October 03, 2025

Dear Patriot,

Will everything President Trump attempts work out perfectly? Odds are against that.

Are we fans of every single action he takes? Probably not.

Are we thrilled with 95% of what he does? Yes.

President Trump works harder and faster than any person in politics. Ever.

The majority of Americans, who vote, wanted swift action and major changes in the direction of the world.

Trump is delivering.

While there are still problems and very unsettling circumstances, on Fridays we talk about the good stuff!

Read the good news and have a lovely fall weekend.

1- Pigs must be flying for us to use a news article from the New York Times. We would never want you to give this communist propaganda vehicle the benefit of your attention. But, this was just too fun to pass up.

Like the Pied Piper, President Trump and OMB Director Russ Vought have maneuvered the radical, far left rats to the edge of the cliff.

We have chuckled at the sombrero memes, and listened, once again, to the Armageddon predictions of a government shut down. However, what is being orchestrated by the Trump Administration is epic.

It is rare to see Republicans fight back this strategically. This…is what we voted for!

NYTimes

White House Uses Shutdown to Maximize Pain and Punish Political Foes

QUOTE: The Trump administration took steps on Wednesday to maximize the pain of the government shutdown, halting billions of dollars in funds for Democratic-led states while readying a plan to lay off potentially droves of civil servants imminently. The moves by the White House appeared both unprecedented and punitive, underscoring the risks of a fiscal stalemate that had no end in sight. It also evinced how President Trump might try to leverage the government-wide closure to achieve his agenda, slash the budget and exact revenge on his political enemies. In a series of social media posts, Russell T. Vought, the White House budget director, said the administration had paused or moved to cancel the delivery of about $26 billion in previously approved funds across a range of programs, describing the money as wasteful or in need of further review. The timing seemed to be no mere coincidence, nor were Mr. Vought’s choices of location. He said the administration was terminating one tranche of funds, totaling about $8 billion, because it was “Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda,” a move that affected projects in 16 states, most of which are led by Democrats. In a second instance, the Trump administration paused about $18 billion in approved infrastructure funding for two major transportation projects primarily in New York City, whose state delegation includes Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader. The two men have been frequent targets of Mr. Trump’s personal attacks, and the Transportation Department said the money would be held pending further review. Mr. Vought’s budget maneuvers marked an attempt to formalize Mr. Trump’s threat from a day earlier, when he described a shutdown as a “good” opportunity to cut federal agencies, programs and benefits he disfavors in ways that would harm Democrats. He said at the time that it could include another round of mass layoffs targeting “a lot” of government workers. By Wednesday, those cuts appeared imminent. Speaking privately with House Republicans, Mr. Vought said the firings, known as a reduction in force, could go into effect in the next day or two, according to a member on the call. Vice President JD Vance later echoed the need for layoffs in a briefing at the White House, saying the firings would preserve “essential services,” even though such cuts have not been required in past instances when the government had to halt its operations. Taken together, the administration’s actions laid bare the risks and consequences of a protracted fiscal stalemate under Mr. Trump. With an expansive view of executive power, the president has spared no opportunity in his second term to shutter agencies, slim down the federal work force and reconfigure the budget, with aggressive tactics that have tested the courts and, at times, defied Congress. The shutdown began at midnight, the start of the new fiscal year, after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach a short-term spending truce. G.O.P. leaders sought to extend existing funding levels into November, but Democrats in the Senate rejected that approach, partly because it did not preserve a set of expiring subsidies that help millions of Americans pay for their health insurance. As a result, many federal employees are now furloughed, while others, including military service members and airport baggage screeners, are forced to report for work without pay. While those employees will eventually get back pay, there is no clear indication of when that might happen. Scores of critical government services are also halted or reduced significantly. The longer the standoff continues, the greater the chances of financial harm to American families, businesses and the broader economy, a reality that both parties’ leaders acknowledged on Wednesday. Still, they remained far from a resolution, while Mr. Trump’s top aides unfurled the ways they might leverage the standoff to their own ends. Hours after Mr. Vought pledged to revoke some climate-related funding, the Energy Department offered scant details about its cuts. The agency said it had terminated 321 awards for more than 223 projects, claiming the investments did not “advance the nation’s energy needs” and were not “economically viable.” The White House remained unbowed, pressing forward with its strategy to weaponize the closure. Soon after government funding lapsed, the Trump administration suspended all news broadcasts from Voice of America and furloughed all of its journalists, a break with past practice in funding lapses. The closure came two days after a judge reinstated about 500 of the broadcaster’s employees. The White House also laid the groundwork to fulfill the president’s threats to oust more government employees. On a call with Republican lawmakers, Mr. Vought said the shutdown offered an opportunity to remove officials who are working on programs that are not aligned with the president’s political agenda, according to the member who attended the phone meeting. In a sign that the process was well underway, Trump officials on Wednesday instructed employees at the Interior Department to take home their government devices to receive any information on mass firings, according to internal emails reviewed by The New York Times. It is unclear how many employees could be laid off at the department, which includes the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management. But Mr. Trump’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year calls for a 30 percent cut to the budget for the agency, which has already lost thousands of employees since January. Overall, the government is already expected to employ 300,000 fewer workers by December than it did in January. The substantial decline reflects a series of firings, layoffs and induced resignations that date back to the start of the president’s term, and the work of the cost-cutting campaign orchestrated by the Department of Government Efficiency.

2- This $8 billion is not allocated to Blue States out of fear of global warming—which has already been proven to be a scam. This is Democrat money laundering. They move federal tax dollars into bogus projects that is used for Democrat cheating and fraud. It is a double wammy to hard working, tax paying Americans.

CNBC

Trump administration cancels nearly $8 billion in climate funding to blue states: Vought

QUOTE: The Trump administration has canceled nearly $8 billion in funding for climate-related projects in primarily Democratic-controlled states, a top administration official said on Wednesday. The move came hours after the same official, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, revealed that the Trump administration had frozen about $18 billion in federal funding to two major infrastructure projects in New York City. “Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled,” Vought wrote in a post on the social media site X, on the same day the federal government shut down after Congress did not pass a stopgap funding bill. Vought said the projects affected by the decision are in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state.

3- Look at the trends in this polling question about trust in the media from as far back as 1970.

All political divides show a decline, but Republicans’ confidence in mass media to report news “fully, accurately and fairly” is now at 8%.

8% !!!

Overall, this is good news. We want the propaganda press to be ignored. But, everyone need to be careful with what we replace the Fake News with. There are bad actors everywhere. Be alert. Let your common sense tell you when you are being played.

Gallup

Trust in Media at New Low of 28% in U.S.

QUOTE: Confidence in the mass media is historically low, with fewer than three in 10 Americans now placing trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news fully, fairly and accurately. The decline is evident across all major partisan groups, though Republicans’ confidence is now in the single digits, while independents remain largely skeptical. Democrats, who traditionally have been most positive toward the media, now register only a slim majority. Generational divides further underscore the erosion, with older adults holding significantly more faith than younger Americans in the media. Given younger Democrats’ relatively low confidence in the media, overall trust could decrease further in the future, unless Republican trust rebounds. Americans’ confidence in the mass media has edged down to a new low, with just 28% expressing a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news fully, accurately and fairly. This is down from 31% last year and 40% five years ago. Meanwhile, seven in 10 U.S. adults now say they have “not very much” confidence (36%) or “none at all” (34%). When Gallup began measuring trust in the news media in the 1970s, between 68% and 72% of Americans expressed confidence in reporting. However, by the next reading in 1997, public confidence had fallen to 53%. Media trust remained just above 50% until it dropped to 44% in 2004, and it has not risen to the majority level since. The highest reading in the past decade was 45% in 2018, which came just two years after confidence had collapsed amid the divisive 2016 presidential campaign. The latest 28% confidence reading, from a Sept. 2-16 poll, marks the first time the measure has fallen below 30%.

4- In the battle of political messaging, the Republicans have always been a step behind the Democrats. Not anymore. Not in the Golden Age of Trump.

Breitbart

Team Trump Scored Nearly One Billion Views in September, Crushing Dems

QUOTE: The Team Trump social media accounts, led by Alex Bruesewitz and his firm X Strategies, drew nearly one billion views across platforms in September, continuing to outperform official Democrat Party accounts single-handedly. On TikTok alone, the @TeamTrump account more than doubled the view total of the @Democrats account. Bruesewitz and his team scored a whopping 197,121,600 views on TikTok throughout the month, compared to the some 78,800,000 views @Democrats garnered, according to data exclusively obtained by Breitbart News. The @TeamTrump account also racked up 928,000 new followers on the platform for the month. The dominance was even more pronounced with Instagram Reels, a similar feature to TikTok videos within the Instagram platform. Team Trump earned some 90 million views in September, nearly quadrupling the 23,223,743 reel views of @Democrats. Between reels and other posts, Team Trump drew 453,500,000 views and garnered 849,750 new Instagram followers throughout the month. “No amount of money the Democrats spend on social media can match the genuine, organic support President Trump and our team have online,” Bruesewitz told Breitbart News. In total, the Bruesewitz and X Strategies-led accounts across platforms amassed a whopping 808,303,480 views and 2,096,439 new followers.

5- The radical left made a show of cancelling Disney in protest of the very temporary sidelining of Jimmy Kimmel.

Little do they know that conservatives have been cancelling Disney for over a decade based on their deeply offensive Woke, DEI and Transgender propaganda.

We have to count this as an overall win…less money and attention to the vile programming of Disney.

Breitbart

Disney Lost 1.7 Million Subscribers a Week After Suspending Jimmy Kimmel

QUOTE: Disney paid a heavy financial price after it announced the suspension of ABC late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month. One report Monday estimated some 1.7 million subscribers exited between September 17 and 23, the period in which Kimmel was off air and was left considering his future. According to reporter Marisa Kabas, the cancellations reached nearly two million subscribers before Kimmel returned. “Disney saw more than 1.7 million total paid streaming cancelations during the period 9/17-9/23, a Disney source confirms to me,” Kabas wrote on Bluesky. “The total includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN.” The total allegedly includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. That falloff reportedly marked a 436 percent increase over the usual churn rate for the service.Disney also chose to increase subscription prices last week, which could prolong the wave of cancellations.

6- The only thing that keeps these failed networks going is cable TV packages that include them whether you want them or not.

John Nolte at Breitbart

CNN, MSNBC Ratings Death Spiral Continues

QUOTE: Donald Trump might have been good for the wretched cable news business during his first term when MSNBC and CNN were baiting their gullible left-wing viewers with one walls-are-closing-in-on-Trump hoax after another, but those days are long over in Trump 2.0. Currently, both CNN and MSNBC are in a ratings death spiral as their demoralized viewers tune out, exhausted by all the lies and false assurances that Trump was doomed. If the Russia Hoax didn’t get him, January 6 would. If the felony charges in New York didn’t get him, the felony charges in Georgia would. Joe Biden will beat him again! Kamala Harris and her Brat Summer have this thing sewn up! Look at that Iowa poll. It’s over. He’s done. The Bad Orange Man will never again be presi—wait, whuh? And now, at long last, the evil that is CNN and MSNBC is dead. Oh, both hate outlets still wander around not knowing they are zombies with almost no influence on public opinion, but their power is so diminished, we only check up on them to point and laugh at them, which is what I’m about to do. For the week of September 15-21, that massive news week in the aftermath of a trans-loving leftist allegedly assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, CNN was only able to attract an average of 570,000 primetime viewers. MSNBC attracted an average of only 854,000. For context, Fox News drew an average of 2.673 million — which is close to twice the combined viewership of CNN and MSNBC. The only thing keeping MSNBC and CNN alive is cable/satellite TV carriage fees. If CNN and/or MSNBC are available on your cable/satellite TV package, you are funding two outlets that hate you. No way could MSNBC and CNN survive on merit—advertising revenue based on viewership. If you care at all about your country, family, and future, cancel your cable/satellite package today. You’ll also save a fortune by moving to streaming, and you won’t believe how much of streaming is free—including news. Best of all, you won’t be subsidizing CNN and MSNBC.

7- Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, gave a blunt speech this week to the entire leadership of all branches of the US military.

That change in direction is complimented by increased recruitment.

The Federalist

The Military’s Biden-Era Recruiting Crisis Was A Leadership Issue

QUOTE: America’s propaganda press have wound up with egg on their faces a few many times over the past several years. And that could not be truer than when it comes to the military recruitment crisis that helped define Joe Biden’s failed presidency. On Monday, the Associated Press published a report revealing that the U.S. Marine Corps has reached its recruiting targets for the 2025 fiscal year. The achievement follows in the footsteps of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, all of which hit their FY2025 goals months ahead of schedule. Naturally, the AP’s reporter, Konstantin Toropin, seemingly did everything he could to downplay the Trump administration’s turnaround of the Biden-era recruiting crisis, pinning blame for the disaster on “complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, tight job markets and a growing generation of young Americans struggling to meet fitness and academic standards.” While noting how “the uptick [in recruitment] began well before President Donald Trump won office again in November,” he also “conveniently” omitted the fact that several of the branches axed traditional standards recruits were expected to meet to qualify for service under Biden. It’s not hard to see why the AP and other media outlets are so eager to make excuses for the befuddled ex-president and his team’s failure to bring in qualified talent to the military. To do so would force them to admit that U.S. leadership does, in fact, matter to those seeking to serve their nation in uniform. As hard as leftists may find it to believe, young men don’t want to join a military whose commander-in-chief pushes racist DEI ideology, fires them for not taking an experimental shot, and keeps checking his watch as the bodies of their brothers and sisters in arms arrive home in flag-draped coffins — a tragedy which Biden himself is responsible for. They want leaders who love America as much as they do and will stand with them when their backs are against the wall. That’s why the military is experiencing the surge in recruitment it’s witnessing today. Not because Covid is over or the services suddenly discovered some magic potion to make recruits fit and smart; but because for the first time in a long time they have leaders who actually give a damn about the mission and their well-being. And there is no amount of media spin that is going to change that.

8- There is a major shift towards better food by Americans trying to be healthier. This is another good step to helping reduce the amounts of chemicals consumed, especially for children.

Fox Business

Walmart eliminating synthetic dyes from its private-label food brands

QUOTE: In a sweeping change for the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart U.S. will eliminate synthetic dyes along with 30 ingredients from its private food labels. In-house brands Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed and Bettergoods will undergo what is one of the largest retail brand overhauls ever and the first for a major retailer, according to the company. “Our customers have told us they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients and we’ve listened,” said Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner. The revamp is across multiple categories online and at the retailer’s more than 4,500 stores nationwide. Multiple Great Value cereals will be reformulated, as will snacks, sports drinks and dressings. The move comes amid the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is spearheading a ban on artificial dyes.

9- We are praying that Turning Point can be untainted by the many influences that would like control of the organization.

We must get good information to children to off-set the garbage they otherwise consume.

The National Pulse

TPUSA High School Clubs More Than Double, Hit 2,700 Nationwide

QUOTE: The Turning Point USA (TPUSA) high school program, known as Club America, has more than doubled in size following the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. The number of chapters grew from about 1,200 to over 2,700 in just a few weeks, a surge TPUSA attributes to renewed enthusiasm for Kirk’s vision of student-led conservative activism in schools. The announcement came during an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, now hosted by TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet. Joining him was Nick Cocca, Enterprise Director for Club America, who said, “There are two types of high schools in this country: high schools that have Club America chapters and high schools that will soon have Club America chapters.” Cocca confirmed that more than 1,500 new chapters have launched since Kirk’s murder. The group also reported receiving 120,000 total requests to start chapters across both high schools and college campuses as of late September. Kolvet reiterated Kirk’s long-standing goal of placing a Club America chapter in every U.S. high school.

PRAY for President Trump…for wisdom, health and energy.

PRAY for all children.

SEEK truth.

SHARE truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

NOTE: Defending The Republic, Inc. is a §501(c)(4) non-profit organization, gifts to which are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes.

