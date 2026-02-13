February 13, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Keep thinking!

In times of a lot of news clutter and noise, be the person who keeps thinking.

Thinking breaks the spell that propaganda can have over all of us. The left tricks people and hypnotizes them with endless, evil lies. Be a threat to that numbness…keep thinking.

Happy Valentine’s Day! We love you all!

1- There was a lot of good economic news that fake/evil media will ignore..

We saw once again that the “experts” missed their expectations on everything.

President Trump, Secretary Bessent and their economic team, in one year, has taken lemons and made lemonade. The jobs growth came entirely from the private sector, which added 172,000 jobs. The federal government’s payrolls contracted by 34,000 while state and local government employment shrank by 8,000.

Unemployment has fallen and wages grew.

Dr. E.J. Antoni wrote this week: The average American’s weekly paycheck, adjusted for inflation, shrunk 4.0% under Biden, but is now estimated to have surged 2.0% during Trump’s first year back at the helm - this is how you address the affordability crisis left by the last administration.

More economic news.

2- Government employment is the lowest in 60 years, since 1966.

Economist E.J. Antoni also wrote:

THIS is the real story out of today’s jobs report - Trump was handed an economy that was losing private sector jobs and adding gov’t payrolls, but he successfully flipped the script, and one year later it’s all private sector growth while cutting gov’t jobs.

3- Another record made by President Trump in record time.

Fox News

Dow closes above 50,000 for first time

QUOTE:The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 50,000 points for the first time last Friday as stocks rallied in response to a rout in tech shares earlier in the week. President Donald Trump celebrated the news in a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon “The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 50,000 for the first time in History. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!” Trump wrote. The president said in a separate post, “The ‘Experts’ said that if I hit 50,000 on the Dow by the end of my Term, I would have done a great job, but I hit 50,000 today, three years ahead of schedule — Remember that for the Midterms, because the Democrats will CRASH the Economy!”

4- There are many aspects to reducing illegal immigration. Here is one that has been abused. The Trump Administration is putting an end to the abuse.

Breitbart

Court Gives Trump OK to End ‘Temporary’ Amnesty for 60K Migrants

QUOTE: A federal court has given President Donald Trump’s administration the green light to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for about 60,000 migrants living in the United States with no other immigration status. This week, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit granted a stay of a lower court’s order that blocked Trump from ending TPS for migrants from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal. “A win for the rule of law and vindication for the US Constitution. Under the previous administration, Temporary Protected Status was abused to allow violent terrorists, criminals, and national security threats into our nation,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said. Last year, DHS announced the end of TPS for Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal. Honduras and Nicaragua were first designated for TPS in 1999 following a hurricane. Nepal was designated in 2015 after an earthquake. Noem said TPS had become an amnesty giveaway despite Congress’s intention for the program to be temporary. “TPS was never designed to be permanent, yet previous administrations have used it as a de facto amnesty program for decades,” Noem said. “Given the improved situation in each of these countries, we are wisely concluding what was intended to be a temporary designation.” Since the Clinton administration, nearly every president has routinely extended TPS and designated new countries for TPS status. Former President Joe Biden expanded TPS to the highest levels in the program’s history — ensuring that over a million migrants became eligible for the quasi-amnesty.

5- In addition to blowing up cartel boats full of drugs, the Trump Administration is seizing land used by the cartels in the U.S. The seizure disrupts cartel operations and sends an added message about Trump’s efforts to dismantle smuggling networks.

The National Pulse

Trump Admin Seizes 134 Acres in Texas Linked to Mexican Cartel Operations.

QUOTE: An estimated 134 acres of land in Texas, previously used by the Gulf Cartel for smuggling activities, have been seized by U.S. authorities. “We took the land and everything on it. They thought they were untouchable. They were wrong,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced earlier this week, sharing a video that showed law enforcement arresting individuals linked to the cartel. The Gulf Cartel, a Mexican drug trafficking organization, has been involved in smuggling arms, illegal drugs, and illegal immigrants into the United States, as well as kidnapping and murdering American citizens. The cartel also exploits U.S. lands to grow marijuana, taking advantage of sanctuary state policies and tribal land sovereignty. “You think this is just about arrests? It’s not. We are dismantling your operations from the ground up. We’re cutting out your safe houses, your staging areas, your corridors. This is your warning,” CBP said in a direct message to the cartels. Over the past year, authorities have seized multiple cartel-linked assets, including properties and financial resources.

6- There seems to be very little about education that is positive. But, the state of Mississippi is leading the way in changing how children read and it is having wonderful results.

Read all about it at the link.

The Epoch Times

Mississippi’s Literacy Miracle: How Holding Students Back Moved a Whole State Forward

QUOTE: Despite its persistent poverty, Mississippi dramatically improved literacy outcomes—offering a case study in high-impact, low-cost reform. Mississippi has become an educational role model, a shining example of what’s possible inside public schools. It’s a turnaround story no one expected. It’s not a state most Americans look to as a role model. But over the past fifteen years, this unassuming Deep South state has been quietly pulling off one of the most impressive feats in American public education: while literacy rates around the nation have been falling, Mississippi’s have been steadily rising. Since 2013, Mississippi’s overall K-12 achievement scores have improved significantly. In 2013, Mississippi came in 49 out of 50 states on the NAEP (Nation’s Report Card) for fourth grade reading. In 2021, that number jumped to 21—and in 2024, it rose all the way to ninth in the nation. All of this was achieved while Mississippi faced a slew of challenges: teacher shortages, low teacher pay, and under-resourced special education programs, to name a few—the things critics so often point to as the culprits for poor educational outcomes. And all of this was achieved too in a state where 26–28 percent of its students are living below the poverty line—the children who are historically the most underserved (and therefore the lowest performing) students in the country. Mississippi’s turnaround story is, as most things in life, a story of cause and effect—and in this case, the causes are quite few: a scientific approach to reading, a teacher education program consistent with that scientific approach, early identification and intensive intervention for students who are struggling, and a commitment to honoring the integrity of grade level standards (if a child isn’t reading on grade level, they don’t get advanced to third grade). The “scientific approach to reading” in question is—no surprise—teaching via phonics, the time-tested approach to literacy that has worked for centuries, but which modern public schools seem strangely allergic to. The simplest headline summary of the Mississippi Miracle is that Mississippi started teaching its kids to read using phonics—and stopped advancing kids who hadn’t learned the material. Their literacy scores turned around seemingly overnight.

7- If you were lucky enough to grow up in a small town, you will appreciate what has happened to little Brackettville, Texas since Trump came back to office. We still have many places with illegal immigration problems, but it is good to see what can happen when common sense is implemented.

The Epoch Times

After Years of Border Crisis, Small Texas Town ‘Back to Mayberry’

QUOTE: BRACKETTVILLE, Texas—The chaos caused by millions of illegal immigrants flooding across the southwest border under the Biden administration left scars on this border town. The constant high-speed chases, buzzing helicopters, screaming emergency sirens, hurried school lockdowns, torn barbed-wire fences, and decomposing bodies on ranches and along the Rio Grande all took their toll on Texas towns near the Mexican border. The border crisis drained resources and changed the lifestyle of Brackettville, a little town with two traffic light intersections in Kinney County. Residents of the county and beyond said the madness stopped almost overnight after President Donald Trump took office. Illegal border crossings plummeted to record lows after Trump took office. In fiscal year 2025, Customs and Border Protection reported 443,000 encounters at the southwest border with Mexico. In 2024, that number stood at a little less than 2.5 million. Brackettville sits north of the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Route 57 past Eagle Pass and west of the Uvalde checkpoint, making it an ideal location for gotaways, or illegal immigrants who evade capture. “It’s really a geographical thing with the checkpoint locations to some degree,” Brent Smith, Kinney County attorney, told The Epoch Times. The area attracted state and national attention as a hot spot for high-speed chases involving smugglers during the border crisis. But now, ranchers are not spending all their time repairing fences, picking up dumpsters full of discarded water bottles and clothing, or worrying about who might walk out of the brush. They no longer have to black out their windows in fear that the light will attract unwanted nighttime visitors. Families are once again accompanying hunters to their deer leases, Smith said. “So, it’s kind of back to Mayberry,” Coe told The Epoch Times, referring to the idyllic small town featured in the 1960s TV series “The Andy Griffith Show.” Matt Benacci, a school board member for Brackett Independent School District, said life has returned to normal at the district’s K–12 campuses as well. School lockdowns have all but stopped.

8- It would be wonderful if there was accountability for this devastating failure of Democrat governance.

NYPost

Judge clears way for mega lawsuit blaming LA and California for deadly Palisades Fire

QUOTE: A blockbuster lawsuit alleging California and the City of Los Angeles failed to properly extinguish the Lachman Fire, which led to the Palisades Fire, causing 12 deaths and billions of dollars in damages, is officially allowed to move forward. The ruling from Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Samantha Jester means the state and city could be found liable for tens of billions of dollars in damages, at a time when both are scrambling to close budget deficits. “The city is already financially distressed,” Alex “Trey” Robertson, the lead attorney on the case representing thousands of fire victims, told The California Post. “Mayor Bass is running for reelection, and this is the last thing she needs. Once further evidence of the cover-up of what actually happened and caused this fire comes to light, it’s gonna be a really bad day for Karen Bass.” The lawsuit alleges the hot spots that continued to smolder and burn underground were left behind at Lachman, ultimately leading to the Palisades fire a week later. It also claims the city failed to provide water to fight the fire and did not shut off the power, creating dangerous conditions on public property. “This is the first case ever that there’s no precedent for holding a city liable for a failure to supply water to fight a fire,” Robertson said, adding that the city knew the risks and the court ruled in favor of the victims.

9- Just a little reminder that being happy takes some effort. Here are four little acts that will lead to being happier in a difficult world.

The Epoch Times

4 Everyday Choices to Make Life Meaningful

QUOTE: A meaningful life may look simple from the outside, but from the inside it’s one of unimaginable riches. The richest people in the world may have all that money can buy, but a meaningful life is not for sale. It’s possible that you, yes you, could build an internal life that rivals the riches of anyone alive today. There are many ways to be rich in this world, and pursuing a meaningful life is one path with less competition and more reward than others. Everyone wants financial wealth, but most people who have it, are looking for ways to convert it into contentment, purpose, and simple happiness. What they fail to see is that you can pursue these things directly, at much less cost, and unlock them through ordinary, everyday choices.A richer life is within your reach when you make a few everyday choices. 1. Be a Creator, Not Just a Consumer The buffet table of consumption available to us today is staggering. More people than ever are spending hours a day scrolling on their devices. The vast majority of the content on those devices is created by just a few people, with everyone else passively consuming. Life’s greatest meaning-makers all require creating: start a family, grow a company, make art, serve others. The choice is counter-culture, and it starts with putting down your phone. 2. Trust Your Values, Not Your Feelings The last few generations seem more guided by their feelings than ever. Every time you choose to put aside your feelings to live in accordance with a deeply held value, you are making your life richer with meaning, and the world a better place. 3. Treat Ordinary Work With Extraordinary Care Almost anything we do can be infused with greater meaning simply by choosing to care more. The smallest deeds and the tiniest acts are powerful when the intent behind them is to do them well. By trying harder, you care more, and the more you care, the more you develop affection for the work itself. It’s an upward spiral of emotions that anyone can experience for themselves in relatively short order. 4. Make the Call and Schedule a Date The greatest artwork our civilization has ever created, from books to paintings and music to movies, all testify to the centrality of relationships in the human experience. Put simply, relationships are what bring life meaning. Your relationships with your family, friends, neighbors, and creator have long been the pillars of a meaningful life. A meaningful life helps you to understand why you’re here and what you’re doing, and it all starts with staying connected with those you love. Go ahead and call that friend you’ve been meaning to catch up with. Best of all is that anyone can add more meaning to their lives, no matter who they are or what talents they possess. That’s the goal: to open our eyes to the everyday choices we make right now to make life richer than we ever imagined.

Consider a $5 / mo subscription …. Access to Every Article in EVERY Newsletter

PRAY for all of our leaders.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for peace.

SHARE the Truth.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

NOTE: Defending The Republic, Inc. is a §501(c)(4) non-profit organization, gifts to which are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes.

This email was sent by:

To Unsubscribe for any reason, simply: contact: editor@defendingtherepublic.org with UNLIST in the subject line...