March 20, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Another wild and crazy week.

There are so many spinning plates. It is hard to know which one to look at.

That is why we are here on Friday to find the good spinning stories.

Enjoy some good news as you head into your weekend.

Another message from a subscriber.

THANKS!!!!

Sidney, I am so grateful I came across your newsletter. I know I can trust your posts and I love your sense of humor! Again, thanks for fighting for the USA and the Constitution! Blessings, M.M.

1- “Democrats are lower than the Red Sea.”

They have never found Democrats this low in approval rating.

Now we know why they want illegals to stay in the country with no laws for voting.

Check it out here in X.

2- A screenshot from CNN. This almost looks like someone made it up but, it’s the real thing!

3- A win. We will take it.

Breitbart

Republican Rodney Anderson Defeats Democrat Opponent in Texas City Council Race in County Won By Kamala Harris

QUOTE: Republican candidate Rodney Anderson defeated his Democrat opponent Ana Coca in a runoff election for a city council seat in Grand Prairie, Texas, in a county previously won by former Vice President Kamala Harris. In the 2024 presidential election against now-President Donald Trump, Harris won Dallas County with 60.1 percent of the vote, while Trump received 38 percent of the vote, according to CNN. Anderson received 2,009 votes, or 51.1 percent of the vote, while Coca received 1,925 votes, or 48.9 percent of the vote, according to the Grand Prairie News Facebook page. According to Anderson’s website, he is “not a career politician” and prior to getting involved in public service, he “built a successful career as a businessman, gaining firsthand experience in leadership, problem-solving, and responsible decision-making.”

4- While we are not big fans of TikTok, we are glad The Best Deal Maker in the World, President Trump, obtained control of it from the Chinese. And made a profit in the process.

Just The News

Trump administration on track to receive $10 billion fee for securing TikTok sale

QUOTE: The Trump administration will receive about a $10 billion transaction fee from investors involved in the recently sealed deal to take control of TikTok’s U.S. operations, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday. The payment stems from an agreement in which a group of investors with connections to the administration took control of TikTok’s U.S. operations from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, according to sources cited in the report. Sources in the report said the investors and their partners paid about $2.5 billion to the U.S. Department of the Treasury when the transaction closed in January. Additional payments are expected to be made over time until the total reaches roughly $10 billion. The deal follows years of national security concerns raised by U.S. officials about TikTok’s Chinese ownership and the potential handling of American user data, issues that ultimately led to negotiations aimed at shifting control of the platform’s U.S. business to investors aligned with the United States.

5- Let’s get this done FAST, Vice President Vance!

Just The News

Trump signs executive order to create Vance-led national fraud task force, after Minnesota scandal

QUOTE: President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order forming a national task force to combat public fraud and placed Vice President JD Vance in charge of the effort. “If we found half the fraud in this country... we would have a balanced budget,” Trump insisted. He further joked that he expected Vance to take the role seriously and not merely accept a nominal post, pointing to his predecessor. “This will not be like a Kamala,” he said, referring to former Vice President Kamala Harris’s tenure as border czar. “I promise, sir,” Vance replied. Trump previously announced that Vance would head the task force. The post marks one of the first major dedicated assignments for the vice president of the administration. Public welfare fraud has been in the public spotlight since revelations of large-scale public funds abuse in Minneapolis, Minn., that was linked to the Somali expat community. The scams, which involved taking federal funds from state-administered social services programs in the 2020s, have cost taxpayers, according to some estimates, $9 billion and have resulted in roughly 50 people being convicted. “This is a very important whole of government approach,” Vance said, before highlighting a fraud ring the Trump administration had already discovered in which Somalis allegedly defrauded autism therapy funding. “That kind of fraud is one example of probably hundreds just within the state,” he said.

6- Democrats will never stop gerrymandering states. Every GOP win is good, but rarely will we grow old with these wins. The Dems will sue again and again and again.

PJ Media

GOP Wins Another Redistricting Battle

QUOTE: It’s easy to get discouraged about the ongoing redistricting wars with recent developments in California and Virginia, but Republicans did score a significant victory last week that may help. A Missouri judge has cleared the way for a new congressional map that strengthens the GOP’s position and puts a longtime Democratic stronghold squarely in play. Jackson County Circuit Judge Adam Caine ruled that the revised map complies with the Missouri Constitution—this hands Republicans a much-needed win in the escalating national fight over mid‑decade redistricting. “The decision of what municipalities to split is a political and policy determination that is properly left in the hands of the General Assembly and Missouri’s political processes,” Judge Caine wrote in his ruling. This means Missouri could send as many as seven Republicans and just one Democrat to Washington, up from the current six‑to‑two split. Naturally, Republican lawmakers welcomed the ruling after months of pushing the map through the legislature while bracing for the inevitable lawsuits. Missouri House Speaker Jonathan Patterson praised the decision, noting that courts across the country have increasingly recognized state legislatures’ authority to adjust congressional maps as political realities change. Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway called the ruling a “complete victory for Missouri and for the people’s elected representatives.” “Thanks to the hard work of our legal team, the Missouri FIRST Map stands, the rule of law is vindicated, and Missouri voters can have confidence that their legislature’s work has been upheld,” she said.

7- The Father of Environmental Doom is now compost.

And his death is an opportunity to illustrate how our society can and was hoodwinked by a scientist.

Trust the science? Never again.

Unleash Prosperity

Death of a Doomsdayer

QUOTE: Paul Ehrlich, the Stanford biologist whose 1968 blockbuster book “The Population Bomb” became one of the highest selling academic tomes of modern times, died this week at the age of 93. The doom and gloom book may have been the loudest primal scream in world history. Its message of a coming overpopulation apocalypse and its endorsement of Stalinistic birth control measures influenced governmental economic, demographic and environmental policies around the world for decades. It penetrated pop culture, so much so that Ehrlich appeared multiple times on The Johnny Carson Show. Many of his wild claims seem laughable today. He predicted that “population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make.” Famines would be so prevalent that “at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years [by 1980].” The chart below shows famines have been almost eliminated. Just at the time Ehrlich predicted global food shortages, the world had entered the “green revolution” in agriculture which spectacularly increased agricultural production across the globe. Ehrlich also warned that in the decades to come, Americans would have a life expectancy of only 49 years. Life expectancy today is roughly 79 years. One of the profound ironies of Ehrlich’s life is that the doomsday scientist himself lived to the ripe old age of 93. Instead of a population bomb with humans propagating like field mice, and eventually an earth so crowded that we would standing toe to toe, we now have the opposite worry: a population implosion due to very low birth rates in most regions of the world. The real villains in this story of Ehrlich’s wrongheaded thesis were the world leaders and organizations like the United Nations that took him seriously. The book motivated ghastly and murderous campaigns by governments to bring down birth rates. The U.N. and even the United States government funded millions of forced sterilizations, forced abortions, one-child policies, and even infanticide to hold down birth rates in India, Egypt, China, Africa, and South America. How many millions of babies were not born because of the population bomb. Paul Ehrlich’s life is a testimony to the harm that can be done by a supposed “scientific consensus” peddling doomsday scenarios meant to scare people into action. Think climate change.

8- We like Don Surber. He is funny. We like this analogy to an old children’s story.

If those who depend on the oil from the Strait of Hormuz do nothing to help protect it, does that mean the US controls that oil?

Do children still read stories like this?

Yes! If they are homeschooled!

Read the whole piece at the link.

Don Surber

The Little Orange Rooster

“Not I,” said the NATO nations who forgot 102,839 Americans died protecting freedom since World War II.

QUOTE: I should call today’s newsletter Sophie’s Choice. She’s a reader who in yesterday’s comments likened our situation with NATO to that of The Little Red Hen. You remember the story. The hen gets a wheat seed and asks her barnyard buddies, “Who will help me plant the seed?” “Not I,” said the pig. “Not I,” said the cow. “Not I,” said the horse. She said, “Then I shall plant it by myself.” Months later she asked, “Who will help me cut the wheat?” “Not I,” said the pig. “Not I,” said the cow. “Not I,” said the horse. She said, “Then I will cut the wheat by myself.” The same thing happened when she asked, “Who will help me take the wheat to the mill?” and again when she asked, “Who will help me bake the bread?” Ah, but when it came time to eat the bread, each one volunteered to help. The Little Red Hen told them, “No. You didn’t help plant the seed. You did not help harvest the wheat. You did not help take the wheat to the mill and lug home the flour. You did not help me bake the bread. Then I will eat the bread myself.” The other animals shrugged their shoulders, went to the store, took out their EBT cards, and ate lobster and steak. I may have taken some liberties with the story for purposes of brevity and levity. Which brings up America’s Little Orange Rooster. President Trump asked our NATO allies if they backed the USA’s arrest of Maduro. Not I, said Spain. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called it “an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence.” The Little Orange Rooster asked who will let me use Diego Garcia to bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran? Not I, said Keir Starmer. Finally, the Little Orange Rooster asked who will help me protect the Strait of Hormuz? Not I, said the Germans. Not I, said the Britons. Not I, said the French. Not I, said the Spanish. Not I, said the Italians. Each said it wasn’t a NATO mission, but that has not stopped NATO nations from supporting Ukraine. Each nay-saying nation wants and needs that oil from the Strait of Hormuz, as do Red China, Japan, or South Korea. Those three countries have yet to commit to protecting the passageway that supplies them with oil.

9- This is a very interesting interview with the Chairman of the Federal Communication Commission (FCC).

This little talked about area of government is doing some important work.

FCC boss Brendan Carr targets Disney, DEI and robocalls

Pod Force One

QUOTE: Powerful FCC chair Brendan Carr reveals his mission to end liberal media hoaxes like Russiagate, enforce “equal time” rules on biased TV shows like The View, and warns that Disney’s woke agenda and DEI practices threatens its affiliate broadcast licenses. He explains his crackdown on robocalls, and why Chinese-made drones are a threat.

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PRAY for peace on earth.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for all those elected to represent the people.

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Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.