February 06, 2026

Dear Patriot,

The good news this Friday is that the more information that is released and digested the less ability the left has to operate behind the scenes.

The left has whipped their base into collective derangement. Whether they are attacking ICE agents or posting on TicTok their desire to kill everyone who voted for Trump…we see overwrought, demonic actions in real time.

Information is our super power….even when it is utterly disgusting.

Dive into some good news that may have fallen into the cracks.

We have so much today and did not even mention the hilarious repercussions of shouting “No one is illegal on stolen land!” at the Grammys.

Or the fire hose of information on the fraud that was the 2020 Georgia election.

Or Secretary Scott Bessent’s pointed put downs of Democrats in banking hearings.

Keep praying!

1- Despite all the evil, we are still a country where leaders pause for a morning and pray to God together.

Breitbart

Trump Celebrates ‘So Strong’ Return of Faith at Prayer Breakfast: ‘You Have to Have God’

QUOTE: President Donald Trump celebrated the return of faith in the United States at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning. Trump delivered his remarks in the Hilton ballroom, emphasizing that a country needs faith to be a “great nation.” “To be a great nation, however, I think, and I may be wrong, but I don’t think so because I’ve watched a lot and I study a lot, you have to have religion,” he said. “You have to have it. You have to have faith. You have to have God.” “Thankfully, as we gather today, there are many signs that religion is coming back, and now it’s no longer signs. It’s just coming back. It’s coming back so strong,” he added. Trump noted that bible sales and church attendance are rising. “In 2025, more copies of the Holy Bible were sold in the United States than at any time in the last 100 years. How about that?” Trump said. “In the last 12 months, young Americans attended church at nearly twice the rate as they did four years ago,” he went on to add. Trump said that radical leftists and many Democrats are not pleased with the resurgence of religion. The president announced that on May 17, there will be a rededication of America as a nation under God on the National Mall. “This morning, I’m pleased to announce that on May 17, 2026… we’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall, to pray, to give thanks, and… we’re going to rededicate America as one nation under God,” he said.

2- The Fake News can not figure out why crime is dramatically down all across the country. It is a mystery!

This is about just Minnesota, but there are similar efforts going on everywhere.

The National Pulse

DHS Confirms Capture of 4,000 Illegals in Minnesota as Drawdown Looms.

QUOTE: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Wednesday that federal law enforcement has arrested more than 4,000 illegal immigrants in Minnesota since the launch of Operation Metro Surge in late 2025, part of the Trump administration’s broader push to expand interior immigration enforcement. The operation, which is now drawing down, has focused on the Twin Cities and other parts of the state, with DHS saying it prioritizes migrants with serious criminal histories. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the effort, stating, “President Trump’s commonsense immigration enforcement policies are delivering the public safety results the American people demanded, with more than 4,000 dangerous criminal illegal aliens already arrested in Minnesota since Operation Metro began.” She added, “Democrats opened our borders and allowed vicious criminals, including murderers, rapists, gang members, and terrorists, to invade our communities. President Trump is reversing that horrific damage and removing these threats from our country.”

3- The Trump Team is going at problems from every angle.

The National Pulse

Trump DOJ Targets Cartel Crypto Laundering Networks

QUOTE: The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is opening a new front in the Trump administration’s efforts to destroy Mexico’s drug cartels with an initiative focused on dismantling the financial networks utilized by money brokers who use cryptocurrencies to launder illicit profits. These brokers, according to the DOJ, use cryptocurrencies to move the profits from drug sales in the United States back to Mexico and to cartel leaders. “If you cut off the money, you hurt the cartels, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said, explaining the DOJ’s new strategy. Federal prosecutors believe that shutting down the cryptocurrency money brokers in the U.S. will cut off a critical point in the cartels’ financial system, potentially crippling their operations. Mexico has already handed over around 90 high-level cartel operatives to the U.S. as part of the DOJ effort. The defendants, of whom 37 were transferred to the DOJ this past January alone, are each believed to have direct knowledge of cartel distribution networks and money laundering methods. Critically, the four most recent cases filed by the DOJ include alleged money brokers, Eduardo Rigoberto Velasco Calderon, Eliomar Segura Torres, Manuel Ignacio Correa, and Cesar Linares-Orozco. The DOJ says it will use the prosecutions as leverage to obtain intelligence and detailed knowledge of how the cartels are evolving and utilizing alternative financial networks to avoid law enforcement detection. DOJ official said, “There’s bulk cash smuggling that has been going on since the beginning of time, and then also sort of the newer trend of taking the cash, buying cryptocurrency, and then trading that cryptocurrency.”

4- This is an excellent interview with Vice President Vance by Megyn Kelly. It is well worth your time to watch.

He addresses many topics with his optimistic, cheerful, hard working nature.

Watch on YouTube so you can see the setting.

5- Speaking of Vice Presidents, we are going to go out on a limb and predict that VP Vance will be a more successful on this task force than Kamala was as the Border Czar.

The National Pulse

Vance Will Lead Anti-Fraud Task Force Against Newsom’s California.

QUOTE: The White House is in the final stages of organizing a new federal anti-fraud task force aimed at combating the abuse of welfare and other taxpayer-funded programs, particularly in California, according to multiple sources. President Donald J. Trump is expected to sign an executive order establishing the task force and appointing Vice President J.D. Vance as its chairman, signaling an increased emphasis on fraud enforcement across federal programs. Andrew Ferguson, chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), is slated to serve as vice chairman and manage the task force’s day-to-day operations. Ferguson has led several high-profile consumer protection efforts, including a multibillion-dollar settlement with Amazon and antitrust actions against major technology companies. The task force will also include Colin McDonald, a nominee for a newly created fraud investigator position at the Department of Justice. McDonald would report to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche while coordinating closely with Vance and Ferguson. Sources say the initiative was partly driven by internal frustration within the administration over what it views as resistance from career Justice Department officials to advancing certain enforcement priorities. California has been a focal point in recent fraud investigations. State auditors previously identified billions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims and improper pandemic relief payments. Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has defended his state, claiming his administration has made efforts to recover funds and strengthen oversight. Fraud concerns extend well beyond California, however. Federal investigators have estimated that welfare-related fraud tied to Somali networks operating in Minnesota could ultimately exceed $9 billion, following years of alleged abuse of housing and food assistance programs. In another recent case, federal prosecutors in Chicago, Illinois, charged foreign nationals in a massive Medicare fraud scheme involving more than $1 billion in false claims submitted using stolen identities and fraudulent medical orders. Separately, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently launched a broad investigation into H-1B visa fraud, alleging companies may have manipulated the federal program to use migrants to undercut American workers.

6- It is good to know that we might all be able to escape to a warm and free Latin American country!

Unleash Prosperity

Meanwhile, Latin America Continues to Reject Socialism in Favor of Free Markets

QUOTE: Last week’s landslide victory of Laura Fernández, the 39-year-old conservative candidate for president of Costa Rica, is welcome news and part of a continuing trend sweeping Latin America: freer markets and closer ties with the U.S. The trend began in late 2023 with the election of Javier Milei in Argentina. Since then, Milei’s free-market approach has paid huge dividends. Inflation has declined from 300% a year to just 30%, the budget deficit is now zero and the poverty rate has plunged from 52% to 31%. His party won October’s mid-term election in a landslide. Inspired by both Milei and the U.S., country after country in Latin America is moving to the right: Ecuador: President Daniel Noboa won re-election in April of last year, defeating leftist Luisa Gonzalez with 56% of the vote. Bolivia: In August, the socialist MAS party that had been In power for 20 years was repudiated with the victory of conservative Rodrigo Paz. Honduras: Conservative Nasry Asfura won November’s election in part due to an explicit endorsement from President Trump. Chile: December saw free-market candidate José Antonio Kast win a landslide 58% victory, turning a left-wing government out of office. The stepped-up activity of drug gangs has heightened fears about crime and become a potent campaign issue. But so too has been the economy. In Costa Rica, Fernandez ran on her three-year record as Minister of Economic Policy, which saw growth of 4% to 5% a year, unemployment of just 7%, low inflation and debt reduction.She promised to “fight tirelessly” to promote economic growth, saying it was a necessity to lift people out of poverty. If New Yorkers want to escape socialism and high taxes, maybe they need to emigrate to Costa Rica.

7- We love newspapers. Well, at least the ones we grew up with. We think they were important opposition to government shenanigans. The fear of being on the front page of a small town newspaper kept a many “public servants” on the straight and narrow. Not to mention the delights of comics, weddings, clubs and sports news, read with enthusiasm with ink stained fingers.

Sadly, we can but reminisce about those papers of our youth, since most are gone.

The Fourth Estate serves a vital role in our republic. However, when they fail to do their one job, to report the unbiased facts of events, they do not serve anyone.

Leftist esteemed Washington Post is in a great big group struggle session. Yes, there are economic factors at play. But, mostly, owner Bezos is struggling with an over-abundance of over-and-ill educated, spoiled, entitled, narrow-minded children who have produced so many lies over such a long time that no one trusts them.

Kudos to John Nolte who has kept a list of the lies they have pushed over the years. The fact is this paper does not deserve to exist anymore.

We admit to having a little bit of schadenfreude watching the 14 fired climate change reporters pitching their fits. They had a total of 19.

John Nolte at Breitbart

Serial-Lying Washington Post Staff Demand New Sugar Daddy After Jeff Bezos Hands Out Pink Slips

QUOTE: The disgraced, far-left Washington Post as we knew it was obliterated on Wednesday, and now the very same staffers who have spent decades annihilating the former newspaper’s credibility want a new sugar daddy to bail them out. In a statement released after we received the glorious news about the Post killing its sports section, its book section, and its podcast, the Washington Post Guild released this pathetic, smug, and self-important statement: Note the closing paragraph: If Jeff Bezos [the Post’s sole owner] is no longer willing to invest in the mission [deceiving the public with misinformation, lies, and hoaxes] that has defined this paper for generations and serve the millions [more like dozens] who depend on Post journalism [“Post journalism” is an oxymoron], then The Post deserves a steward that will. “Steward.” Steward? Oh, man… I wonder how Bezos feels about being demoted from “sole owner who poured hundreds of millions into this failing institution for years” to “steward.” The arrogance. The actual definition of “steward” tells you precisely what these insufferable Post staffers think of Bezos: • “one employed in a large household or estate to manage domestic concerns (such as the supervision of servants, collection of rents, and keeping of accounts)” • “a fiscal agent” • “an employee on a ship, airplane, bus, or train who manages the provisioning of food and attends to passengers” • “one appointed to supervise the provision and distribution of food and drink in an institution.” Yep, the staff sees Bezos as an employee who is there to serve them. Well, right about now, he’s serving them pink slips. Even the use of the word “steward” is misleading. These arrogant serial liars don’t want a “steward” or an owner. What they want is a sugar daddy willing to lose $100 million a year to fund more lies like these, which the Post has been an eager part of spreading: • ‘Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax • The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax • The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax • The Pete Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax • Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax • Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax • Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax • Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax • Maryland Man Hoax • Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc Is White Hoax • Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax • Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax • The All-White Trump Party Hoax • Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax • Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax • Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax • Arlington Cemetery Hoax • Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax • Russia Collusion Hoax • Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax • Jussie Smollett Hoax • Covington KKKids Hoax • Very Fine People Hoax • Seven-Hour Gap Hoax • Russian Bounties Hoax • Trump Trashes Troops Hoax • Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax • Rittenhouse Hoax • Eating While Black Hoax • Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax • NASCAR Noose Hoax • Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax • Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax • MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax • COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax • Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax • Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax • COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax • Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax • Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax • Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax • Hamas Hospital Hoax • If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax • The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax • Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes • The Alfa Bank Hoax • Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax • Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax • ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax • Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax • Iowa Poll Hoax “In the last three years, The Post’s workforce has shrunk by roughly 400 people,” whines the Washington Post Guild. That’s right. The writing has been all over the wall for three years, and not once did anyone have the moral courage to do a self-inventory and say, Maybe if we stopped lying, we would earn the trust of subscribers, advertisers, and the casual readers whose clicks increase our revenue? Not. Once. All they’ve done over those three years is arrogantly carry on in the hopes that some idiot with too much money would come along and buy into their unearned self-importance. Learn to Substack, serial liars. Good riddance.

8- Plop. Plop. Two more dominoes fell this past week.

With pressure from the Trump Administration, this children’s hospital is stopping the practice of pumping children with dangerous drugs.

On top of this, the largest medical association, the American Medical Association (AMA), completely reversed course on transgender surgeries for minors. They join with the Plastic Surgeon Association in recommending these procedures are not for anyone under 19..

Funny what a New York jury decision can do.

Alpha News MN

Children’s Minnesota plans to stop prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to minors

QUOTE: Children’s Minnesota announced Tuesday that it plans to temporarily stop prescribing puberty-blocking drugs and hormones to minors seeking so-called “gender-affirming care.” The hospital said its decision was in response to “an increase in federal actions.” In a statement, Children’s Minnesota said recent federal actions “jeopardize the stability of Minnesota’s only comprehensive pediatric health care system, and they threaten our clinicians’ ability to practice medicine now and in the future.” As such, the hospital said that it plans to temporarily stop prescribing puberty-blocking drugs and hormones like estrogen and testosterone to children on Feb. 27 if the situation does not change. The hospital does not perform sex change surgeries on minors. Despite its decision to suspend certain sex-rejecting procedures, Children’s said “our Gender Health program is not closed. We continue to provide supportive care, mental health services and guidance regarding medical and non-medical treatment options.” Children’s Minnesota did not say what federal action led to its decision. However, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced late last year that it was working to cut off federal funding to hospitals that engage in sex-rejecting procedures.

9- Of course this will have to make it through all the legal hoops but, it is an excellent move toward the promise to “Drain the Swamp”.

Reuters

Trump administration to end job protections for up to 50,000 federal workers

QUOTE: U.S. President Donald Trump will have more power to hire and fire up to 50,000 career federal employees in an overhaul of the government’s civil service system announced by his administration on Thursday. The overhaul, released by the Office of Personnel Management, fulfills Trump’s campaign pledge to strip job protections from federal workers deemed by the president’s team to be “influencing” government policy. It is the biggest change to the rules governing the civil service in more than a century and targets employees that the administration sees as undermining the president’s priorities. Trump called the overhaul “Schedule F” during his first administration. “You can’t run an organization if people are refusing to actually carry out the lawful objectives and orders of the administration,” said OPM Director Scott Kupor, the administration’s top HR official. Trump will have the power to select which government positions will lose their job protections, according to the policy the Trump administration released on Thursday. The Trump administration is also changing how long-standing legal protections that prohibit U.S. government agencies from retaliating against whistleblowers will be enforced, the OPM statement said. The rule will be scrutinized by a federal judge. Federal worker unions and their allies sued in January to stop the policy before it was fully developed. Federal judges paused the litigation while the Trump administration finalized changes.

10- Everyday, in many ways, prices are being lowered by common sense policies.

Sharyl Attkisson

Rents hit four-year low as President Trump continues affordability push

QUOTE: The following is from The White House Office of Communications. President Donald J. Trump is delivering real, immediate relief to American families struggling with high housing costs as the national median rent falls to its lowest level since 2022. According to new data, rents posted their sixth straight monthly decline in January, with the largest annual drop in more than two years — down 6.2% from their Biden-era peak. “2026 is shaping up to be one of the more renter-friendly periods we’ve seen in a decade,” says one real estate expert. This welcome news for renters comes as President Trump’s agenda delivers multi-year-low gas prices, falling mortgage rates, record-breaking tax refunds, wage increases, and more— with much more relief on the way to make sure all Americans benefit. The progress reflects the early impacts of President Trump’s comprehensive approach to housing — increasing supply, reducing bureaucratic barriers, and empowering builders to meet demand. While renters enjoy this relief today, President Trump remains focused on restoring the American Dream of homeownership for all Americans, building on this momentum with further reforms that deliver affordability now and the path to owning a home for generations to come.

11- If your energy prices are high and rising, you live in a blue state.

Once again, we see that conservative governance makes all aspects of life affordable.

Daily Caller

High Electric Bills A Political Choice In America

QUOTE: Energy Secretary Chris Wright says high electricity costs are a political choice in the United States today. The evidence at hand indicates the Secretary isn’t wrong. ‘If you have expensive energy in your state…it’s because politicians and regulators chose to do that,’ Wright said in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. ‘It is not bad luck, it is not marketplace…there is no reason to have these rapid increases in electricity prices – no reason, but politics.’ This is correct, and the disparity that exists in electricity bills in red states and blue states can be easily seen in a national map published by the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA), along with its supporting data. (See chart below, Item # 13 ) The good news for Americans is that this country enjoys an incredible abundance of all the natural resources and raw materials needed to restore sanity and reliability to our power grid. All that’s really needed is the political will to get it done while keeping electricity bills affordable.

12- Good News Friday would not be complete without a mention of the amazing success of the movie, “Melania”.

It has hit records all week and is expanding to even more theaters.

Breitbart

‘Melania’ Gains More Box Office Steam with Wednesday’s $1.25 Million Haul

QUOTE: Momentum continues to build for Melania, which has seen its box office increase each day since Monday. On Monday, the very same Melania Trump documentary the corporate media assured us would flop, grossed an impressive $963,000. Then, on Tuesday, the daily box office jumped to $1.22 million. On Wednesday, Breitbart News can exclusively report that Melania jumped again to a $1.25 million daily haul. That’s real momentum. Melania will be expanding — yes, haters, expanding — its theatrical footprint to more than 2,000 theaters this coming weekend. Despite months of the corporate media predicting failure, a ton of fake news about empty theaters, and a pile of bad-faith reviews, Melania’s weekend debut earned the best box office for any documentary in over a decade. When you add Wednesday’s impressive $1.25 million take, the movie currently sits at a total domestic gross of $10.6 million. Melania’s box office momentum comes as no surprise to those of us who live in the real world. The first lady is a fascinating person with an amazing story. Unlike some former first ladies, she’s not overexposed, so people want to know more about this beautiful mystery woman born in a Communist country who rose to the peak of the modeling world and then became a two-term first lady. What’s more, Normal People love the movie. The documentary earned an A Cinemascore rating and an astonishing 89 percent “definite recommend” rating, when 70 percent is considered amazing. The Trumps keep trumping, and the villains keep losing.

13- CHART OF THE DAY

PRAY for our indefatigable President Trump.

PRAY for wisdom and common sense for all leaders.

PRAY for protection from evil.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for peace.

PRAY for fellow Americans who are consumed with leftist propaganda.

SHARE the Truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

