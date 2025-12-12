December 12, 2025

Our challenge these days seems to be elected Republicans who, at present, are doing all they can to stop President Trump from fully implementing the agenda that over half the country voted for.



They are good at this. After all, they have had a lot of practice when they destroyed the Tea Party movement. And then, were complicit in election fraud denier-ism and everything surrounding January 6. Almost all Senators who had citizens from their states who were imprisoned on bogus charges did not say a word or lift a finger to help them. Yes, these people we elected with the endorsement of President Trump are rowing the wrong direction. Again.

A pox on all of them.

The good news is, some things are moving along despite them.

We will continue to celebrate the good things and pray that our many enemies have a change of heart and mind.

Or, are defeated. Soundly. Soon.

We receive many wonderful comments from our supporters. We thank you for all of them.

Sidney and staff, I want to thank you for the effort and energy you put out weekly to keep us informed and armed with the truth. Your words have inspired us all through very dark times. You have made Friday, my favorite day of the week! Keep on… and may God bless everyone of you. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! —From J.R.

1-We asked urgently on Wednesday for prayers for Tina Peters who is dying in jail for the crime of doing her job.

Last night President Trump issued this message with a pardon for Tina.

This is great news and a good step but does not get Tina out of jail. The pardon is for any FEDERAL crimes and has no effect on STATE crimes.

Colorado Governor Polis (D) is holding her hostage in prison and often in solitary confinement. It is up to him to let her out.

KEEP PRAYING!

2- It’s a start….

The National Pulse

The State Department Has Revoked 85,000 Visas Under Trump

QUOTE: The Trump administration has rescinded 85,000 visas across all categories since President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration in January, the State Department revealed on Tuesday. The revocations include 8,000 student visas and more than double the numbers for 2024. “Some of the top reasons why we revoked the visas were DUIs, assaults, and theft, which together account for almost half of the revocations in the past year,” a State Department official said regarding the revocations. They added: “These are people who pose a direct threat to our communities’ safety, and we do not want to have them in our country.” The State Department announced in November that it had pulled 80,000 visas so far. Among the causes for the revocations were terrorism, overstays, DUIs, assault, theft, and public safety threats. The agency also reiterated its use of social media vetting during visa screenings, advising applicants to maintain public profiles during the vetting process. Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced last week that it would begin restricting visa approvals for Nigerian nationals who are believed to have engaged in violence against Christians.

3- Good news for homeowners.

Unleash Prosperity

Three Cheers for Rising Home Values

QUOTE: For tens of millions of Americans the principal asset that they own is their home. It is part of their lifetime savings. So rising home values is a GOOD thing, not a bad thing in terms of the financial condition of American households. The chart below shows that Americans now hold a combined $35 TRILLION of equity in their homes – or more than the value of all publicly-traded businesses in Europe. Adjusted for inflation, home values have increased nearly 10-fold since 1960. To argue that rising home values are bad because this makes purchasing a new home more expensive would be like saying that a booming stock market is bad because it makes stocks more expensive to buy. The one thing worse than rising home values is DECLINING home values. If you don’t believe us, ask people who owned homes in Detroit 30 years ago and their equity often went from more than $100,000 to $25,000 or less. Young Americans who complain about the “affordability crisis” don’t seem to understand that most of this tens of trillions of dollars of home equity will eventually be turned over to them – and sooner than they think.

4- We are blessed to have a Constitution which outlines our rights and a system that holds citizens to account for following it.

Does it always work with perfection? Of course not. But, it is still there protecting us against those who wish to push the limits and control us.

The Epoch Times

Supreme Court Vacates Ruling That Upheld New York School Vaccine Mandate

QUOTE: The Supreme Court on Dec. 8 vacated a ruling upholding New York’s ban on religious exemptions to its school vaccine mandate and ordered a lower court to review its stance on the ban. The case is known as Miller v. McDonald. Justices vacated the March decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which had found the legislation banning religious exemptions to vaccination requirements was “neutral on its face” and did not “target or affirmatively prohibit religious practices.” The justices directed the appeals court to reconsider its ruling in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor, a Supreme Court ruling in June that sided with parents who wanted the ability to opt their children out of interacting with books in school that promote lesbian, gay, and similar lifestyles. Justices did not say how the appeals court should ultimately rule after reviewing Mahmoud v. Taylor. In Mahmoud, a majority of justices concluded that a Maryland county board of education violated the religious rights of the parents by introducing the books into the county’s curriculum and later forbidding parents from removing their children from classrooms when the stories were read. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, pointed to a previous Supreme Court ruling against a Wisconsin law that prohibited Amish parents from withdrawing their children from public schools after eighth grade. “A government burdens the religious exercise of parents when it requires them to submit their children to instruction that poses ‘a very real threat of undermining’ the religious beliefs and practices that the parents wish to instill,” Alito said. Amish people are the litigants in Miller who challenged New York’s 2019 law, which removed the ability of parents to seek and receive religious exemptions to the vaccines required for school attendance. The only exemptions currently allowed in New York are on medical grounds and require a doctor’s certification. Kelly Shackelford, president, CEO, and chief counsel for First Liberty Institute, which is representing the litigants challenging New York’s ban, said in a statement. “Who is the authority over our children? Their parents or government bureaucrats? Ultimately, this case will affect every American—their religious freedoms and the authority of every parent to raise their children according to their faith.”

5- As we have said, rooting out this smelly rot from our government is going to take years. It is embedded into everything! Nothing was left untouched by the insanity of DEI.

Western Journal

Trump Admin Ends Weirdest Biden-Era DEI Program We’ve Heard Yet: Changing the Font on American Documents

QUOTE: How far did the wokeness mania inside Joe Biden’s White House go? Far enough that his former secretary of State ordered the department to shift typefaces on the basis of diversity and inclusion. Now, Donald Trump’s secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is switching it back — and the media somehow thinks that’s the fact they should be mocking, not the fact that Biden’s people switched typefaces because of DEI. And they wonder why Donald Trump got elected in 2024. Multiple reports Tuesday confirmed that Secretary of State Rubio ordered the State Department to switch from the font Calibri — a sans-serif font — to Times New Roman, generally considered the default font for serious communication. The left-leaning media had a field day with this one. Read a bit of the NYTimes’ story and you may begin to agree with Rubio’s assessment of the nonsense. Mr. Rubio’s directive, under the subject line “Return to Tradition: Times New Roman 14-Point Font Required for All Department Paper,” served as the latest attempt by the Trump administration to stamp out remnants of diversity initiatives across the federal government. Then-Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken ordered the 2023 typeface shift on the recommendation of the State Department’s office of diversity and inclusion, which Mr. Rubio has since abolished. The change was meant to improve accessibility for readers with disabilities, such as low vision and dyslexia, and people who use assistive technologies, such as screen readers. [Emphasis ours.] Calibri, sometimes described as soft and modern, is typically considered more accessible for people with reading challenges thanks to its simpler shapes and wider spacing, which make its letters easier to distinguish. Mr. Blinken’s move was applauded by accessibility advocates. So basically, Antony Blinken decided that, in the name of inclusivity, they were going to shift typefaces. Rubio switches back. Who’s the silly one? Ask the media and it’s Rubio. Let this be another reminder of how deep the DEI madness went under the Joe Biden administration: His people literally changed the fonts out of wokeness, even though this didn’t help anyone. Then, when someone sane tries to change them back to the department’s original typeface, they’re the buffoon — according to the same people who bought, before last June’s cataclysmic debate, that all the clips of Biden freezing up were just “cheap fakes.” Remind me again why anyone trusts the media?

6- This means 9,500 highly likely traffic accidents and the related death and damage have been avoided by common sense Trump actions.

The Epoch Times

Trump Admin Pulls 9,500 Truck Drivers off the Road for Failing English Tests

QUOTE: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said more than 9,500 commercial truckers have been taken out of service for failing English-language proficiency checks, a cumulative enforcement tally he said highlights an ongoing effort to keep unqualified operators from posing dangers on the nation’s roads. “We’ve now knocked 9,500 truck drivers out of service for failing to speak our national language — ENGLISH!” Duffy wrote in a Dec. 10 post on X. “This administration will always put you and your family’s safety first.” The tally reflects cumulative enforcement actions taken since May, when the Department of Transportation reinstated out-of-service penalties for drivers who cannot read or speak English well enough to operate a commercial motor vehicle. President Donald Trump and Duffy have both said the renewed enforcement is necessary to ensure truckers can understand road signs, communicate with police and inspectors, and follow instructions at checkpoints and weigh stations. “America First means safety first,” Duffy said in May. “Americans are a lot safer on roads alongside truckers who can understand and interpret our traffic signs. This common-sense change ensures the penalty for failure to comply is more than a slap on the wrist.” The language crackdown coincides with heightened immigration enforcement targeting commercial drivers who are in the country illegally. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in October that 146 illegal immigrants operating semi-trucks were arrested during a joint ICE–Indiana State Police operation near the Illinois border. More than 40 drivers held CDLs issued by states including California, Illinois, and New York. “Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs,” Noem said in an Oct. 30 statement. “And yet, sanctuary states around the country have been issuing illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses. The Trump Administration is ending the chaos.”

7-Despite the Biden Administration’s best efforts to crush American energy, this lease sale generated almost $280 MILLION and is a major milestone in rebuilding American Energy Dominance.

Millions of dollars from this sale will go directly to Louisiana’s coastal restoration and hurricane protection efforts.

Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Interior Advances American Offshore Energy Dominance with First Lease Sale Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

QUOTE: The Department of the Interior today announced that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management successfully conducted Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1, which is the first mandatory offshore oil and gas lease sale required under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The sale generated $279,433,757 in high bids for 181 blocks across 80 million acres in federal waters of the Gulf of America. Thirty companies submitted 219 bids totaling $371,881,093. “President Trump made clear from day one that the United States will no longer be held back by bad policy or foreign dependence,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Today’s lease sale is another major milestone in rebuilding American Energy Dominance by unlocking investment, strengthening our energy security, creating jobs and ensuring Americans have access to affordable and reliable energy. The Trump administration is delivering results, and the Gulf of America is once again leading the way.” Today’s lease sale directly supports Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” which directs federal agencies to accelerate offshore oil and gas development to lower energy costs, reinforce national energy security and enhance America’s global competitiveness. Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1 marks a renewed, proactive offshore energy strategy focused on strengthening national security, expanding economic opportunity, and responsibly stewarding America’s abundant natural resources. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will continue advancing the Trump administration’s agenda to maximize U.S. offshore energy potential for the benefit of all Americans.

8- President Truman once said: The only thing new in the world is the history we don’t know.

News Flash: We do not know the history of slavery. We may think we do but, we would be wrong.

It is good to know this history and share it as the truth is absent from almost all formal education.

Read more and watch videos at the link.

Revolver News

Stossel truth bomb: Many say slavery is a uniquely American crime. That’s a huge lie.

QUOTE: For years now, Americans have been taught a very specific version of history. One where the United States is cast as the central villain of nearly every evil story that’s ever been committed. Slavery. Racism. Exploitation. Even climate change is framed as if it sprung uniquely from American soil, or at the very least, Americans are the worst offenders.This framing follows a very specific pattern. The globalists love to strip history of its context, remove everything that complicates the story and their narrative, and reduce thousands of years of human behavior down to a single country and lots of self-loathing and guilt. It’s easier to control a society when it’s taught to despise itself, right? Slavery is one of the best examples of how twisted this narrative has become. Stossel takes on the slave myth by talking with political science professor Wilfred Reilly, who argues that much of what Americans are taught about slavery is totally wrong or wildly incomplete. These two guys walk the viewers through the uncomfortable facts that get skipped in classrooms, including how rare abolition actually was, how small America’s role was in the global slave trade compared to other regions, and how history has been flattened to serve a modern left-wing political agenda. Stossel and Reilly are pushing back on things like the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which claims America’s sin is unmatched. Reilly says that out of the roughly 10 to 12 million Africans taken to the New World, fewer than 400,000 came to what became the United States. Most of them actually went to other places. He also explains that generational, permanent slavery existed across cultures way before America existed, including in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Reilly’s point is that teaching students that America was some uniquely evil deity creates a false picture of history, and it does nothing to solve today’s problems. After watching it, one thing becomes very clear… this isn’t about erasing history. It’s about telling the full story instead of a politically convenient one.

9- This is just barely reported. But it continues to be very good news.

Gas Buddy

Average U.S. Gas Prices See Weekly Dip Again, Fresh Multi-Year Low Reached

QUOTE: The nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents over the last week and stands at $2.90 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 17.6 cents from a month ago and is 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.671 per gallon. “Gas prices continued to decline in most states last week, while some price-cycling states saw temporary spikes to restore margins,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the national average falling further, we’re now at multi-year lows heading into Christmas. Diesel prices are also easing, and in the cheapest cities, averages have dipped into the low-$2 range, with a few stations still offering gas under $2 per gallon. Barring any major disruptions, prices are likely to stay relatively low into the new year.”

10- We need better dirt so we can grow more nutritious food. The Trump Administration is on it!



The Epoch Times



Rollins, RFK Jr. Announce $700 Million Investment in Regenerative Agriculture

QUOTE: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said on Dec. 10 that the program is part of an expansive effort to improve the health of Americans’ diets, starting with the soil where crops are grown.



“Protecting and improving the health of our soil is critical not only for the future viability of farmland, but to the future success of American farmers,” Rollins said in a statement. “In order to continue to be the most productive and efficient growers in the world, we must protect our topsoil from unnecessary erosion and improve soil health and land stewardship. Today’s announcement encourages these priorities while supporting farmers who choose to transition to regenerative agriculture.”

11- Thank you President Trump and Secretary Bessent. You are doing what EVERYONE said was IMPOSSIBLE!!!! They have cut the deficit IN HALF since last year.



Reuters



US posts $173 billion budget deficit in November

QUOTE: The U.S. government posted a lower $173 billion deficit in November as tariffs on imports helped to boost revenues, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.



The deficit last month was down $193 billion, or 53%, from the $367 billion deficit reported in November 2024.



President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping duties on imports, but also struck deals with trade partners that have reduced tariffs.

