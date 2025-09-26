Sept 26, 2025

Dear Patriot,

Looming government shutdown, attacks on ICE agents, constant inflamed Democrat language, Tylenol guzzling, indictments….WHEW!

What a wild week. I am not sure we even comphrend the magnitude of history that we are flooded with daily. Saving a nation and the world is a lot of work.

We found the GOOD NEWS!!

Enjoy.

Keep sharing and praying.

It’s Good News Friday, which means Everyone gets access to Every article.

For $5 / month or $50 / year … get access to every article in EVERY newsletter

1- The White House has a little trick up their sleeves for the Democrats who want to shut down the government - permanent firing of the least productive federal employees.

Politico

White House to agencies: Prepare mass firing plans for a potential shutdown

QUOTE: In the memo, OMB told agencies to identify programs, projects and activities where discretionary funding will lapse on Oct. 1 and no alternative funding source is available. For those areas, OMB directed agencies to begin drafting RIF plans that would go beyond standard furloughs, permanently eliminating jobs in programs not consistent with President Donald Trump’s priorities in the event of a shutdown. The move marks a significant break from how shutdowns have been handled in recent decades, when most furloughs were temporary and employees were brought back once Congress voted to reopen government and funding was restored. This time, OMB Director Russ Vought is using the threat of permanent job cuts as leverage, upping the ante in the standoff with Democrats in Congress over government spending.“Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown,” OMB wrote in the memo. Agencies were told to submit their proposed RIF plans to OMB and to issue notices to employees even if they would otherwise be excepted or furloughed during a lapse in funding.Programs that will continue regardless of a shutdown include Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits, military operations, law enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and air traffic control, according to an OMB official granted anonymity to share information not yet public.

2- These days, a lot of interesting stories slide by without much notice. But this one needs attention!

We love a good heist movie but this is a real live heist that cost us $3 billion. It could have been up to $14.6 billion but was shut down by the Trump Admin.

PJ Media

Elon Musk’s DOGE Uncovered the Biggest Health Care Heist in American History

QUOTE: What if I told you that cartels and other bad actors from around the world conspired to undermine the integrity of the health care system in the U.S. and came way too close to succeeding? If you didn’t hear about the bust of 324 people; the U.S.-based cartel shell medical supply companies; the pill mills pushing opioids; the doctors on the take; or how law enforcement captured many of the bad guys at the U.S. border and airports as they rushed to escape, that’s understandable. The feds revealed this potential $14.6 billion “depth charge” planted inside the Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance programs in June, while most people were away on summer vacation. Why did transnational organizations go after these particular programs? “Criminals go where the money is,” Acting Health and Human Services Inspector General, Juliet Hodgkins said at a news conference about “the largest health care fraud takedown in American history.” There’s more than $1.4 trillion spent by these government programs per year, and the bad guys have tried, by hook or by crook, and even with the aid of AI, to set into motion plans to steal nearly $15 billion. They got away with just shy of $3 billion before they were caught, and their other frauds were frozen in their tracks. If this bust looks to you like it had Elon Musk’s old Department of Government Efficiency fingerprints on it, you’d be right. Using AI and law enforcement tactics, the DOGE team worked with HHS, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid, and an all-hands-on-deck array of federal agents from the DEA, FBI, and health care agencies to track down all fraud leads, according to Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). As a result, the feds are setting up a healthcare data fusion center to detect where fraud spikes are occurring in near real time. “DOGE is involved,” Oz told reporters in June. “The president has been very clear that he wants this fraud, waste and abuse crushed. That’s the word that’s used.” He continued, “DOGE is not just about cutting waste and fraud within government. [It] has been actively involved at CMS in helping us address places where fraud is existing that we never thought to look.” Oz said these bad guys were sophisticated and used state-of-the-art methods to rip the government programs blind. According to the DOJ, overseas cartel thieves set up a sophisticated network of medical supply companies that “submitted more than $10 billion in fraudulent healthcare claims to Medicare.” The bad guys used stolen identities of at least one million Americans found in data breaches and sold on the dark web to make the reimbursement requests. It’s unclear if the thieves used the unique Medicare and Medicaid identifying numbers to steal the money. Other scams used a network of Phoenix-based sober living houses to demand government payments for people who never got addiction treatment at the facilities. The facilities, run by ProMD, received $560 million before the feds caught on to the scam. In Atlanta, medical professionals ordered skin grafts for dying patients who didn’t need them. By the time the grift was discovered, they’d scammed Medicare out of $760 million. People from as far away as Estonia have been arrested. Seven people were found trying to scuttle over the southern U.S. border but were stopped before they got away. Another bunch were caught trying to leave the country from U.S. airports. The bad actors from Russia, Pakistan, and Eastern Europe used the American health care system like their “personal piggy bank,” the Department of Justice’s Acting Criminal Division leader, Matthew Galeotti, said. He said that “this was a staggering breach of trust” and they “will prosecute these criminals as aggressively as we would any drug dealer because that’s exactly what they are.”

3- We have a big soft spot for Dr. Ben Carson and are happy that he is back on the Trump Team helping Make America Healthy Again.

The Hill

Trump adds Ben Carson to help MAHA’s nutrition efforts at USDA

QUOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday tapped former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson as a senior nutrition and housing adviser, serving as the point person to help implement the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda. The agency in a statement said Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, will advise President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on rural health, nutrition and housing accessibility. He will serve on the administration’s MAHA Commission and will likely play a role in the agency’s updating of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans due this year. The USDA has also been encouraging states to apply for waivers to bar beneficiaries from using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to buy junk food. “Today, too many Americans are suffering from the effects of poor nutrition,” Carson said in a statement. “Through common-sense policymaking, we have an opportunity to give our most vulnerable families the tools they need to flourish.”

4- Every saved soul is a blessing.

Breitbart

University of Pittsburgh Revival Event Sees 80 Baptisms, 65 Conversions

QUOTE: Hundreds proclaimed the name of Jesus Christ and dozens were baptized at a “Pitt for Jesus” worship service event at the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday. The event was sponsored by Pitt Purpose, a campus organization founded by Pitt student-athletes who want to see a revival spread across campus and the United States, Crosswalk, an online Christian living magazine, reported. More than 600 people attended the event, 65 people reported accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and 80 people made a public declaration of faith through baptism, according to the report. Sixteen ministries and 15 varsity sports were represented at the event, which was held at Mazeroski Field near the campus. Jake Overman, a tight end on the Pitt Panthers football team who helped start the organization and organize the event, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he wants to see “revival touch Pitt’s campus. In the time our nation is in, I think a lot of people are looking for answers [and] looking for people to be bold one way or another,” he said. “As believers, we have to rise up and be bold in our faith — and there’s nobody better to do that than a football program on a campus.”

5- Okay, OK!

Breitbart

Oklahoma Superintendent Says Every High School in State Will Have a Turning Point USA Chapter

QUOTE: Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters said Tuesday that every high school in the state will have a Turning Point USA Club America chapter. Turning Point USA was co-founded by Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated at the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University on September 10. The mission of Turning Point USA high school chapters is to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government, according to the organization’s website. “We will be putting TPUSA on every high school campus in Oklahoma. Charlie Kirk inspired a generation to love America, to speak boldly, and to never shy away from debate. Our kids must get involved and active,” Walters said in a news release. “We will fight back against the liberal propaganda, pushed by the radical left, and the teachers union. Our fight starts now.”

6- We are all aware of the overwrought vitriol that spews out of the Fake News everyday, all day. Even if we are not actively watching these platforms, we are still aware of the behavior that happens.

We have often cautioned to you to be wary of any one poll and to look for overall trends. It is good to know that the trend, as reported here in two polls, continues to show the majority are not being influenced by the increasingly frantic communists. On the topics that matter... immigration, crime, economy…Americans trust Trump. (The poll frames it as “Republican” but, frankly, that means Trump. Few of us trust Republicans anymore.)

Mediaite

Republicans Mop the Floor With Democrats on the Economy and Immigration in Stunning New Poll

QUOTE: The GOP boasts significant advantages over its Democratic counterparts on immigration, crime, and other important issues, according to a stunning new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey of 1,019 American adults, which was conducted between September 19-21, found that the public trusts Republicans’ plan to address crime to the Democrats’ by 20 points (40%-20%), on immigration by 18 points (40%-22%), on foreign conflicts by 12 points (35%-23%), on the economy by 10 points (34%-24%), and on gun control (32%-28%) and political extremism (30%-26%) by four points. Democrats, on the other hand, are better trusted on the environment (37%-23%), women’s rights (38%-25%), healthcare (34%-25%), and respect for democracy (31%-29%). The results mirror those of a Washington Post/Ipsos poll that found the GOP has a seven-point advantage on the economy, a 13-point advantage on immigration, and a whopping 22-point advantage on crime. “Let’s compare it back to 2022,” mused CNN’s Harry Enten while discussing the latter survey. “I think this kind of gives away the game right here, okay? The GOP is more trusted than the Dems on the economy. It was 12 points in 2022. Slight, slight decline in that lead, but still seven points. How about immigration? It was Republicans by three back in 2022. Look at this! The Republican lead has actually gone up by 10 points. What are you doing Democrats?! My goodness gracious. And on crime the Republicans were up by 13 and now they’re up by 22. The lead again expanding by nearly double digits. So whatever Democrats are doing it ain’t working.”

7- Making it harder for the Democrats to cheat in elections.

Breitbart

Homan: ‘Close to 1.6 Million Illegal Aliens Already Left the Country on Their Own’

QUOTE: On Monday, Trump border czar, Tom Homan, touted the results of his administration’s illegal immigrant crackdown. According to Homan, “close to 1.6 million illegal aliens” have self-deported. Homan: “We’re at over 400,000 deportations. And between CBP and ICE, and that’s just since the president took office. The first four months of the fiscal year, we can’t count that, because Joe Biden wasn’t doing anything. But here’s what people need to understand, two things. Number one, over 1.5 million illegal aliens, close to 1.6 illegal aliens already left the country on their own. Why? Because they see what ICE is doing out there every day. One of the reasons we have the most secure border in history of this nation is because the great work of the men and women of the border patrol, the great work of President Trump and his leadership, but also because ice is out there. Over 1000 teams all across the country arresting people.” “So, a lot of people have left,” he continued. “A lot of people aren’t coming, which helps to secure that border. And that was a part of the strategy from the beginning, we said, if we show consequences, we show them we’re actually out there looking for them, many will leave. So we knew, with a large population leaving, over 1.5 million have, but what’s to come, ICE is getting 10,000 more agents. Right now, they got 5000 deportation officer. We’re tripping the size of the workforce. We’re adding more detention beds. Right? More flights and more transportation, so the numbers are going to explode here this next coming year.”

8- In just eight months, despite the horrible mess left by the Biden Regime, Trump’s economic vision is producing positive results.

Breitbart

Positive Economic Data Pours in Including Mortgage Rates

QUOTE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted many of the recent victories during a press conference this week — from mortgage rates dropping to the gas prices falling.“Positive economic data continues to pour in. Brand new polling shows that Americans’ faith in the economy and the direction of the nation is back on track and shooting even higher. Home ownership is more affordable with mortgage rates dropping to a three-year low for new home buyers,” she said, noting that this represents “a 250 decline in your monthly mortgage payment, or nearly 3,000 a year.” CBS News reported on this drop, citing data from Mortgage News Daily, which found that “30-year fixed mortgage rates have dropped to an average of 6.13%. That’s the lowest level in three years, and represents a steep decline from the 7% (or higher) rates that defined much of the housing market over the past two years,” the report reads.Leavitt added that Trump wants this to continue and hopes to see mortgage rates decline to a record low, “just like they did in his first term.” She also pointed to Trump’s commitment to energy dominance, leading to gas prices falling, resulting in Americans spending the smallest share of their disposable income on gasoline since 2005. A recent report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that “less than 2% of people’s personal disposable income will be spent on gasoline in 2025, down from an average 2.4% over the previous decade and the lowest share since 2005, excluding 2020,” as Fox Business detailed. “Additionally, the annual cost to own and operate a new vehicle is down by nearly six percent over the last year,” Leavitt revealed. “Americans are earning more and they are spending more than ever before.” “After inflation outpaced for 26 straight months under Joe Biden, real wages have increased nearly every month since President Trump took office, with wages for blue collar workers rising at the fastest rate in six decades,” she continued, noting that retail sales are up over five percent from last year. Further, the stock market is “booming,” and retirement accounts continue to do well, as Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all reach record highs. Trump is also continuing to focus on investment in the U.S., with the White House now touting nearly $9 trillion in such investment. The website tracking U.S. and foreign investments currently sits at $8.8 trillion and includes a $1.4 trillion investment from the UAE in the manufacturing and industry sector, $600 billion from Apple in the technology and AI sector, and $500 billion from NVIDIA in the technology and AI sector as well.

9- We are all in danger if this politically motivated terrorism continues. It must be broken up and destroyed. The people funding it must go to prison.

We pray that the Trump Administration can get this accomplished quickly. We are thankful that they are trying!

The National Pulse

Trump Directs Feds to Tackle Far-Left Domestic Extremists and Their Funders

QUOTE: President Donald J. Trump announced on Thursday that he is signing an Executive Order directing federal law enforcement and counter-terrorism agencies to coordinate against rising threats posed by domestic political extremists. The directive aims to dismantle the funding and recruiting apparatuses behind anarchist and far-left groups like Antifa, which have fueled a deadly escalation in political violence over recent months. “These are professional agitators, these are bad people, and they’re paid a lot of money by rich people, some of whom we know,” President Trump said after signing the order, adding: “[George] Soros is a name that I hear… Maybe I hear about a guy named Reid Hoffman.” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller hailed the move as bringing the “entire force of the federal government to uproot these organizations root and branch,” while Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel emphasized federal law enforcement will “follow the money.” Addressing both violent crime and political violence has emerged as a top priority of the Trump administration following months of violent riots targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducting enforcement actions. The violence, however, escalated in recent weeks with the targeted assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, allegedly by 22-year-old Utah leftist Tyler Robinson. That act was followed by 29-year-old leftist Joshua Jahns opening fire on an ICE field office in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. For several months, Antifa members and other far-left activists—with the backing of local Democrat lawmakers—have essentially laid siege to an ICE detention facility in Portland, Oregon, with local police being directed not to intervene. In response to Antifa’s increasingly violent acts, President Trump declared the far-left group a domestic terrorist organization.

10- This is all part of the overall Trump plan to make America the leader of the world in all things.

Ward Clark at RedState

America’s Copper Revolution Happening Now in Arizona

QUOTE: Copper is a critical resource. Copper is used in a wide variety of industrial applications, ranging from cell phones to automobiles, and the United States produces only about half of the copper we consume. The Trump administration, at the president’s direction, made the extraction of our country’s mineral wealth a priority. However, now there’s a new operation that will be open in only three years, instead of the usual decades-long process. Why? Because this new Ivanhoe Electric operation is working on private land. The United States has a copper problem. Simply put, the U.S. uses a lot of it and there aren’t enough American mines to pull it out of the ground fast enough. But Ivanhoe Electric is moving toward becoming the first U.S.-based company to open a copper mine stateside in over a decade – and with copper prices shooting to record highs, the timing couldn’t be better. President Trump has designated copper as a critical mineral, which seems obvious, given the wide application of uses - and we don’t produce enough on our own to meet America’s needs. President Donald Trump issued an executive order in March hoping to add copper to the critical minerals list, which would expedite permitting and offer tax incentives to mining companies. And on July 8, the president announced a 50% tariff on copper imports starting Aug. 1. The U.S. only produces about half the copper it uses, ranking fifth in production behind Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Peru and China. Part of the reason is that it takes an average of 29 years for copper mines to begin production, due to a lengthy permitting and approval process. Having the operation on private land is an advantage, just as it is with gas and oil, as working on private land sidesteps a lot of the federal permitting processes, bidding on leases, and so forth.

11- This news makes us happy. At long last we are breaking up with the college education. The more skulls of mush we can divert from a college indoctrination the better.

Unleash Prosperity

Public Support For Higher Education Is Collapsing

QUOTE: Has any institution fallen in esteem faster and further than higher education? Back in 2010, three-quarters (75%) of Americans rated having a college degree as “very important.” Today, only about a third (35%) believe that. A quarter of people believe it’s “not too important.” And skepticism is growing strongest among people aged 18-34 and those who have college degrees, a signal that the status of college will fall further in the years ahead. The factors behind the fall include the soaring cost of college, better-performing trade schools and the growth of alternatives from online learning to AI and competency-based “microcredentials.”

12- Chart of the Week

Cost goes up.

Jobs are flat.

Importance plumets.

13-Meme of the Week

A reminder. There is hope and we need to keep praying.

PRAY for our country.

PRAY for the safety of President Trump and all working in the administration.

PRAY for the safety of all law enforcement and ICE officers.

PRAY for children everywhere. Our little ones are pawns of the devil.

PRAY for accountability and justice.

SEEK truth.

SHARE truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

NOTE: Defending The Republic, Inc. is a §501(c)(4) non-profit organization, gifts to which are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes.

This email was sent by:

To Unsubscribe for any reason, simply: contact: editor@defendingtherepublic.org with UNLIST in the subject line..