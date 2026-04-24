April 24, 2026

Dear Patriot,

We start today off with the very best news ever!

There is SO little racism in the United States that Demoncrats have had to spend MILLIONS to manufacture it!!!!

Yep! The evil, leftist Southern Poverty Law Center orchestrated FAKE racism to raise money to fight racism. What a scam!

Here’s the thing….Demoncrats are losers. Their policies fail every time they are tried. (Looking at you, every city in America.) They are on the wrong side of every issue. Their leaders are compromised and frankly, not all that bright. They can not defend anything they stand for.

In fair elections with honest reporting, they would lose 90% of the time.

So, in order to be viable and attain the one thing the Dems want...POWER OVER YOU...they have to lie, cheat, steal, collude, harass, name call, smear, ruin, dox AND make up that this country and especially all of MAGA, is racist.

It is not.

Through the indictment, we learned that the Southern Poverty Law Center helped plan the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA, and probably bought the tiki torches and khakis for the skinheads and KKK members THEY PAID to show up.

It’s no coincidence that the SPLC provided the hoax for Biden to use as the raison d’etre for his zombie campaign for president in 2020. It was all a set-up.

Also, the SPLC’s utility to Democrats was in labeling and pointing out on their “hate map” the groups it wanted cancelled and ruined. They also signaled corporations who they wanted canceled, and the individuals they wanted silenced.

Their malignancy is everywhere.

Prison is too good for these people considering the massive harm they have caused this nation.

The Demoncrat Party is one big crime family. The indictment revealed Wednesday is just the tip of the iceberg of this crime network.

Read more about the Southern Poverty Law Center indictment and other current legal issues at Defending The Republic “Lawsplainer” on Substack.

Lawsplainer

X post by FBI Director Patel:

“The money doesn’t lie. The evidence shows the charity who supposedly fought the Klan - FUNDED the Klan.

The charity who supposedly fought Neo-nazis - FUNDED Neo-nazis.

The SPLC engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, funded the very hate groups they claim to oppose, and then hid their operations from the public through shell companies and fake entities.”

1- It is not our natural inclination to sue. But, we are in challenging times brought directly to our doors by the terrible, horrible, evil Demoncrats.

The only way to win against them is to fight back better with their playbook.

We’d like a new bumper sticker: Sue everyone!

And add it to: Fight! Fight! Fight!

Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media

Whaddya Know — Republicans Can Play Legal Hardball Too

QUOTE: Like it or not, we’ve gotten a little too used to all sorts of legal wrangling and interference in our politics. That’s on the Democrats, of course. They can’t beat President Trump in elections, so they have been relentless in trying to ruin him personally and thwart his agenda via various lawsuits, judges, and prosecutors. Nobody sane wants to live in a permanently litigious society, but sometimes we have to get down in the mud to fight the people who have been trying to drag us down there. Republicans are mixing it up legally, and the Democrats are none too thrilled. Let’s start with some interesting news from Wednesday. A circuit court in Virginia ruled that the newly passed but incredibly biased gerrymandered congressional map is unconstitutional. Former Virginia attorney general and Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli posted on X Wednesday about the gerrymandered map, “UPDATE on referendum lawsuits: The Tazewell Circuit Court just ruled the referendum unconstitutional. The Judge entered an injunction blocking certification of the election & denied a motion to stay pending appeal. A final order will be entered once drafted, & it will be immediately appealed.” What’s rich about this is that the Democrats immediately began whining about an “activist judge.” Their entire strategy to fight anything that President Trump and his administration do is built around activist judges; without them, the party is nothing. They haven’t had the greatest luck with them so far, mostly because their activist judges tend to overreach and/or ignore the law. Let’s hope this one is based on stronger legal grounds and sticks. If not, bye-bye Virginia. I don’t know if the judge involved in the Virginia decision is actually a Republican or not, but there is a much bigger story about the GOP fighting back legally. We discussed the hit piece on FBI Director Kash Patel that The Atlantic published. Patel followed it up with a swift lawsuit. That story got a lot juicier on Wednesday, and it’s tangled up with the recent Department of Justice indictment against the thoroughly vile Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). It would appear that the hit piece was a preemptive strike intended to discredit Patel and the DOJ ahead of the announcement of the indictment. This is from HotAir, David Strom: Laurene Powell Jobs owns The Atlantic. Well, guess what? The SPLC is Laurene Powell Jobs’ favorite charity. In fact, the very first one she gave money to. It is the only charity she talks about supporting publicly. In the immortal words of Alice as things got ever trippier in Wonderland: “Curiouser and curiouser.” This is the kind of thing that we are constantly up against when battling the left. They may be reeling over there in the last year and a half, but they are all still working together. Democratic politicians, the mainstream legacy media hacks, and radical activist organizations are all coordinating their efforts in an attempt to return to power. President Trump is teaching Republicans how to fight. Coming from the high stakes corporate world, he doesn’t hesitate to unleash the lawyers. It’s what they do in the private sector. Trump has gone after enemy of the people media outlets ABC and CBS in court and won settlements from both. Ten years ago, I wouldn’t have defaulted to “Sue everybody,” and I suspect most of you here wouldn’t have either. Yet here we are. These corrupt media outlets have been doing the Democrats’ dirty work for far too long. I hope Trump and his people keep burying them in lawsuits to the point where they just might pause before launching another character assassination attempt against a Republican. If that doesn’t work, make them keep taking financial hits. Sure, they’re acting like it’s no big deal right now, but this is new territory for them. The second, third, or fourth trip to court will start to wear them down. So, yeah, sue everybody.

2- WHERE did we place our tiny fiddle? We need to play it right now for these government mooches.

We have all been through job loss and career changes. It is tough. But most of us have not been sucking off tax dollars for worthless leftist agencies that push worthless leftist policies on other nations.

Athena Thorne at PJ Media does a good job of showcasing one of the many benefits of the Trump Administration.

Athena Thorne at PJ Media

There Is Simply Too Much Schadenfreude in This New York Times Profile of Former USAID Workers

