January 30, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Thank you for your many messages responding to our spicy Wednesday newsletter.

There were a range of opinions, which we love, but, it seems that everyone is frustrated to some extent.

We were thrilled to see some important action taken yesterday to obtain evidence from Fulton County, Georgia, and beginning a new fraud section of the Dept. of Justice. (see below)

More winter is coming to some areas this weekend. Stay warm.

We will pray that February brings calmer, warmer weather.

On Thursday, Sidney Powell was a guest with The Stephen Gardner Show.

Hear her discuss the situation in Fulton County and all things regarding the 2020 election.

The show is about 20 minutes and you can watch it on You Tube here.

1- Well. We were not anticipating this raid on Thursday. But, we are thrilled to see that at last, we may get the facts that prove how the UniParty in Georgia conspired in 2020 to rig the election and how they have conspired ever since to hide this information.

A hearty band of warriors has worked tirelessly for over five years to have access to ballots and counts for the 2020 election in Fulton County, GA.

FINALLY, the records have been freed from confinement. We pray the best people use them to get accountability.

We will be keeping a careful watch on how this develops.

Just The News

FBI searches Fulton County election hub more than 5 years after Georgia 2020 election probe began

QUOTE: The FBI searched the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center on Wednesday, more than five years after Georgia’s 2020 election probe began. The raid comes amid the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Fulton County over 2020 election records, and years after the governor referred the audited November 2020 election results to the Georgia State Election Board. “The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. No other information is available at this time,” the FBI told Just the News. A separate, high-level official confirmed to Just the News that the FBI search was in connection to a criminal probe linked to the 2020 election. The Georgia Republican Party said they are “calling for full transparency and accountability” into the FBI’s raid of the election hub. “For years, Georgians have raised serious questions about election procedures in Fulton County, particularly regarding ballot handling and chain-of-custody processes. Today’s action by federal authorities underscores the importance of finally addressing those concerns openly and thoroughly,” the state party said in a statement. Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon said, “Today marks a major step toward truth and accountability. The FBI’s execution of a search warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub is long overdue—Georgians have waited years for real answers about what happened in 2020. Getting every detail out, especially around ballot handling and processes in Fulton, is absolutely critical. “Without full transparency, trust in our elections stays broken. We demand the facts come to light, no cover-ups, so every legal vote is honored and future elections are secure. The Georgia GOP stands with the pursuit of justice here—it’s time to expose the truth once and for all.”

2- This is good news. The amount of fraud already known is so massive we doubt that it can be handled in a regular manner.

You probably have not heard of Colin McDonald. He has a reputation as a “fearless” prosecutor whose anti-fraud resume includes winning convictions in a significant Hawaii law enforcement corruption case. We pray that he will be quickly confirmed and start building cases.

The Epoch Times

Trump Nominates Colin McDonald as Head of New Fraud Division at Justice Department

QUOTE: Trump announced the creation of the Department of Justice’s new division for national fraud enforcement on Jan. 8 for combating the “pervasive problem of fraud” in the country. The division will enforce criminal and civil laws against fraud targeting federal government programs, federally funded benefits, businesses, nonprofits, and private citizens nationwide The issue has come into the spotlight with the uncovering of alleged widespread fraud schemes in states such as Minnesota. “I am pleased to nominate Colin McDonald to serve as the first ever Assistant Attorney General for National FRAUD Enforcement, a new Division at the Department of Justice, which I created to catch and stop FRAUDSTERS that have been STEALING from the American People,” Trump said, adding that fraud schemes recently uncovered in Minnesota and California were found to have stolen “hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars.” McDonald has been working as an associate deputy attorney general since April 2025, and earlier as a senior counsel to the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche. The position has all the authority of a Special Counsel, but “it will be run out of the White House under the supervision of me and the president,” Vice President J.D. Vance said.

3- Tom Homan has more border and immigration experience than anyone in the country.

We pray his steady, no nonsense presence in Minnesota will calm down the overwrought, blue haired, whistle blowers, the Governor and Mayors and allow the continued safe deportation of violent criminals.

Daily Signal

Tom Homan Explains ICE ‘Drawdown’ Plan in Minnesota

QUOTE: The “withdrawal” of some immigration agents from Minnesota is dependent upon state and local officials cooperating with federal law enforcement, according to Border czar Tom Homan. If there is “commonsense cooperation” that will allow for the “drawdown of the number of people we have here. Yes, I said it, draw down the number of people here,” Homan told reporters in Minneapolis Thursday. Specifically, the border czar is asking state and local officials to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers and allow agents to arrest criminal illegal aliens in the controlled environment of a prison or jail, rather than releasing them from custody before federal agents can apprehend them. These controlled arrests require fewer federal agents, which in turn can lead to a reduction in force in the city, Homan explained. “One agent can arrest one bad guy in the safety and security of a jail,” Homan said, “but when you … release that public safety threat, illegal alien, back in the community, we have a job to do.” “We’re going to arrest him, so we’re going to find him, and what happens is now we got to arrest somebody on his turf who has access to who knows what weapons. Now we got to send the whole team out.” Homan says operations in Minneapolis going forward will be “targeted” and will “prioritize public safety threats and national security threats.” If immigration officials come into contact with illegal aliens, they will be apprehended, Homan said, but the targeted operation will focus on illegal aliens with a criminal history.

4- What a hopeful action by the Trump Administration. Why has this never been done before?

The Trump Accounts are designed to create a nation of owners as opposed to a nation of welfare. They allow our children and grandchildren to accumulate anywhere between $175,000 to $700,000 (depending how much supplemental money is put into the account) by the time they reach age 18. Can you imagine what you might have done at 18 to have received that nest egg?

Be sure to sign up your kids and grandkids!

NYPost

Trump Accounts are, for once, a REAL investment into the future of America

QUOTE: Unlike virtually every other government-spending program sold as an “investment in the future,” Trump Accounts look to fit that bill — with 401(k)-style investment accounts for newborns that can teach the value of saving (and the power of compound interest) from the cradle on. With Nicki Minaj bringing added star power, President Donald Trump led Wednesday’s summit promoting the new accounts, which officially launch July 4, as part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations — fitting, as the accounts are very much about nurturing continued prosperity for the Republic. Funded as a two-year pilot under the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the program puts $1,000 into a new account for each child born in the four years 2025-’28, with provisions for parents, their employers and outside sponsors to add more. The account — invested solely in low-cost US equity index funds for simple, transparent, long-term gains — grows tax-free; withdrawals (not allowed ’til the beneficiary turns 18) then get taxed as ordinary income. In the meantime, the account app will let kids keep an eye on their own personal piece of the US economy, and learn the value of delayed gratification, too. New parents will need to sign up via the program’s federal website (trumpaccounts.gov) filing IRS Form 4547 (i.e., Trump’s “presidential numbers”); every maternity ward in the country should be educating about the opportunity. In contrast to other government “social spending,” this program fosters thrift, savings and self-sufficiency. The way it encourages young folks to gain financial literacy promises a life-changing for coming generations; that’s no doubt why Minaj will add more “starter savings” for kids of her fans, and why others across the private sector, including Ray Dalio and Brad Gerstner (as well as a growing list of major companies), are adding their own donations — with Michael and Susan Dell giving over $6 billion to extend the program’s range to “enroll” kids from lower-income families born the 10 years before 2025. Unlike giveaways favored by the left, which drive up the national debt and spike inflation, Trump Accounts won’t flood the economy with fresh cash but instead prime the pump of long-term investment — offering a giant blow to inequality and a boost to socio-economic mobility. Voters may not give Republicans credit this November for launching this fantastic innovation, but it’s still a fantastic step toward promoting the nation’s long-term prosperity.

5- Made in America. Once again.

Just The News

US steel production surpasses Japan for first time since 1999 amid tariffs

QUOTE: U.S. steel production surpassed Japan last year for the first time since 1999 amid President Trump’s tariffs. U.S. crude steel output increased to 3.1% in 2025, to 82 million tons, according to the World Steel Association, putting the country in third place globally, behind China and India, Newsmax reported. The increased production comes as Trump placed 50% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum last year.

6- Another reason the Democrats are so determined to keep illegals in the country - they can not win without those illegal votes.

NYPost

Got the blues: NY, California will lose a combined 6 House seats after 2030, census figures analysis shows

QUOTE: It’s the blue state blues. Democratic strongholds New York and California are expected to lose a massive amount of voting power after 2030 as hundreds of thousands of residents flee high costs driven by decades of lefty policy-making, experts and a shocking new study said. New York and California could each lose nearly 10% of their congressional representation after the next US Census is conducted in 2030 – with the Empire State poised to lose two seats and Cali expected to drop four, according to a new analysis of census numbers from the Redistricting Network that showed both state populations shrinking or stagnating. Republican strongholds Texas and Florida, meanwhile, are expected to win big after 2030 with population growth driving likely four-seat gains apiece – a 10% increase in representation for the Lone Star, and a whopping 14% increase for the Sunshine State.

7- A younger generation of men is ready to make families.

We pray these young men can influence young women down this hopeful path.

VOX

The one goal that unites most Gen Z men

QUOTE: “I definitely want to have kids,” Branden Estrada, an 18-year-old college freshman, told me. “I had such a good family life that I’ve always thought about what it’s going to be like for me to have kids of my own.” Estrada is excited to share his favorite Transformers and Spider-Man movies with his kids, and he’s put some of his old toys aside to pass down to them. He knows he’s up to the task, because he grew up with a younger sister. “I’m used to having someone to take care of,” he told me.He even has a name picked out: Stavros, to honor his family’s Greek heritage. “I thought it was just a cool name, because you can shorten it to be like Stav,” he said. While not everyone has a name picked out, Estrada’s excitement and optimism around fatherhood aren’t unusual. In a 2023 Pew Research Center poll, 57 percent of men between 18 and 34 said they wanted to have kids one day, compared with 45 percent of women. “There’s been this cultural understanding that it’s women who are driving the desire to get married and have kids,” said Daniel Cox, director of the Survey Center on American Life at the American Enterprise Institute. “But now there’s a raft of polling that is suggesting that’s possibly no longer the case.” Across party lines and demographic groups, young men are eager to be dads.

8- Another informative video from Promethean Action. Information is a powerful tool.

Promethean Action

QUOTE: The same CIA operatives who ran color revolutions overseas are now running one in Minneapolis. Barbara Boyd exposes Maria Stephan, the NED, and the regime-change playbook being used against Trump. Names. Files. Receipts.

9- If you can this weekend, go out to see a movie. “Melania” is in theaters. We want to support our beautiful First Lady who has been rudely shunned by the fashion world, despite being the most elegant First Lady of our lifetimes.

Melania the Trailer

PRAY for President Trump.

PRAY for Tom Homan and all who are involved in removing illegals.

PRAY for all warriors, most of whom we will never know.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for peace in America and the world.

PRAY for those in challenging winter weather.

SHARE the truth.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

