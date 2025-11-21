November 21, 2025

1- When you hear the Dems shouting about a bad economy, you need to know that you are not getting the full picture from them.

For example, six of the 10 states with the highest unemployment rates are heavily Democratic. At the other end, six of the 10 states with the lowest unemployment rates are deep red. So overall numbers will be deluted.

There are many factors that will impact economic numbers:

More and more illegals are being removed from the job market.

The Democrat Shut Down delayed and blurred some reporting.

Democrat Governors and Mayors are working hard to depress large areas of the country.

Issues & Insights

About That ‘Sh*tty’ Trump Economy

QUOTE: “Trump’s Truly Sh*tty Economy” – Robert Reich That’s how the diminutive former Clinton labor secretary put it recently on his Substack page, and it’s the message Democrats desperately want every American to hear. We have an affordability crisis! Real wages are falling!! Trump is making it worse!!! The recent elections show the depth of despair! It’s true that Americans aren’t particularly happy at the moment. The TIPP Economic Optimism Index is lower today than it was in June 2020, during peak COVID mania. But it’s also true that the economy is doing better – in some ways much better – than Democrats (and their handmaidens in the mainstream press) will ever admit. Consider this: According to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast, the economy grew by 4.2% in the third quarter, which ended in October. If that growth rate holds, it will be on top of the 3.8% gain in the second quarter. Which means that from April through October (the first full six months of economic performance in Trump’s second term), the economy will have grown at a faster pace than it did in the previous three years under Joe Biden. If anyone other than Trump were in the White House, this would be front-page news. So would the fact that real wages – that is, after adjusting for inflation – were up almost 1% in just the first eight months of this year. When Joe Biden left office, real wages were nearly 2% below where they were when he took office. So, too, would the fact that inflation has been tamed. While consumers are still feeling the effects of Bidenflation, price increases have at least started to return to pre-Biden levels. The average inflation rate in Trump’s first term was 2%. Under Biden, it was 5%. So far under Trump II, it’s 3%. But what about the sluggish job growth that Reich and others complain about, and the affordability crisis that has become the latest buzzword among Democrats? Both of these, it turns out, are largely blue state problems, not the result of anything Trump has or hasn’t done.

2- In addition to the “unexpected” job numbers, we are on track to make up wage losses from the Biden years.

Also noteworthy, 2.5M native-born have Americans GAINED employment, while 670K foreign-born workers LOST employment.

In less than a year, under President Trump’s direction, ALL job gains have gone to native-born workers.

We are still in early days of this massive transformation.



National Pulse



September Jobs Report Surpasses Expectations with 119K New Positions.

QUOTE: The Labor Department (DOL) reported that the U.S. economy added 119,000 jobs in September, exceeding Wall Street expectations. The report, released Thursday, was delayed due to a 43-day Democrat-caused government shutdown that affected federal agencies.

3- This is a part of the Trump plan for producing a Golden Era for America. But, the ripples of this will take time to filter down. Hold fast!

Washington Post

GE Appliances bolsters ties with US suppliers as it moves production from China to Kentucky

QUOTE: GE Appliances on Thursday touted wide-ranging ripple effects from shifting production from China to Kentucky as it announced more than $150 million in new contracts awarded to U.S.-based suppliers. The supplier contracts range in value from $330,000 to $41 million, span 10 states and cover crucial segments of the supplier chain for the appliance maker’s washer and dryer production — from plastics and castings to steel and aluminum, the company said. The suppliers range in size from U.S. Steel to family-owned companies.

4- More fuel for our coming Golden Era.

NYPost

Toyota CEO goes full MAGA at NASCAR event as carmaker unveils $912M investment in US manufacturing

QUOTE: Toyota on Tuesday unveiled a $912 million investment in US manufacturing, days after CEO Akio Toyoda hosted a red, white and blue NASCAR event in Japan while sporting a Trump-Vance shirt and red MAGA hat. The Sunday spectacle at Toyota’s Fuji Speedway featured top drivers, a crowd waving American flags and an appearance from US Ambassador to Japan George Glass. The top Toyota exec nodded to recent US-Japan trade tensions during his bold display of pro-Trump sentiment. “I’m not here to argue whether tariffs are good or bad. Every national leader wants to protect their own industry,” Toyoda said ahead of the endurance race. Toyota, the second-largest seller of new vehicles in the US behind General Motors, on Tuesday announced its nearly $1 billion investment will ramp up hybrid vehicle production across the Southern US.

5- In many areas of the country, illegal criminals are being arrested and removed. ICE officers are also finding hundreds of children who have been missing.

ZeroHedge

ICE Houston Sweep: 3,600 Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested, Including 51 Child Predators

QUOTE: The Trump administration’s deportation surge is already producing major results. In Houston alone, ICE has arrested nearly 3,600 criminal illegal aliens in a single operation, among them 51 individuals with child-sex offenses and 67 convicted sex offenders. These arrests are directly tied to the president’s new focus on narco-terrorism and cartel supply chains. Houston has long served as a major distribution hub for both drugs and human trafficking; the scale of this operation underscores that the administration is targeting the worst offenders first. The sweep is part of a broader nationwide push that began with last week’s welfare-fraud raids, which recovered more than 24,400 missing migrant children from trafficking and exploitation networks across multiple states. In Florida, the state Highway Patrol’s “Operation Criminal Return” led to the arrest of 230 criminal aliens, including multiple child predators and sex offenders, who were then turned over to ICE for deportation. Similarly, in Charlotte, North Carolina, federal agents arrested 130 illegal migrants over a single weekend, many with serious criminal histories including assaults, DUIs, larcenies, and hit-and-runs. These actions underscore the Trump administration’s strategy of partnering with willing states to target exploitation rings that flourished under Biden’s open-border policies.

6- The efforts of the Trump Administration and massive law enforcement dedication has brought children home for the holiday.

Biden lost these children. Trump is finding them.

Pray for the children and their families.

Jacksonville Today

Federal task force finds 122 missing or endangered children

QUOTE: The U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday that a task force made up of federal, state, local and nongovernmental partners located more than 100 missing or endangered children, including nearly two dozen from Jacksonville. In two weeks, 122 vulnerable youth were found belonging to Tampa Bay (57), Orlando (14), Jacksonville (22) and Fort Myers (29). The children were found across Florida and in nine other states, and ranged in age from 23 months to 17 years old. A Marshal’s Service news release said Operation Home for the Holidays was built upon best practices and lessons learned from Operation Dragon Eye earlier this year. That initiative resulted in the recovery or safe location of 60 missing children from across Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Services provided by Operation Home for the Holidays included medical care, youth advocacy, juvenile justice coordination, foster care and child placement. Several other criminal investigations are pending. Additional felony arrests are expected.

7- We can not say this boldly enough:

GET THE CHILDREN IN YOUR LIFE OUT OF GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS.

Help your grandchildren by supporting their parents with your time and money. Any money you may have set aside for college education needs to be use NOW.

The trends are looking good. But, homeschooling will soon be facing major threats from Democrats.

Legal Insurrection

Homeschooling in America Grows to Record Numbers, Growing at Triple the Pre-Pandemic Rate

QUOTE: “In the 2024-2025 school year, homeschooling continued to grow across the United States, increasing at an average rate of 5.4%,” Angela Watson of the Johns Hopkins University School of Education’s Homeschool Hub wrote earlier this month. “This is nearly three times the pre-pandemic homeschooling growth rate of around 2%.” She added that more than a third of the states from which data is available report their highest homeschooling numbers ever, even exceeding the peaks reached when many public and private schools were closed during the pandemic. After COVID-19 public health measures were suspended, there was a brief drop in homeschooling as parents and families returned to old habits. That didn’t last long. Homeschooling began surging again in the 2023-2024 school year, with that growth continuing last year. Based on numbers from 22 states (not all states have released data, and many don’t track homeschoolers), four report declines in the ranks of homeschooled children—Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, and Tennessee—while the others report growth from around 1 percent (Florida and Louisiana) to as high as 21.5 percent (South Carolina). The latest figures likely underestimate growth in homeschooling since not all DIY families abide by registration requirements where they exist, and because families who use the portable funding available through increasingly popular Education Savings Accounts to pay for homeschooling costs are not counted as homeschoolers in several states, Florida included. As a result, adds Watson, “we consider these counts as the minimum number of homeschooled students in each state.”

