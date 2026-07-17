Friday: July 17, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Last night President Trump asked us all to call our representatives and demand that they pass the SAVE Act.

We have done this before but, we need to all do it again. Call them all, at all their offices. Call the Democrats. Call the Republicans.

Over 75% of ALL Americans want this.

Isn’t it telling that the Fake News refused to show the President of the United States give facts about massive voter fraud?

They want to cover up the truth? Again?

Our vote system is completely compromised. And the Drive By Media wants to pretend it never happened. You know, the people who are always whining about “democracy”.

The good news is this issue is now front and center. We want to see real action in the next months. Trump’s speech is just the first step. We all have to step up.

Here is some more good news and more on the President’s speech.

Not a subscriber YET ??? NOW is a good time to Do It … $5 / mo …. $50/ year

1- WOW…..China acquired 220 million U.S. voter files…and The Deep State KNEW.

The Epoch Times

Trump Says China Illicitly Obtained 220 Million US Voter Files Since 2020 Election

QUOTE: China carried out what is believed to be the ‘largest compromise of election data in history,’ the president said in a primetime address. President Donald Trump, in a primetime address on July 16, announced the declassification of information that he said reveals large-scale Chinese hacking of American voter information. “Over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history,” he said, adding that tens of millions of Americans’ voter files were “bought, stolen, or hacked by China.” All told, China acquired 220 million U.S. voter files, according to the president. An accompanying transparency report from the White House stated that China gained access to voter roll data across 18 states. Trump further said that members of the intelligence community sought to suppress data on China’s influence on American elections. In addition, Trump detailed the findings of an investigation from the Department of Homeland Security that he said revealed 278,000 noncitizens registered on American voter rolls. “These disclosures reveal an election system so broken and so vulnerable that no one can possibly defend it. It is not defensible,” Trump said.

2- Recently we demanded the Trump Administration fix the problem of illegals driving trucks and killing Americans.

They got right on it!

Fox News

Trump administration probes 75 CDL schools for illegal alien fraud

QUOTE: The Trump administration announced Thursday it is investigating 75 entry-level truck driver commercial driver’s license schools across the U.S. that are suspected of fraudulently helping put non-citizen drivers on American highways. The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) are partnering to address fraud regarding the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs to illegal aliens. “FMCSA has identified approximately 75 entry-level driving training schools suspected of fraudulent activities, including using improper driver certifications, falsifying training records, and failing to properly train drivers applying for CDLs, among other violations,” DHS announced in a release Thursday. The crackdown comes after months of American deaths from truck-driving accidents caused by reported illegal immigrants.

3- The Trump Economy is smoking.

Just The News

Labor Department reports annual inflation in June was 3.5%, biggest monthly drop in over six years

QUOTE: The decline is the biggest in over six years, which the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics report contributes largely to lower energy prices. The annual inflation rate in June was 3.5%, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index report released Tuesday. The report by the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics attributes the drop in consumer prices, in large part, to a decrease in the cost of energy. The consumer price index is a broad measure of costs for goods and services across the U.S. economy. The June rate also marked a 0.4% decrease from the annualized rate in May. This decline in June was the largest 1-month decrease since April 2020 when the CPI fell 0.8%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones predicted a 0.2% drop and for the monthly annualized rate to be 3.8%, according to CNBC.

4- This is a rare example of a US Senator who actually does something that is wildly beneficial to the people in his state.

Senator Dave McCormick has made it his mission to bring all of this substantial investment to Pennsylvania.

The ripple effect of this is hard to quantitate.

Breitbart

Trump Announces Nearly $10 Billion in Defense Industrial Base Investments in Pennsylvania at McCormick’s Summit

QUOTE: President Donald Trump announced nearly $10 billion in investments into the defense industry in Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon at Sen. Dave McCormick’s (R-PA) Defense and Innovation Summit. After arriving at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Trump joined McCormick, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and top defense, banking, and tech executives for a roundtable event, where he made the announcement. “This afternoon, we’re announcing nearly $10 billion of new investments in our defense industrial base, right here in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and these investments will create more than 4,000 jobs,” he said. “Pennsylvania workers will build the ships, submarines, trucks, weapons, and industries that will ensure America remains the strongest and most powerful nation in the history of the world. We’re doing better now than we’ve ever done,” the president added. Among the investments are a $2.5 billion agreement between General Dynamics and Rhoades Industries in support of Navy submarine construction in Philadelphia, and new ship orders for the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV), estimated to support more than 2,000 jobs with program costs valued at $1.5 billion. Dozens of other investments are listed on a press release from McCormick’s office. Trump lauded McCormick for organizing the major summit and noted that last July, he attended McCormick’s Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, where they announced a whopping 92 billion in investment into the Keystone State. “Outstanding work on behalf of the incredible people of Pennsylvania,” Trump told McCormick, who was elected in 2024 and was pivotal to helping Republicans reclaim the U.S. Senate majority. “You know, he followed me along the campaign trail, and he had a tough race. It was a tough race. A lot of people wouldn’t have had the courage to do it. It takes guts to run for office. People don’t know that.”

5- Good to know.

Zero Hedge

Fort Knox Standoff: Bessent Says All The Gold Is There, Says America ‘Used To Be Backed’ By It

QUOTE: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has once again assured the public that America’s gold reserves remain fully intact, pushing back against years of speculation surrounding the legendary vaults at Fort Knox. In a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters that aired Monday night, Bessent reiterated his standing assurance that every ounce of the nation’s bullion is “present and accounted for” - while making no plans to visit the Kentucky depository himself. “I am happy to say all gold is present and accounted for. The U.S. has the largest pile of gold in the world, over a trillion dollars, at current market value,” Bessent told Watters.

6- Here is everything you need to know about the Trump Accounts. These have the potential of being life changing for American children.

Hit the link for the complete rundown on who, what, when, how.

CNN Business

Trump Accounts are now live. Here’s what you need to know

QUOTE: Trump Accounts, a new federal savings and investment vehicle for children, went live on July 4. To date, over 6.5 million Trump Accounts have been opened for children under age 18, according to the Treasury Department. Of those, more than 1.5 million will receive the much-touted $1,000 federal pilot contribution for newborns. But the total number of opened accounts is still just a fraction of the tens of millions of children under age 18 who may be eligible to have one. For all the attention that Trump Accounts have received in recent months – especially the federal seed money and pledges of money by companies and philanthropists – there’s a lot of fine print to know if you’re planning to open an account or have already done so. So … we’ve updated our one-stop-shop FAQ to address your most salient questions from the basics to the nitty gritty.

7- President Trump fights for Americans who get caught up in foreign counties. He does not leave them, as other presidents have.

The Epoch Times

American Detained in Iran Released, Trump Says

QUOTE: President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that an American citizen who had been wrongfully detained in Iran since December 2024 has been released and is safely out of the country. Trump said on Truth Social that the woman is in good condition and credited Iran with allowing her to leave. He called the move a gesture of goodwill and thanked Iran for its cooperation. “Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the ‘presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” the president said on Truth Social. Jared Genser, an attorney, said Dena Karari was his client and that Karari was the woman released by Iran. “I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen Dena Karari, who had been trapped in Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free,” Genser said Wednesday on X. “This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President [Donald Trump]. Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States.” On June 24, Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to a question about Americans who have been detained in Iran. “We’re always concerned about wrongfully detained Americans everywhere in the world,” Rubio said. Rubio said there is an “entire office” dedicated to helping release U.S. citizens detained in other countries.

PRAY for President Trump.

PRAY for all children.

SHARE the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic