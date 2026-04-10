April 10, 2026

Dear Patriot,

There is a lot that is changing in the world and in America.

There are developments happening hourly.

There are also many conflicting interests screaming their point of view.

We once again plead with you not to get agitated. Do not get hysterical about the story of the hour. Do not waste time with “influencers” pushing an agenda. Don’t enter into arguments on social media.

Stay cool. Take a breath. Watch events unfold. Gather information.

There is a bigger plan in play.

Keep praying.

Keep from being mad at President Trump for the issue du jour.

Because here’s the thing…not one of the items in this Good News Friday newsletter would be here were it not for ONE man, Donald J. Trump.

Note from a Subscriber: I look forward to your newsletter every time it pops into my inbox with large print fitting the page and always a positive exchange of our President’s policy. Thank you. G.K

Are YOU a Full Subscriber Yet? Why Not? Just $5/month … $50/year

1- For a while there, we were regularly being lectured by Minnesota Governor and Veep candidate Tim Waltz. He has been very quiet of late.

Nick Givas at The Western Journal

JD Vance’s Task Force Uncovers $6 Billion in Potential Fraud, Begins Taking Action

QUOTE: Vice President J.D. Vance has reportedly uncovered over $6 billion in potential fraud after President Donald Trump tapped him to lead a nationwide task force meant to root out criminal activity. The task force has identified $6.3 billion in government contracts linked to potentially fraudulent businesses. “The task force, alongside the General Services Administration (GSA), are beginning to send out letters to nearly 400 businesses with government contracts that they believe could be fraudulent,” according to the report. The investigation found 895 contracts awarded to 392 businesses, totaling $6.3 billion, “with $3 billion still left to be rewarded.” These businesses will have 30 days to prove their legitimacy and must provide evidence of a real, physical location where their operations take place. The task force was created shortly after reports circulated of mass fraud that was uncovered in Minnesota earlier this year, when multiple day care centers — many run by Somali immigrants — were found to have no children enrolled, yet were still receiving massive quantities of taxpayer funds. The Department of Justice estimated that several billion dollars have been stolen by phony organizations in Minnesota alone. The DOJ cited examples of waste and mismanagement of social services programs meant to provide food and health care for the needy. The majority of the contracts that are currently under scrutiny were awarded under the Biden administration. “The fact that these taxpayer dollars went out without verifying if the contractors and vendors were even real or lawful businesses is a disgrace and yet another example of how the previous administration flouted basic anti-fraud guardrails,” a senior White House official said. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota will be a main target of the new group for alleged immigration fraud, joining fellow Minnesota Democrats Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

2- We still have a system in place to protect Americans from illegal policies.

We are thankful for Harmeet Dhillon for being a bloodhound on discrimination. She can smell it a mile away! AND, bonus, she actually does something!

Western Journalism

Trump DOJ Says Not So Fast as Mamdani Announces ‘Racial Equity Plan’

QUOTE: With Republicans in control of the federal government, we often must look elsewhere for reminders of Democrats’ lunatic policies. Then, when we find those policies, we may only hope that ruling Republicans will find a way to crush them. For instance, on the social media platform X Monday, Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice, pledged to look into a “Racial Equity Plan” announced Monday by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City. “Sounds fishy/illegal,” Dhillon wrote. “Will review!” The assistant attorney general also shared a clip of Mamdani justifying the discriminatory measure. “And while today’s true cost of living measure confirms that the affordability crisis touches every corner of our city,” the socialist mayor said, “we know that these effects are not applied evenly. So often it is black and brown New Yorkers who are hit the hardest.”

3- Now the largest and fastest growing income class in the US is the upper middle class. It now about 31% of all Americans.

The poor, middle class, and lower middle class are shrinking. Bad news for Democrats.

Despite the so called “affordability” crisis and poor mouthing of journalists, as a rule more Americans are getting wealthier and earning more income than ever before. Free market capitalism works and our children have the opportunity to live better than we ever did.

By the way, this was not happening in Iran. Or Canada. Or England. Or China.

CBS News

The upper middle class is now the largest income group in the U.S.

QUOTE: The U.S. middle class is shrinking, but not because more Americans are poorer. Instead, more households are climbing into the echelons of the upper middle class due to income gains in recent decades, according to research from the nonpartisan American Enterprise Institute. About 31% of U.S. households earn enough to be considered upper middle class, a roughly threefold increase since 1979, making it the nation’s largest economic group, the research found. Meanwhile, the share of Americans in the “core” and “low” middle class segments has declined over that time, primarily because more households in those income groups have jumped ahead economically, AEI found. The findings underscore a broader shift in the U.S. economy: As more households move up the income ladder, consumer demand is tilting toward higher-end goods and services. The so-called “K-shaped” economy — in which higher-income consumers are spending more while lower-income households pull back — has become a hallmark of the post-COVID economy. “The whole distribution of Americans, from poor to rich, has done better over time. And to the extent that fewer people are within a fixed income range that we might think of as middle class, that’s just because everybody’s gotten richer over time,” Scott Winship, a co-author of the report and a senior fellow at AEI, told CBS News. The analysis, based on U.S. Census data, analyzed family incomes between 1979 and 2024, with the last year in the study representing the most recent available data. The shift means that the upper middle class — which AEI defines as households earning between $153,864 and $461,592 for a family of four — now constitutes the largest income group in the U.S. The share of rich households now makes up 3.7% of the nation’s households, or about 12 times higher than in 1979.

4- Come on…sing with us now.

“Oh, happy day. Oh, happy day.

When Jesus washed...

Oh, when He washed...

When Jesus washed the AFT away.”

Daily Signal

Is the End of the American Federation of Teachers in Sight?

QUOTE: A recent poll found that a clear majority of Americans favor limiting politics in the classroom. This is bad news for teachers’ unions, who often advocate against that very thing. The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll found 58% of voters support limits on activism during school hours, and 39% say schools should focus strictly on academics and avoid activism altogether during the school day. The poll, conducted by Noble Predictive Insights between March 2–5, 2026, surveyed 2,659 registered voters, including 1,177 Republicans, 1,270 Democrats and 773 Independents, of whom 330 do not lean toward either major party. It is among the most comprehensive tracking polls in the country. Consider the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). With 1.8 million members, the AFT is one of the largest teachers’ unions in the country. It has gained prominence less for advancing classroom outcomes and more for engaging in political activism far removed from instruction. This political activism has been evident recently, as illustrated by AFT president Randi Weingarten speaking at a “No Kings” protest in Minnesota and the organization’s increasing focus on anti-ICE efforts. Taken together, these developments reveal a widening gap between teachers’ unions and both the public and the educators they claim to represent. Rather than focusing on classroom instruction and professional support, large unions have increasingly prioritized ideological activism, often at the expense of students, parents, and even their own members. The Defense of Freedom Institute has tracked the impacts of teacher union strikes since 2010 and found that there have been 858,517 employees on strike, 140 strikes in 30 states and the District of Columbia, and 672 days of lost instruction (the equivalent of nearly four school years). For families already struggling with learning loss, these disruptions are not abstract labor disputes; they are lost opportunities that cannot be recovered. Teachers’ unions like the AFT have seen a steady decline in membership since the landmark 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME. This case held that public-sector unions cannot mandate that non-members pay union dues, meaning teachers who choose not to join also cannot be charged dues or agency fees. If teachers continue leaving these unions in large enough waves, teachers’ unions like the AFT may be forced to focus less on promoting political agendas or risk closing up shop. This is good news for students, parents, and the profession itself.

5- Good news for families in Iowa.

The Iowa Standard

Iowa Attorney General Celebrates Win for Iowa Parents after Court Decisions

QUOTE: Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird celebrated two landmark rulings by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals today, which vacated the preliminary injunction entered against Senate File 496. The court’s decisions reinstate Iowa’s ability to enforce the law, marking a significant victory for parental rights and local control in education. The 2023 law prohibits sexually explicit books and materials in school libraries. It also requires schools to prioritize age-appropriate instruction and prohibits instruction relating to gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through 6th grade. Finally, the law ensures that parents are informed and involved in significant decisions regarding their child’s wellbeing at school. The law has been blocked since March of 2025 due to litigation. “This is a huge win for Iowa parents,” said Attorney General Bird. “Parents should always know that school is a safe place for their children to learn, not be concerned they are being indoctrinated with inappropriate sexual materials and philosophies. I am grateful that our law protecting children was upheld today.”

6- We talked about thousands of eggs for the White House Easter Egg Roll. Now we know where they came from…a farm in North Carolina.

Eggs prices remain at record lows.

Just The News

From farms to the White House: Trump’s USDA highlights farmer and MAHA ahead of Easter Egg Roll

QUOTE: This week about 30,000 eggs from a North Carolina family farm arrived in Washington, destined for the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. The farm-to-table concept is an important tenet of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, expanding exposure to healthy eating habits and nutrition. The eggs, supplied by Braswell Family Farms in Nashville, NC, for the fifth consecutive year, were highlighted by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who visited the fourth-generation operation earlier in the week to tour its laying hen flocks, grading facilities and processing plant. Rollins praised the farm’s contribution as part of a journey from American farm families to the nation’s capital. Braswell Family Farms President Trey Braswell said the farm was honored to continue its role in the longstanding tradition. The eggs, hard-boiled and hand-dyed, are donated through the American Egg Board on behalf of the nation’s egg producers. Real eggs have been central to the egg-rolling races on the South Lawn since the event began in 1878. While wooden or plastic eggs serve as souvenirs and keepsakes in modern celebrations, the core activity relies on donated, domestically produced eggs. Officials have emphasized that the quantity used for the White House event represents just a small fraction of national supply and does not strain retail availability. The Food and Drug Administration says U.S. egg production in 2024 was approximately 109 billion eggs The influence of farm-to-table lifestyles has been further expanded by President Donald Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., through initiatives like the MAHA movement.

7- Secretary Kennedy is, at last, working to keep Big Food from poisoning us.

The MAHA Report

Why FDA and HHS Are Rethinking Food Safety

QUOTE: For 30 years, the federal government allowed the food industry to determine which ingredients are safe. That’s about to change. Turn over almost any package of ultra-processed food, and you will find a long list of ingredients that are difficult to pronounce and definitely not something our great-grandparents would recognize. Yet the assumption remains: if it is in the food supply, it must have been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for safety…right? In many cases, this is simply not true.For decades, thousands of chemical substances have entered the American food supply through a regulatory loophole known as “generally recognized as safe,” or GRAS. They entered without formal review or mandatory disclosure to the FDA – and, in some cases, without any publicly available safety data. Even more striking is what is unknown. Because companies are not required to notify the government of self-affirmed GRAS determinations, there is no complete accounting of how many such substances are currently in the U.S. food supply. “The GRAS loophole has allowed food companies to decide for themselves whether a chemical is safe, without notifying the FDA,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “That is a clear conflict of interest, and it undermines public trust.”Kennedy added, “We are going to fix the GRAS system so that chemicals cannot be added to food without oversight. The American people deserve to know what is in their food and that it has been independently evaluated for safety.”

8- The left is losing control over being able to scare us into their untested, dangerous jabs.

THAT is GREAT news!

But, expect them to try harder.

Children’s Health Defense

Pro-Vaccine Panelists: ‘We’re Losing the PR and Communications Battle’

QUOTE: The medical industry is losing control of the vaccine narrative, according to participants in a webinar moderated by Chelsea Clinton and organized by Unity Consortium — a group of pharmaceutical companies and pro-vaccine organizations. Vaccine makers GSK, Merck and Sanofi, along with Big Tech platforms Reddit and Snapchat, and Spanish-language media giant Televisa Univision sponsored Wednesday’s event: “Who Influences Young People’s Health Choices? The New Conversations About Vaccines.” During the hour-long conversation, Clinton and the panelists criticized the growing number of parents and teens who are starting to question the safety of vaccines. They blamed the trend on increased access to what they characterized as online “misinformation” — and on organizations like Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

9- This special election to replace the disappointing Marjorie was a solid win. The Dems wanted this so badly. Marjorie also was hoping for the Democrat to win.

Republicans can take nothing for granted as the Dems will fight tooth and nail for every single inch to get their power back.

Newsmax

Trump-Backed Fuller Wins Ga. House Runoff to Replace MTG

QUOTE: Republican Clay Fuller, backed by President Donald Trump, won Tuesday’s special election runoff in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District by 11 points, securing the House seat vacated earlier this year by Marjorie Taylor Greene. The race drew national attention as an early test of Trump’s influence in down-ballot contests, with Fuller running as a staunch supporter of the president’s “America First” agenda. The victory came after neither candidate secured a majority in a crowded March special election, forcing the runoff under Georgia law. Fuller, a district attorney, consolidated Republican support after the initial round, overcoming Harris’ early fundraising advantage and first-round plurality finish. Fuller will serve the remainder of Greene’s term, which runs through January 2027, and is expected to seek a full term in the November midterm elections.

10- This is Draining the Swamp.

Chart of the Day #1

Since Trump took office, over 352,000 Federal employees have been fired, resigned, or retired and were not replaced.

The Federal workforce is smaller today than at any point since 1966.

This has made a major reduction in the federal budget over ten years.

11- Very behind-the-scenes actions that have big results.

Chart of the Day #2

QUOTE from article in NYTimes: President Trump has turned the immigration courts into part of his vast deportation machine by pressuring judges to deny people asylum and firing those who do not comply. The asylum rate has fallen to its lowest rate in decades. The administration has started denying bond to many immigrants, meaning they could spend months or even years in detention if they want to fight for legal status. Many have given up and chose to leave the country instead. Matthew 7:15 “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

PRAY for President Trump, his family, his staff and Secretaries.

PRAY for world peace.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for our military.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.