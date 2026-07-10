Friday: July 10, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Does it seem like the Independence Day celebration was a month ago?

We just chew through events, making time move way too fast.

Read some good news.

Turn off everything electronic, read a book, and enjoy a summer weekend in the most incredible country on earth.

1- FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

We are happy to see President Trump continuing to fight this horrendous ruling.

The National Pulse

Trump Petitions Supreme Court for Rehearing on Birthright Citizenship Amid ‘Birth Package’ Billboards Scandal.

QUOTE: President Donald J. Trump announced his intention to request a rehearing by the U.S. Supreme Court after it struck down his executive order restricting birthright citizenship. Trump argued that the decision enables exploitation of U.S. citizenship laws, pointing to reports of hospitals advertising childbirth packages to foreign nationals near the southern border. “This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision.” If left unaddressed, Trump warned, the ruling could lead to widespread exploitation of birthright citizenship, undermining immigration laws and creating a financial incentive for foreign nationals to misuse the system. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also launched an investigation into related hospital advertising practices. Trump’s comments highlighted reports of billboards from Mission Regional Medical Center in South Texas advertising maternity services to foreign nationals, with prices starting at $3,950 for natural births. The hospital, located near the U.S.-Mexico border, has since discontinued the advertisements, claiming they were not intended to promote unlawful activity. Trump’s original executive order sought to limit automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, a policy he argued was being abused. The Supreme Court’s recent decision invalidated this order, reigniting debate over the correct constitutional interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

2- We like interviews with the members of the Trump Cabinet. It is hard to hear what they are individually doing in their departments. There continues to be a lot of amazing work going on but under the radar.

Plus, these interviews show these people are not career politicians; they have actually had lives, overcome struggles and gained wisdom along the way.

Pod Force One

Secretary Linda McMahon: U.S. Education, Professional Wrestling and President Trump

QUOTE: U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon tells Miranda Devine how she’s working to dismantle the very department she runs while also battling ideological imbalance in public schools and Universities. She also talks about co-founding the legendary WWE including the time she was on the receiving end of a piledriver!

3- It is about time….

Fox Business

Trump admin launches its first major H-1B visa fraud investigation

QUOTE: The Trump administration is escalating its crackdown on immigration-related fraud, launching its first major investigation into alleged H-1B and PERM visa abuse, labor trafficking, and the displacement of American workers, Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito told FOX Business on Wednesday. D’Esposito announced the probe exclusively on “Mornings with Maria,” calling it the latest step in the administration’s expanding anti-fraud campaign ahead of Vice President JD Vance’s nationwide fraud initiative event in Milwaukee set for later in the day. “This is another example where fraud is fueling violent crime,” he said. “Much of the visa and the human trafficking that we see when it comes to this foreign labor is tied to cartels, is tied to transnational gangs, and this is the work that we should be doing, not only to make America safe again, but to make America more affordable again.” D’Esposito said investigators have already begun to issue dozens of subpoenas in relation to the fraud investigation. An H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa that allows companies in the U.S. to hire highly-skilled foreign workers in specialty occupations for an initial period of three years, which can be extended to six years.

4- The Trump Golden Age Economy is outshining all other counties. SOMEONE is making the correct decisions and A LOT of others are going down a rat hole together.

Breitbart

Trump Effect: US Economy Outshines Advanced Nations, Poised to Defy Global Slowdown

QUOTE: The U.S. economy is poised to defy a global slowdown in growth, with its output rising at a faster rate even as the broader global economy slows sharply, a report from the International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday. The forecasts support the idea that the U.S. economy is more resilient to the supply-chain disruptions and revived inflationary pressures that are seen as holding back growth around the world, thanks to U.S. energy production and investments in technology. Both energy production and support for technology investment have been key economic policies of the Trump administration. The IMF projects that the U.S. economy will grow 2.3 percent this year and 2.2 percent next year, up from 2.1 percent last year. By contrast, Europe’s growth is seen as slowing from 2025’s 1.4 percent to just 0.9 percent this year. Germany’s economy is forecast to grow 0.7 percent in 2026 and 1.0 percent in 2027. France is poised to grow just 0.6 percent this year and 0.9 percent next year. Italy is projected to grow just half a percentage point in both years. Spain’s growth is projected to be healthier, at 2.1 percent this year before slowing to 1.8 percent next year. The U.K. economy is seen as expanding one percent this year and 1.3 percent next year. The forecast for Canada is 1.1 percent this year and 1.7 percent next year. Japan’s growth rate is projected at 0.6 percent this year and 0.7 percent next year.

5- This has enormous impact for the state and the people living there.

Many new factories are being built in Red States. What eventually follows is enormous economic growth.

3B Media News

General Motors To Invest $4 Billion at Tennessee Plants

QUOTE: General Motors (GM) has announced a $4 billion investment over the next two years to enhance production capabilities at its manufacturing plants in Tennessee and other U.S. states, with the goal of assembling over two million gas and electric vehicles annually. In Tennessee, the Spring Hill Manufacturing plant will produce the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer starting in 2027, alongside electric vehicles like the Cadillac LYRIQ and VISTIQ, and the Cadillac XT5. Other facilities, such as Orion Assembly in Michigan, will focus on gas-powered SUVs and trucks, while Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck will exclusively produce electric models like the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Cadillac ESCALADE IQ. Fairfax Assembly in Kansas will support the gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox and begin production of the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV by late 2025, with plans for further investment in affordable EVs. GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, emphasized the company’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing, job creation, and offering diverse vehicle options to meet customer demand.

6- Toyota announced Monday that it will invest $3.6 billion to move production of a midsize pickup truck from its plant in Mexico, to its manufacturing campus in Texas, creating 2,000 U.S. jobs

Newsmax

Trump: Toyota Move Shows Tariffs Are Working

QUOTE: President Donald Trump credited his tariffs with encouraging Toyota to move some manufacturing operations from Mexico to the United States. In a Truth Social post Tuesday while in Turkey, Trump hailed Toyota’s decision to expand production in Texas as another sign that his trade policies are driving jobs and investment back to the United States. “Toyota is moving from Mexico to the United States (Texas!). A really big deal. Tariffs at work!” Trump wrote. Toyota announced Monday that it will invest $3.6 billion to move production of its Tacoma midsize pickup truck from its plant in Tijuana, Mexico, to its manufacturing campus in San Antonio, Texas, CNBC reported. The project is expected to create about 2,000 U.S. jobs, add a second assembly line, and expand the facility’s annual production capacity from roughly 200,000 to 350,000 vehicles by 2030. The announcement comes as the Trump administration has intensified its focus on reshoring manufacturing and using tariffs to encourage companies to build products in the United States rather than overseas. Trump has repeatedly argued that tariffs protect American workers, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and reduce dependence on foreign production.

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7- The world likes to put America down but, the world sure does love to steal from us.

The Epoch Times

113 Active Spies From Foreign Countries Arrested: FBI Director

QUOTE: The FBI has arrested 113 active spies from foreign nations, agency director Kash Patel said on July 8. The arrests of foreign spies “means our tech stays home and our defense secrets stay locked down,” a video shared by Patel on X said. “But the FBI didn’t stop there. They forced 62 removals of Chinese spies in 2026 alone.” The video added that this has shattered the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) deep cover operations against the United States. The cases, spread across 20 U.S. states, involved the transmission of sensitive military information to Beijing, stealing trade secrets to benefit the regime, transnational repression schemes targeting Chinese dissidents, and obstruction of justice. Every 12 hours, the FBI opened new cases to counter Beijing’s intelligence operations, according to the report. The report noted that the CCP’s theft of U.S. intellectual property amounts to roughly $4,000 to $6,000 annually per American family of four after paying taxes.

8- It is always entertaining to see the Demoncrats shoot themselves in the foot.

This week they proved their hypocrisy…again. They care about democracy SO much they forced out a person who actually was voted on, so the party bigwigs can insert someone else. No doubt they will find another highly qualified candidate….

And while this is a lot of money to blow through, the Demoncrats don’t care. There is still plenty of fraud money to spend.

Breitbart

Democrat Party Vaporized $16 Million Pushing Failed ‘Nazi Tattoo’ Candidate Graham Platner in Maine

QUOTE: The Democrat Party used up a mountain of cash in support of Maine’s Graham Platner, who suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday in light of sexual assault allegations. “According to the latest data from the Federal Election Commission, as of May 20, Platner has raised more than $16 million since last July. He managed to spend more than $14 million of that, leaving just over $2 million in the bank,” the outlet said. “Under guidelines by the FEC, a candidate who drops out does have control over leftover funds,” the report continued, adding, “The candidate can return the money to donors, transfer up to $2,000 per election to other federal, state, local or foreign candidates, or donate to charitable organizations.” However, the funds cannot be put toward personal expenses.

9- This is something that soccer fan visitors have continuously made note of while visiting America.

RealClearInvestigations

Mythbuster: U.S. Much Safer Than Many Peer Nations

QUOTE: Conventional wisdom holds that the United States is the most violent and dangerous nation in the developed world. This dark view is frequently invoked by conservatives to demand stronger penalties for crimes and by progressives to argue for stronger gun laws. At the same time, other nations point to crime as an Achilles heel of the American system. These include two peer nations with some of the most restrictive gun laws in the world – Australia and Canada. In 2025, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that “the U.S. generally sees higher violent crime rates than many other countries.” Last year, the Canadian Press similarly reported that “the number of police-reported violent crimes for every 100,000 people continue to be higher in the United States than in Canada.” The data, however, undercuts this narrative. While the United States still leads in some categories, on the whole it has significantly less violent crime per capita than those two nations. Regarding homicide, the most heinous crime of all, it’s true that in 2025, the U.S. murder rate was about four per 100,000 people – roughly twice Australia’s and Canada’s 2024 homicide rate. Yet it’s also true that homicides account for only a tiny fraction of violent crime. In 2024, homicides represented just 0.21% of violent crimes in the U.S., based on National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) estimates of rape/sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault. Murder comprises an even smaller fraction of crimes in Australia and Canada. Murders in the U.S. are usually highly concentrated geographically, often connected to street gang activity, and threaten only a tiny fraction of Americans. Moreover, when analyzing the incidence of a broader set of crimes, the U.S. is nowhere near the most dangerous developed country.

10- You would think that Hollywood would have figured out by now what Americans want to watch at the movies.

Movie Guide

YOUNG WASHINGTON Snags No. 2 July 4th Movie Spot, Director Begins Sequel

QUOTE: YOUNG WASHINGTON was the second most popular movie in America on July 4, and the writer/director Jon Erwin has already begun to write the sequel, 1776. “Before he was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive. A single misstep thrusts young George Washington into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage,” YOUNG WASHINGTON’s synopsis reads. “As alliances crumble and the frontier erupts into war, he must confront not only his enemies but the man he’s becoming.” The studios behind the movie are Wonder Project and Angel Studios. Erwin revealed that he’s writing the sequel, 1776, in a social media post on July 5. He was encouraged by the audience’s response to YOUNG WASHINGTON. “We have just begun writing another Revolutionary War epic on the year 1776. If you think WASHINGTON’s big, wait for 1776,” Erwin said. “It’s epic in every way.” The movie was the second biggest movie at the box office on July 4, behind MINIONS & MONSTERS. It’s scored Angel’s biggest three-day opening weekend ever for a live-action movie and is the studio’s best opening weekend behind DAVID.

THANK GOD for the safe return of President Trump and his team from NATO.

PRAY for the safety of President Trump. He is the #1 target of evil and insane people.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for peace in the world.

READ a book.

FLY your flag.

GET some sun.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic