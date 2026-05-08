May 08, 2026

Dear Patriot,

These days, events come out of nowhere and hit hard.

This week was one for unexpected happenings.

The ripple effect of redistricting hit Indiana like a Tsunami. It washed out the RINOs. You know, the RINOs who had the power, time and mandate to redistrict and did NOTHING!

Redistricting was once an occasional yawn by political parties, where the Republicans yawned and let the Dems have their way.

Now it is hand-to-hand combat!

Trump has taught his base to fight every battle. His base is learning to fight. And now, maybe elected Republicans are learning too!

While Trump is negotiating a world without Iranian nukes, masterminding a new world order, reinforcing the US economy, playing with school kids on the front lawn, welcoming Gold Star mothers to the White House, contracting a ballroom and a Reflecting Pool, planning a 250th birthday party, a World Cup and Olympics, dodging bullets, dealing with nuts in foreign counties and the US Congress…..he is also reforming American voting districts and getting RINOs and Demoncrats out of the state House and Senate chambers.

How will we ever survive without him?

Enjoy the good news that most of the world ignores.

We wish much love and happiness for all the mothers!

1- About Indiana….

Lesson: NEVER push your base away.

Oh, and, even if you have strong ties to a state because you were once the Governor, it doesn’t mean you still have a base.

Talking to you, former Vice President and virulent Anti-Trumper, Mike Pence.

Pence spent an enormous amount of political capital to stick it to Trump. What a loser.

John Nolte at Breitbart

Anti-Trump Indiana Columnist Forced to Eat Crow After MAGA Primary Triumph

QUOTE: First, a little background… As you know, we are in the middle of a redistricting battle before this year’s midterm election. Although our Northeast states vote Republican in the 40 percent range, because those states are run by Democrats, there are almost zero Republican House seats because Democrats rig those states by gerrymandering their congressional districts in a way that ensures those 40 percent receive no representation whatsoever. In other words, it’s rigged. This gives Democrats an unfair advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives. In response, Trump has aggressively pushed red states to do the same with their own redistricting. So far, Texas, Florida and Tennessee have come through (South Carolina and Alabama are working on it). But thanks to establishment GOP squishes in the Hoosier State’s state senate, Indiana refused to redistrict. So, because Trump is awesome, he and his allies poured millions of dollars and all kinds of man-hours into defeating those GOP squishes in Tuesday’s primary. The result…Of the seven GOP incumbents targeted by Trump, only one survived, while one race remains too close to call. The five challengers who did win not only won, they won by margins that range from 18 to 50 percent. Also, a sixth Trump-backed candidate won an open seat. You’d think after ten years of this, they would learn, and by “they” I mean the Trump-haters who are always so confident while being so wrong about President Trump failing at something. Today’s example is Indianapolis Star anti-Trump columnist Jim Briggs, who published this on Tuesday, just hours before MAGA triumphed in his state’s primary challenge: “Much like the Senate redistricting vote, Trump’s wrath is looking shaky. Reporting from Politico and CNN[LOL] projects a bad night for the Trump-endorsed primary challenges,” crowed Briggs. “Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith is already managing expectations, telling both outlets that defeating three out of seven anti-redistricting senators would constitute a good night for the revenge tour.” “Sorry, but 43 percent is a failing grade in any class I’ve ever taken,” Briggs added. Then he wrote this beauty: “We’re just hours away from loudmouths like Beckwith expanding the goalposts even further to the point at which a good night is two wins, one win or maybe even the real redistricting war was the friends we made along the way… That might be the true reckoning: Trump can’t move the needle in Indiana.” NARRATOR: A few hours later… “These results are easy to decode. Indiana’s primaries were a referendum on Trumpism. Trumpism prevailed. Simple as that,” writes the very same Jim Briggs. “Even if you want to discount the results by attributing them to the unfathomable $13.5 million ad blitz that hit state Senate primaries, you have to acknowledge Trump is a singular figure who can make it rain on obscure state legislative elections because they happen to be important to him personally,” Briggs added. He closes with: “Humility comes for us all.” But will it? It certainly hasn’t come for Jonah “Not-So-Little Lord Fauntleroy” Goldberg, Bill Kristol, Stephen Colbert, CNN, MS NOW, Jimmy Kimmel, or the harpies on The View. They have never stopped predicting the walls closing in on Trump. Tuesday night’s MAGA triumph is not difficult to understand. You see, Trump has something rare in politics, something no other national figure has, something more valuable than anything else, and that’s a real following — a large following, a loyal following. And so, if a politician with a following is up against a bunch of local hacks without one, the results will almost always be the same.

2- About Virginia…..

LESSON: Never underestimate the ability of Demoncrats to commit massive fraud.

Another day, another high ranking Demoncrat politician raided by the FBI.

The most powerful state Senator in the Virginia legislature, Louise Lucas, had numerous businesses raided Wednesday morning.

It was well known but just whispered in the state that she had been breaking laws for years. The DOJ investigation began under the Biden Regime.

So, of course, Louise and Dems blamed President Trump.

Despite their majority, Virginia Demoncrats are in disarray.

Headline USA

FBI Searches Properties Tied to Virginia Senate Leader

QUOTE: Federal agents executed court-authorized search warrants Wednesday at properties in Portsmouth tied to Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, according to the FBI. In a statement, the FBI confirmed it was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” tied to an ongoing investigation in Portsmouth and said there was no threat to public safety. Television footage and photos posted online showed FBI agents and law enforcement vehicles outside locations reportedly associated with Lucas and a nearby cannabis dispensary. Fox News reporters on scene reported multiple people had been taken into custody, though federal officials had not publicly confirmed arrests or filed charges as of Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., defended Lucas in a statement and said the investigation should be viewed in the broader political context of President Donald Trump’s criticism of political opponents and the Justice Department.

3- About California….

LESSON: Never give up hope that a great candidate might pop up overnight.

Most sane people have written off California as too far gone. Then, out of the blue, someone you never heard of runs for Mayor of Los Angeles.

He has been running amazing ads on social media. But, you may think, can he stand up in a debate and articulate problems and policy solutions against Demoncrats? Why yes, he can.

Many have been stunned that Spencer Pratt came out of nowhere to be a contender in the race for Mayor.

He is running a good campaign that is fun to witness but, it would be a miracle if he were actually elected in November.

Spend some time on his Twitter/X account and watch his ads and debate outtakes.

Breitbart

88 Percent Give Spencer Pratt the Win in L.A. Mayor Debate Poll

QUOTE: From what I’ve seen in Pratt’s phenomenal ads, his blazing debate victory last night, and his overall media and campaign strategy, he has a very good chance of surviving the run-off. If he can do that, he’s such an impressive candidate, and his potential opponents are so weak that he has as good a chance as any Republican of a November victory. On paper, Spencer Pratt is the next mayor of Los Angeles. It’s all there, including a clearly articulated message expressing the kind of boldness the dying city desperately needs. Plus, he has done a great job of keeping the debate on his terms — crime, poverty, and competence. Generally, Republicans lose in blue states after getting bogged down in stupid debates about abortion and gays. Regardless of what happens in Los Angeles, though, Spencer Pratt has become an articulate, likable, and effective member of the Republican party. His future is bright, no matter his fate in the failed state of California.

4- LESSON: Everything you have been fed about global warming/climate change is implausible.

The “EXPERTS” admitted it!

The National Pulse

UN Expert Panel Admits Catastrophic Climate Forecasts Are ‘Implausible,’ Discrediting Years of Media Alarmism

QUOTE: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations (UN) body tasked with informing global climate policies, has officially admitted that its so-called RCP8.5 climate scenario, used since 2011 to predict catastrophic climate outcomes, is “implausible.” This scenario, which assumed extreme emissions and fueled alarming climate models, has been widely used in research, media coverage, and policymaking. The RCP8.5 pathway projected a temperature rise of nearly 4°C by 2100, based on assumptions such as end-of-century coal use exceeding recoverable reserves. Critics like Roger Pielke Jr. have highlighted its misuse in tens of thousands of research papers and media headlines. Despite claims that the research community had moved on from RCP8.5, data shows thousands of studies still relied on it in recent years. The IPCC’s acknowledgment undermines years of fear-driven narratives and policies based on the scenario. The admission casts doubt on the validity of countless climate policies and regulations based on RCP8.5, as well as media narratives promoting an imminent climate catastrophe. It also reinforces skepticism toward the politicization of climate science and the reliability of alarmist projections. In 2025, President Donald J. Trump’s executive order “Restoring Gold Standard Science” banned federal scientists from using RCP8.5, citing its unrealistic assumptions. Despite this, the scenario continued to influence global climate discussions and media narratives.

5- LESSON: You can not get away with cheating forever.

The Gateway Pundit

DOJ Serves Grand Jury Subpoenas For Information on ALL 2020 Election Workers from Fulton County

QUOTE: On April 17, 2026, a grand jury issued a subpoena to the Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections (BRE) to appear in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia on May 5, 2026. Department of Justice prosecutors obtain a grand jury subpoena by preparing it in connection with an active grand jury investigation and issuing it under the grand jury’s authority. In this case, the subpoena requests that the Fulton County BRE bring specific documents and electronically stored information. That information includes information regarding election staff/members who served in the November 2020 General Election. The records must identify their name, position/function, residential and email addresses, and personal telephone numbers. The records include those who were performing the following functions and duties: • Individuals assigned to review Mail-In Ballots • Individuals assigned to the Voter Review Panel/Board • Individuals assigned to Mobile Voting Locations • Individuals assigned to transfer results to or from media or transport ballots, ballot stock, or media • Individuals employed or contracted by the Fulton Board of Registrations and Elections • Individuals who worked or volunteered for the Risk Limiting Audit • Individuals who worked or volunteered for the Recount • Individuals who served as precinct managers and assistant managers Many of these individuals could potentially have pertinent information about numerous anomalies uncovered over the last several years.

6- LESSON: Do not trust anything an “official source “ tells you.

It is difficult to believe anything these days, with so much Demoncrat lying going on.

At least 13 liars are getting some consequences for making up crime stats in order to HURT President Trump!

Hopefully we can get some REAL facts about crime in DC.

Revolver News

13 DC officials were just handed pink slips for lying to make Trump look bad

QUOTE: Well, well, well… look at that. Trump said D.C. officials were cooking the books on crime, and now 13 of them are facing termination over alleged crime-data manipulation. Funny how that keeps happening.Dems have been pushing their soft-on-crime agenda while also trying to convince Americans that crime in D.C. is down. They want you to believe their cities are safe, and anyone who notices all the carjackings, shootings, robberies, beatings, and random chaos must be watching too much Fox News. But regular people know better because they’re the ones living with it every single day. These are the people getting attacked, robbed, harassed, and told to stop believing their own eyes. And now, this new bombshell report is revealing that the D.C. crime stats were a huge part of the problem. A whopping thirteen members of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have been placed on administrative leave and have been served termination papers after an internal investigation into crime reporting showed they were cooking the books in order to make President Trump look bad. In a nutshell, they wanted to make crime look less serious, so when Trump came in with the feds, it wouldn’t seem like he did much of anything.If crime numbers are being faked, the public is being lied to about their safety. Also, businesses make decisions based on those numbers. Residents make decisions based on those numbers, which could easily put somebody in harms way. But the biggest key here is that politicians used those fake numbers to defend their records, attack critics, and claim everything was under control. It wasn’t. And if those numbers are indeed fake, then every speech, press release, and media hit built on them was also fake. Trump has been saying that D.C. was hiding the real picture on crime, and now the cat’s outta the bag.The same politicians and media people who treated Trump like he was exaggerating Swamp crime now have to explain why top officials are facing termination after an investigation into crime reporting.

7- Let’s be real here. President Trump cleaned up ANOTHER Demoncrat mess.

LESSON: Everything Demoncrats touch turns into a stinky mess.

Lifezatte

Feds Take Back Notorious L.A. Open-Air Drug Market, Humiliating Karen Bass’ Failed Leadership

QUOTE: For years, MacArthur Park has been a glaring symbol of Los Angeles’s decline, an open-air drug market and a haven for crime hiding in plain sight. Despite repeated denials and false assurances from Democrat officials like Mayor Karen Bass, the truth couldn’t be denied any longer. Federal law enforcement finally stepped in and did what the city’s so-called leadership refused to do: take back control and clean up one of the most dangerous public spaces in Los Angeles. Back in July, the park was already infamous for its heavy drug activity, rampant homelessness, and frequent violence.When federal agents launched an immigration sweep at the time, Bass and then-Rep. Eric Swalwell jumped to condemn the operation, mocking concerns about safety and insisting the park was “family-friendly.” Anyone who had actually been there or lived nearby knew that claim was laughable. As locals complained about the needles, overdoses, and nonstop criminal activity, Bass secretly approved a multi-million-dollar “revitalization” project months later, quietly acknowledging the mess she had spent months pretending didn’t exist. Enter the federal government this week, tired of waiting for Los Angeles politicians to do their jobs. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli didn’t mince words during the Wednesday announcement: “Today, we begin reclaiming MacArthur Park from criminals and drug addicts to return this public space to the citizens of Los Angeles.” It was a clear rebuke of local leadership and a declaration that Washington had to clean up what the left’s soft-on-crime policies allowed to fester. Next time Bass or Vice President Kamala Harris brag about “crime drops” in Los Angeles, they might want to thank the federal officers who risked their lives to clean up their failures. Because whether it’s immigration enforcement or narcotics operations, the pattern is clear: when Democrats talk, chaos spreads, and when the adults step in, law and order returns.

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8- LESSON: God is good.

If you are in the area you might want to check this out.

Breitbart

America Gears Up for ‘Rededicate 250’: Day of Prayer, Worship on the National Mall Thanking God for His Providence

QUOTE: Washington, DC, is gearing up for “Rededicate 250,” which will take place May 17 on the National Mall and is described as a “National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving.” As America’s semiquincentennial celebration swiftly approaches, the country as a whole is remembering everything God has done since the nation’s inception. The celebration of God’s providence will take place on the National Mall on May 17 and will feature “Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country as One Nation to God.” The day will kick off with fellowship in front of the U.S. Capitol and music throughout the day. The event, which is free to all, will feature several notable government and faith leaders, including Reverend Franklin Graham, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and many others.

9- LESSON: It is not too late to set education on a truthful path.

Daily Signal

Florida Launches Rival to ‘Woke’ AP US History

QUOTE: The Florida Department of Education launched a new framework Monday to explicitly compete with “woke” Advanced Placement U.S. history courses, following criticism that the College Board embeds racist bias and “diversity, equity, and inclusion” into such courses. The department will launch the Florida Advanced Courses and Tests (FACT) framework for U.S. history as a pilot program in the fall. “The FACT U.S. history framework underscores our commitment to instruction grounded in the full scope of our nation’s history, while ensuring materials are free from ideological bias or indoctrination,” Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas said. “The FACT U.S. history framework provides a thorough and balanced study of our nation’s past, grounded in primary sources and factual accuracy,” Ryan Petty, chair of the State Board of Education, added. “It represents an important step toward restoring academic integrity in the classroom after years of uneven and, at times, ideologically driven instruction.” DeSantis has launched a “war on woke,” opposing CRT and promoting classical education. In his keynote address on Friday, DeSantis said education in the Sunshine State will not impose political indoctrination on children but will follow the classical model.

10- If you have extra time this weekend, read in-depth analysis of legal issues at Defending The Republic Lawsplainer on Substack.

11- While Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was off delivering a baby girl, Secretary Rubio crushed it filling in for her at a White House presser.

One more job that Rubio can cover!

One reporter asked him: “What is your hope for America at a time such as this?”

Rubio’s off-the-cuff answer was beautiful. Listen to it in full.

(By the way, welcome to world new baby, Viviana “Vivi”.)

LESSONS: Babies are gifts and Rubio can do everything!

PRAY for ALL children.

PRAY for President Trump and his extraordinary team.

PRAY for accountability for fraud.

PRAY for a peaceful, prosperous world.

PRAY for the recovering Rudy Giuliani and the Hoft brothers at Gateway Pundit.

PRAY for Tina Peters.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic