WHAT A WEEK!

This week, President Trump and First Lady Melania celebrated the 250th birthday of our awesome US Navy on an aircraft carrier.

He met with his Cabinet for the eighth time in nine months. (Biden had nine meetings in four years.)

He made Columbus Day, Columbus Day.

He met in the Oval with the communist PM of Canada.

He met in the Oval with the President of Finland, where a deal was signed on icebreaker ships, which are vital to security in the Artic.

The President hosted an extraordinary round table about Antifa where he ordered the group be classified as a FOREIGN terror organization, which makes it easier to follow the money.

Trump was asked and answered hundreds of questions by the press.

OH, we almost forgot….

In his spare time, he brought peace to the Middle East for the first time in 45 years. (That was a fleeting peace.)

And will bring home the hostages held by Hamas for two years.

SHAZAM!!!!!!!!

Question: For the past two years the radical left has been screaming about “Freeing Gaza” and “Pro-Palestine”. They shut down numerous college campuses over the issue. Now that the war seems to be over, what will they scream about next?

Pray for the safety of President Trump and his team as they make plans to travel to the Middle East this weekend.

Housekeeping Note: On Wednesday, we ran an incomplete list of Republicans who have been arrested, charged, tried, sued, subpoenaed, harassed, surveilled, debanked and jailed. As we said, it was incomplete. A couple of our sharp readers have offered more names for the list, which we have added. If you know of others we missed, please let us know. We will send the updated list again in a week or so.

1- Listen to the full comments by Secretary Rubio in the Cabinet meeting on the peace brokered in the Middle East.

Watch here on X

QUOTE: “One day, perhaps the entire story will be told about the events of yesterday. Suffice it to say, it’s not an exaggeration that NONE of it would have been possible without the President of the United States being involved.”

2- This is a big move in the American war against Antifa.

Daily Wire

Trump Ups The Ante: Orders Cabinet To Label Antifa A Foreign Terror Organization

QUOTE: On Wednesday, President Donald Trump directed his Cabinet to pursue designating Antifa a foreign terrorist organization, escalating his administration’s crackdown on the decentralized group. At a White House event featuring journalists who claimed to be victims of Antifa violence, Trump stated, “If you agree, I agree. Let’s get it done.” Top officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stood alongside him. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller stated, “There are extensive foreign ties, and I think that would be a very valid step.” This move follows Trump’s earlier executive order on September 22, 2025, which declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization. While that designation holds little legal weight due to limitations in U.S. law, foreign terrorist organization (FTO) status would trigger powerful federal tools — financial sanctions, travel restrictions, asset freezes, and criminal penalties. Whether the State Department proceeds with the FTO label remains uncertain, but the administration’s position is clear: violent extremism, even under the guise of activism, will be treated as a national security threat.

3- Terrorists have been living among us and are now self deporting. Good riddance.

Washington Examiner

Antifa leaders flee America as Trump cracks down on domestic terrorist networks

QUOTE: Mark Bray, a financier of transnational antifa operations and antifa’s foremost thought leader in America, announced he is fleeing to Europe, settling in Spain specifically, under the pretext of safety concerns following negative media attention. Before his departure, Bray issued an apparent call-to-action, urging widespread militancy. “Only mass antifascism, legal or not, can save us,” Bray declared on Bluesky, a popular platform on the political Left. Bray, an assistant professor at Rutgers University, will continue teaching classes on “Terrorism” and the “History of Antifascism” remotely, despite a Change.org petition from students calling for his firing. U.S. intelligence officials are also investigating antifa’s international ties and working toward a foreign terrorist classification for antifa abroad. Under U.S. anti-terrorism law, sponsors of foreign terrorists face up to 20 years behind bars, and the federal government can freeze assets, cutting off the funding flow, as part of counter-terrorism sanctions. Bray is not the only expat among antifa’s ranks seeking shelter in foreign countries. Independent reporter Christian Peterson recently found the leaders of Rose City Antifa, the most notorious American antifa cell, holed up in Europe. Caroline Victorin (née Gauld), one of the founding members of the Portland-based antifa faction, was discovered this week hiding with her husband, Johan Victorin, a Swedish-born activist and another Rose City Antifa architect, in the coastal town of Varberg, Sweden. Together as co-founders of Rose City Antifa, the oldest-known antifa chapter in America, the Victorins reportedly had helped import the European model of antifascist extremism into the U.S.

4- Accountability for real crimes, as opposed to made-up crimes against President Trump.

National Pulse

Anti-Trump New York AG Letitia James Indicted for Mortgage Fraud

QUOTE: New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has been indicted in Alexandria, Virginia, as part of an ongoing investigation pursued by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The charges relate to a 2023 mortgage James took out to assist her niece in purchasing a home in Norfolk, Virginia. James previously campaigned on a platform of investigating President Donald J. Trump. She succeeded in a civil fraud case against Trump and his business, resulting in a $355 million penalty, which was later thrown out on appeal. During the trial, Trump expressed his disdain for James, labeling the investigation a “political witch hunt.” The mortgage fraud investigation centers on discrepancies in James’s application documents, which make conflicting claims about whether or not a Virginia property would be her primary residence.

5- In government shut down news, the President is threatening to permanently cut programs. But only the ones that the Democrats like.

We say: Unleash Russ Vought and cut, cut, cut!

American Greatness

Trump Says ‘We’re Only Going to Cut Democrat Programs’ After Senate Rejects Clean Funding Bill For 7th Time

QUOTE: President Trump said Thursday that his administration plans to make more permanent cuts to ‘Democrat programs’ very soon. “We will be making cuts that are permanent and we’re only going to cut Democrat programs, I hate to tell you,” Trump stated during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “I guess that makes sense.” The president said he has tasked Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought with identifying which programs to cut. With brutal honesty, Trump made clear to the White House press corps how he planned to deal with the Democrats’ continued recalcitrance. “We’re only cutting Democrat programs,” he said. “We’ll be cutting some very popular Democrat programs that aren’t popular with Republicans. Frankly, that’s the way it works. They wanted this. So we’ll give them a little taste of their own medicine.” Director Vought had previously stated in a memo that if Democrats forced a shutdown, the administration would use it as an opportunity to implement lasting reductions, including workforce cuts in programs not aligned with the president’s priorities.

6- Whew! Good News!!!

Despite what every single Fake News Talking Head told us, the horrible fires in California were NOT the result of global warming or climate change!

We no longer need to worry about random climate change burning down our neighborhood.

Fox News

Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht, Palisades Fire suspect accused of sparking deadly blaze?

QUOTE: Authorities have arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, (a.k.a Global Warming) accusing him of purposefully igniting a New Year’s Day fire that smoldered for days and later exploded into the deadly Palisades Fire that devastated California. Rinderknecht, 29, of Melbourne, Florida, was arrested Tuesday on a federal charge of destruction of property by means of fire, Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli announced during a Wednesday morning news conference. He was due to make his initial appearance in federal court in Florida on Wednesday. “The complaint alleges that a single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades,” Essayli said. “While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

7- The trend is good for President Trump. Despite universal negative coverage he remains strong in the hearts of sensible Americans.

Issues & Insights

Trump’s Energetic Leadership Style Continues To Find Strong Voter Backing In October

QUOTE: Despite nonstop media controversies swirling about his administration and continued criticism from his political foes, President Donald Trump’s favorability remained rock solid in early October, the latest I&I/TIPP Poll shows. September’s news-filled month — which included the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, renewed efforts to end the Israel-Hamas conflict, and U.S. attacks on South American cartels’ drug boats — failed to diminish Trump’s overall poll readings. Every month, I&I/TIPP asks Americans the following question: “Overall, is your opinion of Donald Trump generally favorable, generally unfavorable, or are you not familiar enough to say one way or the other?” Among those participating in this month’s national online poll of 1,459 adults, taken from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 43% of Americans held a favorable opinion of Trump’s leadership, while 46% described their opinions as unfavorable. Meanwhile, 11% were either “not familiar enough to say” (7%) or not sure (4%). The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points. Given the degree of political polarization in the U.S., President Trump’s scores remain surprisingly solid and imperturbable. He might be suffering from a kind of over-exposure, due to his non-stop pursuit of new policies intended to “make America great again.”

8- It is indeed sad that one of the two political parties is devolved to evil.

BUT, they keep revealing their true intent and that is good news for us who fight against them.

The Federalist

Jay Jones And Katie Porter Say The Quiet Part Out Loud

QUOTE: The radicals running the Democrat Party have no interest in sharing a country with you. At best, they want you impotently sidelined while they seize power; at worst, they take joy at the thought of putting “two bullets” in your skull. Just ask Katie Porter and Jay Jones, two candidates for statewide office in major states who just said the quiet part out loud. Jones — as you’ve no doubt heard, unless you live in a hole in the ground otherwise known as the corporate media’s dwindling subscription lists — texted a colleague about his fantasies of putting “two bullets” in Republican Todd Gilbert, who had committed the unforgivable offense of saying kind words about a Democrat who had recently died. Jones, who is running to be Virginia’s top law enforcement officer, also expressed a wish for Gilbert’s wife to watch her children die and said the Gilberts were “breeding little fascists.” Porter, a Democrat candidate for governor of California, laughed in the face of a reporter who asked what Porter would “say to the 40 percent of California voters, who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” “How would I need them in order to win, ma’am?” Porter scowled, before turning to the camera to laugh. “If it is me versus a Republican, I think that I will win the people who did not vote for Trump.” The longhouse is not sending its best! In Democrats’ own words, they view half the country as deplorable garbage at best and fascist Nazis at worst. Accordingly, their job is not to convert or win over the fascist garbage, but to overpower and stamp it out. They don’t believe you can be reasoned or compromised with, and they’re telling you out loud, in writing, and on camera, that they’re not interested in trying. The obvious implications of that conclusion are pretty dark. In the context of the past several weeks, they’re even darker.

9- Tariffs as a tool of peace negotiations…hummmm.

Why has NO ONE thought if that before?

Breitbart

Trump: ‘Tariffs Have Brought Peace to the World’

QUOTE: Wednesday, during an interview with Fox News Channel, President Donald Trump credited his tariff policy for playing a role in his Middle East peace deal. Trump said that the economic pressure coerced actors in the world to stop fighting. TRUMP: “You know, I’ve made seven peace deals where countries were in many cases, 30, 31 years, 135, 137 years they’ve been fighting and millions of people being killed. And I brought peace. And I did it through — in not all cases, but probably in at least five of the seven that we’ve done so far, it was through trade. That we’re not going to deal with people that fight. We’re not going to deal, and we’re going to put tariffs on you. We’re not going to let you deal in the United States. We’ll put tariffs on you.” “And without that, without the tariffs — I mean, far more than even the money that we’re taking in, which is trillions of dollars, essentially trillions of dollars,” he continued. “Far much — more importantly, it gives you a tremendous road to peace and the saving of millions of lives, just millions and millions of lives.”

10- The Dems will say that your tax returns will be delayed.

We say that the 87,000 extra agents Biden hired to harass conservatives needed to go!

National Pulse

IRS to Furlough Half Its Staff as Democrats’ Government Shutdown Continues

QUOTE: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that nearly half of its workforce will be furloughed as the government shutdown continues into its second week. According to an updated contingency plan posted on the agency’s website, only 39,870 employees, or 53.6 percent of its workforce, will remain on the job. Most IRS operations are now closed. The shutdown stems from Senate Democrats blocking six attempts to pass a short-term federal funding measure. The IRS, which employed roughly 100,000 workers at the end of 2024, has seen its workforce reduced to around 75,000 as a result of mass layoffs earlier this year.

11- A quiet force.

Free Beacon

Don’t Mess with Melania Trump

QUOTE: Melania Trump, the most attractive and intelligent first lady in American history, is doing her part to restore public faith in mainstream media by forcing journalists to atone for their lies. Over the past several weeks, Melania has obtained retractions and apologies from media outlets that published falsehoods about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting pedophile tycoon. This week, the publishing house HarperCollins UK apologized to Melania and recalled a recently published book about Epstein associate Prince Andrew. The book repeated the unsubstantiated claim that Epstein introduced Melania to her husband, the greatest living president, Donald Trump. Melania’s legal team demanded a retraction and apology after the book hit stores on Aug. 14 as part of an aggressive push to restore a sense of accountability to liberal journalism. “HarperCollins UK apologizes to Melania Trump,” the publisher said in a statement. Melania scored her first victory on July 31, when the Daily Beast retracted a story based on comments from Michael Wolff. A notorious fabulist, Wolff alleged on a Daily Beast podcast that Melania was “very involved” with Epstein and was “introduced to Trump that way.” The liberal media outlet scrubbed the article from its website and apologized “for any confusion or misunderstanding.” Last month, in response to a subsequent letter from Melania’s attorney, the Daily Beast removed a portion of the podcast the article was based on. “We apologize to the First Lady and our readers,” the outlet groveled. Another partisan loudmouth, James Carville, was forced to apologize on Aug. 7 after promoting the false Epstein claim on his podcast. “We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode,” Carville wrote in a statement. “I also take back these statements and apologize.” Experts agree that Melania’s contributions to the national discourse far exceed those of Michelle Obama, who spent eight years bullying children to go outside and eat more carrots from the garden.

