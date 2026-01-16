January 16, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Another week races by. It really is stunning how much happens in a week these days.

Have a cozy winter weekend and read some GOOD NEWS!

1- There are many benefits to Americans when large numbers of illegals are removed. Many of these benefits are finally being felt across the country: lower crime rates, increased blue-collar wages, more affordable rent and house prices.

NOTHING would be getting better in these areas were it not for President Trump!



The National Pulse

Mass Deportations Have Made Homes More Affordable, Boosted Wages, and Cut Crime

QUOTE: President Donald J. Trump’s focus on border security and immigration enforcement has produced tangible benefits for Americans in his first year back in office. Large-scale deportations are contributing to falling home prices in 14 of the top 20 metropolitan areas that have significant populations of illegal immigrants by reducing pressure on housing, showing year-over-year declines in December. Notably, three areas that experienced slight price increases were all sanctuary cities.



Blue-collar wages have also increased at the fastest pace in decades, with truck drivers and construction workers, whose sectors have been heavily infiltrated by sometimes dangerously unqualified illegal immigrants, among those seeing substantial pay raises. Real wages for American workers are projected to have risen by 4.2 percent overall during President Trump’s first full year back in office.



Between January and December 2025, employment increased by two million native-born Americans, while 662,000 foreign-born workers experienced job losses, indicating that the administration’s policies are rebalancing the economy away from cheap foreign labor.



The near-halt to illegal immigration and increase in deportations, particularly in America’s interior, has also been accompanied by the country’s largest-ever single-year decline in murders last year, along with reductions in rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, shooting deaths, traffic fatalities, and overdose fatalities—with the last of these likely to have been further influenced by the administration’s aggressive military action against drug traffickers in Latin America.



In Washington, D.C., murders fell by 60 percent, carjackings decreased by 68 percent, and overall crime dropped by nearly a third, according to the White House. Chicago, subject to the administration’s Operation Midway Blitz against illegal immigrants, posted its lowest number of murders since 1965, while Memphis had fewer than 200 murders for the first time since 2019, and New Orleans achieved its lowest homicide rate in nearly 50 years.

2- This is a very important decision for more battles ahead of us.



Unleash Prosperity

Supreme Court May Curb Mail-In Ballots

QUOTE: The Supreme Court has just made it far more likely that laws allowing the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots for up to two weeks will be thrown out.



Illinois law allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they are received up to two weeks later. More than a dozen states have similar laws.



The Supremes ruled this week by 7 to 2 that Rep. Mike Bost, an Illinois Republican, has the legal right to challenge his state’s law, even though it didn’t affect the outcome of his race.



Later this spring will come the main event. The Supreme Court will consider the broader issue of whether states can continue to count late-arriving mail ballots.



The Bost decision is a big win for Judicial Watch, which argued the case, and those who think that election rules should be clearly settled in advance of the election.



One of those rules that needs to be restored is reasonable anti-fraud limits to mail-in ballots. A presidential commission concluded that mail in ballots are the tool of choice for fraudsters, are often cast before candidates make their final arguments this undermining the federal statute requiring a single, uniform Election Day.



Illinois clearly has overstepped its authority. In 2020 alone, the state received 4.4% of the votes it counted in the two weeks AFTER Election Day. Allowing late ballots to be counted extends Election Day for weeks and is an open invitation to fraud.

3- About time!! We are tired of our tax dollars being used in these anti-American, Democrat run cities.

It would be interesting to see if these cities can survive without this money…



Breitbart



Trump: Feds Will Halt ‘Any Payments’ to Sanctuary Cities Starting February 1st

QUOTE: President Donald Trump says the federal government will halt “any payments” to sanctuary jurisdictions, those localities and states that refuse to cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), beginning next month.



Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday, Trump announced that his administration would be cutting off federal money to sanctuary jurisdictions for their attempts to impede ICE from enforcing federal immigration law.



“Starting Feb. 1, we’re not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens,” Trump said: And it breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come. So we’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary. It is unclear which funds and grants would be cut off by the Trump administration, or which sanctuary jurisdictions.

4- If you happened upon this story in the Fake News, you would see they are hyperventilating over a NYTimes REPORTER’S home being searched by the FBI. The real story is that the Trump Administration rooted out a government contractor who stoled classified information about the mission in Venezuela to leak to NYT and WaPo reporters. He is in jail now.



WMAR News/Baltimore

Maryland U.S. Navy Vet turned contractor accused of stealing secret national defense information

QUOTE: A U.S. Navy Veteran turned federal government contractor is accused of stealing secret classified national defense information. Aurelio Luis Perez-Lugones was granted top security clearance as a systems engineer and information technology specialist for a federal government contractor based out of Annapolis Junction located near the border of Anne Arundel and Howard Counties. The FBI alleges in charging documents that on at least four occasions between October 28, 2025 and January 7, 2026, Perez-Lugones accessed and viewed classified intelligence reports related to a foreign country without any prior authorization. Agents say they have evidence proving Perez-Lugones printed out and took screenshots of secret documents, before taking them to his home in Laurel, Maryland. In doing so, Perez-Lugones allegedly removed classified markings from one of the secret documents.

5- The Left Playbook, studiously implemented by all Fake News, is not working as well for them. It now takes a week or so, but the truth is being revealed faster. Even terrible CBS had to admit it out loud.

The truth is always our strongest weapon against the communists.

Revolver News

CBS just ended the left’s FAKE NEWS story about Renee Good

QUOTE: From the moment the Renee Good case broke, it had all the ingredients of a political wildfire. On one side, you had left-wing activists, media outlets, and grifters working overtime to turn the death of radical lesbian Renee Good into the next “Summer of Love.” On the other hand, you had reasonable people who watched the footage and tried to figure out what really happened… because when more video angles were shared, the narrative everyone was being sold began to unravel. The alternate clips made it very clear: Good wasn’t some innocent bystander who drove into the wrong place at the wrong time. She and her “wife” were in the middle of a nasty confrontation with federal agents, deliberately blocking them and trying to antagonize them. But for days, the Left plowed forward with the fake news story that Good was a sweet, harmless poet mom gunned down by a trigger-happy Trump enforcer. They ignored the video, they ignored context, and they ignored common sense. Until now… Thanks to a new report from CBS News, the media’s favorite victim script has been dealt a serious death blow. The latest development shows there was far more to this incident than the “innocent victim” storyline the Left rushed to promote… and the agent, Jonathan Ross, has suffered internal bleeding thanks to the hit.

6- We support this action. We want MASS deportations now. The situation is Minneapolis is getting stupid.

Our law enforcement needs to be protected from the propagandized, wickedness of the left.

Remember, the reason ICE is in Minneapolis is due to the incomprehensible fraud with child care centers by Somali immigrants under the nose of every single elected politician. Looking at you: Tim Walz, Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, Ilhan Omar, Jacob Frey…all of whom need to be criminally charged.

CNBC



Trump threatens to use the Insurrection Act to end protests in Minneapolis

QUOTE: President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy troops to quell persistent protests against the federal officers sent to Minneapolis to enforce his administration’s massive immigration crackdown.



The president’s threat comes a day after a federal immigration officer shot and wounded a Minneapolis man who had attacked the officer with a shovel and broom handle. That shooting further heightened the fear and anger radiating across the Minnesota city since an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a Renee Good in the head.



Trump has repeatedly threatened to invoke the rarely used federal law to deploy the U.S. military or federalize the National Guard for domestic law enforcement, over the objections of state governors.



“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump said in social media post.



Presidents have indeed invoked the Insurrection Act more than two dozen times, most recently in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush to end unrest in Los Angeles. In that instance, local authorities had asked for the assistance.

7- This is good but we want to see a complete halt to ALL visas and ALL immigration for a year so we can clean up the country!

And how about a rule that requires any immigrant to prove substantial means and ability to take care of him or her self? No tax funds for any immigrant.



Epoch Times



US to Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries

QUOTE: The State Department said in a statement posted on X that it “will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.”

The department said the pause affects countries “whose immigrants often become public charges on the United States upon arrival. “We are working to ensure the generosity of the American people will no longer be abused,” the State Department said.



“The Trump Administration will always put America First.”



The countries include Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

8- Making Venezuela Great Again!

The Economist



Exclusive polling reveals surging optimism inside Venezuela

A survey commissioned for The Economist also reveals an overwhelming desire for democracy

QUOTE: Seen from Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, the small hours of January 3rd were terrifying. Bombs fell, helicopters and planes roared overhead and confusion reigned. By dawn perhaps 100 people were dead and Nicolás Maduro, the country’s authoritarian leader since 2013, had been seized by American special forces. Yet shock and fear quickly gave way to something else: happiness. According to exclusive polling for The Economist by Premise, a research firm based in Virginia, Venezuelans inside the country are pretty pleased with the dramatic turn of events, even if their vision for its future differs from that of Donald Trump. The survey offers one of the first glimpses of Venezuelans’ reaction to the snatching of Mr Maduro. Conducted via mobile app, it asked 600 Venezuelan residents their views on the raid, their expectations for the future and their opinions of various figures. The results are weighted by age and sex to reflect the national population. The polling shows that Mr Maduro, who presided over torture and economic collapse and brazenly stole the presidential election in 2024, was deeply hated. Just 13% of respondents even mildly opposed his capture. Strikingly, more than half of them said their opinion of the United States had improved after the raid. The raid has given Venezuelans hope. Before his capture, many feared they were stuck with Mr Maduro, possibly for decades. Now almost four in five of them think the political situation will be better in a year. Almost as many think their personal economic situation will have improved by then, too—the Venezuelan economy shrank by 70% under Mr Maduro’s rule.

9- Another tanker full of oil is now in US control.

Breitbart



Watch: U.S. Coast Guard Seizes 6th Oil Tanker with Venezuela Links

QUOTE: The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it had seized another oil tanker contravening U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports. The vessel was apprehended in the Caribbean Sea, the sixth since the ouster of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro on January 3.



The tanker, Veronica, was boarded in a predawn operation “without incident.”



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on social media site X the operation was a complete success, “Motor Tanker Veronica had previously passed through Venezuelan waters, and was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean.”



Noem’s posting included a video that showed part of the ship’s capture.



The black-and-white footage showed helicopters hovering over the deck of a merchant vessel while armed troops ascended by rope.



FRANCE24 reports the Veronica is the sixth tanker that has been seized by U.S. forces as part of the effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to control the production, refining and global distribution of Venezuela’s oil products.

10- Read all the ways a generation is making real changes in the culture.

Lisa De Pasquale at The Federalists



Gen X Voices Lead In Displacing Rotting Corporate Media

QUOTE: Gen Xers are used to being ignored, but it just might be our superpower. Gen X grew up skeptical of government institutions. Blame E.T. for our trauma-induced distrust of government. We were raised on latchkey independence that made us take risks and not be afraid of failure. Together, Gutfeld, Sheridan, Rogan, and Musk embody the Gen X spirit that killed the legacy media’s influence because they dared to ignore it, all while being ignored themselves.

11. This video honors the courage and resilience of the people of Iran who continue to stand up for freedom, justice, and human dignity in the face of oppression.

Their bravery has inspired patriots from around the world to stand in solidarity with their movement. Across borders and cultures, people who value liberty and human rights support the Iranian people’s unwavering determination and their refusal to surrender their voice.

We stand with them, amplify their struggle, and affirm that their fight for a free and just future is not forgotten.

LINK To Video …

PRAY for all law enforcement.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for peace.

PRAY for all seeking freedom.

SHARE the Truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

UPDATED: Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