QUOTE: I am 100% for sure going to hell for enjoying this New York Times article as much as I am. There but for the grace of God go I, I remind myself. But then, I would never have put myself in that position, devoting my professional life to making six figures off the taxpayer to work on “nice-to-haves” rather than creating actual, useful products that must survive in the marketplace. Anyhoo, the article that is bringing me so much guilty pleasure is entitled “A Year After U.S.A.I.D.’s Death, Fired Workers Find Few Jobs and Much Loss.” The subtitle tells the tale: “People have plowed through savings, cashed out retirement funds and moved in with relatives. Former U.S.A.I.D. workers estimate that less than half have found full-time work.” Why, it’s almost as if no one would hire them to ply their trade, so they must force taxpayers to subsidize it. There follow over 2,000 words of dignified profiles of the victims of DOGE, punctuated by beautifully photographed portraiture of the stolid world-savers as they cope with the loss of their raison d’être. Sadly, this masterpiece of turned tables is behind a paywall, but fear not: I can provide some tasty quotes here (although the entire piece is almost worth subscribing to the NY Times for). As you read, perhaps you, like me, will recall the bad old days of the Obama regime, when this very variety of elitist Ivy League do-gooders swarmed the capital and NOVA to turn traditional energy workers out of their jobs. “Learn to code,” they sneered at the coal miners and rig workers and their families whose lives they upended. To them, I say, Sucks when it’s you, don’t it? Let’s dive into the first profile: “She was fired by email while on maternity leave, given 24 hours to clear out her desk and left with three days of health insurance and no severance pay. She had worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development or related groups for more than two decades. She made $175,000 a year. That was Jan. 28, 2025. Today Amy Uccello and her husband, who also lost his job when U.S.A.I.D. funding for his nonprofit dried up, rely on food stamps, Medicaid and a supplemental nutrition program for women and children that helps with their now 19-month-old daughter.” Look, I feel awful when that happens to anyone. But this couple was raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars, much of it paid by Americans poorer than they, to go meddle in the lives of people in other parts of the world. And we all know how leftist USAID and related NGOs — “soft power” — worked in developing nations: They only granted aid to countries that agreed to import the entire suite of first-world progressive virtues, such as abortion-on-demand, same-sex “marriage,” and forgoing effective, reliable fossil fuel in favor of “green” energy contraptions that came nowhere close to facilitating a modern lifestyle. These are the same people who denied effective mosquito control methods to poor nations, leaving tens of millions of black and brown babies to die of malaria, while raising their own precious child in the pinnacle of Western healthcare. “When the Trump administration dismantled the sprawling global aid agency last year, it wiped out virtually an entire industry — international development — that had been based in Washington since U.S.A.I.D.’s creation in 1961 under President John F. Kennedy,” the Times reminds us. “Nearly all of the agency’s 16,000 employees were laid off. An estimated 280,000 contractors, partners and local hires worldwide lost their jobs as well.” That’s rough. I left my corporate life behind because I couldn’t betray my conscience and my faith, and pretend the man with whom I had worked for two years was suddenly a woman on Monday. I couldn’t stomach the corporate cop-bashing; I live in a law enforcement family. I didn’t want to spend my entire life under soul-crushing pressure to stifle myself. Did I take a pay cut and part-time work? You bet I did. So whatever, wokesters. “The District of Columbia currently has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, at 6.7 percent, in large part because of major reductions in the federal work force, including U.S.A.I.D., and cuts to government grants and contracts,” the Times mourns. To this, I say, Thank you, President Trump! Countries whose governments grow too big and employ too large a percentage of the population tend to fail.

3- On Wednesday, in a congressional hearing, Secretary Bobby Kennedy had to endure the unintelligent elected class haranguing him about…everything. One especially dim Demoncrat (Terri Sewell, D-AL) brought up a concept of Kennedy’s and implied he was a racist for even thinking such a thing.

We were curious so we looked up this racist idea. As usual, we found it to be NOT racist.

We also found that we love this idea. Mental health is a real problem in the world. The Dems forced most mental health institutions in America to close. There is literally no where to turn if you have family who needs mental health care. Most “help” is just a bag full of drugs that do more harm than good.

Inner Fire wellness farm is a wonderful notion. No, it does not right all that is wrong but it could be a lovely option for those in the clutches of addiction and psychiatric breakdowns. Please read more about it at the link.

This is the thinking that we need. We need to throw off the way we have “always done things” and find better ways to help people.

“The system we have today is not designed to create health. It is designed to manage disease.” – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The MAHA Report

Can ‘Wellness Farms’ Improve Mental Health?

