May 15, 2026

Dear Patriot,

This week flew by with so much news to digest.

President Trump’s trip to China has, so far, gone well.

If you feel it has not gone well, you are listening to Fake News WAY too much!

The Drive By Media has circled us all screaming that Trump was weak, Trump was giving in to China, America is collapsing, USA economy is declining, capitalism doesn’t work, Trump has run off all our friends and “special relationships” in the world. They work overtime making up the lies to scream in our faces hoping we will believe them. We don’t believe them anymore.

Here’s the thing that Trump knows and is teaching the leadership of countries who will listen, including China.

Nations like to make money. They want to produce things and trade them. They want to be in on the AI revolution.

They want to harness their countries brain power to invent things we need for the future. They want abundant gas and oil that is not held hostage by insane terrorists. They want to thrive. Nations want partners they can work with and trust.

They do not want constant war.

In a diplomatic move never done before, on this trip Trump avoided inviting a bunch of “Inside the Belt Line” diplomates and China “experts” who “teach” at Harvard.

Instead he packed Air Force One with our innovators, our tech guys, our inventors, our producers. He took people who founded and grew amazing businesses. He took our risk takers.

Trump sent a new message to all of the world on this trip. He said, in his subtle way, you are no longer dealing with the weak, egghead, mush-mouth, Beta Males that populate most of Washington DC.

You are dealing with the economic might of the United States of America.

Join us. You all have much to offer. We will make everyone prosperous.

Let’s make a deal.

Continue to pray for President Trump and the delegation as they return to the USA.

1- We offer you the videos of Promethean Action often because they are a wealth of information and a perspective that you will not get anywhere…not from the Fake News and not from any so called “conservative news”.

On Thursday mornings Susan Kokinda and Barbara Boyd take questions in a live show. Their detailed answers give you so much history that you never knew.

This is a longer format but worth your time on understanding Trump’s trip to China. They also discuss in-depth strategy for the mid-term elections.

They also will tell you, as we have been, to stop absorbing the propaganda that is on social media.

If this is your first time listening to Promethean, know that it takes a while to get up to speed on all the background they discuss. But stick with it. You will be smarter than the average bear!

Promethean Action on YouTube

2- Well, when the US Senate actually does something meaningful, we have to count that as good news!

The Gateway Pundit

Senators Unanimously Approve Resolution to Withhold Their Pay During Future Government Shutdowns

QUOTE: The US Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution to withhold their pay during a government shutdown. The resolution was authored by Republican Senator John Kennedy (LA). “My resolution to stop senators’ pay during government shutdowns cleared a key procedural vote today, moving it one step closer to final passage,” Kennedy said on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Thursday vote. “Fair-minded Americans know senators should feel the pain of a shutdown with the American people,” Kennedy said. Kennedy’s resolution suspends Senators’ pay during partial or full government shutdowns.

3- News breaks daily on more fraud and more ways the Trump Administration is working to stop it. That is the good news.

The bad news is that the Demoncrats have allowed this massive theft. They really hate America that much.

The Epoch Times

Federal Government Withholds $1.3 Billion in Medicaid Reimbursements to California, Citing Fraud

QUOTE: The Trump administration will withhold $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments to California because of potentially fraudulent billing patterns, Vice President JD Vance announced on May 13. The action comes among a host of others taken recently to crack down on fraudulent activity in Medicare and Medicaid. “We want to protect these programs for the kids and the families who need them,” Vance told reporters. “We want to ensure that the American taxpayer isn’t getting fleeced.” Analysis of Medicaid billing patterns in California aroused suspicion, according to Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “We’ve discovered $630 million in billing from folks who are egregiously the top 5 percent of outliers in billing. These numbers are so big you can’t imagine anyone billing for these [amounts],” Oz told reporters. Earlier in the day, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a six-month moratorium on new Medicare provider enrollments for hospices and home health agencies, which it considers at high risk for fraud. Officials said they have identified billions of dollars in fraudulent or potentially fraudulent spending, leading to actions such as deferring$259 million in payments to Minnesota.

4- This is good news for our economy. So, of course all but one Demoncrat voted NO.

Good to see the Senate moving on Trump nominations. Finally.

The Epoch Times

Senate Confirms Kevin Warsh as New Fed Chair

QUOTE: Kevin Warsh will officially become the new head of the Federal Reserve. The Senate voted 54–45 on May 13 to confirm Warsh’s four-year term as the 17th Fed chairman. This comes a day after the upper chamber approved Warsh’s 14-year term on the central bank’s board of governors. He previously served on the board from 2006 to 2011. Warsh’s ascent to chairman was one of the most partisan votes in the institution’s century-long history. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was the lone Democrat to vote for President Donald Trump’s pick. Other Democratic lawmakers had expressed reluctance to support Warsh’s nomination. Warsh will lead his first meeting next month, when the Federal Open Market Committee convenes the June 16 to June 17 policy gathering.

5- We will see what happens. This could be the beginning of accountability for those who lied to the world about Covid-CCP.

However, we don’t have much faith in Rand Paul.

A whistleblower from inside the CIA, confirmed what those paying attention knew from the beginning.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and others influenced intelligence assessments on COVID-19 origins. James Erdman claimed Fauci helped steer the analysis toward a natural origin narrative and away from a lab-leak hypothesis.

Fauci was in bed with the Chinese lab. He lied to protect his pay-offs.

Oh, by the way, not one Demoncrat committee member bothered to show up to listen to this testimony. NOT. ONE.

Children’s Health Defense

CIA Whistleblower Fears Retaliation, as Rand Paul Promises More COVID Cover-Up News Next Week

QUOTE: CIA whistleblower James E. Erdman III, who testified Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci led a multi-agency cover-up of evidence that COVID-19 leaked from a lab, is afraid the agency will retaliate against him, his attorney told The Defender today. Meanwhile Sen. Rand Paul, who subpoenaed Erdman, told reporters to expect more news about the cover-up next week. James E. Erdman III, a CIA senior operations officer, testified Wednesday that “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional” and resulted in the Biden administration releasing an August 2021 report that was inconclusive about the virus’s origins — even though intelligence agencies by then had evidence of a lab leak. Paul told reporters his team is continuing its review of evidence — and that more conflict-of-interest revelations are coming “next week.” He also addressed the May 11 deadline to indict Fauci for perjury for allegedly lying to Congress, saying that Fauci may still face indictment.

6- June will be a big month for Supreme Court decisions… birthright citizenship, girls sports, the definition of Election Day, Monsanto’s weedkiller lawsuits, a President’s right to fire unelected bureaucrats, and other hot-button topics are all expected to be ruled on in the next month.

You can bone up on the cases at the link.

The Epoch Times

9 Imminent Supreme Court Rulings to Watch For

QUOTE: The court’s 2025–2026 term is expected to end in June with a series of rulings that could impact social issues and President Donald Trump’s agenda. The last scheduled oral argument was held on April 29; the justices considered whether Trump wrongfully terminated deportation protections for thousands of Haitian and Syrian nationals. That decision and a ruling on Trump’s order restricting birthright citizenship could influence immigration policy for decades to come. So far, the court has already issued opinions on Trump’s tariffs and redistricting. Its remaining decisions could change how elections are conducted, as well as alter the balance of power between Congress and the president. Hit the link for more information in the main decisions expected before the end of June.

7- ONLY TRUMP!

We love he thinks this way. We love he does things no one else has ever thought of doing!

We love that despite the heaviness of the world he has the capacity to make fun.

Bonus points for doing things the left HATES!

Revolver

America’s GOLDEN ticket: Trump’s White House UFC bash is so hot, everybody wants in

QUOTE: Say what you want about President Trump, but the man knows how to create a moment. America is turning 250, so what is the White House gonna do? They’re going to host a UFC cage match, of course. The event will take place on June 14th, on the South Lawn. That means everybody in MAGA-world, fight world, donor world, and just plain ol’ America world can get a free ticket. Well, not everybody; about 4000 or so lucky Americans can get in on the action. And no, Trump isn’t stepping into the Octagon himself, even though the entire internet would watch that match. He’s actually hosting it. He’s opening up the people’s house for something loud, patriotic, and a little wild, and it’s all very “American.” After years of stuffy Swamp events thrown together by a committee of weird interns and lobbyists, Trump is giving the country something with a lot of energy. A UFC match on the White House lawn for America’s 250th birthday… we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the USA. Of course, Dems will disagree. If you listen closely, you can hear them literally pearl-clutching as we speak. But that’s the whole point. Trump’s always understood that politics isn’t just speeches and policy. It’s culture and spectacle. It’s making people feel like the country belongs to them again. And judging by the scramble for tickets, people absolutely want in. Honestly, there’s something really refreshing and symbolic about a cage match at the White House. It’s nice to see the White House feel alive and fun again. It’s like the country is getting a party that actually matches the moment. America’s 250th birthday shouldn’t feel like a boring boardroom luncheon.

8- Every year at this time we are deluged with leftists giving college commencement speeches.

They are universally trite and uninspiring.

Last weekend, there was an exception, and in all places, the radical leftist University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Country singer and song writer, Eric Church, explained the most important aspects of life with his guitar.

Take a listen.

Eric Church at UNC

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PRAY for that President Trump and everyone on the China trip returns healthy and safe.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for warriors and whistleblowers.

PRAY for accountability.

SHARE the truth.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic