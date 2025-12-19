December 19, 2025

The speech Wednesday night by President Trump contained a wealth of information and good news.

It is difficult for the stories of amazing changes and solutions achieved by the Trump Team to break through the Fake News. They ignore all the good news and fill the air with one lie after another.

Thursday inflation numbers shocked the Fake News as they all gasped while reporting the unexpected news. (See below)

Heritage Foundation economist, E.J. ANTONI: “The economic data no longer fits the media narrative; things are getting better!

Under Biden, prices soared faster than wages, creating the affordability crisis. Trump has now flipped it! Since January, real earnings are up 1.6% above inflation. We are finally headed in the right direction.”

Readers of this newsletter are well aware of the positive news as we celebrate the good news every Friday.

Many do not know all of this, which is why we always ask that you share the truth with those in your life.

We pray you have a safe and happy weekend as we prepare for Christmas Week.

1- President Trump has given us a lot for Christmas.

The Spectator

Donald Trump’s end-of-year victory lap

QUOTE: The simple truth is that the whirlwind that is Donald Trump has accomplished more in 11 months than most presidents have achieved in eight years. Really, what was Trump elected to do? Well, to seal the southern border. He has done that. To remove illegal immigrants from our country. He is well on the way to doing that, too. Trump was elected also to take on the whole DEI establishment. He certainly has done that. Then there are all the economic issues: energy, including the “green energy scam.” All of that is quickly becoming a vague memory scene in Al Gore’s rearview mirror. Above all, Trump was elected to restore confidence in and enthusiasm about the United States of America. That current of cultural self-confidence is absolutely central fulfilling the imperative of “Make America Great Again.” Trump’s speech from the White House was essentially an inventory of these and other accomplishments and other promissory notes. His litany of accomplishments and promises for the future are all in line with what he and his team have managed to deliver over the last 11 months. It really is an extraordinary series of accomplishments, in the economy, in energy, and in cultural self-confidence generally.

2- LOWER THAN EXPECTED!!!! There is no way for the left to spin this very positive news. In just 11 months, President Trump and team have turned the economy around. At one time, this number was a whooping 9.1% under Biden. Now it is the lowest it has been since…the last time Trump was president!

There is still a lot of policy that needs to come to fruition. The important aspect is that it is moving in a better direction.

The National Pulse

CPI Report Comes in at 2.7% as Inflation Continues to Cool

QUOTE: Consumer prices rose at an annualized rate of 2.7 percent in November, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday. Importantly, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) number came in well below Wall Street forecasts, which had projected a rate of 3.1 percent. The consumer data indicates a slower pace of inflation than economists anticipated. This likely will clear the way for additional interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve early next year.

3- Like almost all of the economic news this past year, this is a significant shift from Biden-era policies that led to disproportionate job growth for illegal workers over native-born Americans. This was particularly true for young American men.

The National Pulse

Americans First: Stats Show Net Job Growth Now Favors U.S. Citizens, Foreign-Born Employment Declining.

QUOTE: A Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) jobs report, released on Tuesday, indicates that net job gains are now benefiting native-born Americans, as employment among foreign-born workers continues to decline. The data shows that native-born workers added jobs for yet another month in a row, as foreign-born individuals continue leaving the labor force. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented, “Since President Trump took office, 100% of the job growth has come in the private sector and among native-born Americans — exactly where it should be.” Economist E.J. Antoni has noted that, over the last 12 months, employment among native-born Americans increased by 2.6 million, while foreign-born jobs declined slightly. Antoni called this jobs report the strongest November ever recorded for employment increases among native-born Americans—despite unemployment overall hitting a four-year high.

4- Great news from Texas. Energy is vital to a full economic recovery. Not to mention giving the US security. Depending on others for oil is a risky business.

Slay News

Texas Drives U.S Energy Production to New Record Highs

QUOTE: America’s energy production has surged to record high levels, with Texas leading the push as crude oil and natural gas exports soar.

In November, the U.S. oil and gas industry smashed production records, proving once again that domestic energy isn’t just a resource, it’s a powerhouse of resilience.

From crude oil peaking at an unprecedented 5.9 million barrels per day to natural gas exports soaring, the numbers tell a story of innovation and grit, largely fueled by Texas’s Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale, Just The News reported.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) confirmed that U.S. crude oil output reached an all-time high of 5.9 million barrels daily.

The huge figure is a major signal that America can meet its own needs without bowing to foreign whims.

Texas alone accounts for over 42% of domestic crude and nearly 30% of marketed natural gas, cementing its role as the nation’s energy backbone.

Even with 20.4% fewer rigs operating, Texas boosted combined oil and gas output by 5.8% through November.Efficiency like that slaps down any narrative of decline.

5- The scope of individual issues this President is working on is stunning.

The National Pulse

Trump Brings $7.4 Billion Korean Smelter to U.S.

QUOTE: Korea Zinc has unveiled plans to construct a $7.4 billion smelter in Tennessee, marking the first U.S. zinc refinery since the 1970s. The project is being backed by the Trump administration as part of efforts to secure supply chains and counter China’s dominance in critical minerals. The facility is set to cover 650,000 square meters, with the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. Department of Commerce investing jointly in its construction. Notably, the Department of War will hold a 40 percent stake in the venture. Korea Zinc will control less than a 10 percent stake and will sell an estimated $1.9 billion in shares to a joint venture comprising U.S.-based investors to finance part of the project. The remaining $5.5 billion in financing will be provided through $4.7 billion in U.S. government loans and a $210 million subsidy from the Department of Commerce. “The Trump administration will continue to leverage every tool at our disposal to end America’s foreign dependence for critical minerals and restore working-class prosperity,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai said in a statement. According to the Trump administration, the partnership will help bolster and diversify global supply chains, reducing dependency on China, which currently leads in the supply of minerals crucial for military and technological applications.

6- President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are working quickly to improve the health of our children. We always pray for all children…this is a prayer answered.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is a gaggle of bureaucrats posing as medical “experts”, who push a globalist health agenda on our children and their parents.

Dr. Robert Malone on Substack

HHS Terminates Major Grants to the AAP

QUOTE: HHS has terminated multiple federal grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), totaling around $18-20 million and for good reason. Consider their recent track record. They have presided over the greatest decline to the health our children that America has ever seen. The AAP has recommended that pediatricians provide gender-affirming care for children. Since summer 2021, the AAP has also recommended that all students and school staff aged 2 and older wear masks in schools, even though there is no evidence that mask use would stop transmission. These masks harm children’s development because speech, language learning, and emotional growth are delayed or impeded, as facial cues are crucial for development. In 2025, the AAP issued its own COVID-19 vaccination guidance that diverged from federal policy, recommending COVID shots for all children aged 6–23 months old. This puts children at risk for myocarditis and other severe adverse events from these dangerous injections - injections that are not safe for children, and do not stop transmission or infection. The AAP continues to advocate various faddish trends that have caused real physical damage to our youth. HHS notes that the AAP continues to use “identity-based language” and has lost touch with American families and children. Thank you, Sec. Kennedy and HHS for taking this positive and vital step to ensure the health of our children.

7- A return to sanity.

Please do not stop praying for all children!

Breitbart

RFK Announces Actions Against Transgender Procedures on Children: ‘This Is Not Medicine; It Is Malpractice’

QUOTE: The Trump administration is taking “six decisive actions” against transgender procedures on children, Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday. According to a press release detailing the actions, HHS is aiming to carry out President Donald Trump’s Executive Order “directing HHS to end the practice of sex-rejecting procedures on children that expose young people to irreversible harm.” “The doctors assume a solemn obligation to protect children. Doctors across the country now provide needless and irreversible sex-rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic oath, endangering the very lives that they are sworn to safeguard,” Kennedy said during the announcement. “The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, peddled a lie that chemical and surgical sex-rejecting procedures could be good for children who suffer from gender dysphoria,” he said, explaining that they have “betrayed the estimated 300,000 American youth ages 13 to 17 conditioned to believe that sex can be changed.” “They betrayed their Hippocratic oath to do no harm. So-called gender-affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. This is not medicine. It is malpractice,” the secretary continued. “We’re done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits — not the well being of children. A peer-reviewed report published by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health last month confirms that sexual rejecting procedures imposed medical dangers and lasting harm on children who receive these interventions,” Kennedy added, announcing the “six decisive actions” guided by what he described as “gold standard science” as well as the executive order from President Trump “to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation.” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a statement, “Children deserve our protection, not experimental interventions performed on them, that carry life-altering risks with no reliable evidence of benefit.”

8- It is very important to right the many wrongs suffered over the past 4 years.

The Blaze

Troops who refused COVID shot to receive retroactive honor to ‘right the wrongs of the past’: Hegseth

QUOTE: President Trump’s secretary of war is making it a point to set the record straight for those servicemen and -women who adhered to their convictions and refused the Biden COVID shots. In a memorandum dated December 6, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered Pentagon leadership to identify service members wrongfully discharged because of their refusal to take the jab and give them their due. Spokesman Sean Parnell said that nearly 8,700 service members were ‘involuntarily separated’ from the military because of their refusal to take the jab, Specifically, many service members were given a general discharge rather than a fully honorable discharge. “It is unconscionable that thousands of former Service members who held true to their personal and religious convictions were not just separated, but separated with General (Under Honorable Conditions), rather than Honorable, discharge characterizations,” Hegseth wrote. Of those, Parnell continued, “more than 3,000 received less than honorable discharge characterizations.” “The department is committed to ensuring that everyone who should have received a fully honorable discharge receives one and continues to right wrongs and restore confidence in and honor to our fighting force,” Parnell said.

9- The FBI takes a lot of heat from all sides. But kudos on their work in stopping this potential horror!

Free Beacon

Radical Anti-Israel Group Planned To Bomb Los Angeles Buildings Marked With Hamas Triangles, FBI Reveals

QUOTE: The FBI foiled a New Year’s Eve terrorist plot, arresting four members of a radical anti-Israel extremist group accused of planning five coordinated bombings across Los Angeles, the Department of Justice announced Monday. The scheme involved painting Hamas triangles near their targets, and photos show “Free Palestine” stickers scattered across bomb-making stations, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint indicates that Audrey Illeene Carroll, Zachary Aaron Page, Dante Gaffield, and Tina Lai—who were charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy and possession of unregistered destructive devices following their Friday arrest—hold significant ties to the anti-Israel movement. They belong to the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), “an anti-capitalist, anti-government movement” centered around militant, anti-Israel rhetoric and open endorsement of violence. The TILF members allegedly planned to target two companies in their attack. While the complaint did not name the companies, the group protested against Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense company, outside its Los Angeles office earlier this month. According to FBI director Kash Patel, a fifth individual believed to be linked to the same TIFF subgroup was arrested in New Orleans in connection with a separate, alleged attack.

10- It seems that everyday we encounter another little snip of American history that we somehow were never taught!

Go to the link to read all about our new commemorative coins and the history around them. Then when the left gins up their lies, you will know the TRUTH!

Don Surber on Substack

The U.S. coin story CNN failed to tell

Polly Cooper, the heroine of Valley Forge, will finally get her due.

QUOTE: As expected, the U.S. Mint will produce commemorative coins for the nation’s Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) of the Declaration of Independence. Also as expected, CNN turned in an anti-Trump diatribe under the headline, “Killing the penny was just the start. Trump is rewriting the rules on America’s coin.” The Mint will issue a series of quarters honoring the Mayfield Compact, Washington, Jefferson (Declaration of Independence), Madison (Constitution) and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. But when it comes to tacky, few things match CNN reporting. The news channel said: “Instead of quarters honoring the abolition of slavery, granting women the right to vote and the Civil Rights movement, the Treasury will instead issue historical quarters featuring white men from the 18th and 19th centuries who were already well represented on currency and in historical tributes.” The bigotry of CNN is amazing. Now CNN wants to ban white men from being on coins commemorating the founding of our nation by (drumroll, please) white men. Who abolished slavery? White men. Who granted women the right to vote? White men. Who enshrined civil rights into the law? White men. The American Revolution was not won by white men alone. Next month, the Mint will begin circulating the 2026 Sacagawea Dollar with Polly Cooper on the reverse (the tail side). Since the Sacagawea Dollar debuted other Indians have appeared on the reverse including Jim Thorpe, General Ely S. Parker and Maria Tallchief. So why is Polly Cooper going to be up there honored with these three giants and the Code Talkers? She saved Washington and his men at Valley Forge, that’s why. The Oneida Indian tribe sent 600 bushels of white corn to Valley Forge in the winter of 1777-78. It was a 250 mile trek one way by 50 braves and Miss Cooper. Her job was to teach the whites how to cook white corn.

