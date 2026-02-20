February 20, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Read some good news and go into your weekend boldly and without despair!

1- Thank God for the Trump Administration. We hate to imagine if this had been left unchecked by an incompetent Biden team.

Fox News

US thwarted near-catastrophic prison break of 6,000 ISIS fighters in Syria

QUOTE: This was the kind of prison break officials say could have changed the region, and perhaps even the world, overnight. Nearly 6,000 ISIS detainees, described by a senior U.S. intelligence official as “the worst of the worst,” were being held in northern Syria as clashes and instability threatened the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, the guards responsible for keeping the militants locked away and preventing a feared ISIS resurgence. U.S. officials believed that if the prisons collapsed in the chaos, the consequences would have been immediate. “If these 6,000 or so got out and returned to the battlefield, that would basically be the instant reconstitution of ISIS,” the senior intelligence official said. The risk, the official explained, had been building for months. In late October, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard began to assess that Syria’s transition could tip into disorder and create the conditions for a catastrophic jailbreak. The ODNI sent representatives to Syria and Iraq at that time to begin early discussions with both the SDF and the Iraqi government about how to remove what the official repeatedly described as the most dangerous detainees before events overtook them. According to the source, the ODNI oversaw daily coordination calls across agencies as the situation escalated. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was “managing the day to day” on policy considerations, while the ODNI drove a working group that kept CENTCOM, diplomats and intelligence officials aligned on the urgent question: how to keep nearly 6,000 ISIS fighters from slipping into the fog of war. The Iraqi government, the official said, understood the stakes. Baghdad had its own reasons to move quickly, fearing that if thousands of detainees escaped, they would spill across the border and revive a threat Iraq still remembers in visceral terms. The official described Iraq’s motivation bluntly: leaders recognized that a massive breakout could force Iraq back into a “2014 ISIS is on our border situation once more.” For now, the official said, intelligence agencies are closely tracking developments after a rapid operation that, in their view, prevented thousands of experienced ISIS militants from reentering the battlefield at once and potentially reigniting the group’s fighting force. “This is a rare good news story coming out of Syria,” the official concluded.

2- Move over United Nations. There is a new band in town!

Trump knows that the stagnate, compromised United Nations is beyond hope. So, he started a new way to spread peace on earth.

The Epoch Times

Trump Announces $10 Billion US Commitment to Board of Peace

QUOTE: President Donald Trump announced a $10 billion U.S. commitment to the newly formed Board of Peace on Feb. 19 during its inaugural meeting in Washington. The new board will ensure that the United Nations “runs properly” and lives up to its potential in resolving conflicts, Trump said. The meeting, hosted at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, brought together heads of state and representatives from more than two dozen countries to discuss the U.S.-backed peace plan to demilitarize and rebuild the Gaza Strip. “This is the most prestigious board ever put together—and I’ve seen some great corporate boards,” Trump said, praising the members of the new international organization. “It’s peanuts compared to this board.” As he opened his speech at the event, Trump emphasized unity and collective resolve to achieve peace in the Gaza Strip. “We work together to ensure a brighter future for the people of Gaza, the Middle East, and the entire world,” he said. He also said that “there’s nothing more important than peace.”

3- It’s a start. Unwinding this deadly growth from inside companies is going to take a while.

Daily SIgnal

IN RETREAT: LGBTQ Mafia Loses More Than Half Its Fortune 500 Partners

QUOTE: Transgender orthodoxy is in retreat in medicine, the courts, and even business—as the LGBTQ mafia bleeds allies in corporate America. The Human Rights Campaign has long employed mafia-like tactics to pressure companies to toe the line on gender ideology, but a growing chorus of critics, assisted by President Donald Trump’s second administration, has led companies to reconsider their alliances with the organization. About three-quarters of all Fortune 500 companies (377) disclosed their business practices to HRC in 2025, so the LGBTQ activist group could rate them on its Corporate Equality Index. This year, however, only 131 companies are working with HRC—a 65% drop. This represents a massive hit to the transgender industrial complex, but conservatives shouldn’t rest on their laurels. In the very press release where HRC admits its massive losses, it touts its abiding impact: the companies still working with HRC employ over 22 million Americans.

Not a Subscriber … Yet?

Receive EVERY ARTICLE in EVERY NEWSLETTER …. $5 / mo … $50 / year

4- Trending in a better direction.

Reuters

Goldman Sachs plans to drop DEI from board-candidate criteria

QUOTE: Goldman Sachs is preparing to eliminate race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other diversity-related factors from the criteria its board uses to assess prospective candidates. Since taking office last year, U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a broad campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in both the government and the private sector, alleging that these programs are discriminatory. Several corporate giants including Morgan Stanley and Citi have softened their diversity commitments amid pressure from the Trump administration. Goldman’s decision follows a request from the conservative activist nonprofit National Legal and Policy Center, a small shareholder in the bank, adding that the group submitted a proposal last September urging the firm to remove the DEI criteria. The committee now plans to remove references to those additional demographic factors, including race, gender identity, ethnicity and sexual orientation, the report said.

5- There is no doubt. DEI is a killer.

Trump and his Cabinet are working to make everything safer.

PJMedia

The Trump Administration Officially Kills DEI at the FAA

QUOTE: Last year’s deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport, which killed all 67 people aboard an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army helicopter, was a wake-up call that many on the left refused to hear. President Donald Trump, however, understood the problem and sought to fix it. He pointed directly at the Barack Obama and Joe Biden DEI policies that prioritized checkbox diversity over actual competence in air traffic control. He was absolutely right. Air traffic control whistleblowers confirmed that the FAA’s obsession with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives has led to a shortage of qualified personnel. These disastrous policies began under Obama, were reversed during Trump’s first term, and then roared back under Biden. The result? A staffing crisis filled with underqualified controllers who couldn’t handle the job. The whistleblowers revealed that meeting diversity quotas became more important than actual ability. The problems were so severe that near misses occurred multiple times a week. Reagan National wasn’t a random tragedy; it was an inevitable disaster created by DEI. But those days are over. Last week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the FAA issued a mandatory “Operations Specification” that forces every commercial airline to commit to merit-based hiring for pilots. No more woke hiring practices and no more prioritizing race and sex over skill. If airlines don’t comply, they face federal investigation.

6- Children are being saved from sick, leftist medical fads every day.

NYPost

NYC hospital permanently axes transgender treatment program for kids following Trump’s threat to yank funding

QUOTE: NYU Langone Health, a major Manhattan hospital, will permanently ax its transgender treatment program for kids after the Trump administration threatened to pull federal funding. The hospital is discontinuing the program that offered gender-related care for minors — blaming the move, in part, on the “current regulatory environment.” “Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program,” a NYU Langone spokesman told The Post in a statement Wednesday. NYU Langone was one of several high-profile hospitals to pause its gender-affirming care for youth after President Trump threatened to remove federal funding from medical centers treating trans minors late last year.

7- We still appreciate this level of protection. Every single boat blown up equals less deadly drugs on our shores.

The Epoch Times

US Forces Strike 3 Drug Boats, Killing 11

QUOTE: U.S. forces killed 11 drug runners in a trio of strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean late on Feb. 16, according to the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The strikes targeted two boats in the eastern Pacific, and a third in the Caribbean Sea. According to SOUTHCOM, four males were killed on each of the vessels in the eastern Pacific, and three other males were killed aboard the boat traversing the Caribbean Sea. “Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” SOUTHCOM said. U.S. forces have struck 42 drug vessels in the course of the operation, killing 144 people. The spokesperson said the number of dead includes 11 individuals who survived initial U.S. strikes before drowning at sea. President Donald Trump has said the strikes are part of his administration’s effort to combat the influx of illicit drugs into the United States and the ongoing opioid crisis.

8- You may want to get your taxes ready to file this weekend!

The Epoch Times

Average Tax Refunds Jump by Nearly 11 Percent, Early IRS Data Show

QUOTE: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act brought widespread changes in the tax code, including an increase in the standard deductions. The Internal Revenue Service is taking longer to process tax refunds than it did a year ago, but the average size of refund checks that have already been issued to taxpayers is up by nearly 11 percent from those received through the same period in 2025. Millions of taxpayers are expected to see an increase in their refunds in the 2026 tax season due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which brought widespread changes in the tax code. Chief among the major provisions expected to benefit taxpayers is an increase to the standard deduction to $16,100 for individual filers and $32,200 for married couples who file a joint return. In addition, a new exemption of up to $12,500 ($25,000 if married and filing jointly) for qualified overtime pay, along with a deduction of up to $25,000 for income derived from tips, and a new $6,000 deduction for seniors ages 65 and older, could lead to significantly higher tax returns.

9- A little savings here. A little savings there. Pretty soon…you have a balanced budget!

The Epoch Times

DOGE Says It Helped Terminate Billions of Dollars in New Contracts

QUOTE: The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Feb. 14 announced that it helped terminate hundreds of contracts in the past month or so, providing the first public update on its work in more than a month. In a Feb. 14 update, DOGE wrote that, over the past four weeks, federal agencies “terminated or descoped” 273 contracts with a top value of $5.1 billion and savings of $1.4 billion. That included a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contract to “review the current organization, analyze findings, and provide industry best practices and customer-centric strategic recommendations support to transform and optimize the organizational structure and function” worth $6.7 million, a nearly $1 million War Department professional services contract for leadership training, a $10.2 million War Department contract for “outward mindset training,” and an $11,000 contract for what it called “social indicators research.” While DOGE’s website has not been updated since Jan. 1, the task force stated that its efforts have led to savings of $215 billion, or about $1,335 per taxpayer, so far. More than 13,000 contracts worth around $61 billion have been terminated since DOGE was established last year, while another 15,000 or so grants have been canceled in the same time period.

10- Giving up despair for Lent is a good thing.

Oh, and so is giving up sugar!

Peachy Keenan on Substack

Lent Has Come, Just In Time God’s timing is perfect

QUOTE: Confession: In the last few months, I began to indulge in the venial sin: despair. The Golden Age is upon us, the last few years of the best American president of my lifetime, a top three all timer, but when you live in California, in Los Angeles, that glory is drowned out by the crushing weight of living under an idiocracy. We would never, it seems, clear out the miscreants and parasites siphoning off our precious dollars into their fraudulent scam businesses. We would never deport more than a handful of illegal aliens and visa overstayers. We would never clear our streets of homeless junkies and the attendant misery. We will never boost the plummeting birth rate.No one wants a baby anymore. Babies are outré. You can’t give babies away anymore, at least, not to women. There are plenty of all-male couples who are busy procuring themselves bespoke infants from leased uteri, but potential mothers can no longer be bothered and don’t have the bandwidth or the willingness to endure even temporary beauty deficits or economic hits. And can you blame them? Have you seen the price of diapers and daycare? I despaired of ever seeing California, land of my birth, my ancestral homeland, ever rid itself of its endless parade of hideous dolts who pretend to be in charge of anything other than their own wasted lives. As sure as the Palisades burned down last year, the rest of the city is doomed to fall into slow-motion spiral of decay and horror. I started to despair that I am doomed to spend the rest of my life in this house, on this street, condemned to continue coughing up untold and enormous piles of cash that grease the pitiless wheels of the very government that seeks to abolish me. I am funding their efforts to erase me and my family from existence! And so, one begins to despair. And despair is an addiction. In some ways despair is a comfort. If you just despair enough, cling tightly enough to the contours of your particular sack of personal despairs, at least you have something to hang on to! When you are in despair, you are suddenly relieved—of the burden of worry. Relieved of the excruciatingly difficult task of being happy and grateful just to be alive. And so, here is Lent, again, right on time. This Lent I am going to try as hard as I can not to give into the facile pleasure of wallowing in despair. I am going to practice strict despair hygiene. Lent is about fasting, prayer, and preparing for Holy Week. It is about giving up your comforts to get closer to God. Most of us can’t give up our comforts for five minutes. I know I can’t. But Lent makes comfortable people suffer, just a little bit, to remind you that you don’t even know what real suffering is. And so I am going to give up despair and negativity and blackpilling for Lent. My three favorite things! We are alive. We are Americans. We are going to ask this Lent for God’s infinite mercy to be shown to us, and maybe he will grant it to us. And that’s pretty good. That’s enough, in fact.

PRAY for world peace.

PRAY that all children are safe, thriving and healthy.

PRAY for relief from despair.

SHARE the Truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

NOTE: Defending The Republic, Inc. is a §501(c)(4) non-profit organization, gifts to which are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes.

This email was sent by:

To Unsubscribe for any reason, simply: contact: editor@defendingtherepublic.org with UNLIST in the subject line...