As the weather cools down a little, it is heating up in Washington.

Big Pharma sponsored a Senate hearing on Thursday. They provided their mouth-pieces in the Senate with the sound bites to use against their deadly enemy…

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

To be honest, we have never been admirers of the Kennedys but, we have to admit now that Bobby Jr’s father would have been very proud of his son today.

The Secretary was set upon by a pack of vicious, rabid, spitting radicals who exuded an odor of desperation. They screamed at the Secretary and did not allow him to respond to their lies.

They are terrified of his knowledge, courage and don’t-care-attitude. (To be clear, he cares deeply about the health of Americans, especially children. He does not give a wit about the jerks we call Senators or their Big Drug financial backers.)

Like Trump, Kennedy has not been bought by the Deep State/Lobbyist culture.

1- Here is an overview of a few tasks being tackled by Secretary Kennedy, all of which make the radical left frenzied.

Read it in full at the link, we snipped just two.

The MAHA Report

MAHA ‘Wins’ of the Week

QUOTE: Here are wins from what was a busy week and long weekend for MAHA and Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy Defends Religious Exemptions Secretary Kennedy offered a robust defense of religious exemptions to vaccines mandated by schools. The issue arose when the Director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights, Paula M. Stannard, wrote a letter outlining the HHS position that West Virginia’s schools must enforce Governor Morrisey’s executive order respecting religious exemptions. Commenting on his support for religious exemptions, Kennedy said, “I stand with Governor Patrick Morrisey. His executive order upholds West Virginians’ religious freedom and parental rights while keeping the state in full compliance with federal law. I urge state legislators to support the Governor’s leadership and protect these fundamental rights. At HHS, we will enforce conscience protections and defend every family’s right to make informed health decisions.” Emergency Use Authorization Ends For COVID Vaccines Kennedy announced that the FDA ended its long-standing Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID vaccines. The recommendations for these vaccines are now limited to children and adults with preexisting conditions, as well as people over the age of 65. Others who wish to take the vaccines can do so following a routine consultation with a physician. Kennedy promised that mandates are a thing of the past while also guaranteeing placebo-controlled trials for future vaccines.

2- The battle against places of indoctrination continues.

Education warrior Christopher Rufo said this on X:

SCALPED: Last month, we exposed Northwestern University president Michael Schill for creating a discriminatory DEI regime and violating federal civil rights law. Now, he has resigned in disgrace. The scalping will continue until DEI is salted over.

Don’t worry about Mr. Schill, he will return as faculty. But, the message has been sent.

Daily Mail Online

Northwestern University president resigns in $800 million funding war with Trump and the White House

QUOTE: The president of Northwestern University has resigned amid a nearly $800 million funding war with President Donald Trump and the White House. Michael Schill announced his decision to step down Thursday after serving as university president for three years. He admitted it was 'time for new leadership to guide Northwestern' after facing months of scrutiny from the GOP. Schill appeared before Congress last year over claims the school was not protecting its Jewish students from harassment and anti-Semitic attacks when activists were protesting Israel's war on Gaza. He was also heavily criticized over his handling of a hazing scandal in the university's football program. His resignation comes after the Trump administration in April this year froze $790 million of Northwestern's federal research funding, citing 'several ongoing credible and concerning Title IV investigations’. The university in July took the 'drastic step' of eliminating roughly 425 positions, close to half of which had reportedly been vacant.

3- The radical left has now come out in full favor of drug running cartels.

They are upset Trump blew up deadly drugs and gang members.

Cry us a river.

Red State

‘Blow Them Up’: Rubio Wipes the Floor With Liberals' Tears Over US Hit on Drug Vessel

QUOTE: Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacted to liberal tears over the U.S. hit on a Venezuelan drug vessel, and he didn't mince words that the only way to stop these narcoterrorists is to "blow them up.” Speaking to reporters about the recent U.S. military strike that destroyed a drug-running boat in the Caribbean Sea, Rubio said that President Donald Trump isn't going to play around with these terrorists and warned that strikes like these will happen again. "The United States has long, for many, many years, established intelligence that allows us to interdict and stop drug boats," Rubio said. "And we did that. And it doesn't work. Interdiction does not work because these drug cartels know that they are going to lose two percent of their cargo," he added. "They bake it into their economics. What will stop them is when you blow them up. When you get rid of them.” "The President of the United States is going to wage war on narcoterrorist organizations," Rubio continued. "This one was operating in international waters, headed towards the United States to flood our country with poison. And under President Trump those days are over.” Rubio wasn't done wiping the floor with the liberals' tears over the strike, and said that these aren't stockbrokers we are talking about here. The Secretary of State said that Trump has determined that narcoterrorists pose a threat to the national security of the United States, noting how they traffic in humans and drugs."These are not stockbrokers. These are not real estate agents… These are organized, corporate, structured organizations who specialize in the trafficking of deadly drugs into the United States of America," Rubio said. "They pose an immediate threat to the United States.” The actions on the drug vessel confirm reports in August that Trump had authorized military action against drug cartels. President Trump had secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels that his administration has deemed terrorist organizations, according to people familiar with the matter.

4- Mark our word, the radical left is going to make vaxing children a really BIG deal in the upcoming elections. They CARE about children SO much, ya know.

They will try to make this a wedge issue. But, as usual, the facts are not on their side. Plus, the nation is weary of unelected government experts telling us what to do.

Breitbart

Florida to scrap all vaccine mandates

QUOTE: A top health official in Florida vowed Wednesday to end all vaccine mandates in the state, including school requirements, likening the measure to prevent childhood diseases to “slavery.” “The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida — all of them, every last one of them,” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo told a cheering audience at the Grace Christian School in Valrico. “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” added Nigerian-born Ladapo, a Harvard-trained physician who has served as the state’s top health official since 2021. He was previously known for his opposition to mRNA Covid vaccines. “Who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in (their) body? I don’t have that right. Your body is a gift from God.” Speaking at the same event, Governor Ron DeSantis said Republicans would soon introduce a “big medical package” to put the changes into law.

5- The devil will NOT like this!

The Dallas Express

Ken Paxton Calls For Putting Prayer And Bible Back In Texas Schools

QUOTE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton urged schools to prepare for classroom prayer and Bible reading following the passage of a new state law. “In Texas classrooms, we want the Word of God opened, the Ten Commandments displayed, and prayers lifted up,” Paxton said in a statement. He recommended that students start with the Lord’s Prayer from Matthew 6:9-13. He warned that the far left is actively working to strip schools of America’s spiritual foundation. “Twisted, radical liberals want to erase Truth, dismantle the solid foundation that America’s success and strength were built upon, and erode the moral fabric of our society,” he said. “Our nation was founded on the rock of Biblical Truth, and I will not stand by while the far left attempts to push our country into the sinking sand.” The announcement follows Senate Bill 11, approved during the 89th Legislature. The law requires school boards to vote within six months of Sept. 1, 2025, on whether to adopt policies permitting voluntary prayer and Bible reading. The measure also directs the Attorney General’s Office to defend districts or charter schools that adopt such policies.

6- Even after reading this news, do not for one second take your eye of these evil people. They will reach out and grab you from the grave.

RedState

The Widespread Demise of the Democrats Continues As the Party Is Rocked by Bill Gates Pulling His Funding

QUOTE: It has been fully recognized since the November election that the Democratic Party has been hobbled more than a three-legged gelding, but things refuse to improve for that lot. Throughout this year, the party has seen its prospects withering across the board, whether it is in internal operations, public approval, voting efforts, fundraising, or media outreach. And much like the condition of the national media industry, there is no desire exhibited by them to change what is not working. And this week it became even worse. It was announced that the Bill Gates Foundation was suspending its monetary involvement with one of the primary non-profits affiliated with the Democratic Party. The New York Times reported that without much fanfare, Gates was turning away from his longtime connection to the party. Arabella is a hybrid entity that not only advises non-profit organizations but also operates a dark money network on behalf of the Democratic Party interests. It manages to get away with this crooked dealing by funneling money through layers of groups. Making this all the more impactful is that this is not only the Gates money that is being cut off, but several other nonprofits are easing back their involvement with Arabella, to maintain thriving relations with the Gates Foundation. This only extends the already crippling problems experienced in 2025, especially those concerning the party's finances. The fundraising for the Dems this year has evaporated, and it is becoming a compounding problem. The party has taken in a paltry sum so far, as it sits on a war chest totaling less than $15 million. The primary issue is that the party has a larger bill to pay off on expenses from the Kamala Harris campaign. So, while already struggling to appeal to donors with diminishing political prospects, this becomes more of a challenge as donors wanting to back a candidate, for instance, are instead giving money towards paying off a debt. Back in February, it was revealed that the Democrats’ primary fundraising and outreach platform, Act Blue, was in severe discord. All told, this is becoming a comedy of errors for this once powerful political force. The Democrats also launched a new YouTube venture, called The Daily Blueprint, hoping to tap into the Joe Rogan crowd with short-form videos meant to go viral and control the messaging. This has been a woeful enterprise, with the best response seeing them barely netting a couple of thousand views. This is a political party with a sub-freezing approval rating, as well as losing out on the voter registration wave taking place with the GOP. And now they are going broke while spending copious amounts trying to figure out how, after years of demonizing men, they have lost their way with male voters. This is like watching someone install a $5,000 catalytic converter in a $500 20-year-old Yugo. They claim they are doing noble work, but no one wants to hop inside, knowing they are not going to go very far.

7- Good news for the state of Alabama!

The Epoch Times

Trump Announces Space Command Moving to Alabama

QUOTE: Space Command is moving to Alabama from Colorado, President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 2. “I am thrilled to report that the U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama,” the president said at a press conference at the White House.\ “We are way ahead in space, but this will ensure we stay leaps and bounds ahead,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added. Space Command deploys military personnel to space, including personnel from Space Force. It was established by Trump during his first term. Space Command has operated from Colorado Springs since January 2020. Then-President Joe Biden in 2023 opted to keep Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. Alabama officials, including Gov. Kay Ivey, have been urging Trump to move Space Command headquarters to the state. Trump and Alabama officials said the Huntsville area is ideal because it is already home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, a Blue Origin factory, and contractors such as Lockheed Martin. “It is the perfect place for Space Command,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said at the briefing. Tuberville said the move will save taxpayers $480 million, adding that he looked forward to having the site named “The Donald J. Trump Space Command Center.” Speaking at the White House event, Vice President JD Vance also called the move “visionary.” Trump said Huntsville works well because it serves as a “command station” in an ideal location, saving crucial time for flights and rockets. He said that four different groups of experts all agreed it was the best location and that he personally favored it, too. He added that although five states competed, Alabama pushed for it the hardest. Trump also said a factor in his decision was how Colorado employs automatic mail-in voting, which he said shows that officials support dishonesty.

8- Families are saving money on travel and gas, with further price drops predicted in the coming weeks.

The National Pulse

Labor Day Gas Prices Hit Five-Year Low Under Trump.

QUOTE: American motorists traveling over the Labor Day holiday weekend paid the lowest gas prices in at least five years, alongside reduced costs for airfare, hotels, and car rentals. The Trump White House is touting a new report from GasBuddy, which states consumers will pay “the lowest price at the pump on Labor Day since 2020.” The administration says further relief is expected in the coming weeks. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt credited President Donald J. Trump’s energy policies, stating, “Thanks to President Trump fully unleashing American energy dominance, gas prices this summer are at five-year lows and families are saving significant money at the pump. President Trump ended Joe Biden’s Green New Scam policies and is making America affordable again.”

9- A rising tide lifts all boats.

Breitbart

Trump Says Average Worker Has Seen $500 Wage Increase This Year

QUOTE: President Donald Trump said last week that the average American worker has seen a $500 wage increase this year and blue-collar wages are rising at the highest rate in six decades. Wages are notably outpacing inflation, which means workers’ income is rising faster than the cost of goods, giving them more buying power to their dollar. Trump emphasized that the stabilization of inflation correlates with American energy production and thanked Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright for their efforts. “There’s no inflation because there’s been decreases, tremendous decreases, thanks to Doug and Chris, some of the people, the great job they’ve done with energy. Thank you very much,” Trump said. Trump also noted that grocery prices are down in addition to energy prices and thanked Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins for her job performance. Trump’s economy is certainly propelling a blue-collar wage boom, and Joe Lavorgna, senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday earlier this month that it will only get better moving forward. “The real blue collar boom, which we’re seeing — we’ve got a 1.4 percent annualized year-to-date increase, which is the second fastest start of a new administration dating back 60 years. The only time it was faster, and it was just a smidgen faster, was President Trump’s first term, when it grew 1.5 percent,” Lavorgna told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

10- The White House released a video of President Trump's advice to change your life.

Watch it at the link.

The White House on X

If you want to change the world, you have to have the courage to be an outsider. Work hard. Believe in the American Dream.

President Donald J. Trump’s 11 LIFE-CHANGING LESSONS!

11- Chart of the Week

Unleash Prosperity

Conservatives Are Having Babies; Progressives Aren’t

QUOTE: Regular readers know we are obsessed with the dangers of falling birth rates in the U.S. and almost all developed countries. But an analysis by the statisticians at the Financial Times have discovered that birth rates are above replacement level fertility for those who self-identify as “conservative” and way below replacement levels for those who identify as “progressive.” We’ve warned that humans may be going extinct, but maybe it’s only progressives that may become an endangered species.

.

PRAY for President Trump and everyone in his administration.

PRAY for peace.

PRAY for all children.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

