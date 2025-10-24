October 24, 2025

Dear Patriot,

This weekend, if you have not voted in Virginia and New Jersey, please do so.

These are very important races, particularly for Governor. We need strong conservative governors in every state.

Every vote is going to matter as the races are all very close. Republicans staying home is NOT AN OPTION!

Trump policies are on the ballot in every election, even California.

Vote!!!! Make it too big to rig!

Then volunteer to be a poll watcher/greeter on Election Day.

Enjoy your beautiful autumn weekend!

1- President Trump recognizes two problems...crime and children missing... and he throws all the resources he has to end the problem.

The National Pulse

Trump’s Memphis Crime Crackdown Dismantles Gangs, Recovers Missing Children

QUOTE: Law enforcement authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, have made 1,309 arrests and recovered 72 missing children as part of a significant crime crackdown launched in September under the direction of President Donald J. Trump. The operation, established through a presidential memorandum signed on September 15, created the Memphis Safe Task Force and authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to assist in tackling violent crime and gang activity in what is considered one of the most dangerous cities in the country. According to a White House official, those arrested include over 100 confirmed gang members from groups such as MS-13 and the Gangster Disciples. The crackdown has also led to the seizure of 247 firearms and the apprehension of suspects involved in serious crimes, including aggravated rape of a child and kidnapping. The operation in Memphis comes amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to address child trafficking and recover missing children. Recent investigations have revealed that as many as 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children went missing after being placed with sponsors by the Biden regime, according to whistleblowers.

2- For all of the ink that has been spilled over the need for a “balanced budget”, not one “expert” ever suggested raising tariffs!

Trump and Bessent are attacking the deficit from both ends: spending and revenue. There is a long way to go on this problem, but, finally, it is being addressed.

The National Pulse

Trump’s Tariffs and Spending Cuts Are Taking Chunks Out of the Budget Deficit

QUOTE: The federal government’s budget deficit significantly shrank over the second quarter of the fiscal year, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department. Fueled by increased government revenues, including historic levels of money coming into the Treasury Department from President Donald J. Trump’s tariff policies, the second quarter deficit reading was the lowest in over half a decade. “President Trump is taking control of unwieldy government spending to get the U.S. fiscal house in order. In response, financial markets have cheered the President’s accomplishments, with benchmark Treasury yields making new intra-year lows,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday, noting: “The budget deficit began to shrink dramatically beginning in the second quarter of this year when there was no overlap with the Biden administration. From April to September, the cumulative deficit totaled just $468 billion. This is the lowest reading since 2019 and is down nearly 40 percent from the comparable period last year when Biden was spending recklessly.” Last month, the federal government reported a budget surplus of $198 billion, a nearly $118 billion increase from the $80 billion surplus widely touted by the former Biden government for September 2024. The Treasury Department contends that if tariff revenues and current fiscal restraint measures are maintained, the federal government’s deficit-to-GDP ratio will fall below four percent, a number largely considered acceptable for an annual fiscal loss.

3- In a very rare display of having spines, Republicans in North Carolina pulled a bold move and re-did the Congressional maps to make a stronger Republican seat. Democrats have been pulling this off for a decade. It is past time for Republicans to play hardball.

The National Pulse

North Carolina Legislature Passes Trump-Backed Election Map Adding GOP House Seat

QUOTE: North Carolina Republican lawmakers adopted new U.S. House district maps on Wednesday, aiming to secure an additional GOP seat in the 2026 elections. The state House approved the maps following a party-line vote in the Senate on Tuesday. The changes are likely to significantly reduce the reelection odds for Congressman Don Davis (D-NC), who represents a district in northeastern North Carolina that is considered a swing seat as neither Republicans nor Democrats hold a clear partisan advantage. Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly, and Governor Josh Stein ID-NC) cannot veto redistricting maps under state law. This leaves the GOP’s proposal poised for implementation unless legal challenges from Democrats or voting rights groups succeed. Candidate filing for the 2026 elections is set to begin on December 1, 2025. Speaking on the floor, state Representative Brenden Jones (R), defended the mid-cycle district redraw, arguing: “The new congressional map improves Republican political strength in eastern North Carolina and will bring in an additional Republican seat to North Carolina’s congressional delegation.” The new map could shift counties in Rep. Davis’s 1st District to a coastal district more favorable to Republicans. Statewide election data suggests the GOP could win 11 of 14 House seats under the new boundaries. However, the new districts will likely draw numerous legal challenges from Democrats and leftist lawfare groups who claim the map violates the Voting Rights Act.

4- The leftist DEI fad can not disappear quick enough. We are off to a good start by removing this garbage from corporate America.

Bloomberg

Think Landing a Job Is Hard? Try Having ‘DEI’ on Your Resume

QUOTE: After seven rounds of grueling interviews, an offer for a recruiting job seemed within reach for David Daniels IV. Until a reference check that Daniels learned had involved wary discussions of his background in diversity, equity and inclusion. The offer never came. Having DEI experience on a resume can feel like a scarlet letter in an already difficult job market, said Daniels, who lives in New York and held roles at companies including yoga wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc. “There’s this sense of, if you did DEI, we don’t want to hire you,” he said. For Daniels and others like him, working in diversity made them hot commodities in corporate America just a few years ago. Now it’s a liability. Conservatives have lambasted diversity work as exclusionary, while President Donald Trump’s ire against what he has termed “illegal DEI” has spurred a retrenchment in many companies. Fearing lawsuits and the loss of government contracts, businesses quickly pivoted, downsizing or dismantling their diversity groups.

5- We love Scott Adams and his clear thinking. We are praying for him as he navigates cancer.

In this short clip, Scott supports our thesis from the Wednesday newsletter about how President Trump solves problems.

Watch the short clip on X.

6- The radical left is already starting the work on trashing the very normal, intelligent, articulate, happy JD Vance.

Good luck with that, Dems.

RedState

Dems Are Already Panicking About JD Vance Becoming 48 - It’s Glorious

QUOTE: It’s only 2025, and you know that Democrats are going to be freaking out all the way till the end of President Donald Trump’s term. We’re still early in his second term. But they already know that Vice President JD Vance is Trump’s likely successor, and they’re already losing their minds over him. Former White House Press Secretary, now MSNBC flack, Jen Psaki appeared on the leftist I’ve Had It podcast. They were criticizing the competence of Trump, which was pretty hilarious given that Psaki used to work for Joe Biden. Psaki shows just how delusional Democrats are, as she argues that Vance is “scarier” than Trump. “I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else,” Psaki claimed. “I always wonder what is going on in the mind of his wife. Are you okay? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you,” she imagined, making up some kind of weird scenario about her, seeming to imply she has something to fear. Do Democrats not understand what a happy marriage looks like? Then Psaki went back to freaking out about JD Vance. “And that he’s willing to do anything to get there...he’s scarier in certain ways than Trump,” saying he was “young and ambitious.” She claimed he could make himself over into whatever an audience would want from him. Psaki speculated he couldn’t “take the whole movement with him,” and the other women agreed. She then tried pitching, “He’s a little odd.” Um, guys? This tactic already failed during the campaign. One of the problems you had was that Vance was incredibly normal. He was the very embodiment of the American dream, showing that you can advance even from meager circumstances to succeed. Imagine calling anyone weird when you supported the 2024 Democratic VP and presidential candidates, Tim Walz and Kamala Harris, who were truly weird, from jazz hands to word salads. Yes, being “smart, young, and ambitious” probably is “weird” and “scary” to Democrats.

7- Hummm…. these numbers are much lower than reality.

But, we will take this much for now. We have all seen elections swing on less than 2,700 votes.

No one here illegally should be voting or counted in the census.

The Federalist

TX Finds 2,700 Potential Noncitizens Registered To Vote

QUOTE: There are more than 2,700 “potential noncitizens” on Texas’ voter rolls, according to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson. Nelson announced Monday that her office compared the state’s voter registration list against citizenship data in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ SAVE database and discovered 2,724 potential noncitizens who are registered to vote. The SAVE database allows local, state, and federal government agencies to verify an individual’s immigration status. The Trump administration granted states free and direct access to the database, according to Nelson. “The Trump Administration’s decision to give states free and direct access to this data set for the first time has been a game changer, and we appreciate the partnership with the federal government to verify the citizenship of those on our voter rolls and maintain accurate voter lists,” Nelson said. Nelson’s office said the potential noncitizens’ names were sent to Texas counties for further investigation into their eligibility. Any individual who is determined to be a noncitizen will then be referred to the Office of Attorney General, Nelson’s office said. “Only eligible United States citizens may participate in our elections,” Nelson said. Any voter who is identified as a potential non-citizen is given the opportunity to present proof of citizenship within 30 days. Voters that cannot provide proof of citizenship will have their registration canceled, though individuals can have their registration reinstated should they provide proof of citizenship at a later point. None of this runaround would be necessary, however, if Democrats would vote to pass the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. While noncitizen voting in federal elections is already illegal, the only thing standing between a noncitizen getting on the voter rolls and our free and fair elections is a small square box on the federal voter registration form requiring prospective voters attest under penalty of perjury they are a citizen. In other words, it’s the honor system. The SAVE Act would require voters provide documentary proof of citizenship to register by amending the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. Notably, several noncitizens have made their way onto voter rolls — and even voted — as a result of the insecure system. Forty-one noncitizens cast a ballot in North Carolina in 2016. In 2019, 11,198 noncitizens were removed from Pennsylvania’s voter rolls, according to the Washington Times. During the 2024 election cycle, a Chinese college student cast an illegal vote despite being a noncitizen. (His vote was ultimately counted since ballots are secret; once a vote is cast and tabulated, it is impossible to determine who cast the ballot.) A Georgia audit found 20 noncitizens registered to vote — nearly half of which cast ballots in past elections, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Oregon once found nine noncitizens who had voted in past elections after discovering “more than 300 noncitizens were erroneously registered to vote,” Logan Washburn reported in these pages.

8- Hegseth managed to get FAKE NEWS to self-deport from the Pentagon.

You may have seen the Fake News filming themselves as they had a hissy fit and moved out of The Pentagon. It was almost like they thought THEY were the story.

The Secretary of War is replacing old, entrenched, corrupted media with fresh eyes and ears.

Tweet from Sean Parnell, Chief Pentagon Spokesman:

Today, the Department of War is announcing the next generation of the Pentagon press corps. We are excited to announce over 60 journalists, representing a broad spectrum of new media outlets and independent journalists, have signed the Pentagon’s media access policy and will be joining the new Pentagon press corps. Twenty-six journalists across 18 outlets were among the former Pentagon press corps who chose to sign the DOW media access policy. New media outlets and independent journalists have created the formula to circumvent the lies of the mainstream media and get real news directly to the American people. Their reach and impact collectively are far more effective and balanced than the self-righteous media who chose to self-deport from the Pentagon. Americans have largely abandoned digesting their news through the lens of activists who masquerade as journalists in the mainstream media. We look forward to beginning a fresh relationship with members of the new Pentagon press corps.

-----

Out with the old. In with the new.

Replacing the NYT, WaPo, CBS, NBC, AP, Reuters and Fox News to cover the nation’s military: Tim Pool, Gateway Pundit, Jack Posobiec, LindellTV, TPUSA Frontlines, The National Pulse, The Post Millennial, Washington Reporter, Red State, Real America’s Voice.

This in addition to the outlets that previously had credentials and agreed to sign the restrictive pledge: One America News Network, Epoch Times, The Federalist.

9- We hold our breath in prayer that these trends will make a difference.

Townhall

Conservative Triumphs Worldwide

QUOTE: Called “ultraconservative” by the liberal media, Japan’s new prime minister is its first woman ever in that position. But a Japanese feminist author told NBC News that Japan attaining its first female prime minister “doesn’t make me happy.” Sanae Takaichi takes the reins of power in Japan with strongly conservative positions on gender and marriage. She’s much more like Phyllis Schlafly than Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris. Takaichi opposes same-sex marriage and is against allowing married woman to keep their maiden name as their last name after marriage. She favors the Japanese tradition of male-only succession in its imperial family. She is unlikely to support DEI. She will strengthen the Japanese military, which would help us by creating a buffer against communist China, and she’ll meet next week with President Trump during his Asia trip. Takaichi’s election is part of a trend worldwide which also recently resulted in the first conservative president of Bolivia in 20 years. Rodrigo Paz won a stunning upset against Leftist control of that South American country, and he vows to establish a better relationship with the United States. This is terrific news, as Bolivia is the third-largest producer of illegal cocaine in the world. In 2023 alone, 33 tons of cocaine were seized by anti-drug efforts in that country. The recent Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to an anti-communist in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, who was forced into hiding after the Leftist dictator Nicolás Maduro stole the election from her last year. Machado is widely considered to have won that election for president of Venezuela while campaigning on a platform of getting tough against illegal drugs and improving relations with the U.S. When the Norway committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Machado, she immediately praised Trump and called him to let him know that he should have won. Machado’s conservative positions are popular in Venezuela, and her campaign rallies drew large crowds just as Trump’s did. The left-wing political party ruling Great Britain today – the Labour Party – has fallen to a rock-bottom 19% in public support, according to recent polling. This is less than half of its support at the beginning of last year, and the liberal media are distressed at this without understanding why. Trust in the liberal President of France, Emmanuel Macron, fell to a record-low 14% this month, according to a poll funded by the business daily Les Echos. President Trump’s approval rating in the United States is three times higher than that. In June, Trump-endorsed conservative Karol Nawrocki prevailed in Poland over the liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski. The conservative Prime Minister of nearby Hungary, Viktor Orbán, cheered this “fantastic victory.” Back home, liberals are perplexed by Trump’s growing popularity during the Democrat-induced partial shutdown of the government. To understand better, they should take note of conservative victories sweeping the globe.

10- In the smaller world of accountability, it has been good to see the vile, radical left, from all over the world, being fired from their jobs.

Of course, we always support free speech. But, we also support being normal, sane, decent human beings.

The National Pulse

Oxford Union President-Elect Ousted After Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

QUOTE: George Abaraonye, the president-elect of the Oxford Union debating society, attached to England’s Oxford University, has been removed from his position following a no-confidence vote by members of the prestigious institution. The decision follwed the leak of a WhatsApp message and an Instagram post in which Abaraonye reacted to the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk by writing, “Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f**king go.” The comment sparked immediate backlash, prompting an internal vote in which 1,228 members supported the motion to oust him, against 501 opposed. Abaraonye, elected in June, had debated Kirk earlier this year at the Oxford Union on topics including “toxic masculinity” and male suicide. An open letter signed by numerous Oxford Union alumni, including former presidents, condemned Abaraonye’s remarks on Kirk’s assassination and called for his resignation. The letter emphasized that while the signatories held diverse political views, they were unified in their opposition to his reaction to Kirk’s death. “Your public reaction to a fatal shooting displayed a callousness inconsistent with the Union President’s duty to safeguard free and open debate, rendering it untenable for you to accede to the Office of President,” the letter stated. Similar consequences have played out elsewhere following public reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Karen Attiah, a columnist for The Washington Post, was fired after social media posts criticizing what she called “excessive, false mourning” of Kirk. In Texas, over 100 teachers were suspended after celebrating or justifying the killing. A transgender writer also lost a comic book deal for making dismissive remarks about Kirk’s death, and MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd was terminated following comments suggesting that so-called hate speech invited political violence.

11- You would think the narco-terrorist would give it up by now.

Two more drug filled water craft were destroyed this week.

PRAY for the continued peace in the Middle East.

PRAY for the health and safety of everyone in the Trump Administration working hard for world peace.

PRAY for the health and safety of President Trump.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for those impacted by violence.

PRAY for all law enforcement.

SEEK truth.

SHARE truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