QUOTE: A 47-acre farm in Vermont shows what is possible to help people suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more complex issues. After nearly 20 years as a pharmacist, I have heard the same story in different forms: A patient begins to struggle, often in the context of stress, trauma, hormonal change, or a major life transition. There is little time to understand the full picture. A diagnosis is made, a prescription is written, and the plan is to follow up later. For some, that first medication becomes a second, then a third. Over time, what began as a search for relief can turn into long-term dependence, with diminishing clarity about what is driving symptoms and what is masked by treatment. This is not a failure of individual clinicians. It is the predictable outcome of a system designed to move quickly through complex human problems. Most antidepressants are prescribed in primary care, where the average visit lasts about 18 minutes. Within that window, there is rarely space to explore diet, sleep, trauma, environmental exposures, or the broader context of a person’s life. At the same time, the scientific foundation underpinning this model has quietly shifted. A major umbrella review published in Molecular Psychiatry found no convincing evidence that depression is caused by low serotonin activity or low serotonin concentration. This calls into question the widespread use of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), a class of antidepressants known to create dependence. In fact, many antidepressants come with severe side effects. While focused on adult rehabilitation, Inner Fire, in Vermont, is a unique and inspiring wellness farm that reveals what is possible when one moves away from stress. The story of Inner Fire begins with a question Beatrice Birch could not ignore: “I hate being medicated. Isn’t there a choice?” She heard it repeatedly from individuals in a conventional psychiatric program. Different people, same underlying plea. They were not asking for another medication. They were asking for another way. Birch knew that another way existed. After spending more than two decades in Europe working as a Hauschka Artistic Therapist in anthroposophical clinics where medication was not the default, Birch brought what she had learned back to the United States. Rather than reducing suffering to neurochemistry alone, it seeks to understand how imbalance expresses itself across the whole person. Healing is cultivated through rhythm, creativity, connection, and meaning. But the turning point was not philosophical. It was devastatingly real. Birch learned that six of the individuals who had asked her about weaning off anti-depressants had died by suicide. “That’s when I realized I cannot hide my head in the sand,” she told me.“ This is why I’ve returned to the United States – I have to take the best of my life experiences, and we simply offer a choice.” Inner Fire was born in 2015, immediately following Birch’s return. Inner Fire is not a short-term intervention or a traditional psychiatric facility. It is a residential, 47-acre farm-based program in Vermont where individuals, called seekers, commit to a year-long stay. Since its inception, 64 seekers have come to Inner Fire, which intentionally remains small due to the intensity of the tapering process. Many arrive after repeated hospitalizations, long-term medication use, or a deep sense that conventional care has not addressed the root of their suffering.What they enter is a structured, immersive environment built around rhythm, responsibility, and relationship. If there is a through-line between Inner Fire and the broader shift in mental health policy, it is this. Healing begins upstream for both adults and adolescents. Birch points to three core elements. Nutrition: Seekers eat an organic, nutrient-dense diet and learn to cook for themselves. Rhythm: A consistent daily structure that regulates sleep, energy, and mood. Meaningful work: Physical, purposeful activity that reconnects individuals to life. Meaningful physical work is one of the most overlooked yet essential components of the Inner Fire model. In a culture that often separates mental health from the body, physical labor is rarely considered therapeutic, yet at Inner Fire, it is foundational. Tasks like chopping wood, tending gardens, cooking meals, and caring for the land are not optional activities; they are central to the healing process. “There’s meaning to every action you do, and you’re making a difference for the whole community,” says Birch. Inner Fire is not the entire or only answer. But it is proof that another way is possible.

4- This probably will not happen but, it is a little fun to think about…redoing the borders of DC to include Arlington, getting it OUT of Virginia, as it was originally intended.

Fox News

Trump has a bold option to counter Virginia’s new gerrymander scheme

Returning Arlington to the District of Columbia would fight fire with fire

QUOTE: In 1790, Virginia and Maryland each gave five square miles of land to the Federal government to create a district for a new national capital. That Virginia land remained part of the District of Columbia until 1847, when it was retroceded to the commonwealth. The shameful reason for that retrocession was protecting slavery in Virginia when the district abolished it. This became moot after the Union defeated the ancestors of this current effort to rig elections and resist the elected federal leadership in the Civil War. Other presidents, including William Howard Taft, have considered retrocession unconstitutional and wanted to reclaim the land for the district, but the Supreme Court has never been asked to weigh in. President Trump could issue an executive order declaring the slavery-motivated retrocession unconstitutional, triggering certain legal action, and allowing the courts to finally weigh in on whether the county of Arlington and the city of Alexandria in fact properly belong to the District of Columbia. As some of the deepest blue areas of the commonwealth – and the country – and loaded with federal government employees, residents of this region should feel right at home as part of D.C. In an ad pushing for voters to back her party’s gerrymandering scheme, Gov. Abigail Spanberger calls this an “extraordinary moment.” So it is. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures – measures that, unlike the “Virgerrymander,” are legal and ethical. If Virginia Democrats’ redistricting succeeds, President Trump should re-District Virginia. It will not only neutralize the president’s political opponents’ move to stack Congress against him – thus protecting him from another likely sham impeachment – but, most importantly, it will save a great number of red Virginians from having their votes canceled out by deep blue D.C.-adjacent liberals.

5- Amazing that we have to fight so hard to have children minimally exposed to The Ten Commandments.

CNN

Texas can require public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, US appeals court rules

QUOTE: Texas can require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms, a U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday in a victory for conservatives who have long sought to incorporate more religion into schools. It sets up a potential clash at the U.S. Supreme Court over the issue in the future. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said in the decision that the law did not violate the First Amendment, which protects religious freedom and prevents the government from establishing a religion. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, called the ruling “a major victory for Texas and our moral values.” “The Ten Commandments have had a profound impact on our nation, and it’s important that students learn from them every single day,” Paxton said. The law is among the pushes by Republicans, including President Donald Trump, to incorporate religion into public schools. Critics say it violates the separation of church and state while backers argue that the Ten Commandments are historical and part of the foundation of U.S. law.

6- Thank goodness for the Trump Administration which is working so hard to find crazy scams and crimes and shut them down!

The National Pulse

DOJ Recovers $700M from Chinese Crypto Scammers

QUOTE: U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that $700 million seized from Chinese cryptocurrency scammers will be returned to American victims. The funds, which had been restrained to prevent further movement within blockchain systems, are now being processed for redistribution. U.S. Attorney Pirro outlined a series of coordinated actions by the Scam Center Strike Force against scam centers in Southeast Asia, including criminal charges against two Chinese nationals managing a cryptocurrency fraud compound in Burma. $700 million in stolen assets have been secured, but while the funds are safe, distributing them will take time. Pirro said the department remains committed to reuniting victims with their stolen money following verification. “It is a long and rigorous process to get that money into the hands of those victims that they belong to. We’re on it,” Pirro said. “We have charged the Chinese bosses who ran a scam compound in Burma, where trafficked workers were beaten and forced to steal from Americans. We have seized a Telegram channel that was luring workers into a forced labor compound in Cambodia where they were ordered to pose as U.S. banks and NYPD to steal Americans’ life savings.” – Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. The return of these funds could provide financial relief to victims of sophisticated crypto scams, though the process is expected to take significant time due to the complexities of identifying rightful recipients. Notably, the case reflects only a small part of the crypto scam industry that is stealing Americans’ wealth. In 2023 alone, the FBI estimated that Americans lost as much as $5.6 billion to crypto scammers.

7- In a quieter way, more and more dangerous illegals are being sent away.

The National Pulse

92% of DACA Migrants Arrested Under Trump Have Criminal Convictions or Pending Charges.

QUOTE: Documents reveal that out of 270 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) migrants arrested under President Donald J. Trump after being protected from deportation under the former Biden regime, 250 are either convicted criminals or face pending criminal charges. A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document reveals that between January 1 and September 28 of last year, the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 270 DACA recipients and found that 130 were convicted criminals, 120 had charges pending, and a further 14 were in violation of immigration laws. During that timeframe, 174 DACA migrants were removed from the United States, 71 of whom were convicted criminals, and 66 of whom had pending criminal charges. DACA was introduced by former President Barack Obama in 2012 but was declared unlawful by a federal judge in September of 2023. The ruling was upheld in January 2025. “DACA does NOT confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation for a number of reasons, including if they’ve committed a crime.” – Department of Homeland Security statement. The DHS data reveals that many criminal migrants were able to avoid deportation due to their DACA status and that, despite some media reports, the vast majority of those being arrested and deported are involved in criminal activity. President Donald J. Trump and his administration are likely to continue to deport DACA recipients in violation of U.S. laws going forward.

8- There are several members of Congress who might fall into this category.

The National Pulse

Trump DOJ Moves to Revoke Citizenship of Hundreds of Naturalized Immigrants.

QUOTE: The Trump administration has identified 384 foreign-born Americans for potential denaturalization, assigning the cases to regular prosecutors to increase the pace of revocations. The move marks a significant shift from the traditional, much slower process of handling such cases through the immigration litigation office at the Department of Justice (DOJ). Under federal law, citizenship can only be stripped if it was obtained fraudulently or through serious misconduct, and the government must prove its case in court, making such actions difficult and time-consuming. Officials say the push is aimed at rooting out individuals who lied or concealed disqualifying information during the naturalization process. The move follows earlier directives encouraging agencies to refer hundreds of potential denaturalization cases each month. “Citizenship fraud is a serious crime; anyone who has broken the law and obtained citizenship through fraud and deceit will be held accountable.” – Abigail Jackson, White House spokesman. This initiative could lead to a significant increase in denaturalizations, potentially stripping citizenship of many who were able to acquire citizenship by fraudulent means. The move is part of President Donald J. Trump’s promises to crack down on both illegal immigration and immigration fraud. Notably, Vice President J.D. Vance said in March that the administration thinks Somalia-born Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “definitely committed immigration fraud” and that an investigation into possible remedies is underway.

9- Promise made. Promises kept.



The White House



Trump Effect: American Manufacturing Is Roaring Back as Factory Activity Hits Four-Year High

QUOTE: Under President Donald J. Trump’s strong leadership, American manufacturing is surging. After years of career politicians selling out American workers for cheap foreign labor, the American manufacturing comeback is gaining speed in every part of the country.



The Numbers Don’t Lie: American Industry Is Winning Again For the third month in a row, the manufacturing sector is growing as key indicators show broad strength.

• The Institute for Supply Management’s key manufacturing index — which tracks factory activity across the country — registered the sector’s third straight month of expansion for its highest reading since 2022.

• The New Orders Index expanded for the third consecutive month as both domestic and global buyers turn to American-made goods.

• The Production Index expanded for the fifth consecutive month and is accelerating as factories run at a pace not seen since before the Biden-era slowdown.

• The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Manufacturing Index surged in April, smashing expectations.

• The manufacturing sector capped off the first quarter of 2026 with the first positive manufacturing job growth in three years.

• The broader U.S. economy has now expanded for 17 consecutive months, a streak of sustained growth the Biden Administration was never able to deliver.



The Greatest Reshoring Wave in History: Companies Are Coming Home



President Trump promised to bring manufacturing back to America — and his policies are delivering the largest reshoring wave in American history as companies invest trillions to build and expand here at home.



Across industry, leaders are celebrating the boom — with confidence back, orders up, and industry on the move.

Record investment. Reshoring jobs. A brighter future for every American worker. American manufacturing is back under President Trump.

10- HOW can you not LOVE this guy!? Every single day he personally does more good for America than the last five presidents combined.

Fox News

Watch President Trump explain how he has refurbished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Trump saved America $298 MILLION.

The historic pool, where MLK gave his “I Have a Dream” speech, was a leaking, filthy, slimy disaster.

Government bureaucrats wanted $300 MILLION and 3+ years to rip it up and rebuild.

Trump said hell no.

He called in real swimming pool experts with whom he has worked at his properties. They scrubbed the original granite, sealed it, and topped it with American Flag Blue industrial coating.

-$1.5–2 MILLION

-Done in 2 weeks

-Will last 40–50 years and look better than when built in 1922

This is how you run government like a business.

Make America Beautiful Again. Promises kept! Taxpayer dollars saved!

Just $5 / month ($50 / year) gets you EVERY article in Every DTR Newsletter

PRAY for President Trump and his Administration and all of their families.

PRAY for all our military and their families.

PRAY for all children everywhere.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

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