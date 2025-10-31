October 31, 2025

There is always a lot of turmoil and confusion going on around us. There are plenty of places to go to find information that will depress and upset.

Not here!

Not on Friday!

There is good news and reasons to be uplifted.

On Fridays, we take a deep breath and uncover the news that gets lost in the shuffle. We need to celebrate our large and small victories.

We need to laugh and be inspired. We must be hopeful and pray without ceasing.

We are thankful that the President is back on US soil. He made a lot of history this week. At first glance, his agreement with China seems to be another big win for America and the world. More on that next week.

Housekeeping Note: We will NOT have a newsletter on MONDAY. Sometimes real life needs attention. We will be back to business on Wednesday. Hopefully with good election results.

URGENT: No excuses! VOTE in any election in your area!!!

1- We have greatly appreciated the work of Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

However, he has topped himself with this post on Twitter/X. He bluntly schooled two Senators on reality.

If there is anyone who needs to have a knot jerked in their behavior, it is any US Senator.

It is good to witness someone in the Administration calling out these feckless people who are supposed to be helping Americans but use their power, every single time, to hurt us and our country. A pox on them all.

As a side note, more documents were dropped that many more elected Republicans were spied on by Biden. We may be seeing some real action now that Senators have been told the news. More on this next week.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on X

QUOTE: Sen Warren and Sen Klobuchar: you are failures. You failed to derail the electoral success of one of our great allies in Latin America, President Milei. He won in a landslide with the poorest members of society voting for economic freedom—a notion anathema in particular to the Senate’s resident American Peronist, Senator Warren. You failed to reopen the government, preventing our Administration’s efforts to get aid to American farmers, as well as our planned activation of the Farm Credit Agency to assist our farmers with next year’s crops. As the attached photo demonstrates, the President is in Asia showing what successful American leadership looks like. Today’s announcement after his meeting with President Xi will be a resounding victory for our great farmers. While I know it will be soul-crushing for you, please re-focus your staff away from writing incoherent letters to myself and others, and instead work towards opening the government. If you decide to further add to your legacy of failure by voting to keep the government closed over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ruining the number one travel day for American families, you should both be ashamed. P.S. I am happy to inform you both that the Argentine economic bridge has now turned a profit for the American people. While “profit” is a private sector word that you may both be unfamiliar with, I would urge you to look past your previous experience working alongside the Biden Administration’s autopenned efforts to bankrupt the US government.

2- We are laughing out loud that President Trump landed in South Korea and President Lee Jae Myung gifted President Trump with a great, big, beautiful golden crown!!! Just a week after the stupid “No King” tantrums, President Trump has a real crown! Be sure to see the photos! It’s yugh!

NYPost

Trump given gold crown in South Korea as host hails his ‘golden age’

QUOTE: President Trump was given a massive gold crown Wednesday by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who proclaimed a new “golden age” of the nations’ alliance. Trump also received the Grand Order of Mugungwha, South Korea’s highest honor, featuring a large medallion on a golden necklace. “It’s as beautiful as it can possibly be… I’d like to wear it right now,” Trump told his host, who said the award recognized Trump’s efforts to improve relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. A Korean translator told Trump that the enormous pronged crown, meanwhile, was a replica of “the largest and most extravagant of the six existing crowns from the Silla period.” The Silla kingdom, based in Gyeongju for about 1,000 years between 57 BC and 935 AD, at one point ruled most of Korea. “It symbolizes the spirit of Silla, which brought peace to the Korean peninsula for the first time and there will be a new golden age of the Korean-US alliance,” Lee said.

3- Well, it’s not a golden crown but…still, what a thoughtful gift! And a gift all Americans can enjoy.

NY Post

Japan donates 250 cherry trees, fireworks for Trump’s DC refresh after PM watches World Series with prez

QUOTE: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will donate 250 flowering cherry trees and July 4th fireworks to Washington, DC, after she and President Trump tuned into the World Series game. Takaichi, who became Japan’s first female prime minister seven days ago, emphasized the nations’ common love of baseball and her country’s historic gift of cherry trees to DC as the leaders began their official dialogue Tuesday, which is expected to focus behind closed doors on military and trade policies. Takaichi, a conservative protégé of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said that the cherry trees would be gifted in recognition of the United States’ 250th anniversary next year and would bolster a new “golden age” of US-Japan relations. Japan in 1912 gifted over 3,000 cherry trees during President Howard Taft’s tenure — a fact celebrated every spring at Washington’s heavily attended Cherry Blossom Festival.

4- We are still hoping and praying that we might have world PEACE for Christmas!

Courage is contagious.

The Gateway Pundit

Hungarian Viktor Orbán Joins Czech Andrej Babiš and Slovak Robert Fico To Form the ‘Axis of Peace’ in Europe

QUOTE: Peace is slowly spreading around the old continent. For years, conservative hero and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán almost single-handedly opposed suicidal EU policies and directives, becoming the European ‘bête noire’ that Brussels and Strasbourg love to hate. When it comes resisting the Globalist commitment to supporting the Ukrainian war effort to the detriment of their national interests, Orbán was also alone. But now, Budapest apparently will not have to go at it alone, as other peace-loving heads of state are popping up in Europe. Hungary is reportedly moving to join forces with Czechia and Slovakia to form what the fake news calls a ‘Ukraine-skeptic alliance’, but we prefer to call the ‘Peace Axis’ in the EU. “’I think it will come — and be more and more visible’, said the prime minister’s political director, Balázs Orbán, when asked about the potential for a Ukraine-skeptic alliance to start acting as a bloc in the European Council. ‘It worked very well during the migration crisis. That’s how we could resist’, he said of the so-called Visegrad 4 group made up of Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia and Poland at a time when the Euroskeptic Law and Justice Party was in power in Warsaw following 2015.”

5- Hit the link to hear the interview on Fox with amazing reporter John Solomon. Pray for accountability.

More evidence is breaking on this issue every day.

The Storm Has Arrived on Twitter / X

QUOTE: It feels like we’re all kinda numb to hearing about all the bad things they did and then never seeing anyone held accountable. But the stuff coming out about the autopen scandal is crazy. They literally stole the election from the most popular POTUS, installed a puppet figure, did a bunch of bad shit that nobody in their right mind would vote for, opened our borders, signed executive orders, and then pardoned everyone on their way out the door. John Solomon breaks it down in this clip and ends by saying that grand juries are ramping up across country and we should see “more activity” in the next few weeks. “I think the grand juries are starting to really ramp up around the country and I think we’ll see some more activity in the next few weeks.” Sure seems like this is a well coordinated and strategic plan by Trump to hold people accountable. The walls are closing in from every angle. 1. Expose them. 2. Remove their pardons. 3. Indict them. Fingers crossed.

6- As Obama sycophant Rahm Emanuel once said: “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

President Trump and Russ Vought are taking that advice and using the shutdown to drain the swamp.

To which we say: More, please!

The Federalist

Schumer’s Shutdown Is Empowering Trump To Drain The Swamp

QUOTE: Back in March, Schumer said: “A shutdown gives Trump and his minions keys to the city and the country … complete freedom as to what parts of the government to fund and what parts not.” Now Trump is using those keys to unlock one of his biggest campaign promises: draining the swamp and taking power back from Washington’s permanent ruling class. Conservatives have always wanted to do this, but thanks to Schumer, it is finally happening. The Washington swamp is deep and crowded. The federal government is the largest employer in the United States, with more than 2.4 million federal employees, and they are mainly concentrated in the Washington, D.C., area. These bureaucrats receive nearly double the compensation on average that private sector workers get, and they are overwhelmingly Democrat, making D.C. much bluer than any state in the union. Federal jobs cost taxpayers $384 billion each year, helping to put four of the 10 wealthiest counties in the United States in the D.C. area. And the higher concentration of money and Democrats has only accelerated the bloat. In just the last five years, the federal government added more than 200,000 jobs and nearly doubled the cost of the federal workforce. Yet despite this growth in the number of federal workers, the public’s trust in the federal government remains near an all-time low. Since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, Trump and his team have set about making Schumer’s worst fears a reality. President Trump is using his authority under a government shutdown to keep the most essential parts of government open while keeping the most wasteful parts closed. White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought has announced 1,300 layoffs at the IRS, an agency Democrats vastly expanded under President Biden. And thousands more federal workers have been laid off in the past few weeks. With every passing day that Schumer blocks a vote to fund the government, Trump can continue handing out the pink slips and saving taxpayers millions of dollars.