8- We will take any and all accountability and celebrate it.

RedState

DOJ Indicts Democrat Congresswoman on Charges of Stealing $5 Million in Alleged FEMA Funds Scheme

QUOTE: Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) has been indicted for allegedly stealing $5 million in a FEMA funds scheme, according to the Department of Justice. The Florida Congresswoman, who is accused of stealing millions of FEMA funds, “laundering the proceeds, and then using the money to support her 2021 Congressional campaign.” “Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and her brother Edwin Cherfilus, 51, both of Miramar, worked through their family health-care company on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021,” the DOJ press release shared. “In July 2021, the company received an overpayment of $5 million in FEMA funds.” “The indictment further alleges that Cherfilus-McCormick and Nadege Leblanc, 46, of Miramar, arranged additional contributions using straw donors, funneling other monies from the FEMA-funded Covid-19 contract to friends and relatives who then donated to the campaign as if using their own money,” the statement continued. The DOJ also said that the indictment charges Cherfilus-McCormick “and her 2021 tax preparer David K. Spencer, 41, of Davie, with conspiring to file a false federal tax return.” “Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime,” wrote DOJ Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement. “No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.” If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces up to 53 years in prison, per the DOJ.

9- Fake News has spent months mocking and trashing Richard Grenell’s goal tp bring Christ into Christmas at the Kennedy Center. This week the Kennedy Center’s December programming was announced. It will be celebrating Christ’s birth and the Christmas season.

Charisma Magazine

Kennedy Center Keeping Christ in Christmas

QUOTE: The Kennedy Center will host a Christmas concert celebrating the birth of Christ, featuring Christian artists and a live nativity scene. The concert, called “Noel: Jesus is Born!” will be held on December 17. “We are proud to present a meaningful, faith-filled experience for families to immerse themselves in the Christmas story at America’s cultural center,” Kennedy Center Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi told The Christian Post. “Tis the season to create cherished memories and celebrate the sacred alongside the festive.” Kennedy Center Director Richard Grenell announced at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year that the center would focus on the birth of Christ this year. “How crazy is it to think that we’re going to celebrate Christ at Christmas with a big traditional production, to celebrate what we are all celebrating in the world during Christmastime, which is the birth of Christ?” he said in February. The move stands in contrast with the previous administration’s left-wing performances.

10- If you missed the photos of the most elegant and beautiful First Lady in American history, hit the link.

We have been gaslit for many years on what is graceful, stylish fashion by a First Lady. Melania Trump is the new high standard for classic fashion.

We doubt anyone will ever be able to equal her.

The First Lady and the Second Lady, Usha Vance, also looked fabulous at a visit to Fort Bragg on Wednesday.

We hope to always celebrate classic grace and good taste.

Breitbart

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Steals the Show in Elie Saab Emerald Gown for Dinner with Saudi Crown Prince

QUOTE: First Lady Melania Trump was elegantly mysterious in an emerald gown for a dinner in the East Room of the White House, where she and the president hosted the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday evening, Melania Trump, styled by Hervé Pierre, wore a strapless ruched coated jersey dress in a rich Absinthe green from Lebanese fashion powerhouse Elie Saab — an appropriate choice for dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince. Mrs. Trump kept the ensemble modest with only a pair of earrings from her personal jewelry collection and a pair of BB 105mm suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, a staple of her White House wardrobe.

11- This is a fun interview with a bright light in the Trump Administration.

Listen to Pod Force One on Apple Podcasts.

Trump’s Media Enforcer! Karoline Leavitt on Tackling the Press, the Truth, and Speaking for Trump

QUOTE: Youngest White House Press Secretary in history Karoline Leavitt sits down with Miranda Devine and reveals what it’s like to tame the fake news media. She also discusses getting answers on the President’s attempted assassination, busting the filibuster to get Trump’s agenda done and how she makes time for her young son.

12- We will leave you today with a Truth Social post from President Trump on Monday and remind you to pray for world peace... by Christmas!

The United Nations Security Council has acknowledged and endorsed President Trump’s BOARD OF PEACE.

Who says that praying does nothing?

PRAY for world peace.

PRAY for the Trump Administration.

PRAY for all children, everywhere. Your prayers are being answered daily.

SEEK truth.

SHARE truth.

