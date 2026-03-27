March 27, 2026

Dear Patriot,

We spend a lot of time and effort finding the truth to share with you.

It is sometimes discouraging to realize how difficult it is to do.

With that in mind, we encourage you to take the time to watch the President of the United States as he throws open the doors to the Cabinet Room and talks directly to the reporters but more importantly to all Americans. With Trump these events seem normal. But, in the course of history, no administration has ever gotten close to being this accessible.

There is NO subject off limits. With the exception of potential future military actions. It is candid. There are no talking points. Everyone knows their area of interest like the back of their hand.

Could the President and his Cabinet be lying to us? Yes, it is a possibility.

However, normal people have a spidey-sense that niggles at them when they are being told a whopper.

You will not have that when you watch the President in this meeting.

The best way to know the TRUTH is to get the information unfiltered. It is ideal to see and hear it with your own eyes and ears.

Then you can question and research based on the best available truth.

We begin this issue of GOOD NEWS FRIDAY with the suggestion that watching this meeting is a good use of your time, if you seek truth.

Watch it here.

Despite the fact that the Democrats still hate you, and are still working by the hour to make your life uncomfortable, challenging and dangerous, we have found some good news in the world.

Note from subscriber:

The Wednesday newsletter (All Shook Up in Memphis) is the best, it should be framed in GOLD, great work folks. —M.G

Well, we ARE in the GOLDEN AGE of America!

Thanks for this exuberant message!

1- One down. Probably many more to go. Americans must be vigilant about these shady developments.

Daily Caller

Plans For Massive Muslim Community In Texas Ends After Daily Caller Investigation, Rep. Lance Gooden Confirms

QUOTE: Developers and local officials canceled a proposal for a new Muslim-based city in rural Texas, according to Republican Rep. Lance Gooden, after a Daily Caller investigation reported on the plans and subsequent meetings. Kaufman County, Texas, residents became aware in early February that a potential city was going to be built in their backyard and accused local officials of being very secretive about the deal. The Daily Caller report, and locals’ allegations that the project was an unlawful attempt to establish a “sharia city,” led Attorney General Ken Paxton to announce Feb. 9 that his office launched a formal investigation. The proposed massive “sustainable city” development was set to accommodate up to 20,000 foreign nationals in an unincorporated area of Kaufman County, according to preliminary plans. The potential developer was SEE Holding, a UAE-based, privately held global holding group headquartered in Dubai, apparently focused on sustainability and spearheading a net-zero emissions future. A resident, speaking anonymously to the Caller in February, feared that the new community was a ruse to bring around 20,000 Arab residents to rural Texas after seeing construction of the highly contentious East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC Cityor The Meadow). They worried about the social impact of having this community in their area and the demand on the local water supply that three new water districts would require.

2- Democrats make everything difficult. But President Trump is always fighting to protect the little guy.

The Epoch Times

Trump to Sign Emergency Order That Pays TSA Agents

QUOTE: President Donald Trump plans to sign an emergency order that will pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents who have not received a check since the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entered a partial shutdown in mid-February. “I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on March 26. More than 3,120 TSA agents, who haven’t been paid in weeks, called out on Wednesday, which prompted long lines to continue at airports across the country, according to a statement the DHS shared with The Epoch Times. “It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!“ Trump added. ”I want to thank our hardworking TSA Agents and also, ICE, for the incredible help they have given us at the Airports.”

3- Opening the door wide in holding Big Tech accountable for their manipulations of young users.

The Epoch Times

Jury Finds Meta, Google Liable in Social Media Addiction Trial

QUOTE: A Los Angeles jury on March 25 found Google and Meta liable for $6 million in damages in a landmark social media trial. The case pitted a 20-year-old plaintiff identified as “Kaley G.M.” or “K.G.M.” against the two tech giants, asking a jury whether the companies could be held accountable for psychological harms that she suffered as a result of an addiction to their apps, YouTube and Instagram. Of the $3 million in compensatory damages, Meta was ordered to pay 70 percent and Google 30 percent. The jury awarded another $3 million in punitive damages, including $2.1 million from Meta and $900,000 from Google. The verdict, which came after nine days of deliberation, sets the stage for thousands of related lawsuits brought by parents, children, school districts, and attorneys general across the country, offering the first blueprint for how to argue such claims—and for what damages might be sought. Snapchat and TikTok were also defendants in the original lawsuit, but both settled before the trial began on Feb. 9.

4- They would not have made this decision without the unrelenting leadership of President Trump. Otherwise, we would AGAIN witness women having the stuffing beat out of them by men-pretending-to-be-women.

ESPN

Transgender women banned from Olympics by new IOC policy

QUOTE-Transgender women athletes are now excluded from women’s events at the Olympics after the IOC agreed to a new eligibility policy Thursday that aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on sports ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. “Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females,” the International Olympic Committee said, to be determined by a mandatory gene test once in an athlete’s career. The eligibility policy that will apply from the L.A. Olympics in July 2028 “protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category,” the IOC said. “It is not retroactive and does not apply to any grassroots or recreational sports programs,” said the IOC. After an executive board meeting, the IOC published a 10-page policy document that also restricts women athletes such as two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya with medical conditions known as differences in sex development, or DSD. The IOC and its president, Kirsty Coventry, have wanted a clear policy instead of continuing to advise sports’ governing bodies, which previously have drafted their own rules. In the U.S., Trump signed the executive order “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” in February 2025 and has pledged to deny visas to some athletes attempting to compete at the L.A. Olympics. The order also threatened to “rescind all funds” from organizations that allowed transgender athletes to take part in women’s sports. Within months the U.S. Olympic body updated its guidance to national sports bodies citing an obligation to comply with the White House.

5- President Trump ends unreliable, ugly, bird killing wind farms and instead invests in a reliable, clean shale gas plant.

Brilliant!

Port City Daily

Carolina Long Bay wind lease canceled, Trump admin steers $1B investment to gas production

QUOTE: The U.S. government has offered a French energy company a billion dollars to abandon two offshore wind leases along the East Coast, including one in Brunswick County. In a deal to stop the clean energy source from being developed, the Trump administration settled with TotalEnergies to invest in natural gas infrastructure instead in Texas. TotalEnergies agreed to vacate leases in North Carolina and New York, after paying around $1 billion in fees to obtain them. This year the company will turn its attention toward construction of the 29 Mt Rio Grande Liqueified Natural Gas plant, develop shale gas production and upstream conventional oil in the Gulf. Once complete, the Trump administration will reimburse “dollar for dollar” the amount spent on the leases: $133 million for Carolina Long Bay and $795 million for the Bight lease in New York, the latter of which was awarded to TotalEnergies’ subsidiary, Attentive Energy LLC. “Under this innovative agreement driven by President Donald J. Trump’s Energy Dominance Agenda, the American people will no longer pay for ideological subsidies that benefited only the unreliable and costly offshore wind industry,” a press release from the Department of the Interior explained. DOI Secretary Doug Burgum called the TotalEnergies deal a “win-win” for Americans, while Attorney General Pam Bondi said it “prioritizes affordability for hardworking American consumers over the prior administration’s ideological, ineffective energy policies. Americans will benefit from this significant investment in our energy industry, which will also enhance our national security and grid reliability.”

6- Well, look here. Republicans actually doing a little hard-ball politics.

It’s good to take insane Democrat policies and rub their faces in them.

Just The News

GOP sees overwhelming support for transgenders in sports ballot issues as key to midterm success

QUOTE: Ballot initiatives across multiple states protecting women’s sports could prove to be a turnout driver for Republicans in November, as polling shows the issue is overwhelmingly favorable across all political stripes. “In the off-year elections, turnout is so critical, and our polling shows that were in the 90s (%) amongst Republicans, within the high 80s (%) being strongly in favor. So if you’re looking for an issue that our base voters are going to say, ‘I’ve got to get to the polls for this,’ this is the issue,” Tom Mooney, who is a general consultant to campaigns for such ballot initiatives, told Just The News. “We think the majority of voters, overall, even amongst Democrats, favor this common sense, getting it back to where it always has been, that girls’ sports means that should be for females.” A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll found overwhelming support across all political parties for keeping men out of women’s sports, with 79% of Americans overall in favor – including 94% of Republicans, 67% of Democrats, and 64% of independents. Additionally, a Parents Defending Education poll of American parents demonstrated overwhelming support across all political parties for keeping men out of girls’ sports, with 78% of parents opposing biological males on girls’ teams – including 86% of Republican parents, 80% of independents, and 60% of Democratic parents.

7- Yes, this is a little accountability but we want to see it move farther up the chain of command.

National Review

BLM Activist Named ‘Bostonian of the Year’ Ordered to Pay Back over $200,000 in Stolen Funds

QUOTE: Monica Cannon-Grant, a Black Lives Matter activist who was named “Bostonian of the Year” by the Boston Globe, was ordered to pay back every dime she stole from her nonprofit, unemployment benefits, and other fraudulent practices, amounting to almost $225,000. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley sentenced Cannon-Grant to four years’ probation, six months of home detention, and 100 hours of community service. Federal prosecutors, however, recommended 18 months in prison. Although Cannon-Grant dodged time behind bars, she must return all of the money she managed to bilk from her nonprofit. Cannon-Grant pleaded guilty in September to 18 counts, including three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, ten counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, two counts of filing false tax returns, and two counts of failing to file tax returns. Cannon-Grant founded Violence in Boston Inc. in 2017, coordinated massive protests and marches following the death of George Floyd, and facilitated other progressive social campaigns. The funds Cannon-Grant stole came from various places, including $181,000 in donations from Violence in Boston Inc., $33,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits issued during the Covid pandemic, and another $12,600 taken from rental assistance benefits, according to the court order. Cannon-Grant and her late husband, Clark Grant, were previously charged in a 27-count superseding indictment, although the charges against Clark were dismissed because of his death. Cannon-Grant is one of several BLM fraudsters who pleaded guilty to their crimes, including Tyree Conyers-Page and Xahra Saleem, who is based in the United Kingdom.

8- Draining the Swamp takes time. But it is happening.

Just The News

Blanche says DOJ, FBI has ‘cleaned house’ of agents, employees who assisted in Trump prosecutions

Quote: Blanche told an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Grapevine, Texas, that approximately 200 DOJ employees have either left or been fired under the Trump administration for working on the high-profile cases. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Thursday the Trump administration has “cleaned house” at the FBI and Justice Department of the agents and employees who worked on cases targeting President Donald Trump. He also commented that FBI Director Kash Patel has removed a string of agents who were connected to the Trump investigations but did not state how many agents have been fired so far.

9- Too many white people are running for Governor of California. So, they had to cancel the debate at a woke university. There are minorities running but their polling is so low they did not make the cut.

It is always good news when stupid Democrat policies have a spotlight shone on them.

RealClearPolitics

Dems Scramble After California Governor’s Debate Implodes

QUOTE: Steve Hilton, the leading candidate for governor despite his status as an unapologetic Republican in blue California, called it a perfect metaphor for the state’s spate of recent failures. After the University of Southern California abruptly canceled its televised gubernatorial debate late Monday, less than 24 hours before it was set to take place, Democrats scrambled to come up with an alternative forum. Despite the frantic reaction, the crowded field of Democratic candidates couldn’t agree to the proposed ground rules. The debate implosion and the subsequent failure to quickly reorganize played right into the leading GOP contender’s hands. “This is just so symptomatic of everything that’s wrong with California,” Hilton told RealClearPolitics on Tuesday in the aftermath of the debate’s cancellation. “Everything is broken, from the high-speed rail, where they haven’t laid any tracks. Then last week we saw that $100 million butterfly bridge to nowhere. There’s been billions spent on homelessness with nothing to show for it, and the problem just gets worse. Nothing works. Everything’s broken. It’s all a shambles,” Hilton asserted. “They can’t even organize a debate.” All of the candidates the university had decided to invite to participate in Tuesday night’s planned debate, hosted by Univision and KABC, are white. All of the candidates left out are minorities who also happened to be polling in the single digits and they had not met their debate criteria.

10- Another podcast full of information you won’t hear about elsewhere.

Pod Force One

“Diplomatic Gangster”: Mike Waltz, our UN ambassador, Talks DOGE-ing the U.N. and the Iran War

QUOTE: United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz sits down with Miranda Devine to explain where things stand in the Iran war. Waltz tells Miranda Israel had nothing to do with the President’s decision to strike Iran. Waltz also details his work to slash the U.N.’s woke, climate crazy bureaucracy and the connection between an Iranian operative and failed Butler assassin Thomas Crooks.

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PRAY for President Trump and the Cabinet.

PRAY for all military members all over the world.

PRAY for ICE and law enforcement.

PRAY for peace.

PRAY for all children.

SHARE the truth.

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Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.