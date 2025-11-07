November 07, 2025

Dear Patriot,

Well.

That was an ugly election day.

Do not let the results get you down. Stay focused on praying and sharing the truth.

If you are flying somewhere this weekend, we wish you very safe travels. The Democrat Shut Down may make air travel more difficult than normal.

1- While it was mind-numbing to see the election results, it is good to remember that Blue States do blue really well.

Don Surber

Don’t be blue about Blue Tuesday

QUOTE: Democrats carried off-year elections in California, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Virginia on Tuesday. Blue states went Democrat. Imagine that. Outside of believing voters would reject the Virginia Democrat who wants to murder children in front of their Republican mother’s eyes, I avoided predictions. We all knew Mamdani would win the mayor’s race because the electorate there is dominated by people too stupid to escape from New York. But conservatives got their hopes up and wound up depressed on Wednesday. In California, Democrats who swiped control of redistricting permanently with one of their reforms a few years ago decided to circumvent the system they own in favor of direct gerrymandering. It went on the ballot. Voters approved. Why bother with redistricting at all? Just have everyone run at-large. That way, Democrats can have all the congressmen in California. Virginia’s election had two factors. DOGE cuts hit the DC area hard and Republicans ran a terrible candidate. Winsome Earle-Sears spent a lot of time on Fox News in her four years as lieutenant governor instead of using the time to set up a campaign staff and come up with a message that resonated with voters. Say what you may about Mamdani, he was a dynamic candidate who electrified voters like they were touching the third rail—which is fitting given what is about to befell New York. New Jersey’s election was peppered with Election Day shenanigans, which shows Democrats were worried they might wake up with a Republican governor again. Chris Christie was governor from 2010-2018 and before that Christine Todd Whitman was governor from 1994-2001. But not this year. The deep state has one of its own in the governor’s mansion as voters elected Mikie Sherrill. Democrats want to use this election as psy ops against MAGA. But Trump didn’t carry Virginia in 2024. Or 2020. Or 2016. Hello? Virginia doesn’t matter. Ditto California, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York. Trump has won the presidency twice without them. Those four states are not up for grabs in 2028. Do not allow Democrats and their publicists at the New York Times get you down. It is a long game.

2- A win from the Supreme Court, we guess. It makes no sense that anyone had to spend their time on this. It is common sense.

NBC

Supreme Court allows Trump to enforce passport restrictions targeting transgender people

QUOTE: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to enforce a policy aimed at limiting transgender rights that would restrict sex designations on passports to “male” and “female” based on sex assigned at birth. The justices granted an emergency request filed by the administration, which is seeking to reverse a policy introduced during the Biden administration that allowed people to put “X” as a gender marker or self-select male or female. “Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth—in both cases, the Government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment,” the court said in the unsigned order.

The three liberal justices on the conservative-majority court dissented.

3- No one in Fake News wants to touch this story and if you ask them about it, they will deny these results.

Americans do not have to live under the threat of mayhem, murder and robbery in our cities. President Trump has proven there is a way to solve this problem.

Daily Signal

DC Crime-Fighting Task Force Boasts 60% Decrease in Murder After Trump Crackdown

QUOTE: Murders in Washington, D.C., are down 60% since President Donald Trump’s D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force set its sights on tackling the capital’s crime problem. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner joined the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force briefing on Monday to discuss his agency’s partnership with the task force. “For too long, our nation’s capital has been defined by lawlessness and disorder,” Turner said in a statement to The Daily Signal. “Under President Trump’s leadership, HUD is restoring safety and accountability in D.C. public housing—ensuring families can live with dignity and security.” Trump established the task force dedicated to ridding Washington of crime at the end of March. In August, he invoked the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973 to declare a crime emergency in the district, authorizing him to federalize Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department until Sept. 10 and deploy hundreds of National Guard troops there to assist. As a result of the task force and the emergency measures, crime in Washington is falling, with murders down more than 60%, robbery down more than 50%, carjacking down more than 70%, and violent crime down 25%, the task force announced at the briefing.

4- Less poison allowed into the country, thanks to very hard work by the Coast Guard.

Newsmax

Coast Guard Sets Record for Sea Drug Seizures

QUOTE:The U.S. Coast Guard set a record for the annual amount of drugs seized at sea. The Coast Guard intercepted nearly 510,000 pounds of cocaine from October 2024 through last month — the largest haul in the service’s history. The estimated street value of the seizures is $3.8 billion, representing roughly 193 million potential doses of narcotics stopped before reaching U.S. communities. A Coast Guard source said that the seized total triples the average annual seizure amount and surpasses the previous record set in 2017 during President Donald Trump’s first term by roughly 55,000 pounds.

5- A little something we can all look forward to…the unmatched stock picking expert, Pelosi, is retiring next year at 85 years old.

The Times of India

‘She was evil, corrupt’: Trump reacts to Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of retirement

QUOTE: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Thursday that she will retire from Congress at the end of her current term on Jan. 3, 2027. Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987. In 2003, she was elected the first female House minority leader. President Donald Trump said Nancy Pelosi’s retirement will be a great thing for America as she was ‘evil, corrupt and focused on bad things for our country’. “She was rapidly losing control of her party and it was never coming back. I’m honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician,” Trump said as reported by Fox’s Peter Doocy.

6- One of our favorites, Scott Adams, reached out to President Trump about an issue with his health insurance which delayed a cancer treatment. Trump was on it! In years past, presidents couldn’t do that but Obama created Obamacare to enrich the insurance companies and now presidents have that power. Adams received the care he needed on Monday.

Breitbart

Scott Adams to Get Cancer Treatment Tuesday After Asking Trump Admin for Help

QUOTE: “Dilbert” creator and author Scott Adams said Monday he will receive treatment of his metastasized prostate cancer with Pluvicto, which the Food and Drug Administration recently approved, after alerting the Trump administration he was having trouble scheduling an appointment. On Sunday, Adams took to X to announce that his healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, approved his application to receive the drug but “dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it,” which he said he was unable to remedy. “On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it,” Adams wrote in the post. “I need it.” By Sunday afternoon, Trump took to Truth Social, shared an image of Adams’ tweet, and wrote, “On it!” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also took to X, asking Adams how they could get in touch and stating that Trump wished to help. On Monday, Adams hosted his regular stream, Coffee with Scott Adams, and shared that he received calls from Trump Jr., Kennedy Jr., and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday, asking how they could help. “Then you may have seen that President Trump, best president ever, he posted my message to him that was on X yesterday,” Adams said. “It was a public message, and he just said, ‘On it.’ He was so on it. Oh, my God, was he on it. I’ll just tell you that it’s under control now, so all wheels are moving in the positive direction. I have extra help beyond Kaiser,” he said.

7- There are many issues of concern going on in Texas, but this was a good thing.

The National Pulse

Texas Passes Explicit Constitutional Ban on Noncitizen Voting

QUOTE: Texas voters have overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that explicitly bans non-U.S. citizens from voting in state elections. The proposal, linked to Senate Joint Resolution 37, passed with nearly 72 percent support, according to unofficial results. The measure adds language to the state constitution stating that “persons who are not citizens of the United States” are among those prohibited from voting in Texas elections. Texas law already requires U.S. citizenship to register to vote, and federal law bars non-citizens from voting in federal contests, including presidential and congressional races. However, supporters of the amendment said the change ensures the restriction is permanently enshrined in the state’s highest legal document. Governor Greg Abbott (R) celebrated the outcome on X, writing, “It is now in our Constitution that only U.S. citizens can vote in Texas elections.” The amendment’s passage comes amid heightened scrutiny of voter eligibility across the state. In recent years, Texas officials have taken a series of steps to tighten election security and remove ineligible voters from state rolls. In 2024, the state reported removing roughly one million ineligible names from the voter database, including more than 6,500 flagged as non-citizens. State officials have also referred dozens of alleged cases of non-citizen voting from the 2024 general election to the Texas Attorney General’s office for further investigation.

8- We leave you with this bit of poltical analysis.

Daily Signal

3 Reasons Not to Be Glum Over Tuesday’s Election Results

QUOTE: It was easy to wake up Wednesday morning feeling as if voters took an ax to decency and liberty on election night.New Yorkers handed Gotham to the Joker, the man with a smile painted on his face, married to ideologies of destruction and chaos. New Jersey and Virginia gave governorships to, two “Karens”—two shrill liberals who dressed up as moderates eager to force-feed males into girls’ locker rooms and playing fields. And finally, Californians voted to strip Republican voters of nearly all congressional representation. And most sickening of all, Democrats demonstrated, with the election of the despicable Jay Jones in Virginia, their full embrace of political violence. The night’s biggest losers were those who held to the mistaken belief—even after watching all the left-wing celebration over the execution of Charlie Kirk—that a majority of Democrats don’t wish them harm. Tell me, how do you reach across the aisle with people who want to see you dead and your children dead in your spouse’s arms? How do you break bread with people who can know full well Jones’ deadly desires and go, “I’m fine with that, I’ll vote for him for attorney general”? Blue People in Blue States Are Going to Do Blue Things First, as bad as the night was for Republicans, the reality is that blue people in blue states simply did blue things. Sure, Virginians are tossing way the gains made under Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin like the Washington Commanders tossed away their football season. But thanks to the massive growth of Northern Virginia—a population grown fat on federal government spending—the Old Dominion is basically a blue enclave. As a Daily Signal colleague remarked, Virginia might as well recede itself back to Washington, D.C. Blue is going to do what it’s going to do and did so last night. That’s all. Red states and Republicans now understand, if they didn’t already, that they must put on their big boy pants and, to borrow a phrase, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” Democrats Are Setting Themselves Up for a Colossal 2028 Fail Regardless of who crowds the Democrat field for president in 2028, it’s going to come down to Newsom and AOC or a similar AOC-backed Mamdani-type radical. But let’s stick with AOC for simplicity. Standing next to Newsom on a debate stage, she is going to look small—not just physically, but intellectually. He’s going to bake her like a California pizza. And after suffering the humiliations of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris failing in their runs for the presidency, the misogynistic party that wants men in girls sports is going to side with the slick, rich, straight, white frat boy Newsom. Most critically, the Democrat nominee for president in 2028 will carry the anti-American spirit of the Democratic Party and democratic socialists just as the entire country is chanting “USA! USA! USA!” thanks to its hosting of the Olympics. The hubris of Tuesday night’s elections erases the lessons the Democrats should have learned from 2024 and guarantees a good election night in 2028. Politics Is Downstream From Culture—and the Culture Is Coming Clean Finally, take great heart in this fact: We are winning the culture war, and the politics will eventually reflect that as sure as Christmas follows Thanksgiving. Look at the countless high school and college students who are embracing the vision and passion of Charlie Kirk. Look at the religious revival among the young. Look at the collapse of the woke; of diversity, equity, and inclusion; of cancel culture; even of the transgenderism fad. Look at how the legacy news media, rigged social media platforms, and leftist entertainment are crumbling. Take the news from just the past couple days: TMZ reporting that new CBS News boss Bari Weiss is aiming to poach Fox News of some of its conservative talent. The box office failure of Trump-hater Bruce Springsteen’s movie “Deliver Me from Nowhere” and Hollywood as a whole having its worst October in 27 years. The birth of Elon Musk’s Grokipedia, a powerful new competitor to Wikipedia, but without the woke, left-wing bias. And the death of Teen Vogue. The teen magazine was at the cutting edge of indoctrinating the young and vulnerable into LGBTQ+ ideology and into the cult of abortion. Teen Vogue is no more. Traditional concepts of womanhood are rapidly becoming in vogue once again instead. A Bump Along the Highway So, while it’s tempting to play the blues after Tuesday, there is reason to be whistling a happy tune. There may have been pain on election night, but joy comes in the morning.

IF you aren’t already a full subscriber; why not NOW … $5 / month ….. $50 / year

PRAY for everyone inside the Trump Administration.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY that Democrats search their hearts and put Americans first and reopen the government.

SEEK truth.

SHARE truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

NOTE: Defending The Republic, Inc. is a §501(c)(4) non-profit organization, gifts to which are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes.

This email was sent by:

To Unsubscribe for any reason, simply: contact: editor@defendingtherepublic.org with UNLIST in the subject line..