Friday: June 26, 2026

Dear Patriot,

There is a lot that ails us as a country and a society.

The GOOD NEWS is that almost all of the ills can be corrected with proven conservative solutions. And they really aren’t difficult or expensive to implement.

PRAY that more politicians will step up and help the Trump Administration fix things and Make America Great Again.

NOTE: There were several legal decisions and actions this past week that are good news. To read about them in-depth, check your Inbox for our sister newsletter “Lawsplainer”.

Subject line: The Biggest Healthcare Fraud Bust in Years—and Two Supreme Court Cases That Matter

NOTE: If you missed Sidney live on Wednesday here is a link to the video.

While you are at the DTR website, check out the DTR merchandise and Sidney’s book.

Truth Be Told Round Table: Sidney Powell Speaks Lawfare

The interview can be seen from the Defending The Republic homepage.

Message from Subscriber:

Dear DTR, I don’t know what I’d do without you. Thank you for being a lifeline of sanity and truth in this maelstrom of lies and madness. Sincerely, Patricia in Arizona

1- ALL of these groups need to be re-introduced to their home countries as quickly as possible.

The National Pulse

Supreme Court Paves the Way for Deportation of Hundreds of Thousands of Haitians and Syrians.

QUOTE: The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 356,000 immigrants from Syria and Haiti on Thursday. The court determined that the TPS statute bars judicial review of claims challenging the termination of these protections under federal law. The TPS designations for Syria and Haiti were initially granted due to crises, including Syria’s civil war and Haiti’s 2010 earthquake. The Trump administration argues that neither country currently meets the criteria for “temporary” protection, with the Syrian civil war having concluded and the Haitian earthquake having occurred 16 years ago. Supreme Court’s decision reverses lower court rulings that had postponed the termination of the migrants’ TPS designations. The court’s conservative majority dismissed claims that the decision was unconstitutional or motivated by racial bias. Beyond Syrians and Haitians, the ruling could affect over one million immigrants from 17 countries with TPS designations. This decision clears the way for the Trump administration to terminate work authorizations for hundreds of thousands of migrants and begin deportation proceedings against them. The ruling also limits the ability of immigrant advocacy groups to challenge TPS terminations in court, setting a significant precedent for future cases involving immigration policy.

2- It is vital that the Trump Administration continue to push past the Demoncrat opposition and stop the massive Demoncrat fraud.

So far, they seem to be doing just that.

NYPost

Team Trump is exposing billions in fraud — even as Democrats keep actively encouraging it

QUOTE: Team Trump’s fraud crackdown is turning up billions in stolen taxpayer money, even as Democrats do their best to ignore, deny and even enable it. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s announcement Tuesday of a massive takedown — 455 perps collared across nearly every US state and territory — roped in a whopping $6.5 billion in scams. The operation marked “the greatest combined federal and state effort combating health-care fraud in history,” Blanche noted. Individual brazen crooks in these jaw-dropping cases siphoned millions meant for people truly in need, and spent it on luxury items for themselves: an $865,000 Bulgari necklace, a $594,000 Ferrari and — get this — a $4.6 million Philippines beach resort. One case alone involved a stunning $3.76 billion in bogus charges: Ibrahim Hilmi of Miami allegedly billed for medical equipment and wound dressings that he never provided. In another huge case, the feds charged Marizel Yukee of Las Vegas with illegally billing $906 million in claims, netting a cool $297 million (more than a quarter-billion!) and using the funds to buy real estate, including that Philippines beach resort. Americans, whatever their political party, should be livid at such blatant thievery. Instead, Democrats oppose anti-fraud rules, such as those in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, claiming they cost folks their health care — as if it’s wrong to do any checks about whether a transaction is a scam if it means one patient who could legally qualify has to wait to finish the paperwork. Dems also slam the Trump fraud crackdown as a political hit job targeting primarily blue states and cities. Worst of all, some Democrats appear to be abetting fraud outright: Vice President JD Vance, for example, wants DOJ to probe, and possibly prosecute, Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and others based on evidence Minnesota’s top state officials ordered local authorities to “stop looking into” fraud for fear of being labeled “racist or Islamophobic.” Worse, that state’s Department of Human Services actually probed the very people warning about the abuses. Democrats never stop pushing to spend more on aid for the needy, particularly when it comes to health care. Yet fraud leaves less cash available for the folks they claim to champion; if Dems truly cared about these people, they’d be the ones screaming loudest about the scams.

3- It is mind blowing how much time and attention is needed by the Trump Administration to root out the massive Demoncrat fraud that has stolen our money. But, it is a necessary endeavor.

The National Pulse

Trump Admin’s ID Requirements for Student Aid Have Reduced Fraud by $200 Million in Two Months.

QUOTE: The Department of Education (ED) has implemented a new fraud prevention system requiring high-risk applicants for federal student aid to present government-issued identification, blocking nearly $200 million in fraudulent claims since its launch in April 2026. The real-time, risk-based identity screening is integrated directly into the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application process, ensuring fraud is detected before funds are disbursed. This initiative follows concerns over lax verification measures during the COVID-19 era, when the Biden government rolled back safeguards, leaving less than one percent of applicants subject to identity verification. The updated system targets modern scams, including AI-generated bots and “ghost students.” “Since we launched it, we’ve prevented nearly $200 million from falling into the hands of fraudsters,” said James Bergeron, Deputy Under Secretary of Education and Acting Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer. The department estimates the new measures will save taxpayers over $1 billion in the current FAFSA cycle. California, which has historically seen high levels of fraud, accounted for $171 million of the blocked funds, underscoring the system’s effectiveness in high-risk areas. Enhanced safeguards also include data-sharing with the Social Security Administration and collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prevent funds from being accessed by illegal immigrants. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden-Harris regime reduced verification requirements for student aid, diverting resources away from fraud prevention and creating vulnerabilities that the Trump administration aims to correct.

4- The left uses bogus lawfare to slow down every Trump action on immigration. But, often the law still works in Trump’s favor.

The Hill

Federal appeals court allows Trump administration to resume fast-track deportations

QUOTE: A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s efforts to fast-track deportations for undocumented immigrants across the country through an expedited process that’s typically reserved for individuals who recently crossed the southern border. The Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued a 2-1 ruling, overturning a lower-court decision blocking the efforts last year. Judges Justin R. Walker and Neomi Rao, both Trump appointees, upheld the legality of the administration’s efforts, citing case law that says due process requires an opportunity to be heard “at a meaningful time and in a meaningful manner.”

5- Every single time sensible conservative approaches are tried, problems are solved and situations improve.

President Trump has proven this with the reduction of crime in The Swamp and Memphis TN.

Now, Arkansas Governor Huckabee is proving it with education in her state.

If only all politicians would allow these successes to be duplicated.

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas students see boost in annual test scores

QUOTE: Arkansas students saw overall improvement in their annual test scores, according to data released by state officials Thursday. The 2025-2026 academic year is the third time students have taken a new annual exam developed by state education officials called the Arkansas Teaching, Learning and Assessment System, or ATLAS. Arkansas students’ proficiency increased across every major content area between 2024 and 2026, with mathematics increasing from 36.4% to 44.2%, science from 35.6% to 44% and English language arts from 33.8% to 39.5%, according to an executive summary. Proficiency overall increased from 36.9% last year to 42.2% this year. The number of students performing at the lowest level decreased across all subjects, with 23.1% scoring at Level 1 this year compared to 27.3% last year. Full 2025-2026 growth scores and school ratings will be released in the fall, according to a news release. Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday the scores demonstrate the success of the LEARNS Act, a 2023 law that made sweeping changes to the state’s education system, including creating a school voucher program. “Since LEARNS went into effect, 44,000 more kids are learning at or above proficiency,” Sanders said at a news conference. “Improving a single kid’s education journey can be life-changing, and Arkansas just did that for 44,000 of them.” The governor also cited the increase of the state’s minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 under the law and its creation of the Merit Teacher Incentive Fund. Sanders announced 5,000 additional teachers will be recognized this year through this program and receive nearly $20 million in bonuses.

