October 17, 2025

Dear Patriot,

We’re not complaining! Really, we aren’t!!

But, the good news just pours out so fast it is hard to capture and digest it all!

To name a few: Peace talks and negotiations, Supreme Court decisions, redistricting giving the GOP more opportunity, massive efforts to reduce crime, accountability, permanent laying off of government employees and programs, Democrats falling apart all over the place.

WHAT A WEEK!!!

Every Christmas season of your life, an overall wish has been “Peace on Earth”.

The idea was usually accompanied with drawing of a dove of peace with an olive branch in its beak.

A lovely sentiment but, we all knew world peace would never happen.

Shazam! We MAY have Christmas this year with some world peace! Imagine.

Yes, the situation in the Middle East could fall apart. Yes, Putin may not stand down.

But, there IS a chance! The first real chance of our lifetimes. We need to pray daily that this happens.

It would be glorious!

Think about that over the weekend, as the Democrats pay mentally ill people to do whatever they are told to do while protesting… something... in our Sanctuary Cities.

In the meantime, we hope you have a wonderful fall weekend doing fun stuff with people you love to be with!

If you can, vote early in Virginia, New Jersey and anywhere there is an upcoming election. Bank your vote. Make it too big to rig.

1- We love the collaboration between RFK Jr and President Trump. Who would have ever thought that these two could come together to Make American Healthy Again? Trump has given the health reins to Bobby and Bobby is riding as hard as he can to make a difference for all Americans. It is a beautiful thing. Late Thursday afternoon, Bobby had some words for the President.

Watch on X here.

In an incredible moment, Secretary Bobby Kennedy responds to President Trump saying he won’t get to heaven: “You didn’t believe you were gonna get to heaven...YOU are doing GOD’S WORK here!” *Trump flashes a huge smile* “You’ve made peace in the Middle East...and now, you’re giving millions of Americans a chance to have babies. You’re doing this while the government is locked down, by the Democrats. This is because of your energy, commitment and vision. And I want to thank you for allowing me to be part of it.”

RFK Jr. and Trump are a GREAT team!

2- WOW. The crime fighting that the Trump Administration has been doing has yielded results. It normally would take years to see the results FBI Director Patel has gained in just 8 months.

We are all a little safer and getting safer by the day.

Breitbart

Trump, Patel Claim over 28k Violent Criminal Arrests, POTUS Eyes San Francisco, Chicago

QUOTE: President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche held a press conference in the Oval Office to update the public on the administration’s successes in combating crime.According to a graphic shared by the FBI, it has arrested 28,859 criminals in 2025, on pace to more than double the 15,388 violent criminal arrests in 2024, the final full year of the Biden administration. “The FBI has also destroyed or severely disrupted more than 170 organized criminal enterprises and gangs, 1,600 of the most violent gangs, and confiscated over 6,000 illegal firearms, and they’ve tracked down and arrested four fugitives on the most wanted list,” Trump said, noting two of them were at the top of the most wanted list. Trump also touted the results of “Operation Summer Heat,” a national crime crackdown conducted in every state from June 24, 2025, to September 20, 2025. “We were in many cities that people didn’t know about. We kept it a little quiet, and it had a big impact,” he said. “But over the past few months, FBI offices in all 50 states made crushing violent crime a top enforcement priority; that’s what they did, rounding up and arresting thousands of the most violent and dangerous criminals,” he added. Operation Summer Heat led to 8,629 violent crime arrests, the seizures of 2,281 firearms, 421 kilograms of fentanyl, 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, and the identification of 557 children, according to the FBI. The fentanyl alone, Patel said, was enough to kill 55 million Americans. Operation Summer Heat also produced 2.081 indictments. “Mr. President, that in and of itself would be historic for a four-year presidency,” Patel said after highlighting the indictments. “You did that in seven months because you let good cops be cops, and you partnered us with the right people in the Department of Justice to put the handcuffs on and bring them to court and put them in prison.” Trump also said there would be a federal “surge” in Chicago after Patel and the Bureau laid groundwork there. “Five months ago, they went into Chicago, and they started doing a lot of work in Chicago, and we brought the numbers down a little bit, but that really was just preparatory work for what we’re going to do with the surge,” he stated.

3- In other crime fighting news….the Trump Administration is removing criminal illegals from the country. They are facing increased opposition by radical left politicians who are fighting to keep dangerous people in your city. What should be a no-brainer has turned into a slow slog due to insane Democrats.

The Epoch Times

1,500 Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Major Illinois Operation, Including Criminals: DHS

QUOTE: More than 1,500 illegal immigrants have been arrested in Illinois by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel during Operation Midway Blitz, including criminals, the agency said in an Oct. 14 post on X. “Operation Midway Blitz is making Illinois SAFE again. DHS law enforcement has made over 1,500 arrests across Illinois, including of pedophiles, vicious gang members, and armed robbers,” DHS said. Launched on Sept. 8, Operation Midway Blitz targets criminal illegal immigrants who came to Illinois, and specifically Chicago, “seeking protection under the sanctuary policies of Governor Pritzker,” DHS said in an Oct. 1 statement. Jurisdictions following sanctuary policies prohibit local officials from enforcing immigration laws and complying with federal authorities. Both Chicago, and Illinois broadly, are included in a list of such sanctuary jurisdictions maintained by the Department of Justice. In an Oct. 3 statement, DHS said that some of the criminal illegal immigrants arrested under Operation Midway Blitz include a Mexican national convicted of aggravated domestic battery of a three-year-old child, a Mauritanian national who was previously arrested for battery against a public official, and another Mexican national arrested for criminal sexual assault and domestic battery. “Our patriotic law enforcement officers are making these arrests despite working without pay because of the Democrats’ shutdown,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said. According to McLaughlin, President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem “will not allow continued violence or repeat offenders to terrorize our neighborhoods and victimize our children.” Around 500 National Guard troops from Illinois and Texas were called up by the Trump administration for deployment in the city. Leaders from Chicago and Illinois have criticized the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

4- This man….this man…was on Fake News nightly cheering on the Democrats who were charging Trump with fake crimes.

Karma comes at you fast.

Bolton has been indicted under the ESPIONAGE ACT, the 26-page indictment includes 18 federal charges.

Kash and Bongino have indicated this is just the beginning.

The Epoch Times

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton Indicted

QUOTE: John Bolton, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser during the president’s first term, was indicted on Oct. 16 for allegedly sharing classified materials on a private email server. Bolton, 76, sent certain individuals notes from meetings with senior members of the U.S. government, according to charging papers. The indictment focused on two unnamed individuals with whom Bolton allegedly shared sensitive information. Both of those individuals were related to Bolton, according to the indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. During his time as national security adviser, Bolton allegedly sent them “diary-like entries” on a regular basis that “contained information classified up to a ‘TOP SECRET/SCI’ level.”

Bolton faces 18 counts related to retention and transmission of national defense information.

The documents involved contained intelligence, including foreign countries’ intelligence and information about covert action conducted by the U.S. government.

5- The Fake news will ignore or lie about this kind of news.

If the economy were like politics, this surge would be akin to the grassroots building the base and then getting ALL of them out to vote.

This is the foundation of a country that makes things. Investment, training, jobs, will help all the boats around these expanded plants rise.

Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer said President Trump’s tariff policies have created a “level playing field” for expanding U.S. manufacturing and incentivizing companies to invest in domestic production.

The National Pulse

Manufacturing Investment Is Surging Under Trump

QUOTE: The American manufacturing sector continues to see a surge in investment under President Donald J. Trump’s tariff and deregulation policies. According to the White House, over the past week, a new round of major corporations has pledged significant investments aimed at onshoring their production, resulting in new jobs for American workers. Stellantis, the parent company of U.S. automotive brands Chrysler and Jeep, announced it will invest $13 billion in domestic American production, the single most significant investment in its history. The company says it is seeking to increase U.S.-based production by 50 percent by 2030. Additionally, Stellantis announced it will re-open its Belvidere, Illinois, plant and add production at its Toledo, Ohio; Warren, Michigan; Detroit, Michigan; and Kokomo, Michigan plants. According to the company, the production increases will bring 5,000 new jobs and the production of five new vehicles to the U.S. Meanwhile, Whirlpool Corporation says it plans a $300 million investment in its U.S. laundry manufacturing facilities in Ohio as part of an effort to “grow its American manufacturing footprint.” The company says this expansion will create upwards of 600 new jobs. Additionally, the GE Aerospace Foundation—funded by General Electric (GE) Aerospace—is rolling out a $30 million workforce skills training program that will help prepare a new generation of high-skilled American workers. This program aims to ensure the country’s workforce has the skills necessary for advanced manufacturing within the aerospace industry.

6- Good luck finding a comprehensive news story on these statistics.

That’s okay.

Bible sales: +41.6%

App downloads: +79.5%

Christian music streaming: +50%

Are You a Paid Subscriber to these newsletters? … only $5 / mo. …. $50 / year

7- Not gonna lie, we have been cautious around the big trucks on the highways knowing many are being driven by unqualified illegal drivers.

There are arrests of illegal immigrant drivers being made but more are needed.

The National Pulse

ICE, Highway Patrol Net 120 Illegal Aliens, Most With Heavy Vehicle Licenses

QUOTE: A joint operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) late last month resulted in the arrest of an astounding number of illegal immigrants behind the wheel of commercial vehicles. According to federal and state law enforcement, 120 illegal immigrants—91 of whom were operating vehicles requiring commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs)—were arrested from September 22-25 along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma. OHP made approximately 520 contacts, while ICE assisted by running records checks on foreign-born nationals encountered during routine patrol duties. Among those arrested, 27 migrants were stopped in passenger vehicles, and two were apprehended at a nearby marijuana growing operation. ICE reported that the prior convictions among the arrested individuals included DUI, illegal reentry into the U.S., money laundering, human smuggling, assault, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and possession of controlled substances. Of the CDL holders arrested, 80 were in the U.S. through illegal entry, humanitarian parole, asylum claims, or pending immigration hearings. The operation also revealed the countries of origin and states issuing the CDLs. India led with 39 CDL holders, followed by Uzbekistan with 13 and China with 12. The top five states issuing CDLs were California (44), New York (14), Pennsylvania (12), Illinois (11), and New Jersey (three). ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan encouraged more state and local law enforcement agencies to participate in the program to enhance public safety and access reimbursement funds for their efforts, adding, “Illegal aliens have no business operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways. Our roads are now safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheel.”

8- The Democrat Shutdown is revealing some hard truth for the left. Most of government is not necessary!

The National Pulse

Govt Shutdown Proves There’s No Point to Dept. of Education, Says Education Secretary.

QUOTE: The Senate Democrats’ ongoing government shutdown has shown the U.S. Department of Education to be a largely unnecessary and redundant federal agency, according to Education Secretary Linda McMahon. “The Democrat government shutdown has forced agencies to evaluate what federal responsibilities are truly critical for the American people. Two weeks in, millions of American students are still going to school, teachers are getting paid, and schools are operating as normal,” McMahon stated. McMahon emphasized that the shutdown’s lack of disruption of local education and schools supports President Donald J. Trump‘s argument that education should be returned to the states. “It confirms what the President has said: the federal Department of Education is unnecessary, and we should return education to the states,” she added.

9- The country is slowly healing from Obama and Biden. Indeed.

Miranda Devine at NYPost

Trump Derangement Syndrome is on the way out – prez’s alpha-male greatness shines after peace deal

QUOTE: It’s early days, but there are signs that Trump Derangement Syndrome is on the way out. And the Middle East peace deal that President Trump pulled off through sheer force of personality is part of the reason. In a whirlwind 36 hours, the president addressed the Knesset in Jerusalem to hail a “new dawn in the Middle East,” then flew to Sharm el-Sheikh to sign the Gaza peace deal, flanked by the leaders of Egypt, Turkey and ­Qatar, who had helped force Hamas’ hand. European leaders took a back seat and meekly kowtowed to Trump. On the sidelines in Egypt, Trump gave weaselly Emmanuel Macron a bone-crusher handshake that lasted an excruciating 26 seconds, as the French president tried not to wince. Trump also delivered one of the most humiliating political moments ever captured on video to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Where is the United Kingdom? Where’s my friend? Come here,” Trump said as the delighted PM bounced forward to join him at the podium. But Trump just shook his hand and said, “It’s very nice that you’re here,” before turning his back and continuing his speech as Starmer slunk back to his seat in shame. It may have been an inadvertent snub, or it may have been one of the calibrated social maneuvers that Trump plays like a Stradivarius while acting oblivious. The ambiguity is part of the ­genius. After all, the UK and France delayed the peace deal with their symbolic grandstanding about a “Palestinian state” before the UN General Assembly last month. Both leaders deserved a gentle poke as they tried to share the peacemakers’ glory. At some point, Trump also applied his EQ to eyeballing the ­Hamas leaders face to face, telling them menacingly that they were dealing with a different kind of president from the last one. They understood. Trump’s dominant energy is a welcome shield to ward off the circling sharks salivating over the recent enfeeblement of the United States by a string of weak and feckless leaders. How far this country has come in just a year. It used to be when we saw these Eurofops confabbing with an American president, that was Joe Biden, chronically tardy, forgetting photo ops (or faux-humbly standing in the back row), getting lost, tripping, wandering off and telling tall tales. Biden billed himself as a foreign policy expert, yet he made a mess of everything. By the time he left, two major wars had exploded, China was emboldened, and he had left the Taliban $7 billion in military equipment after his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. In eight months, Trump has upended the old world order, in trade, in war and peace, and in telling the Europeans to start paying for their own defense. But as Trump chalks up wins against the odds, and as more people become aware of the Hillary-Obama origins of Russiagate and all the other attempts to sabotage his first term, bankrupt and jail him, character-assassinate him and then really kill him, irrational Trump hatred seems to be dissipating. Barack Obama is miserable. On a lefty podcast this week, he sat slumped in a chair, arms and legs folded, in full defensive posture, musing about “anger,” “sadness” and “fear.” He bemoaned the fact that Trump’s re-election and dominance is a rejection of “a lot of what Michelle and I had tried to project, the values, our thinking about America.” You betcha. The country is slowly healing from Obama and Biden.

10- Well, well, well.

The Feds just indicted the company Smartmatic.

That would be the company whose lawsuit against Sidney for “defamation”, and seeking over a billion, was filed in early 2021 in D.C.

Yes, a Billion. With a B!



Just The News



Federal prosecutors accuse Smartmatic executives of money laundering, bribing election officials

QUOTE: The charges are related to payments the company allegedly made to secure a contract with the Philippine government to help oversee its 2016 presidential election and secure timely payment for its work.



Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the voting technology firm Smartmatic with money laundering and bribing Philippine election officials with $1 million, according to the Associated Press.



The charges are related to payments the company allegedly made to secure a contract with the Philippine government to help oversee its 2016 presidential election and secure timely payment for its work. The payments were made between 2015 and 2018.



Three former Smartmatic executives, including co-founder Roger Piñate, were previously charged in 2024 but Smartmatic was not named as a defendant at the time.

Federal prosecutors have also accused Piñate of bribing a top Venezuelan election official with a luxury residence in Caracas in exchange for political favors.



Piñate has been charged in a $1 million bribery scheme in the Philippines for allegedly inflating the prices of voting machines and diverting the excess funds into secret accounts used to pay off Philippine election official Juan Andrés Donato Bautista.

11- The radical far left is losing. Like a dead man walking, they just don’t realize it yet. But, we do!

The Daily Signal

What’s Happening to Kimmel’s Ratings as He Stays Political

QUOTE: “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned, and the late-night host issued an apology that attracted over 6 million viewers, the most in series history, even if many felt it was insincere. Kimmel had renewed interest and lightning in a bottle. But he squandered it by refusing to change the same act that got him booted in the first place. By continuing to politicize every current event, Kimmel has impressively lost 85% of his post-suspension bounce in just a few weeks among key demographics. With ratings hovering around 1.7 million viewers, his collapse in viewership is now lower than it was pre-suspension. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wasn’t canceled because of government “crackdowns” on free speech, as some proclaimed, but because consumers stopped valuing Kimmel’s program. His show was incongruous with their viewing habits and the national conversation, and it may face similar and necessary repercussions again.

12- The President and his team blew another Narco boat out of existence.

Read Trump’s comment and watch the video here.

PRAY for continued peace in the Middle East.

PRAY for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

PRAY for world peace for Christmas.

PRAY for protection of all children.

PRAY for all law enforcement officers.

SEEK truth.

SHARE good news.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

NOTE: Defending The Republic, Inc. is a §501(c)(4) non-profit organization, gifts to which are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes.

This email was sent by:

To Unsubscribe for any reason, simply: contact: editor@defendingtherepublic.org with UNLIST in the subject line..