December 05, 2025

We had a feeling that this month could be wild!

The announcement Thursday morning of the arrest of the suspected January 6 pipe bomber is starting the month off with a bang!

Then the narco boat “scandal” the left made up to divert from the comical failure of the dangerous Seditious Six fell apart on the facts.

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth has been exonerated for wrong doing. This does not stop the left from demand his resignation or hounding him relentlessly.

Oh, but, wait…did you see that the US military blew up another narco-boat full of of drugs last night?

This is just the beginning.

Enjoy some good news. Share it. You would be surprised how few people know these things.

1- This may be the action that unravels the entire conspiracy surrounding January 6th.

Just The News

FBI officials say J6 pipe bomb case cracked after it languished under Biden admin

QUOTE: The suspect, who was named as Brian Cole Jr., will be charged with the use of explosive devices, which Director Patel said put in danger innocent civilians and government officials. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Thursday the arrest of a suspect in the Jan. 6 pipe bomb case after it languished for years under the Biden administration, crediting a fresh look at the case and a new team for the breakthrough. “Today’s arrests happened because the Trump administration made it a priority,” Bondi said at a press conference. “The cold case languished for years, until Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino came to the FBI.” She said that no new evidence was uncovered, but that a fresh review of the case spearheaded by Bongino breathed new life into the case.

2- In life, there are so many little things that are aggravating. Mostly they have to do with dealing with a local, state or federal government. Have you tried to renew a drivers license recently? Don’t get us started!

When you are ill and need a diagnostic test, waiting weeks for approval from your insurance company is frustrating and stressful. It is a small issue in the grand scheme of things but, it is now one less hoop you are forced to jump through.

Little by little, the Trump administration is working to remove some aggravations. Share this news because the Fake News will pass it over. We need to make sure people know about the little ways our vote for Trump are redounding in benefits.

Breitbart

RFK Jr. Announces End to Bureaucratic Health Insurance Delays over ‘Prior Authorizations’

QUOTE: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced an end to the delays caused by health insurance prior authorizations. During Tuesday’s televised White House cabinet meeting, Kennedy said, “We convened the insurance companies representing 280 million Americans and got them to agree — most of them by January of 2026, two months from now — to remove prior authorization for all the procedures we want them removed from.” “And that means that American patients at the point of care will be able to get an answer immediately,” he added. “If your doctor says you need knee surgery, you will know before you leave that doctor’s office whether your insurance company will pay for it or not.” For those of you fortunate enough to be unfamiliar with this process, a prior authorization works like this: Your doctor decides you need a certain procedure or therapy or medication. Before the insurance will cover it, the doctor must contact your insurance company and justify his decision to the satisfaction of the insurance company. Without this prior authorization, the insurance will not cover you, which means you will have to pay for it yourself or forgo whatever it is your doctor believes you need. Many people get turned down. The best-case scenario is merely an infuriating delay as you wait until the insurance company decides. More than once, my wife and I have arrived at an appointment only to be told, “Sorry, the prior authorization hasn’t come through yet.” Thanks to the government, especially Obamacare, we’re all paying through the nose for insurance, so why is our health placed in the hands of bureaucrats with an incentive to say no? Kennedy and President Trump will receive no credit for this. Look around at all the corporate media stories covering this great news. Oh, wait — there are none. Oddly enough, even the fangirls championing the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassin, Luigi Mangione, have nothing to say, though the evidence appears to show Mangione was motivated specifically by the issue of insurance companies refusing to grant authorizations for procedures, tests, and medications.

3- Hummmm.

6 months with ZERO illegals released into our country.

2 million illegals removed and self deported.

Rents drop for the fourth straight month.

More apartments at lower rent are open for Americans.

CNBC

Apartment rents drop further, with vacancies at record high

QUOTE: The national median rent for apartments fell 1% in November from October, and now stands at $1,367, according to Apartment List. Some markets are seeing rents drop faster than others, due to local economic factors. Las Vegas, for example, is experiencing slower tourism, which in turn hits jobs there. Boston has seen a decline in federal funding for biotech as well as a drop in foreign students for its colleges and universities; both are impacting its rental sector hard. Austin, Texas, is seeing the biggest hit to rents, thanks to still more construction of multifamily units. While rents are softening nationally, and landlords are boosting concessions, renters are increasingly searching in more affordable markets.

4- It is always good when a bit of common sense creeps out of the ether.

88 % !!

Breitbart

Consensus: Vast Majority Say Illegals Who Have Committed Violent Crimes Should Be Deported

QUOTE:The vast majority of U.S. citizens believe that illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes should be deported, a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found. The survey asked respondents, “Do you think the following types of people who are in the United States illegally should or should not be deported?” For this question, the survey presented respondents with “People who have committed violent crimes.” There is a major consensus across the board, as 88 percent said yes, those illegal immigrants should be deported. Only four percent said they should not be deported and eight percent said they are not sure. There is even a consensus across party lines, as 94 percent of Republicans, 87 percent of Democrats, and 84 percent of independents believe illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes should be deported. The overall survey was taken November 21 – 24, 2025, among 1,677 respondents. It has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error and comes as the Trump administration continues its work in arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens residing in the U.S. — to the shock and dismay of many leftists.

5- Pulling out this evil weed is going to take a long time. We can not stop demanding it be removed by the roots.

Breitbart

AT&T Pledges to Eliminate DEI Policies After Pressure from Brendan Carr’s FCC

QUOTE: AT&T has vowed to scrap its DEI policies, including a worker training program that labeled racism as a “uniquely white trait.” The telecommunication giant’s sudden change of heart on policies that discriminate against white men comes after pressure from FCC Chairman Brendar Carr. The New York Post reports that AT&T, the Dallas-based telecom company with over 110,000 employees in the United States, has announced its decision to eliminate its DEI policies. This move comes in response to pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who has made it clear that companies will not be approved for crucial FCC licenses until they axe policies that discriminate on topics like race, gender, and sexual orientation. In a letter addressed to Chairman Carr on Monday, AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel David McAtee stated that the company has adjusted its employment and business practices to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and related requirements. This includes ending DEI-related policies not just in name but in substance.

6- When the truth is shared, everything starts to untangle.

We are thankful for reporters who have worked for years gathering the truth, waiting for the time it will be known.

Christopher Rufo

The Somali Fraud Story Busts Liberal Myths

Mass immigration, antiracism, and the welfare state lead inexorably to fraud.

QUOTE: There is a moment when every news story either achieves lift-off or tumbles back to the earth. Having covered a few that drove national headlines, I’ve discovered there is no universal formula for which ones hit the stratosphere, and which do not. Our recent story detailing Minnesota’s Somali fraud rings has been one of the lucky ones, achieving liftoff in record time. City Journal reporter Ryan Thorpe and I summarized a decade of Somali fraud schemes that stole billions of taxpayer dollars, some of which ended up with Al-Shabaab terrorists back in Somalia. These were sophisticated criminal enterprises that exploited Minnesota’s generous welfare state, deployed accusations of racism to deter scrutiny, and looted the public treasury until local prosecutors did the hard work to bring them down. Though this story was particular to Minnesota, disruptive mass immigration is a national phenomenon. During the four years of the Biden administration, America imported millions of foreigners, many illegally. Some of these have brought, or are trying to bring, negative aspects of their home culture to the United States. Indeed, cultural incompatibility was a campaign theme during the 2024 election. Venezuelan gangs took over apartment buildings in Colorado. Haitian migrants overwhelmed deindustrialized towns in the Rust Belt. The Somali fraud story is another point in this plotline. The Trump administration claims to be on pace to “shatter” records of forced deportations and so-called self-deportations, but more must be done. The administration should put financial restrictions on illegal immigrants, like requiring proof of legal status for maintaining a bank account; and implement massive remittance taxes to reduce the profitability of illegal immigration and fraud. And it must line up the manpower to turbocharge the prosecution of immigrant fraud, in Minnesota and elsewhere. The New York Times won’t spell it out in block print, but even devoted liberals are starting to ask questions about the welfare state’s combability with mass migration. The shocking scope and scale of the Somali fraud in Minnesota made this a story that could no longer be ignored.

7- Another domino effect. When gas prices go down, other lower prices will follow.

RedState

Great News on Gas Prices

QUOTE: One of the most important questions when it comes to prices is the price of gas. When that drops, it tends to help a lot of other things come down. The good news is it’s coming down. Even CNN is reporting on it. “For the first time in 4.5 years, gas prices are averaging $3/gallon nationally,” they said, noting prices had hit their lowest levels since 2021. Even more significantly, twenty states are averaging below $2.75. I can verify that this is true in Texas; the price is currently around $2.45. This report notes the positive aspects of Trump’s “Drill baby, drill” approach, and the price has dropped even lower than what they reported, as production has increased. Gas Buddy is even now putting the national average at $2.95, and believes there will be continued downward pressure. “A few dozen stations are already offering gas under $2 per gallon, and we could see that number grow as we move further into the holiday season,” they said. “It couldn’t come at a better time for Americans—with relief arriving just as the holidays kick off.”

8- Here is your homework for the weekend. Go to the link and read about five important cases being decided by the Supreme Court this month.

The Epoch Times

Top 5 Supreme Court Cases to Watch in December

QUOTE: The month of December is set to be a big one for the Supreme Court, which has scheduled oral arguments in hot-button issues such as President Donald Trump’s ability to fire people, campaign spending, and the death penalty. Its eventual decisions are expected to better define Congress’s power, while creating potentially long-lasting impacts for Americans’ civil liberties. Here are the cases. 1. Trump’s Ability to Fire Bureaucrats 2. Pro-Life Donors 3. Campaign Spending Limits 4. The Sidewalk Preacher’s Suit 5. IQ and the Death Penalty

9- This is important because the redistricting in question potentially adds five seats to the US House from Republican districts.

RedState

Supreme Court Allows Texas Redistricting Plan to Stand

QUOTE: There’s good news for Republicans on the congressional redistricting front Thursday evening, as the Supreme Court has now granted Texas’ application to stay a divided three-judge district court panel ruling that enjoined the use of the newly drawn map. Following the panel decision in mid-November, Texas appealed directly to the Supreme Court (as is permitted in redistricting cases), and the court swiftly issued an administrative (temporary) stay of the lower court decision. On Thursday, in a 6-3 ruling, the court formally stayed the panel decision pending its appeal on the merits. The practical effect of this is that the new congressional map for Texas will be in effect for the upcoming midterms.

10- Flashback.

This article was written in February of 2004.

21 years ago!

It is about a “secret report” that magically was obtained by the UK Guardian!!

We share this with you because it is a good reminder when you read dystopian, apocryphal news to take it with a grain of salt.

Trust that God has a plan and mankind makes Him laugh.

The article may make you laugh, so read it in full at the link. Do you recognize the pattern?

The Guardian from 2004

Pentagon tells Bush: climate change will destroy us

QUOTE: A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world. The document predicts that abrupt climate change could bring the planet to the edge of anarchy as countries develop a nuclear threat to defend and secure dwindling food, water and energy supplies. The threat to global stability vastly eclipses that of terrorism, say the few experts privy to its contents. ‘Disruption and conflict will be endemic features of life,’ concludes the Pentagon analysis. ‘Once again, warfare would define human life.’ The findings will prove humiliating to the Bush administration, which has repeatedly denied that climate change even exists. Experts said that they will also make unsettling reading for a President who has insisted national defence is a priority. The report was commissioned by influential Pentagon defence adviser Andrew Marshall, who has held considerable sway on US military thinking over the past three decades. He was the man behind a sweeping recent review aimed at transforming the American military under Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. An imminent scenario of catastrophic climate change is ‘plausible and would challenge United States national security in ways that should be considered immediately’, they conclude. As early as next year widespread flooding by a rise in sea levels will create major upheaval for millions.

