenthood’s grisly aborted baby parts trade. Daleiden, founder and president of the Center for Medical Progress, announced the victory Thursday on X. The dismissal fulfills the terms of a January 2025 settlement in which California dropped all charges against Daleiden and undercover reporter Sandra Merritt. The agreement required no jail time, no fines, no admission of wrongdoing and no probation. Seven of the original 14 charges had previously been dismissed for lack of probable cause. The prosecution began under then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris after Daleiden’s 2015 videos were released. In the January 2025 statement marking the initial settlement, Daleiden described the case as political lawfare. “After enduring 9 years of weaponized political prosecution, putting an end to the lawfare launched by Kamala Harris is a huge victory for my investigative reporting and for the public’s right to know the truth about Planned Parenthood’s sale of aborted baby body parts. Now we all must get to work to protect families and infants from the criminal abortion-industrial complex,” he said. Defense attorney Steve Cooley, former Los Angeles County District Attorney, sharply criticized the long-running effort. “In my 5 decades as an attorney, 40 years of which were as a prosecutor, I have never seen such a blatant exercise of selective investigation and vindictive prosecution. The California Attorneys General who initiated this case and pursued it for nearly 10 years should be ashamed for weaponizing their office to pursue people who were merely exposing illegality associated with the harvesting and sale of fetal body parts,” Cooley said. Daleiden’s videos led to a $7.8 million settlement in which two companies admitted illegally selling aborted baby parts obtained from Planned Parenthood abortion centers in Southern California. The reporting also contributed to Planned Parenthood’s disqualification from state and federal funding in Texas and helped spark a pending nearly $2 billion federal False Claims Act case against the organization. The resulting exposure accurately painted Planned Parenthood as a money-hungry abortion business whose top executive were caught repeatedly on undercover videos talking about buying Lamborghinis and altering abortion procedures to get aborted baby parts to sell to research firms and universities ranging from the University of Pittsburgh to Colorado State University. The complete expungement now allows Daleiden to focus fully on continued investigative work exposing injustices within the abortion industry.

2- We were blown away by the renderings of the Trump Library in Miami.

But, what we will love the most is the irony that settlements in multi-million-dollar lawsuits against media outlets, will be paying for it!

Settlements with Trump include:

Meta agreed to pay $25 million to resolve a suit about post‑Jan. 6 account suspensions.

Paramount/ CBS parent paid about $16 million to settle a dispute over a 60 Minutes edit involving Kamala.

Disney/ABC agreed to pay about $15–16 million in a defamation claim over comments by George Stephanopoulos.

Google Alphabet/YouTube agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle his 2021 YouTube suspension suit.

You can see the video of the Trump Library here.

Matt Margolis At PJMedia

It’s Real, and It’s Spectacular: Trump’s Presidential Library Design Unveiled

QUOTE: On Monday night, Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, dropped a stunning new rendering of President Donald Trump’s future presidential library. And let’s just say: Subtle it is not. The video, which he shared on X, shows a gleaming skyscraper rising over downtown Miami. It’s bold, beautiful, unmistakable, and very Trump. The building features his name in massive letters, evoking the signature style that defined his pre-presidential real estate empire. A spire at the top is light red, white, and blue, and an American flag hangs on the side. It is a gorgeous building. “This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida, will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known,” Eric Trump said. The foundation plans to raise close to a billion dollars for the project, and some of that money is expected to come from Trump’s lawsuit settlements from media companies. While Trump’s presidential library looks amazing and everything appears to be going well, Barack Obama’s presidential library, set to open later this year, has become something of a punchline. The building is brutally mocked on social media for being an ugly. On top of that, the Obama Foundation has faced serious scrutiny over how it acquired its land in Chicago, as well as reports of insiders drawing hefty salaries while soliciting unpaid volunteer labor for its grand opening. Then there’s Joe Biden’s library, which appears to be struggling just to get off the ground. Fundraising has reportedly fallen far, far short of expectations, and basic details like location, design, and construction timeline remain up in the air. By contrast, Trump’s vision feels decisive, fully formed, and — whether you like the style or not — impossible to ignore. Yes, a skyscraper for a presidential library is unconventional. But as you know, nothing about Donald Trump has ever been conventional. The early renderings suggest something that doubles as a monument, a museum, and a statement piece all at once. As a former architect, I love it.

3- So much fraud. Don’t take your foot off the pedal Veep Vance.

Breitbart

Anti-Fraud Czar JD Vance Announces Arrests of Several Suspected of Defrauding Healthcare, Hospice Systems of $50 Million in CA

QUOTE: Vice President JD Vance announced that federal law enforcement arrested on Thursday “fraudsters” who allegedly stole more than $50 million by defrauding healthcare and hospice systems in California. Vance wrote on X, “Our task force isn’t wasting any time cracking down on fraud. This morning in the LA area, federal law enforcement is taking down fraudsters who stole $50M+ from Americans by defrauding our healthcare and hospice systems.” Administration officials said the number of hospice and home healthcare providers that will be suspended will likely dramatically increase. “We expect this number to grow much, much higher in the coming weeks,” a senior Trump administration official said. “In 10 weeks we’re getting close to what Governor Newsom did in four years,” Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said.

4- Trump steps in where the state of California and all their mouthy politicians have utterly failed their citizens.

Rumors are that people are starting to receive checks from State Farm without questions.

5- Tina Peters is still in jail but this is a move in the direction to her freedom.

NBC News

Colorado court throws out election denier Tina Peters’ 9-year sentence for tampering with election equipment

QUOTE: The Colorado Court of Appeals has thrown out election denier Tina Peters’ nine-year prison sentence, finding that the lower court violated her First Amendment right to free speech related to her allegations of election fraud. “The trial court’s comments about Peters’s belief in the existence of 2020 election fraud went beyond relevant considerations for her sentencing,” a three-judge panel wrote in a 77-page opinion that also upheld her conviction on charges including official misconduct in connection with a security breach of Mesa County’s voting system. Peters is the former Mesa County clerk. The judges wrote that it was “apparent” that the lower court imposed the sentence because Peters continued to espouse election denying views. “The tenor of the court’s comments makes clear that it felt the sentence length was necessary, at least in part, to prevent her from continuing to espouse views the court deemed ‘damaging,’” they wrote. “But the court failed to acknowledge that Peters is no longer the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder,” they continued. “She is no longer in a position to engage in the conduct that led to her conviction. So it cannot be said that the lengthy prison sentence was for specific deterrence. To the contrary, the sentence punished Peters for her persistence in espousing her beliefs regarding the integrity of the 2020 election.” The state appeals court directed the trial judge, Matthew Branch, to resentence Peters without consideration of her comments on the 2020 election.

6- The White House uses 40,000 eggs for the Easter Egg Roll so this is good news!

Breitbart

Happy Easter: Egg Prices Are Down 80%

QUOTE: After getting shellacked by last year’s surge in egg prices, families heading into Easter this spring are finding that one of the season’s essential items is no longer quite so punishing at the grocery store. The drop has been sharp enough to be felt not just by economists and retailers, but by parents planning brunch, filling baskets, and deciding how many eggs they can afford to dye, hide, and inevitably discover days later under the couch. The turnaround is striking. In the producer price index for eggs for fresh use, prices in February were down 80.4 percent from a year earlier. That is a dramatic reversal from the run-up that made eggs one of the most talked-about items in the grocery aisle last year. Consumers are seeing relief too. According to the retail price data, the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs fell to $2.50 in February 2026 from $5.90 in February 2025, a decline of 57.6 percent. Based on the historical series going back to the mid-1980s, that appears to be the largest year-over-year drop on record. The White House says it plans to use 40,000 eggs in this year’s annual Easter Egg Roll.

7- “Fly me to the moon

Let me play among the stars

Let me see what spring is like

On Jupiter and Mars”

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. 1 Peter 1:3

PRAY for the astronauts.

PRAY for all military personnel.

PRAY for President Trump.

PRAY for all warriors.

PRAY for Tina Peters.

PRAY for peace.

PRAY for all children

SHARE the truth.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.