Friday: May 29, 2026

Dear Patriot,

We must take a moment to swim in the cool waters of victory.

This week in Texas the grassroots of the Republican Party proved again that they are a true political force.

A force that can ignore ...millions of negative campaign ads, horrible stories and lies in the Fake News, the weight of a 24 year incumbent, the pressure of the Bush controlled RINO party, the burden of conventional wisdom… and come out in droves to elect a hard-working warrior.

While we love President Trump, Ken Paxton did not need his endorsement. He was set to win bigly before it was announced.

The grassroots of Texas did an astounding job of organizing, educating and motivating people to vote. It was in the bag before Trump finally made the right decision.

Look for grassroots efforts in your state (not necessarily connected to the GOP). They all need warriors to help on many fronts.

There will be a job for you.

At least 20 states still have upcoming primaries and runoffs in June and July.

Get involved now so you are in place for the Fall Midterm. We have a real chance of defying all the “experts” and pulling off Midterm wins.

Late Breaking Good News:

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has handed Sidney another victory in one of several lawfare cases she has been fighting.

Case: Staci Burk v. Kelly Townsend, et al.

Note from Subscriber. (We love you too!)

I love you all, for this newsletter of information. Sometimes I feel as if I am starving for real news and truth and then Defending The Republic arrives! And I am relieved. Thank you. L.H.

1- It is not a total win. It is a temporary ruling. And there are THREE more Demoncrat lawsuits to wind through the roadblocks.

But, we look for the teeniest, tiniest good news!

It must have hurt NPR to report this.

NPR

A federal judge in D.C. declines to block Trump’s executive order on voting by mail

QUOTE: A federal judge has declined to temporarily block President Trump’s executive order that calls for restricting voting by mail. The ruling released Thursday by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump nominee based in Washington, D.C., leaves in place — at least for now — an executive order on voting that tests the limits of the president’s power under the Constitution. A separate, 2025 executive order on voting was halted by courts. The latest executive order, issued March 31, calls for the Department of Homeland Security to work with the Social Security Administration to create lists of adult U.S. citizens in each state, and to send those lists to state election officials. It also calls for the U.S. Postal Service — a federal agency that’s independent of a president’s administration — to come up with lists of eligible voters and to only deliver mail-in ballots to people on those lists. “The Court recognizes that the Postal Service may ultimately issue a final rule that directly affects Plaintiffs or their members, or that the Government may develop State Citizenship Lists that omit specific individuals due to particularized flaws. Plaintiffs may, of course, renew their motions if and when those future actions occur. Until then, however, Plaintiffs cannot show that preliminary injunctive relief is warranted,” Nichols wrote about the decision not to block the order. Nichols’ ruling comes as another federal judge is preparing to issue a ruling in the coming weeks for a similar set of lawsuits based in Boston. Since Trump signed the order, it’s been unclear whether and how it would actually affect mail-in voting, which has been taking place for state primaries in this year’s midterm election.

2- Warriors win.

It is a hard row to hoe going against this forced ideology in court. We hail and pray for these warriors,

Western Journal

Trans Agenda Suffers Major Blow as Washington State Court Rules in Favor of Christians

QUOTE: After losing in its attempt to force a Christian family to worship at the transgender altar, Washington’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families has surrendered. The state agreed to a permanent injunction that means families are not required to enforce the state’s embrace of gender ideology when they take in foster care children. “DCYF is prohibited from denying foster family home license applicants, or licensed foster parents seeking renewal of their license, a full license consistent with the requests of the applicant/licensee or attaching any conditions or restrictions to the license solely because of their religious beliefs, including speech and actions pertaining to marriage, gender, or sexual relationships,” the injunction from District Court Judge David Estudillo said. Shane and Jennifer DeGross had been battling the state since 2022 and went to court in 2024 after being told their license to serve as foster parents would only be renewed if they agreed to affirm gender transition language. The court ruled that was likely to be a First Amendment violation. Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Johannes Widmalm-Delphonse said the family wanted to be able to care for children without being forced to compromise their beliefs. The ADF noted that the couple had cared for foster children for nine years before the state attempted to force them into a language straitjacket. “As Christians, Shane and Jenn believe that God created each person either male or female and that sex cannot be changed. Their Christian beliefs inform their view that people should live consistent with God’s design, so the DeGrosses cannot promote an ideology that claims that a person can choose his or her sex or gender,” the ADF release said. “Praise God, after the district court ruling, the state of Washington settled, agreeing to a permanent injunction that will now allow religious families to serve as foster parents without promoting gender ideology,” the ADF wrote.

3- Every time one aspect of fraud is stopped and people are held accountable, it is a good day!

There is a lot going on currently to end the fraud abuse against Americans.

RedState

The Hammer Comes Down As Minnesota Fraud Queen Gets Massive Sentence – but the Story Is Far From Over

QUOTE: The massive social‑services fraud carried out in Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota has been one of the top stories of the year as “The Quality Learing Center” came into our national lexicon and people like Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) kept saying, “nothing to see here, folks.” Now the chickens have come home to roost for one of the masterminds, however, and she will be staring at concrete walls for many a year. Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock apologized in court as she was sentenced to more than 41 1/2 years and ordered to pay nearly $243 million in restitution at Thursday’s sentencing. “It was never my goal to do this,” Bock told the court, with the prosecutors portraying her as the ringleader and “mastermind” of a massive pandemic-era fraud scheme involving federal child nutrition funds. “I failed to protect people. I really believed in the work I was doing. Now I see how wrong that was. I’m sorry to the public. I’m sorry to the court. Sorry to my family, sorry to my children. I never intended for this to go the way that it went. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. It was never my goal to do this.” Say what? You defrauded the people for hundreds of millions of dollars, and it was an accident? Prosecutors also allege that Bock accepted bribes and kickbacks and orchestrated the entire scheme. Incredibly, her lawyer tried to portray her as a victim who was just trying to help minorities. Bock’s sentence should put an end to her deplorable career, but the story is far from over.

4- Until we figure out better ways to fuel the world, the Lord is providing more oil and gas.

The National

Egypt announces biggest Western Desert energy discovery in 15 years

QUOTE: Egypt has announced a major oil and gas discovery in its Western Desert. The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources described it as Agiba Petroleum Company’s largest find in 15 years and a positive signal to investors in a turbulent global energy market. Preliminary estimates indicate it holds about 330 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 10 million barrels of condensate and crude oil, with total reserves of about 70 million barrels of oil equivalent. The ministry said Agiba, a joint venture between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Italy’s Eni, made the discovery. Eni was at the centre of another major Egyptian discovery this year, after the company announced in April it had found an estimated two trillion cubic feet of gas and 130 million barrels of associated condensates, about 70 kilometres off Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. The ministry said the new discovery was made about 10km from existing production facilities and pipelines. It said this would allow for a rapid development plan and early connection to the network without major spending. The latest announcement comes as global oil and gas markets are disrupted by the Iran war, which has raised fears over a lack of efficient supply routes and pushed up benchmark prices sharply.

5- It is good to pause and appreciate how we are protected with laws and our Constitution. It may not happen as quickly as we would like but, eventually we see results.

We pray this sends a message to companies for the next time some “expert” forces untested, dangerous jabs on us.

Children’s Health Defense

Oklahoma Company to Pay $4.25M After Firing Workers Over

QUOTE: Vaccine MandateQUOTE: The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused A G Equipment Company of refusing to consider religious or medical exemptions before terminating employees who didn’t comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in 2021. Legal experts say the case reflects a broader rise in workplace accommodation disputes. An Oklahoma manufacturer will pay $4.25 million to more than 40 former employees after federal officials found the company violated anti-discrimination laws when it enforced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate without allowing religious or medical exemptions, according to a settlement announced this week. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said AG Equipment Company, which makes natural gas compressor systems, implemented a companywide vaccine requirement in 2021 and told workers no exemptions would be permitted. Employees who later requested religious or medical accommodations were not engaged in a review process and were instead terminated, according to the EEOC. The agency alleged that on Oct. 15, 2021, the company fired all 43 workers who had not provided proof of vaccination, including those who had formally sought exemptions. Federal officials said the company’s actions violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Both laws require employers to consider reasonable accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs and certain medical conditions unless doing so would cause undue hardship. Under the three-year consent decree settling the case, the company will provide $4.25 million in monetary relief to the workers. It will also be required to implement training on anti-discrimination laws, revise its accommodation policies, and notify employees of their right to request religious or disability-based exemptions, according to the EEOC. “When these workers asked for a simple religious accommodation, the company didn’t pause to listen or even consider the impact,” Patrick J. Holman, a trial attorney with the EEOC’s Oklahoma City Area Office, said in a statement. “It fired every one of them outright — without a conversation and without any real inquiry into whether granting an accommodation would have caused the business any hardship at all.” The settlement underscores a growing number of cases involving workplace religious accommodations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

6- Demoncrat controlled Blue States are drastically cutting funds for healthcare to illegals. President Trump has cut their funding and the states are going bankrupt.

As the great Margaret Thatcher once said: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.”

Hopefully this will be more incentive to self-deport.

Breitbart

Blue States Starting to Curb ‘Free’ Healthcare to Illegals as Budgets Spin Out of Control

QUOTE: A host of deep blue states are quietly pulling back from their generous programs of “free” healthcare to migrants as federal dollars dry up and their budgets continue to spiral into the red. With the Trump administration beginning to close the spigot of billions in federal aid that many states lavishly spent caring for illegal migrants, sates including California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oregon Washington, and the District of Columbia are finding that they cannot afford to replace the chocked off federal dollars with their own state budget dollars. This reality setting in has caused state officials to begin scaling back their freebies to illegals, which all come at the expense of American citizens. Fourteen (14) states have had been devoting untold millions to migrants, for their children, and for pregnant, non-citizen women. But after President Donald Trump signed his “Big Beautiful” spending bill, cutting billions in federal aid with cuts to Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, and Obamacare insurance subsidies, many states have been forced to make decisions about their migrant programs. The cutbacks also reflect the Democrats’ difficulty in funding their hugely expensive urban political machines. Those “Sanctuary City Ponzi scheme” political machines need poor migrants to help conduit federal funds back to local city and state politicians, partly because many productive Americans move away to low-migration cities and states that have lower taxes, less diversity, better schools, higher wages, and cheaper housing. Thus far, California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Washington the District of Columbia have already begun cutting free migrant healthcare budgets. And several others are in the process of evaluating similar measures. Oddly enough, California — the state with the most generous benefits for illegals — was one of the first to cut some access to migrants. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget that prevents immigrants who are here illegally from enrolling in Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program. The budget also ruled that current enrollees will now have to pay a $30 monthly premium. The state is also cancelling dental care for non-citizens. It is likely all these cuts would be quickly reversed if Democrats take control of Congress and the White House again, but the fact that cuts are being made now shows the success that the Trump administration enjoys today and should get credit for.

7- It is nice to daydream about living in America with NO national debt.

The National Pulse

Fraud Crackdown Could End Up Balancing the Budget

QUOTE: White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller has said Vice President J.D. Vance’s anti-fraud task force is identifying so much fraud that it could eliminate the federal deficit. According to the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, the scale of welfare fraud is so vast that eliminating it could balance the U.S. federal budget. In a press conference alongside Vice President Vance on Tuesday, Stephen Miller said: “The amount that has been fleeced from us is in the hundreds of billions of dollars. We could balance the federal budget if the only dollars that went out of the Treasury went to individuals who were properly, lawfully, correctly eligible to receive them.” Making reference to Minnesota welfare fraud in particular, Miller said: “What’s happened to our country is we became a society, as you’ve seen with the Somali refugee problem in Minnesota, where you have a large number of people that are not following the honor system. They’re not playing by the rules.” Notably, the Trump administration is launching audits of Medicaid Fraud Control Units nationwide. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has established a National Fraud Enforcement Division, which has uncovered $6.3 billion in suspected fraudulent contracts. Meanwhile, the Small Business Administration identified 562,000 fraudulent loans amounting to roughly $22 billion. Furthermore, over 10,000 suspected fraudulent immigration student work programs were discovered, along with $60 million in student loan fraud. In December last year, research from the Center for Immigration Studies revealed that approximately 80 percent of Somali refugee-headed households in Minnesota are on at least one form of welfare, further underscoring the vast extent of waste attributable to just one small fraction of the U.S. population. “Because of the Vice President’s leadership, you are seeing the most muscular, robust, aggressive, dedicated, determined, and speedy effort to shut down criminal fraud that has not only ever occurred in the history of this country, but in any developed nation.” said Stephen Miller.

8- We are thrilled by the enormous efforts of President Trump to bring beauty back to our Capitol City.

Yet another fountain and park were cleaned up and turned on this week. Formerly, this fountain was broken, full of sludge, and smeared with dirt and graffiti.

This truly amazing fountain has gone unnoticed for twenty years. It was an eyesore no one bothered to look at. Looking at it would force you to admit it was a mess.

Columbus Circle, right in front of Union Station, is a historic front door to Washington, D.C. It is now a safe, vibrant and delightful part of the city.

You will find this wonderful story almost absent in the Fake News.

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PRAY for President Trump as he negotiates with Iran.

PRAY for all warriros.

PRAY for all children.

SHARE the truth.

FLY your flag.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic