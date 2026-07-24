Friday: July 24, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Start off your summer weekend with a good news round-up.

1- Let’s start with the BABY NEWS!!!

The baby boom among the young people in the Trump Administration is wonderful.

Good news this week from Veep Vance and Second Lady Usha…they have another little boy joining their family.

It was also good to see the Best Press Secretary on Earth, Karoline Leavitt, back at work after her maternity leave.

Breitbart

JD and Usha Vance Announce Birth of Their Fourth Child

QUOTE: JD and Usha Vance Announce Birth of Their Fourth Child QUOTE: Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, announced the birth of their fourth child on Sunday, making history as the first sitting vice president to welcome a child in 150 years. The announcement welcomed the arrival of Alec Neel Vance on Sunday, the fourth sibling of Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4. “We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the statement said. Vance became the first vice president since the 1800s have a child while serving as the second-highest official in the United States. “Schuyler Colfax and his second wife, Ellen Wade, had a son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870 when Colfax was serving as vice president, according to the White House Historical Association,”.

2- We are not quite ready to let the glow go.

We are still in amazement by the achievement of the Trump Team in hosting the World Cup.

If one believes that sports can be a unifying force, then the Trump Administration is offering up many opportunities to prove it.

Here Andrew Guiliani talks about the event and more sporting events coming in the future.

Rudy’s son did an excellent job of directing FIFA.

Breitbart

Andrew Giuliani: World Cup Was ‘Just the Start’ of America’s ‘Golden Age of Sports’

QUOTE: The 2026 FIFA World Cup opened a years-long run of major international sporting events in the United States, which provided officials with visa and security experience and federal partnerships to build on for the 2028 Summer Olympics, White House Task Force Executive Director Andrew H. Giuliani told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview. Giuliani spoke with Breitbart News in Indianapolis following an event featuring HUD Secretary Scott Turner, where officials from the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Services, Education, and Labor joined the NFL to announce a memorandum of understanding focused on youth academic participation, healthy living, and workforce development in underserved communities. Asked about the task force’s biggest success, Giuliani told Breitbart News, “Over the last month and a half, Americans fell in love with the World Cup, but really, it was the world that fell in love with America again.” “When you think about the president’s vision back in 2018, in the 45th presidency, to land this World Cup, he understood that there was this unbelievable opportunity during our 250th birthday to take a platform like the World Cup [and] be able to show the world what Americans’ freedoms mean,” Giuliani said.“You know how he always talks about America First is not America only,” he continued. “Well, that was on display the last six weeks. The rest of the world got to see our freedoms.” Giuliani added, “What we believe is if the rest of the world can take a little bit of that freedom back with them, how much better would this world be? It’s why American exceptionalism is real, and it’s why it affects everybody from all around the world.” Asked how the tournament positioned the United States for the 2028 Olympics, Giuliani said, “From a cultural perspective, this was just the start of this golden age of sports here in the United States of America.” He also pointed to the 2031 Women’s World Cup, upcoming rugby and cricket World Cups, and the 2034 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, adding, “From a cultural perspective, it’s just the beginning. As the president says, the best is yet to come.” Giuliani also pointed to the security challenges surrounding the Olympics, saying the event would occur amid presidential political activity and two party conventions, creating “a real big lift for the U.S. Secret Service.” “They’re going to have to continue to build off of the partnerships that we formed here on the White House task force for the World Cup,” Giuliani said. Giuliani said he was “very excited in a couple years to be able to look at the success of the White House task force and the World Cup and see the White House task force on the Olympics even surpass that.” He then credited administration officials involved in the effort, offering “kudos to Secretary Mullin, FBI Director Patel, AAG Blanche, Secretary Duffy, Secretary Rubio’s work, and Assistant Secretary Namdar. “But I knew that if we could do all that work behind the scenes, kind of behind the cooking, if you will, then we would give people the opportunity to be able to view this game the way an eight-year-old would be able to view the game,” Giuliani said. “And that really was a beautiful thing,” he continued. “Great to see the magic actually happen after all the long hours, the long days, months, years put into this.” “Remember, this team did this throughout two government shutdowns, which lasted over 100 days,” Giuliani said. “What an incredible group of public servants that really came in mission first, dedicated to making this incredible event a crown jewel of the golden age.”

3- Hit the link to learn more about a real evolution in how we produce food.

This is an in-depth and informative article.

The Epoch Times

Behind America’s Growing ‘Food Freedom’ Movement

QUOTE: Joel Salatin wants to liberate Americans from over-regulation with neighbor-to-neighbor food commerce. Salatin, who runs Polyface Farm in the hills of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, is pitching the concept of a “Food Emancipation Proclamation.” Through what he envisions as a federal declaration, consenting adults would be allowed to buy and sell homemade and farmstead food directly, without the costly commercial infrastructure and cumbersome government regulation currently in place. Salatin’s mission reflects a push among homesteaders and independent farmers to cultivate local food networks, where food is grown and raised without chemicals and consumers can gain a more transparent connection to how food is produced.At its core, food emancipation and local food networks are about neighbors feeding neighbors, sidestepping a system many no longer trust. Salatin told The Epoch Times that the American food system is at a historic inflection point. He points to an aging farm class; the average American farmer is now around 60 years old. Around half of U.S. agricultural equity is expected to change hands in the next 15 years, he said. “That’s the most unprecedented peaceful transfer in modern history,” he said. In 2025, Americans spent 56.3 percent of their food dollars on items prepared outside the home, at restaurants, at fast-food chains, and through takeout delivery services. Overall, out-of-home food spending reached a record $1.41 trillion out of a total $2.51 trillion in national food spending, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Meanwhile, the farmer’s share of the retail food dollar after production expenses has plummeted to roughly 5.8 cents today, according to the USDA. That figure was 40 cents in the mid-20th century. The idea of food emancipation is simple: Let small producers legally and freely sell directly to the people who want their food. Salatin notes that the real barrier to young people entering farming is not access to land alone, but the inability to profit from small‑scale, value‑added food production under existing rules.

4- Who knew?

Steve Moore at Issues & Insights

FCC To Unleash An Economic Boom, Thanks To Trump Tax Bill

QUOTE: The Federal Communications Commission is wasting no time unleashing the spectrum made available by President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Chairman Brendan Carr announced that the agency is preparing to auction 160 megahertz of Upper C-Band spectrum, one of the largest blocks of mid-band spectrum ever brought to market, and he’s doing it faster than anyone expected. That’s great news for customers, businesses, and the U.S. economy. Restoring the FCC’s authority to auction spectrum licenses to the private sector was one of the many fantastic provisions of the Big Beauty that went largely unnoticed but has massive positive economic implications. Chairman Carr wasted no time putting that authority to work. Making more prime spectrum available at auction is exactly the kind of pro-growth action businesses have been waiting for, enabling the U.S. to expand 5G and soon 6G technology, while ensuring American dominance in internet and artificial intelligence. This auction is projected to generate over $400 billion in economic activity and support about 2.5 million American jobs, according to industry estimates. It will accomplish that by moving spectrum that was being largely wasted by government agencies into private hands in the fairest and most efficient way possible — by taking the highest bidder. Spectrum doesn’t create jobs or attract investment sitting idle on the books of federal agencies. It creates both when private companies can use it to build wireless networks and connect millions of Americans to the digital economy of the future. The faster that happens, the better, so the FCC deserves a lot of credit for moving as quickly as possible. Spectrum is the lifeblood of the wireless sector, which has become one of the great success stories of the American economy. The real cost of wireless service has fallen by more than 41% over the past decade while Americans are getting faster speeds, using more data, and paying less due to more supply and competition. Making more spectrum available will help companies extend reliable wireless service to more Americans, expand 5G home broadband competition to nearly 440,000 additional households, and give consumers another option to compete with cable.

5- You probably did not hear about this story this week. A federal appeals court affirmed the five-year prison sentence for Charles Littlejohn, a consultant to the IRS who leaked President Trump’s tax return information to the New York Times and the tax information of thousands of the wealthiest Americans to ProPublica.

Free Beacon

Appeals Court Affirms 5-Year Prison Term for Source who Leaked Tax Info to NY Times and ProPublica

QUOTE: A federal appeals court is affirming a five-year prison sentence for Charles Littlejohn, a consultant to the IRS who leaked President Trump’s tax return information to the New York Times and tax information about thousands of the richest Americans including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett to ProPublica. The 16-page opinion by a three-judge panel—Justin Walker, Neomi Rao, and Judith Rogers—found that the sentence was reasonable. It offers a scathing narrative of Littlejohn’s behavior. At this writing, the decision hasn’t been reported in either the New York Times or ProPublica, which describes itself as “a nonprofit, investigative newsroom that exposes corruption.” In 2017, Charles Littlejohn obtained a job as a consultant to the Internal Revenue Service so that he could steal and leak the tax returns of President Donald Trump,” the opinion says. “Two years into his elaborate scheme, in 2019, Littlejohn gave President Trump’s tax return and return information to a reporter for the New York Times. He then helped the reporter analyze the data and leaked more tax returns and return information to supplement his original leak. Finally, just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Times began publishing articles based on what Littlejohn had stolen,” the opinion says. It continues, “he used his ‘skills to systematically violate the privacy of thousands of innocent people’ by stealing the tax returns and return information of about 600 entities and about 7,600 of the wealthiest Americans. He then leaked what he stole to ProPublica, which used data regarding at least 152 of his victims in about 50 articles,” the opinion says. A company I owned was among those affected. “As a result of Littlejohn’s crime, his victims lost business. They were disparaged countless times. And their families were physically threatened,” the opinion says. “To this day, ProPublica is sitting on the private, as-yet unpublished data of other taxpayers stolen by Littlejohn. But those taxpayers continue to fear that ProPublica will publish their data in the future.” Littlejohn pleaded guilty in 2023 to one count of unlawfully disclosing tax information. Prosecutors asked for, and got, the maximum five-year prison sentence, a $5,000 fine, a $100 special assessment and three years of supervised release despite the guilty plea. That prompted Littlejohn’s appeal. The appeals panel found, “his crime was politically motivated, at least in part because one of his motives was to change tax policy by (in Littlejohn’s words) showing ‘just how easy it was for the wealthiest among us to avoid paying into our system.’”

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6-This is a bad person. We will see if he is held to account.

Western Journal

‘Justice at Last’: Jack Smith Referred to DOJ for Criminal Charges

QUOTE: House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio criminally referred Jack Smith to the Justice Department Wednesday, alleging the former special counsel made false statements during congressional testimony last year. President Donald Trump responded to the news, posting on Truth Social, “Justice at last???” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released documents last week showing Smith’s team read the text messages of 44 members of Congress from both parties and White House staff during its investigation. Smith was overseeing the prosecution of Trump for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents.

7- Motivating tariffs.

The Epoch Times

GM Ramps Up Investments to Move Production Back to US, Introduces New Gas-Powered Cadillacs

QUOTE: General Motors said it will spend between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in 2026 to bring more automobile production to the United States as it strives to offset the ongoing impacts of tariffs. Meanwhile, the company will introduce a new line of gasoline-powered Cadillac vehicles beginning in 2027 in a clear shift away from electric vehicles (EVs). The Detroit-based automobile manufacturer stated during its second-quarter earnings call on July 21 that it will start onshoring significant manufacturing starting next year, bringing domestic production capacity to more than 2 million vehicles and reducing its exposure to tariff charges. GM said it paid approximately $900 million in tariffs in the second quarter and expects to realize similar charges in the third and fourth quarters. GM maintained its forecast of full-year bottom-line charges of $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion from tariffs. In its push to bring manufacturing back to the United States—GM in June 2025 said it was investing more than $4 billion in its U.S. manufacturing plants—the automaker will shift production of the Chevrolet Blazer to its Spring Hill, Tennessee, manufacturing plant starting in 2027, and move production of the Chevrolet Equinox to its Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, by mid-2027. It will also begin production of full-size sport utility vehicles and light-duty pickup trucks at its Orion Township, Michigan facility in early 2027.

8- Look at this Swamp draining! NO ONE in Washington DC educates one child. Heck, they probably never ever SEE a child. Getting these bureaucrats out of the Swamp is great news.

PRAY for President Trump and everyone in the administration.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for world peace.

SHARE the truth.

FLY your flag.

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Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic