March 06, 2026

1- Last week, when we were still listening to then-popular conservative podcasts, we heard repeatedly that “Trump’s poll numbers were tanking among Republicans, because of Iran.” There was no evidence of this polling given, just the repeated statement. This did not seem right to us. So we were glad to see new polling that reflects a different story.

We look for trends in polling instead of any individual poll.

This looks like a trend!

MAGA is solid. Some talking heads on podcasts are off the reservation.

2- Most Americans are working their tails off! And it is showing in the numbers!

Once again, this was not expected by the experts.

Breitbart

America’s Productivity Boom Is Getting Hard To Ignore

QUOTE: A year ago, economists were carefully drawing comparisons between the current American economy and the mid-1990s, when a surprise burst of productivity growth allowed the economy to run hot without igniting inflation. They were hopeful but hedging their bets. They may be done hedging. New data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm business productivity rising at a 2.8 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2025, well above expectations. More significantly, revisions to prior quarters painted a picture of an economy that has been more efficient for longer than anyone realized. The third quarter’s productivity growth was revised up to 5.2 percent — the strongest quarterly gain in five years — and hours worked were revised downward across multiple prior quarters, meaning workers have been producing more per hour than the data previously showed. When the dust settled, the annualized productivity growth rate for the entire current business cycle — dating from the fourth quarter of 2019 — was revised up from 2.0 percent to 2.2 percent. That matches the long-run average going back to 1947, and far exceeds the 1.5 percent rate of the sluggish 2007-to-2019 cycle that spawned a decade of productivity pessimism.

3- Let’s think about all the 80%-20% issues that have the Democrats on their back foot.

This has to be a 90%-10% issue!

Imagine never again hearing a foreign person on the other end of customer service call? It is so frustrating for everyone to communicate.

Not to mention this change may bring jobs to Americans, like stay at home moms who can work from home, as one example.

This alone my get Trump a third term! (Kidding!)

Fox News

Trump’s FCC aims to crack down on offshore call centers, illegal robocalls, chairman says

QUOTE: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote on a proposal to improve customer service at call centers by encouraging onshoring and strengthening accountability for certain U.S. businesses, Chairman Brendan Carr announced Wednesday. The FCC will vote on reforms that may encourage businesses to bring call center jobs back to the U.S. because Carr believes “Americans get frustrated when they call a U.S. business and end up connecting with a call center located abroad.” The FCC will also explore ways to improve customer service at existing call centers, including a proposal to require call takers to be proficient in Standard American English and will address illegal robocalls that originate abroad by seeking comment on the targeted use of tariffs or bonds. “Today, nearly 70% of U.S. businesses outsource at least one department, including customer service and call center operations, to locations abroad. As a result, too many Americans have struggled to resolve an issue with a representative due to cultural and language barriers,” Carr told Fox News Digital. “Overseas customer service centers also raise concerns about protecting consumers’ personal information. Foreign call centers have also contributed to the rampant influx of overseas scam calls, training staff that later use those skills to defraud consumers. Many corporations shifted their customer service and call center operations from America to a range of foreign countries within the past few decades, with nearly 70% of U.S. companies outsourcing at least one department, according to the FCC.

4- The world is realigning under the strong leadership of President Trump.

But, shhhh, don’t tell anyone!

Hot Air

Have You Noticed That Gulf States Are Implicitly Allied With Israel?

QUOTE: Nobody wants to talk about it, because the subject is still politically touchy. But countries that were, not so long ago, implacable enemies of Israel have not just made their peace with the existence of the Jewish state, but (almost) openly allied with it both economically and militarily. It would be a mistake to assume that the implicit alliance with Israel began with Operation Epic Fury or Israel’s Roaring Lion. Everybody knows that Iran has attacked a range of Arab countries with its retaliatory strikes, so it makes sense that these Arab countries would join in the hostilities in one way or another without regard to Israel’s participation. But actually, that’s not true. During the 12-day war last year, several Arab countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, went out of their way to provide air defense assets to Israel. It wasn’t highly advertised, of course, but they were there when it counted. Which brings up an interesting thought: is the “Arab Street,” that almost mythical sense of what the masses in Muslim countries, not quite so implacably hostile to Israel anymore? After all, we haven’t seen mass uprisings or protests against allying with the Great Satan or the Little Satan; in fact, Sunni Muslims seem to hate Shiites more than Jews. Arab countries have been proscribing the Muslim Brotherhood, tamping down the rhetoric, and exposing their economies to a very vibrant and modern Israeli economy. Twenty-five years ago, it would have been shocking to imagine we have reached a point where Islamists are more welcome in the UK or France than in most Middle East countries, but there it is.

5- From his mouth to God’s ears! This is exciting to contemplate.

If anyone can do it it is President Trump!

Breitbart

Trump Foresees a Cuba Free from Communist Dictatorship

QUOTE: President Trump hinted that something is on the verge of happening to free Cuba of communist dictatorship as Miami’s Major League Soccer team and soccer superstar Lionel Messi visited the White House on Thursday. During the president’s remarks to the team, he told Miami CF co-owner Jose Mas, who is of Cuban descent, that he will soon be able to visit Cuba freely whenever he wants, without fear. “I wanted to wait a couple of weeks, but we’ll be together again soon, I suspect, celebrating what’s going on in Cuba,” Trump said, hinting at things to come.

6- It is about time!

Daily Signal

Medical Schools Now Require Nutrition Courses Combating Chronic Disease

QUOTE: The Department of Health and Human Services is working alongside more than 50 of the nation’s top medical schools to incorporate nutrition classes in their medical school curriculum. “Chronic disease is bankrupting our health system, and poor nutrition sits at the center of that crisis,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “Today, medical schools are committing to change how America trains its doctors—by putting nutrition back where it belongs: at the heart of patient care.” While some estimates claim more than 1 million Americans die from food-related chronic illnesses each year, over 70% of medical schools do not require any nutrition courses. The 53 schools spread across 31 states have committed to offering 40 hours of required nutrition education starting in the fall 2026 semester.

7- Americans do not have to live in fear of harm or death from violent illegals. They must all be deported.

Even most Democrats want dangerous illegals removed, but their leadership is doing everything they can to gum up the works.

Newsmax

97% Support Trump Deporting Criminal Illegals

QUOTE: Let it be known, polls show that 97% support deporting immigrants convicted of violent crimes, terrorism, and child rape. Wall Street Journal/other polls found that roughly 85% - 90% of Americans support Trump-type enforcement of deporting undocumented immigrants convicted of any serious crimes and sexual offenses are generally included in that category.

8- It should not be this hard and complicated to remove illegals.

This is a big win for President Trump.

Townhall

The Supreme Court Hands the Trump Administration a Victory on Immigration

QUOTE: The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that federal appeals courts must defer to immigration judges’ determinations on whether asylum-seekers face harm in their home countries severe enough to qualify for U.S. protection, marking a victory for the Trump administration’s immigration agenda. The decision is expected to streamline the asylum process and block common tactics used by applicants and their attorneys to delay removal from the country. Under the ruling, federal appeals courts must now defer to immigration agencies on questions of asylum. Once an agency determines that the facts do not establish persecution, courts have far less ability to second-guess that judgment, making successful asylum appeals more difficult. The decision also streamlines removals and reduces administrative delays by eliminating a common tactic used by asylum seekers and their attorneys: asking courts to independently re-evaluate whether persecution occurred.

9- Picture of the Day

Courtesy of CNN.

