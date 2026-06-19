Friday: June 19, 2026

Dear Patriot,

What a week this has been!

President Trump has walked a very, very thin line.

It is a line between diminishing a terrorist state and obliterating a country.

As a statesman, a deal maker, a problem solver, a hater of war, President Trump has walked the line to give the Iranian people half a chance to be a sovereign country and have control over their future.

Much of what is available to read on social media is propaganda. There are so many factions that are trying to sever the MAGA movement from the president. It is the last strategy that they have, other than vote cheating, to win the midterm.

So we have the Demoncrats, the RINOs, Israel, Iran, Britain, the UN, and more than likely our own Deep State, pumping out all the ways that Trump has failed.

Trump has not failed.

It will be proven in years and decades to come that this was an extraordinary effort by a President of the United States to bring peace to the world and stop the endless wars of Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden.

Speaking of which, it is in stark contrast to pictures you may have seen from the opening of Obama’s Trashcan Library with Presidents Bush, Clinton and Biden by his side. Four presidents who kowtowed to the terrorists controlling Iran for years and years, including one president who even sent them pallets of cash to further their nuclear ambitions. They spent buckets of our blood and treasure and never came close to achieving what President Trump has.

We are no longer in that era. We are in a new era. A golden era. The Trump era.

Everything you know about and have been told about the history of the world for the last 100 years has been upended by President Trump. That is a very good thing for the world.

But it is also a hard thing for some people to come to grips with.

We are still loving the way foreign soccer fans are loving being in America. We were not expecting this from the FIFA games.

Many make the point that their home country media has been lying to them about the wonderfulness of USA!

1- President Trump navigated a conclusion to a conflict with great strength and patience, as every “expert” on the planet screamed at him that he was wrong and they had a better way.

The deal signed at Versailles, in a REAL ballroom, Thursday night may not be the perfect solution. However, given who he had to deal with, it is the best thing for the moment. We believe there will be good results revealed over time.

Issues & Insights

Trump’s Iran Deal: Americans Wanted Something Done Short Of Ground Troops, And They Got It

QUOTE: President Donald Trump’s deal with Iran has received a lot of flak from both sides of the spectrum for its supposed shortcomings. Is it a failure before it’s even finalized? No, but that won’t stop the angry backbiting over an agreement that looks like it could significantly weaken Iran’s ability to cause trouble in the Middle East. Let’s be clear: If Trump’s deal leads to a non-nuclear Iran, a freer flow of oil to the global economy, and a more stable Mideast, that will be a net gain for everyone concerned. For the record, no, we’re not entirely satisfied, either. We didn’t want Trump to give an inch to the mullahs. “The only choice they should be offered is to give up everything or lose it all to the almighty forces of the U.S. and Israeli militaries,” we wrote in late May. But that was before people on both the left and the right began complaining about committing ground troops. Our own I&I/TIPP Poll showed a 57% majority of Americans opposed sending U.S. ground troops into Iran. Those of us who have been around since Vietnam remember quite well that even the most gung-ho supporters of military action often recant when troops get wounded or killed. It happened in Vietnam, in Iraq, and in Afghanistan. It would have been no different in Iran. Meanwhile, continuing the war and leaving Iran entirely bombed out and devastated would have perhaps set off a global recession of epic proportions as oil prices spiked. As it is, inflation-adjusted oil prices peaked recently at $109.70 a barrel. Prices are now at $77.02 a barrel. So Trump didn’t “lose” a war. There was never a real war to begin with. A war almost always requires troops, direct battle, and a will to win. The president didn’t have public or congressional backing for that. But he did show Iran’s rulers how easily the U.S. could make their lives hell. Sure, they’re talking tough right now because they survived, but they’ll tread more softly in the future. Especially with a U.S. president like Trump. Trump’s moves also showed other countries in the region — Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon — that the best way to thrive is to stay on America’s good side. It will also help support the Abraham Accords, which, through trade and revived diplomatic ties, will help normalize Israel as a permanent country in the Mideast, despite the unabated, implacable hatred from the most extreme Islamist groups. That hatred, sadly, will never end. So Trump has enlarged America’s influence and strength in the vital Mideast. Trump’s moves — destroying Iran’s military, putting its foreign enablers on notice, decimating Iran’s leadership ranks, and not allowing Iran to build or buy a nuclear weapon — are big steps forward. Trump would have liked to dislodge the mullahs from power, but at what cost? Critics hate to answer such questions. All in all, it’s less than we wanted, but more than we hoped for, given 47 years of U.S.-Iran stalemate punctuated by repeated acts of Iranian terrorism, proxy attacks against Western targets including the U.S., and ongoing threats to our main Mideast ally, Israel. Iran is now a pariah state on parole, without nuclear weapons and with a severely damaged military. All in all, a pretty good outcome for three and a half months’ work.

2- More attempted accountability for fraud in unemployment welfare.

The National Pulse

Trump Labor Department Puts Democrat-Run States On Notice Over Unemployment Fraud.

QUOTE: The United States Department of Labor has announced that all 50 states must tackle unemployment fraud or lose federal welfare funding. The Labor Department’s announcement was officially addressed to all U.S. governors but highlighted specific issues in California, Illinois, and New York, all three of which are led by Democrats. The Department of Labor cited poor oversight, weak identity verification, lax controls, and outdated technology as factors enabling widespread unemployment fraud. Government audits revealed that nearly $1 in $9 spent as part of unemployment welfare programs was an overpayment, often due to non-fraudulent reasons, such as eligibility disputes. From April 2020 through May 2023, the Government Accountability Office, the supreme audit agency of the federal government, estimated that fraud accounted for 11 percent to 15 percent of unemployment insurance payouts, highlighting longstanding issues in the system. “We are officially putting governors on notice… The American people will no longer tolerate the blatant waste, fraud, and abuse of their hard-earned tax dollars—no state should allow it either. If states allow it, they will suffer the consequences.” – Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling This represents the latest push by the Trump administration to crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse.

3- These terrorists have gotten away with their insanity for too long while being funded and encouraged by Demoncrats.

This is a start to removing them and holding them accountable.

Red State

The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost for Antifa As DOJ Slams 15 With Federal Charges

QUOTE: We’ve seen the masked, black-clad soldier wannabes at leftist protests around the nation, especially in places like Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis. Antifa — the decentralized “anti‑fascist” movement that operates in a decidedly fascist manner. When watching them wreak havoc on national TV, you might think to yourself, why are these violent thugs so often let off the hook? The Department of Justice noticed too, and on Tuesday, they announced they were going to hold 15 of the miscreants to account for their roles in obstructing ICE in Minneapolis. They’re facing some serious charges. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen announced an indictment charging 15 individuals with crimes including conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer. Some members face additional counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer, and destruction of government property. In 2025, President Trump declared Antifa to be a major terror organization, giving the DOJ enhanced powers to prosecute those associated with the violent extremists. Rosen said the 15 are involved with Direct Action Minnesota, and alleged that they trained in the “aggressive use of shields against law enforcement, surveillance, operational planning, and rapid mobilization against law enforcement actions.” This DOJ action is extremely welcome, as Americans are sick of seeing these domestic terrorists roaming around every leftist demonstration they can find, breaking things, trashing vehicles, and attacking civilians and law enforcement. They think that somehow their black outfits make them untouchable, and in nut-houses like Portland, they do seem to get away with whatever they want. But for these 15, the chickens just came home to roost.

4- Every single one that is removed makes it safer for Americans.

Breitbart

735 Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested by ICE-Houston Officers in May — Nearly 1,200 with Violent Convictions, Including Murderers, Child Predators

QUOTE: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials revealed that 735 criminal illegal aliens arrested in the Houston area last month accounted for more than 1,700 criminal convictions — with nearly 1,200 involving violent crimes or threats to public safety. The arrests included murderers, rapists, child predators, arsonists, drug traffickers, and members of MS‑13, Surenos 13, 18th Street, Tango Blast, and other brutal gangs. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez said the numbers reflect “who we’re arresting every single month,” not an anomaly. “We’re releasing this data not because it stands out from any other month, but because this is a snapshot of who we’re arresting every single month, as a result of the reckless immigration policies enacted by prior administrations that allowed gang members, murderers, child rapists and other violent criminal illegal aliens to flood into the country unvetted,” Director Martinez said. “The public needs to know that the aliens we’re targeting aren’t the harmless economic migrants that the mainstream media and elected officials try to portray. These are violent criminals who repeatedly violate our laws, and there’s no doubt if we don’t arrest and deport them from the U.S., they will continue to commit crimes, and more Americans will be victimized as a result.” The 735 criminal aliens arrested in May had accumulated more than 1,711 criminal convictions, officials stated. Seventy percent of those were for violent crimes which pose threats to the safety of the community. As ICE officials warn, these arrests are not outliers but a monthly snapshot of those who came into the country illegally under years of lax border enforcement. These include gang members, violent offenders, and repeat criminal aliens who cycle through American communities until they’re removed. Houston’s May numbers underscore a simple reality: without sustained enforcement and deportation, more Americans will pay the price, officials told Breitbart.

5- If you know anything about the foster care system in America, you know that at 18, foster children age out of the program and are on their own with few resources. They lack permanent families and the support that offers. They often fall into homelessness. Due to not having an address, they can not open bank accounts, get drivers licenses, or have health insurance. It is one of those gaps that people who need help slip through.

It is incredibly thoughtful of the Trumps to include this particular population into the Trump accounts. The accounts may give them more of a chance to be productive citizens.

The Hill

Children in foster care gain access to Trump accounts under first lady’s initiative

QUOTE: In less than a month, Trump accounts – dedicated savings accounts for children – will formally launch. A new move announced by the Treasury Department and the first lady last week is expected to expand access to children in foster care. Trump accounts, which are similar to retirement accounts, have to be established by the child’s parent or guardian. That could otherwise make it complicated for a child in foster care to have an account created for them. First Lady Melania Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the launch of “Fostering the Future Accounts.” Trump, speaking at a news conference at the Treasury Department, said the move “gives foster children the same chance at asset ownership and long-term wealth as every other child.” The initiative calls for state, territorial, and tribal child welfare agencies that are the legal guardians of an eligible child to open a Trump account for them. A child’s federal survivor benefits can also be deposited into Trump accounts by state officials under the initiative. Twenty-three governors, all Republicans, have pledged to allow state agencies to begin the process of enrolling children in the program. There are roughly 330,000 children in the U.S. foster care system, according to the National Council for Adoption. One in 5 of them is at risk of homelessness after aging out of foster care, and only half gain employment by the time they are 24, the National Foster Youth Institute says.

6- In the midst of pulling off the Iranian deal, President Trump was having some fun. It seems a lot of people joined him.

Joe Hoft

HUGE: More People Watched the UFC America 250 from the White House Than Any Super Bowl EverOver

150 Million Watched the UFC America 250 from the White House

QUOTE: The event, UFC Freedom 250, held June 14, 2026, on the White House South Lawn marked America’s 250th anniversary and Trump’s 80th birthday. Total “viewers” likely refers mainly to broadcast/streaming: Joe Rogan and reports highlighted over 150 million views on Paramount+ (exclusive rights holder), described as “monstrous” by Dana White. This surpassed typical Super Bowl U.S. viewership (~125 million) in some claims, though exact live concurrent figures aren’t fully detailed publicly. GROK shared the most-watched Super Bowl. Most watched Super Bowl by average U.S. viewership (including TV and streaming where applicable, per Nielsen data): Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9, 2025, Eagles vs. Chiefs on FOX) — 127.7 million viewers. Current record holder. UFC America was a HUGE success.

7- The Obamas continue to show us who they are and how lacking that is. But, the more people know, the better we will be at resisting their evil.

It’s hard to imagine the nuclear outrage there would be if anyone named Trump failed to pay minority contractors working on their properties.

Daily Mail

Obama’s $850m library faces fresh fury as black contractors say they STILL haven’t been paid and critics slam building as ‘anti-Christian’

QUOTE: Former President Barack Obama’s $850 million presidential library in Chicago has been plunged into a fresh controversy as contractors say they still haven’t been paid just days before its grand opening. African American Contractors Association president Omar Shareef said seven workers contacted him to complaint about missed payments, Front Page Mag reports. ‘It’s to the point that they wished they had never done [the project],’ Shareef told the outlet. Some subcontractors are missing as much as seven figures in payment, and many are feeling the pressure of keeping their businesses afloat. The 225-foot tall library dubbed the ‘Obamalisk’ is also facing backlash from critics who have branded its design ‘anti-Christian.’ Pastor and author Todd Friel said the center’s design is an ‘intentional slight to God.’ The library is due to open on Friday and is several hundred million dollars over its initial $300 million budget.

8- Both Glenn Beck and Miranda Devine have interviewed and spent time with President Trump. Their shared observations are fun to hear in this podcast.

Pod Force One

Glenn Beck: On Trump’s 3 superpowers, the Iran strategy & Roger Ailes’ secrets

Glenn Beck, independent media pioneer, explains why Trump’s Iran strategy is underestimated, predicts the future of media, shares untold stories inside the White House, and opens up about his struggles with addiction and suicidal thoughts.

9- The start of a great trend!

Breitbart

RFK Jr.: Obesity Rates Have Dropped for First Time in 50 Years

QUOTE: The United States’ obesity rate has dropped for the first time in 50 years under President Donald Trump’s administration, Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced this week. “Since President Trump came into office, obesity rates in this country have dropped by 2.5 percent,” Kennedy announced during an event in Charlotte. “That’s the first drop in 50 years.” Kennedy said that drop will have “significant impacts on health care costs in this country,” noting that obesity drives the vast majority of chronic disease. “Forty-eight cents out of every dollar that you pay to the federal government in taxes is now going to treat for health care, and about 90 percent of that is spent on treating chronic disease,” Kennedy said. “When my uncle was president, three percent of children were obese. Now it’s 20 percent… 77 percent of our kids cannot qualify for military service because of chronic disease, mainly obesity. This has national security implications. It is absolutely destroying our country economically. It’s the biggest cause,” he said. Kennedy also said that obesity rates shot up in the U.S. because of ultra-processed foods and misinformation about proper nutrition — not sudden laziness on the part of the American people. “It’s not because they suddenly became indolent or lazy or hungry. It’s because they were being mass poisoned by ultra-processed foods, and because of the food pyramid and the dietary guidelines, we were directed away from protein, away from healthy foods,” Kennedy observed. The majority of calories consumed by Americans, he continued, come from ultra-processed foods.

10- Go outside.

The Epoch Times

How Nature Rewires Your Brain–in Measurable Ways

QUOTE: You’ve likely noticed it: You step into a forest, stand by the ocean, or pause beside a stretch of trees—and something shifts. Your shoulders loosen. Your breathing slows. The mental noise softens. That calming effect can feel almost automatic—which may be why people have been turning to nature when they need a break for centuries. Only now are scientists beginning to map, in precise neurological detail, exactly what’s going on inside the brain during those types of experiences. A scoping review of more than 100 peer-reviewed brain-imaging studies, published in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, offers one of the most comprehensive neurological pictures yet of how nature affects the human brain. The results showed that exposure to nature doesn’t merely feel restorative—it triggers a measurable cascade of changes that quiet the brain’s stress circuitry, replenish depleted attention, and produce neural states that closely resemble those seen during meditation. The review, which drew on studies ranging from real-world outdoor exposure to laboratory photos and videos, immersive virtual reality, and indoor greenery, found a consistent pattern across methods and neuroimaging techniques: Natural environments shift the brain toward a calmer, more regulated state.

11- A book to read that may offer a new way of thinking about getting healthy.

“The return on investment of a sensible sun and vitamin D public health policy could be among the most profound in human history.” — William F. Supple Jr., PhD

The MAHA Report

In ‘The Sunlight Solution,’ William Supple Argues More Time in the Sun Can Help Americans Heal

QUOTE: How many times did a parent or teacher tell you to be careful of the sun, wear a hat, apply sunscreen, and so on? But what if all these well-meaning people were wrong? What if the sun is really our friend and is good for us? That is part of the argument put forward by William F. Supple Jr., a Dartmouth-trained neuroscientist specializing in systems neurobiology, learning, and memory. In his new book, The Sunshine Solution (MAHA Books/Skyhorse Publishing, June 23, 2026), Supple says that the systematic campaign to remove sunlight from American life is making us vitamin D deficient and thereby driving epidemic levels of chronic disease. Citing hundreds of peer-reviewed studies, Supple walks readers through the major physiological systems affected by vitamin D deficiency, from cardiovascular health and immune function to brain development and metabolic disease. Nearly 80% of Americans now have at least one chronic disease, with 51.4% reporting multiple chronic conditions. This is up from 11% in the 1960s, according to the CDC, and is also the epidemic MAHA was created to reverse. Supple argues that if we fix vitamin D deficiency we take a major step toward helping Americans heal. To understand why fixing vitamin D is so important, it’s equally important to note that it’s not really a vitamin at all. It is a master hormone, with receptors on virtually every cell in the body. That fact reframes everything that follows, starting with the cancer that the sun-avoidance campaign was created to prevent.

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12- Shop for some patriotic bling for our 250th Celebration! Great gifts for all patriots.

Pick up a good read for the beach...Sidney’s barn-burning book recommended regularly by the great Rush Limbaugh.

LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice

Paperback on sale now!! Only $4.99 plus S/H in honor of America250. This paperback is the same quality paper and print as the sold-out hardback.

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PRAY for everyone attending all the sports events.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for world peace.

PRAY for safety and resolve for President Trump, his family and staff.

FLY your flag.

READ a book.

GO outside.

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Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic