February 27, 2026

Dear Patriot,

As we predicted, more crazy Democrat clowns poured out of their clown car this week.

The State of the Union Show allowed everyone watching to see a very clear, stark contrast between goodness and evil.

The Democrats are to a person, (well, maybe excluding Senator Fetterman), anti-American, hate-filled, rude, evil, screeching, cursing creatures who can not come to terms with the facts that all of their political positions have failed. There is not one issue where their approach has worked and made life better.

Democrats are not serious people. They are foolish and small but dangerous.

And then you have President Trump’s masterful speech.

He called the world to know and appreciate some of our incredible unsung heroes.

He invited us to collectively mourn those who suffer from the results of Democrat policies and violence.

He invited us all to enjoy the fruits of his Golden Age. He was positively positive on the future of America. The border is closed, crime is the lowest in decades, and he is making changes on education, food safety, health care, children’s safety, inflation, lower taxes and the economy.

He told our great internal enemy, the Democrats, that they should be ashamed of what they have done to Americans. He said it to their faces. He did not pull his punches.

But, we especially loved the way the speech was beautifully concluded. Take to moment to read it and absorb it’s meaning for our country.

I believe that my life was saved that day in Butler for a very good reason. I was saved by God to make America great again. I believe that. Thank you very much. From the patriots of Lexington and Concord, to the heroes of Gettysburg and Normandy, from the warriors who crossed the Delaware, to the trailblazers who climbed the Rockies, and from the legends who soared at Kitty Hawk, to the astronauts who touched the moon, Americans have always been the people who defied all odds, transcended all dangers, made the most extraordinary sacrifices, and did whatever it took to defend our children, our country, and our freedom. As we have seen in this chamber tonight, that same strength, faith, love and spirit is still alive and thriving in the hearts of the American people. Despite the best efforts of those who would try to censor us, silence us, break us, destroy us, Americans are today a proud, free, sovereign and independent nation that will always be free, and we will fight for it ‘til death. We will never let anything happen to our beloved country because we are a country of doers, dreamers, fighters and survivors. Our ancestors crossed a vast ocean, strode into the unknown wilderness, and carved their fortunes from the rock and soil of a perilous and very dangerous frontier. They chased our destiny across a boundless continent. They built the railroads, laid the highways, and graced the world with American marvels like the Empire State Building, the mighty Hoover Dam, and the towering Golden Gate Bridge. They lit the world with electricity, broke free of the force of gravity, fired up the engines of American industry, vanquished the communists, fascists and Marxists all over the world, and gave us countless modern wonders sculpted out of iron, glass and steel. We stand on the shoulders of these pioneers who won and built the modern age, these workers who poured their sweat into the skylines of our cities, these warriors who shed their blood on fields of battle and gave everything they had for our rights and for our freedom. Now it is our time to take up the righteous cause of American liberty, and it is our turn to take America’s destiny into our own hands and begin the most thrilling days in the history of our country. This will be our greatest era. With God’s help, over the next four years, we are going to lead this nation even higher, and we are going to forge the freest, most advanced, most dynamic and most dominant civilization ever to exist on the face of this Earth. We are going to create the highest quality of life, build the safest and wealthiest and healthiest and most vital communities anywhere in the world. We are going to conquer the vast frontiers of science, and we are going to lead humanity into space and plant the American flag on the planet Mars, and even far beyond. And through it all, we are going to rediscover the unstoppable power of the American spirit. And we are going to renew unlimited promise of the American dream. Every single day we will stand up and we will fight, fight, fight for the country our citizens believe in and for the country our people deserve. My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future, because the golden Age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before. Thank you. God bless you and God bless America.

NOW! On to more good news.

1- The War on Fraud began immediately after the SOTU.

As President Trump said in his speech Tuesday, we can balance the federal budget by wrestling all proceeds from fraudulent schemes back from criminals.

Yes! We voted for this!!!

NYPost

JD Vance, Dr. Oz make dramatic move withholding $259.5M Minnesota Medicaid funds in first battle in the ‘war on fraud’

QUOTE: Vice President JD Vance announced Wednesday that $259.5 million in Medicaid funds for Minnesota won’t be reimbursed due to fraud concerns — giving Democratic Gov. Tim Walz 60 days to submit a “corrective action plan” or face further withholdings. Vance was joined by Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, to make the announcement, which was first reported by The Post — one day after President Trump announced a Vance-led “war on fraud” in his State of the Union address. They also announced a national pause on firms that can seek subsidies through Medicare for durable medical equipment like canes and walkers. “We are going to start very aggressively in the administration cracking down on the people and the organizations that are defrauding Americans,” Vance pledged after being delegated the role by Trump. Oz said “Gov. [Tim] Walz has 60 days — 60 days, sir — to respond to our letter” if he wants repayment, which Oz said will require the state to “propose and act on a comprehensive corrective action plan to solve the problem.” “If Minnesota fails to clean up the systems, the state will rack up $1 billion of deferred payments this year,” he threatened. The unprecedented withholding impacts nearly half of what the federal government is supposed to pay the state for the low-income Medicaid program in the past fiscal quarter, officials said. Oz cited estimates that $300 billion is lost annually in overall healthcare fraud, waste and abuse — with Vance saying he personally believes that number is “conservative.”

2- You will hear that Republicans are in disarray... divided and hate Trump.

You will hear that Trump’s polling numbers are a disaster!

You will hear the mid-term elections are all but already lost.

Take a breath. Let all the actions by Trump start being felt. Biden drove us into deep ditch. It is going to take awhile to get the car back on the road.

Breitbart

Consumer Confidence Rises As More Americans See Plentiful Jobs

QUOTE: Consumer confidence improved in February as more Americans reported plentiful job opportunities and grew less pessimistic about the economic outlook, according to data released Tuesday by the Conference Board. The share of consumers saying jobs are plentiful climbed to 28 percent, a three-month high, up from 25.8 percent in January. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index increased 2.2 points to 91.2, from an upwardly revised 89.0 in January. The Expectations Index—measuring consumers’ short-term outlook—jumped 4.8 points to 72.0, the largest monthly gain since July. The improvement was driven by younger Americans. Confidence rose for consumers under age 35 and Generation Z while falling for older respondents. The under-35 group “continued to be the most optimistic,” the Conference Board said, with Gen Z confidence rising on a six-month moving average basis while all other generations declined. Fewer consumers expected job losses in the next six months, with 26.1 percent anticipating fewer jobs available compared to 28.7 percent last month.

3- We like the trend on this.

Breitbart

Mortgage Rates Fall Below 6% For First Time Since 2022

QUOTE: The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage this week was 5.98 percent, the first time the average rate has dropped into the five percent range in nearly three years. Mortgage rates peaked at 7.79 percent in October of 2023. When Trump took office in January, rates were around seven percent. Since May, rates have been steadily declining. On the campaign trail in 2024, Trump frequently said that his administration would bring down mortgage rates to make home buying more affordable.

4- Accountability is winding road. We will take it when we can get it!

John Nolte at Breitbart

Judge-Ordered $345 Million Payment Could Bankrupt Greenpeace

QUOTE: A judge is expected to order Greenpeace to pay a $345 million judgment, which will (hopefully) bankrupt the extremist environmental organization. Greenpeace is expected to appeal the ruling. Last year, a jury awarded Energy Transfer $660 million against Greenpeace. The judge felt that was too high and halved the award. Energy Transfer intends to file an appeal seeking the full $660 million. The $4 billion Dakota Access Pipeline has been up and running since 2017. It is 1,172-miles long and capable of delivering 750,000 barrels per day. If you recall the news during the protests, the harassment campaign against this project was relentless. There are still lawsuits pending to shut it down. One judge ordered it shut down and emptied of oil. An appeals court put a stop to that. These people are crazy. In nearly ten years of operation, there have been no reported environmental accidents associated with the pipeline. What’s more, a pipeline is the safest and most environmentally sound way to transport oil. The alternative is shipping all this oil by train, which not only invites accidents, but even when there’s no accident, you have the emissions from the train going into the air. It’s important to remember that today’s environmentalists do not care about the environment. Instead, they are anti-human Luddites and communists opposed to Western Civilization and desperate to use the environment to emotionally blackmail the populace into reverting to the Stone Age. Naturally, our gilded communist leaders won’t live in the Stone Age. Theirs will be a life of mansions, yachts, and air conditioning. We are all in favor of clean air and water. These lunatics are well past that. Environmentalists are the worst kind of fascists and frauds, and it is long past time that corporations fight back with these kinds of lawsuits and the American people wake up to the fact that these groups are 0-54 with their doomsday predictions. In a financial filing made late last year, Greenpeace USA said it doesn’t have the money to pay … “or to continue normal operations if the judgment is enforced.” The group said it had cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million and total assets of $23 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Few things would benefit society and the environment more than Greenpeace being sued out of operation.

5- Making it up to those who stood firm.

The Epoch Times

Coast Guard Reinstates 56 Members Removed for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines

QUOTE: The Coast Guard has reinstated 56 members who were removed for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Feb. 24. The members, who had not received a vaccine, contravening a mandate implemented by the Coast Guard in 2021, have been fully reinstated with back pay. “This is a victory for religious, personal, and medical freedom for all Americans—both in and out of uniform,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “The last administration’s vaccine mandates were unconstitutional, un-American, and a gross violation of personal freedom. It was no way to treat the men and women who put everything on the line to keep our country safe.

6- Chart of the Day

Under Trump, illegal immigrants processed and released into the country by the U.S. Border Patrol have been reduced by more than 99.9% - the largest reduction in illegal aliens in history. This has been achieved in just 12 months with no changes to the law required.

7- Know that when you pray for them, they are praying too.

This is our amazing Trump Cabinet just before they walked onto the House Chamber for the State of the Union address.

PRAY for President Trump. Pray that he be kept safe and strong.

PRAY for the Cabinet. Pray for strength and wisdom in all they do.

PRAY for all victims of crime and those who love them.

PRAY for all children. Pray that they are loved, nurtured and safe.

PRAY for all warriors who take the arrows for all of us.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