6- Another proven sensible and conservative way to produce great humans…fathers.

The Federalist

The Most Effective Social Program Is Being A Good Dad

QUOTE: There is one prevailing factor that actually predicts poverty, crime, academic failure, and dependence on government: Growing up without a father in the home. At the 2008 Democratic convention, then-Sen. Barack Obama made an observation that wasn’t always nearly as controversial as it is today. “What makes you a man is not the ability to have a child. It is the courage to raise one.” This is perhaps the strongest defense of fatherhood ever given by a modern Democratic politician, and yet, it’s hard to imagine that speech being delivered at a Democratic convention in 2026. Obama acknowledged what decades of research have consistently shown: “Children who grow up without a father are roughly five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime. They are nine times more likely to drop out of school. Twenty times more likely to end up in prison. They are more likely to have behavioral problems, or run away from home or become teenage parents themselves. And the foundations of our community are weaker because of it.” The left no longer seems willing to acknowledge this reality. America has a fatherlessness crisis. One in four children in the United States grows up without a father in the home. Among black children, the figure is close to one in two. Young people who grow up without a father have a much harder time succeeding. Socialists and politicians who want more power need weak families. Because they understand something very simple: Where there is no father, eventually the government will step in to replace him. Worse, it will charge for that assistance with something very dangerous: More political power. Instead of demanding more social programs, we should work to ensure more fathers embrace the responsibility of being fathers. Because the government can write checks, and destroy the economy in the process. But it can never replace a father.

7- No one explains the often complex world of economics like Susan Kokinda.

We love her simple comparison of the money-driven-system forced on us for 100 years and the American System, which thrives on human motivation and ingenuity.

Promethean Action

Kevin Warsh Just Killed the Rule That Made Americans Suffer

QUOTE: Susan Kokinda argues that new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s inaugural press conference signaled a break with the Phillips Curve “cruel choice” doctrine, insisting strong growth, low prices, and high employment are compatible through productivity-led expansion.

8- Mike Lindell is currently in a GOP primary race to be Governor of Minnesota.

We are thrilled that at long last this lawfare burden is lifted from his life.

LindellTV

Liberty Vote (formerly Dominion) DROPS lawsuit against Mike Lindell

QUOTE: A major legal battle has come to a definitive conclusion for Mike Lindell. On Monday, a federal court filing in Washington, D.C. revealed that the voting technology company formerly known as Dominion Voting Systems has agreed to dismiss all claims and causes of action against Lindell and MyPillow with prejudice. This crucial designation means that the legal dispute is permanently resolved and neither party can refile these specific allegations against each other in the future. The broad resolution brings a complete stop to a multi-billion dollar legal matter that began back in February 2021. Under the terms of the new agreement, both sides will bear their own attorneys’ fees, expenses, and costs. Crucially, the voting company will no longer pursue any monetary damages or financial compensation from Lindell or his companies, wiping away the threat of the original massive financial claim. The path to this outcome took a decisive turn following a major change in ownership for Dominion. In October 2025, former Republican election official Scott Leiendecker purchased Dominion and rebranded the entire operation as Liberty Vote Holdings. Following this transition, the newly restructured company moved to drop the litigation completely, securing a final and permanent end to the prolonged legal conflict for Lindell.

9- After the announcement of the Dominion case being dropped, Mike Lindell dropped 800 pages of proof of election fraud.

Go to the link for a lot more information.

LindellTV

Historic Evidence Dropped Against The Voting Machines

QUOTE: The Election Crime Bureau released a comprehensive, fully cited investigative report, “The 2020 Election – An Attack Upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure,” documenting ten coordinated attack vectors against America’s election infrastructure in the 2020 general election. The report compiles more than 824 distinct findings supported by over 2,517 citations drawn from court records, government documents, sworn testimony, and technical forensics. Full documentation is available at ElectionCrimeBureau.com/Evidence. “People have been told for years there is ‘no evidence,’” said Patrick Colbeck with Mike Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau. “This report does not ask you to trust us. It asks you to read the evidence, check the citations, and decide for yourself.” A national‑security framing, not just politics The report treats U.S. elections as what federal law already says they are: designated critica infrastructure on par with the power grid and financial systems. It concludes that in the jurisdictions that decided the 2020 presidential outcome, the evidentiary backbone of the election—ballot images, logs, tapes, surveillance video, and voter‑history records—was so badly compromised that key outcomes are now “functionally unauditable and therefore unreliable as a matter of national security.” “As this record shows, you cannot call an election ‘secure’ if you cannot reconstruct what the machines did, who changed which ballots, or where hundreds of thousands of ballots came from,” the report states. Key message for skeptics: This report does not ask you to agree with every conclusion. It asks you to look at the records that were deleted, the logs that are missing, the statutes that were ignored, and the national-security standards that were violated—and to decide whether ‘no evidence’ is an honest description of that record.

10- Even as it seems America is moving in an opposite direction, our southern neighbors are waking up to the harsh realities of communism and rejecting it. America would reject it too if we could just achieve fair elections.

Unleash Prosperity

Latin America Keeps Moving Toward the U.S. Model

QUOTE: Add Colombia to the freedom revolution going on in Central and South America – thanks to election results this week. When seven countries in a single region swing politically to the right in the space of 18 months, we’d call that a Trump Trend. Javier Milei, who paved the way with this November 2023 victory in Argentina and his subsequent free-market reforms, calls what has happened since “the biggest repudiation of socialism that Latin America has ever seen.” The latest conservative victories came this month when Peru (population 35 million) and Colombia (population 54 million) replaced left-wing presidents with conservative ones. In Peru, Keiko Fujimori, a 51-year-old conservative who campaigned on developing her nation’s mineral rights and opening up the economy, has just won a narrow runoff victory by 41,000 votes. In Colombia, businessman Abelardo De La Esprella won Sunday’s runoff against leftist Ivan Cepeda. A protege of Colombia’s current left-wing President Gustavo Petro, Cepeda called for more power to public sector unions, a moratorium on new oil projects, and peace talks with armed rebel groups. De La Espriella has said that he seeks to slash government spending by 40%, close nine ministries, fire 700,000 state workers, restore economic freedom for fossil-fuel producers, and cut taxes. More Latin Americans now identify with the right than at any time over the last two decades, according to polling firm Latinobarómetro. Brazil may be the next left-wing domino to fall in South America, if 80-year-old president Luiz Lula da Silva loses his re-election bid in October.

11- Perspective is what might be gained when one steps out of the DC/NY Fake News Bubble.

12- Finding the truth is what drives us to produce and share three newsletters a week … over 750 in five years.

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These are weird days. We can no longer trust people we trusted for the truth, just months ago.

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Help us reach more people so we can expand our audience at this critical time.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

13- Shop for some patriotic bling for our 250th Celebration! Great gifts for all patriots.

Pick up a good read for the beach...Sidney’s barn-burning book recommended regularly by the great Rush Limbaugh.

LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice

Paperback on sale now!! Only $4.99 plus S/H in honor of America250. This paperback is the same quality paper and print as the sold-out hardback.

PLUS all Defending The Republic merchandise is 50%off.

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PRAY for the safety of all during celebrations and sports events.

PRAY for those dealing with the aftermath of earthquakes.

PRAY for President Trump as he deals with the most deceitful people on earth, the US Senate.

PRAY for the safety of all leaders.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for all fathers.

FLY the flag.

READ a book.

SIT in the sun.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic