Friday: June 05, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Who knows what will happen in California. One thing we guarantee is that there will be massive cheating by Demoncrats.

While we wait another few weeks for the cheaters to count the votes, let’s wallow in some good news.

1- The only racist people in America are lying, cheating Demoncrats. Period.

PJ Media

Supreme Court AGAIN Rules in Favor of Alabama’s Pro-GOP Map

QUOTE: The U.S. Supreme Court on June 2 intervened again to confirm its previous ruling that will allow Alabama to move forward with a map eliminating racial gerrymandering. In Allen v. Milligan, SCOTUS ruled 6-3 that Alabama is right to redraw its congressional map to eliminate race-based districts, just as it ruled in Louisiana v. Callais and Allen v. Caster. The Voting Rights Act does not allow race-based gerrymandering, the Court previously ruled, and that still holds true in spite of an activist District Court. The reality is that judicial activists are mad because the map is likely to favor Republicans once it is drawn constitutionally and not based on voters’ skin color. Democrats have spent decades convincing many black Americans that Republicans are racist (when the opposite is more true), and now Dems are seeing that effort backfire in more than one state. This is a purely partisan fight.

2- It is so refreshing to see and hear members of the Trump Team push back hard on the self-important, smug, ill-educated, entitled Senators and Representatives. The Cabinet members are forced to report to committees, which is a good thing when everyone is smart and has a common goal to make the country more prosperous, better and safer.

But all of the Demoncrats and most all of the RINOS are nasty people who are looking for a soundbite to run in their political ads.

We appreciate that the Trump Secretaries come prepared with the documented malfeasances of the legislators and have the hutzpah to let them have it on live TV!

Check out the videos and read transcripts at the link.

Don Surber in Substack

Trump’s A Team testifies

QUOTE: Secretaries Scott Bessent, Markwayne Mullin and Marco “Polo” Rubio testified before Congress this week. Democrat congressmen and Thom Tillis may wish to reconsider their life choices after the outings. Democrat Senator Ron Wyden goes completely silent after Secretary Scott Bessent torched him for his son’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Bessent: “Senator Wyden has mendaciously slandered the Treasury building in an attempt to cover up his son having an investment meeting with Jeffrey Epstein to ask for funding…” Wyden: “Let’s be clear here. Nobody is interested in the ramblings of a capo in the most corrupt regime in American history…” Bessent: “We would like to hear what Adam Wyden and Jeffrey Epstein talked about. Your son’s largest investment position was Rick’s Cabaret. Did your son and Jeffrey Epstein talk about pole dancing as he begged him for money, using your limited credibility?” Brutal. Then there was this: WYDEN: “We’re in a clean energy arms race with China. Which side are you on?” BESSENT: “China will build a hundred new coal plants this year. There is not a clean energy race. There’s an energy race.”

3- Good and bad, we need to know and understand all of our history. Tearing down and hiding our extraordinary statuary was wrong.

It was a result of a manufactured contagion that only time can cure.

Always stop to read about statues and historical markers. It seems that more will be appearing soon.

WSJ

U.S. Cities Dust Off Statues They Hid Away in 2020

QUOTE: The statue wars that swept away monuments six years ago are back. This time, the battle is to restore them. Traditionalists are suing and lobbying local governments to resurrect memorials to Confederate generals, Founding Fathers and European explorers. Many of the statues disappeared from town squares and other public places during the pandemic-era protests against police violence and racism following George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Ohio’s capital, named for Christopher Columbus, took down a 22-foot-high, 3-ton statue of its namesake from City Hall that year. Officials declared the 1955 gift from sister city Genoa, Italy, had come to represent “patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness.” The city’s Columbus statue for now lies on its back inside a fenced storage facility, monitored by security cameras and adorned from head to toe with a strand of yellow caution tape. In April, a coalition of Italian-American groups filed a federal lawsuit claiming the statue’s removal was illegal and demanding its return. “The silent majority is becoming vocal,” said Jack Conte, 67 years old, the lawsuit’s organizer. “You reach a point where this stuff is shoved down your throat, and you can only take so much of it.” The Trump administration is helping lead the charge ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary next month. In March, the administration erected a Columbus statue near the White House, a replica of one that protesters sank in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in 2020.

4- When you have a President who is bring manufacturing back into the United States, the jobs will come.

Breitbart

Job Openings Soar to 7.6 Million, Highest in Nearly Two Years

QUOTE: The number of open jobs in the U.S. economy jumped to 7.6 million in April while layoffs declined, evidence of how demand for workers has intensified. At the end of April, there were just over 7.6 million open positions, up from about 6.9 million at the end of March, according to the Labor Department’s monthly report on job openings and labor turnover. This is the largest number of job vacancies in two years.

5- Clean Beautiful Coal!

CBS News

Trump announces $700 million investment in coal plants and California export terminal

QUOTE: The U.S. is stepping up its investment in coal as President Trump doubles down on his commitment to bolster the fossil fuel industry. During an event on Thursday, Mr. Trump announced that his administration would commit $700 million in funding for coal plants and a new export terminal. “Today, we’re taking historic action to bring down the price of energy and the cost of living for all Americans with the power of clean, beautiful coal,” Mr. Trump said from the Oval Office, where he announced the new funding initiative. “If you look at China, if you look at so many of the successful countries, they’re using coal,” he added. “If you look at some of the real great failures, countries, they’re using wind.” Mr. Trump will invoke the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law that gives the U.S. president emergency authority over domestic industries, to distribute $75 million for a new coal export terminal in Oakland, California, and $425 million to support 13 existing plants across 10 states: West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

6- Removing this worthless pile of snakes from the world will be very good news for the world.

Issues & Insights

A World Without The U.N. Is A Better Place

QUOTE: The United Nations is going broke? Please, say it is so. The world’s largest parasite, the running cocktail party for despots, apparatchiks, terrorists, climate fanatics and Americanophobes, should be shut down — with prejudice. News reports tell us the U.N. is facing imminent bankruptcy, headed toward a financial collapse and is at risk of insolvency. It’s “expected to officially run out of money in mid-August.” The best part is “the United States is a big reason why.” “The United States owes roughly $2 billion to the organization’s regular budget on top of another $2.2 billion for peacekeeping missions, a portion of which has accrued over decades – far and away more than any other country that is in arrears,” reports Politico. And what has the U.S. gained, as the largest contributor — the American taxpayer generously provides 70% of the U.N.’s budget — from the criminal-infested organization? Headaches … and worse. If possible, the U.N. is more anti-American than it ever has been, with the hated Donald Trump having been sent once again to the White House by a majority of voters and a landslide tally from the Electoral College. On the global level, the U.N. is simply incompetent. Has it ever prevented or stopped a famine? What wars has it averted or cut short? Has the supposedly august body ended, or even made a dent, in slavery, genocide or any number of crimes against humanity? No. But it does have rapists among its peacekeepers and some of its employees celebrated Hamas‘ cold-blooded torture and murder of 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7. If somehow the U.N. does survive its budget crisis, the U.S. should pull out entirely, force the organization to vacate its First Avenue headquarters and push it into the East River so that prime piece of Manhattan real estate can be converted to productive use. Go broke, United Nations, and then go away.

7- President Trump makes us laugh every day! He is so good at rattling all the worst people!

The Epoch Times

Trump Revives ‘51st State’ Comments in Reaction to Canada’s Recession News

QUOTE: U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the news that Canada has entered a technical recession by once again calling for the country to join the United States as its “51st state.” Trump made the comment in a June 1 post on Truth Social, writing “51st State!” alongside a link to a Bloomberg article about the recession. Statistics Canada had reported on May 29 that Canada’s economy showed no growth in the first quarter of 2026 after contracting in the last quarter of 2025. The country’s GDP declined for two consecutive quarters on an annualized basis, meeting the common definition of a technical recession.

8- Yet another government bureaucracy full of billion dollar fraud.

But, Ag Sec Rollins is on it!

Breitbart

Brooke Rollins Details How Trump Admin Is Cracking Down on Food Stamp Fraud

QUOTE: Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday during a hearing explained how the Trump administration is working to combat food stamp fraud. Rollins wrote, “USDA has NEVER had access to State SNAP data. Not until this Administration demanded it. That’s why every figure from years past is meaningless. From the 29 states that DID share data, we’ve already identified at least $3 billion a year in fraud. Extrapolated nationwide: more than $10 billion. This isn’t ‘erroneous payments.’”

9- Here is a nasty “piece of work” who plotted against the USA while living the life of luxury in California.

No more. He has been hauled out of his $35 million house in cuffs by The Feds.

NYPost

Tech boss arrested at Newport mansion on charges of selling US hardware to Iran

QUOTE: Federal agents, in a daring predawn raid Wednesday, pounced on the opulent, $35 million Newport Beach mansion of an Iranian tech boss charged with supplying US computer hardware to Iran’s military and nuclear programs. The California Post was there as the feds arrested Jamshid Ghomi, 63, of Newport Coast, who was charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and is expected to appear Wednesday afternoon in Santa Ana federal court. The businessman, who is a dual citizen of Iran and the US, is accused of selling computer hardware to the Iranian government for use in its military and nuclear operations. Prosecutors allege Ghomi made millions on those deals and invented elaborate schemes to hide the transactions. “Ghomi is accused of aiding our declared enemies by selling US-origin computer networking parts to Iran and earning millions of dollars in violation of US sanction laws,” said Los Angeles’ top federal prosecutor Bill Essayli. “We will hold him accountable by seeking an appropriate prison sentence and by seizing his assets, including his $35 million Newport Beach mansion,” he added. For more than a decade, Ghomi allegedly used a Tehran-based computer networking company he founded called Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh to procure US networking equipment for customers in Iran in violation of US sanctions, prosecutors charge. Ghomi arranged the secret shipment of more than 250 tons of controlled US technology and used his own eBay and PayPal accounts to make hundreds more purchases of computer-networking equipment that was shipped to Iran illegally, federal investigators say. He personally negotiated the purchase of the computer equipment directly from suppliers in Minnesota and Nebraska, routing the hardware through a United Arab Emirates front company and then on to his company in Iran, authorities say. Ghomi and his co-conspirators allegedly referred to Iran as the “Motherland” in their internal correspondence concerning the equipment’s procurement. Essayli said Ghomi’s arrest reflects the federal government’s commitment to enforcing sanction laws as the US wages war in Iran. “Our nation’s laws prohibiting doing business with one of the world’s largest state sponsors of terrorism must be enforced and obeyed,” he said.

10- The only reason this is worthy of mention is because the Left is so overwrought about it. That is always a sign of good news.

PJ Media

CBS Fires Professional Prevaricator Scott Pelley

11- Have you heard the #1 Song in America?

You might be surprised.

You can listen to it here on X.

Here are some of the lyrics:

Fighter by Jon Kahn I’ve been down, counted out Smilin’ through the taste of blood in my own mouth I got bruises and broken bones But they don’t know I ain’t in this ring alone I’m a fighter No one can say that I’m a run-and-hider I was born to be a do-or-dier, a make-it-righter Don’t throw that towel just yet, don’t cash in that last bet ‘Cause I hit harder when I’m tired I’m a fighter

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Defending The Republic