7- The left is terrified of the truth. They strike hard and fast on anyone who happens to speak truth.

But, truth has a way of revealing itself…eventually.

Revolver News

Lesbian sheriff who helped persecute teen for saying ‘boys are boys’ forced to resign

QUOTE: Karma just punched the woke establishment right in the face. Remember Travis Lohr? He’s the Idaho Kellogg High School senior who was punished for saying the most basic truth in the universe: “Guys are guys and girls are girls. There is no in-between.” One of the people who tried to humiliate him for saying that just got a taste of their own medicine. One of the loudest enforcers of that madness, Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey, has now resigned after reportedly driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. The same sheriff who thought a teenage boy’s common sense was dangerous just proved she couldn’t even follow the law herself, and she was a helluva lot more dangerous. This is poetic justice, plain and simple. The sheriff who helped persecute a teenage boy for speaking the truth, that boys are boys and girls are girls, has been exposed for her own lack of judgment, integrity, and self-control. It’s always the same pattern: the loudest voices preaching “tolerance” and “inclusion” end up being the least stable and least accountable people in the room.

8- It is NOT new and it is NOT a shock. Anyone with brains has know this about wind turbines for a decade.

But, whatever. It is good to see people catching up to the facts on the ground. And the dead birds.

Chris Morrison at The Daily Sceptic

Shock New Report Lays Out the Full Scale of Environmental Damage Caused by Onshore Wind Turbines

QUOTE: Fresh insights into the ecological devastation caused by onshore wind turbines around the world are contained in a shocking new paper published last month by a group of ecologists in Nature. The paper is paywalled and has attracted little mainstream media interest, but it highlights research that illustrates that the effect of utility-scale wind energy production “can be far reaching and sometimes have large and unexpected consequences for biodiversity”. An annual figure of around one million bats are killed in the countries with the highest number of turbines, but harmful effects are seen in many other parts of the ecosystem. The number of top predators such as jaguars, jungle cats and golden jackals can be changed by turbines in tropical forest gaps, leading to the “possibility for cascading effects” along similar latitudinal levels. In short, the science team notes that turbines can kill birds, bats and insects, change animal behaviour, physiology and demography and alter ecosystems. The installation of wind turbines invariably results in habitat degradation, but it is regions rich in biodiversity with minimal existing infrastructure that suffer the most. The authors state that wind facilities “are recognised as an important driver for losses and degradation of irreplaceable habitats that are important for conservation.” Such areas, of course, can be found in the windy highlands of Scotland. For City-dwelling eco zealots, it is a case of out of sight, out of mind. Net Zero is all about money and power – bats and eagles have neither.

9- This is what one does when everything you have said for 20 years is proven to be your own fever dream.

Four years ago, this man, Bill Gates, wrote a book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster”. Suddenly, he has totally flipped and says climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise.” He is at last agreeing with many of us who have been saying this for over two decades.

Don’t trust this charlatan. But, note his backtrack.

He MAY be under investigation.

Don Surber

Bill Gates throws in the towel on climate change

QUOTE: Bill Gates caused a little stir by calling for a new approach to using the ecology to end capitalism. He wrote, “Although climate change will have serious consequences—particularly for people in the poorest countries—it will not lead to humanity’s demise. People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.” Gates is not a genius. He is stating the obvious. He also called for diverting climate change money to other liberal causes. He does this one step ahead of the law of con men eventually being caught. Climate change alarmism is dying because none of Al Gore’s over-the-top predictions came true. Polar bears are thriving. It still snows. People aren’t starving. In fact, obesity rates in the world have tripled in the past 32 years, rising from 4.8% for men in 1990 to 14% in 2022. Among women it rose from 8.8% in 1990 to 18.5% in 2022. The world is not merely surviving, it is thriving. Carbon dioxide makes plants grow. It is a great time to be alive. His new approach is to stop making predictions. Think long-term. That way, no one can ever prove you wrong. Gates pulling back from climate alarmism because the failure of its predictions have discredited it. As Nobel physicist Richard Feynman said, “It doesn’t matter how beautiful your theory is, it doesn’t matter how smart you are. If it doesn’t agree with experiment, it’s wrong.” The public knows this intuitively.

10- While we never should underestimate these evil people, it is good to see that after blowing $2 billion in a few months on Kamala, Dem donors are pulling back.

RedState

Dems Facing Even More Trouble Now With Money and Unhappy Donors

QUOTE: A new report is revealing how much trouble the DNC is in terms of money. The report revealed some of what the DNC is hearing from its donors, and it’s not good. At one point earlier this year, the DNC reached out to big donors to host a San Francisco-area fundraiser headlined by former Vice President Kamala Harris. Most of the donors rejected the request, according to several people familiar with the conversations. Upon receiving the invitation, one replied with a profanity-laced rejection. Others said they didn’t want to give to the party until it produced substantive plans to win elections. Those who declined told the national party they had commitments and couldn’t make it work. They ultimately found someone to host, but got less than they expected. There’s also a concern about the radicals, and if the DNC is focused in the right direction. The continuing schism and the failure to address their issues are hurting the Democrats in their pocket. With bad approval, bad policies, and less money, they need to change. But they’re just not getting it.

11- We take a second to appreciate that architecture can be inspiring and beautiful. (Looking at you, Barack Obama.)

If you have never seen The Gateway Arch in St. Louis in person, add it to your bucket list. It celebrates and commemorates the spirit and grit of those who pushed off from St Louis, the Gateway to the West, into an unknown and perilous world.

On October 28, 1965, 60 years ago this week, the St. Louis Arch was completed, as the final triangular section was lowered into place. The arch was designed by architect Eero Saarinen, who was the winner of the design contest for the site, in 1947. However, it took more than 15 years to break ground, and Saarinen never lived to see his design finished. At 630 feet tall, it is the tallest building in Missouri.

12- This is a wonderful way to spend 12 minutes. This is the first of series of history lessons from Hillsdale College marking the 250th birthday of America. Share this with the younger people in your lives.

You Tube

The Story of America: Story of the American Soldier

QUOTE: The White House Salute to America 250 Task Force has partnered with Hillsdale College to provide a history series that tells the remarkable story of American Independence. It will highlight the stories of the crucial characters and events that resulted in a small rag-tag army defeating the mightiest empire in the world and establishing the greatest republic ever to exist. This is the story of America. This is our shared heritage and our proud destiny that will continue to lead us to unimaginable achievements in the centuries to come.

URGENT: No excuses! VOTE in any election in your area!!!

PRAY for our president. He is under great pressure and juggling a hundred situations.

THANK God for keeping President Trump and his team safe while travelling.

PRAY for those surrounding the president. May they support him and provide good information.

PRAY for those with mental illness. May they find the help needed.

PRAY for all of the children of the world. We need them healthy and unscarred.

PRAY that those who sought to hurt our nation from within, are held accountable.

PRAY that Tuesday’s elections are safe and without fraud.

PRAY for world peace for Christmas.

SEEK truth.

SHARE truth.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

