November 14, 2025

Dear Patriot,

The terrorist group, known by the name, the “Democrat Party”, has held the entire country hostage for 43 days.

Finally, the Democrats’ Government Shut Down is over.

The terrorist immediately ginned up more Epstein fodder to beat up President Trump. This is the only go-to talking point they have. After their outrage over the ballroom, the humiliating shutdown, the fake horror over blown-up drug boats, and the end-of-the-world tariffs, fails to catch on. This is also why they will not allow the Republicans to release the whole Epstein file … they need this cudgel to whack at Trump when none of their other lies take root.

Grab your coffee! We have a lot of material here for you to digest, study and share!

Have a wonderful autumn November weekend!

The perfect time to subscribe, if you haven’t already. ____ $5/mo …. $50/year

1- This is not a new topic, but, it is one that has been lost because it does not comport with the socialist playbook on education, pushed down from teacher’s unions. We have all seen the distressing headlines reporting not one school in Chicago has children reading at grade level.

Well, there is a solution. And the state of Mississippi has found it and tested it. It works! It is called the Mississippi Miracle but, it is really common sense.

Read all about this and watch your state for signs they are giving up their decades long quest to make sure children can NOT read.

NYPost

Mississippi’s reading triumph is no miracle — it’s the future of education

QUOTE: A miracle defies the laws of nature. This is why “the Mississippi Miracle,” the sobriquet for the extraordinary gains that students in the Magnolia State have made in reading in recent years, is a misnomer. There’s nothing miraculous about a state that adopts phonics and that sets high standards for its kids getting better results in reading instruction. This, to the contrary, is a predictable outcome, and a replicable one, as other Southern states that have taken up similar polices have shown. Mississippi went from 49th in fourth-grade reading results on the National Assessment of Educational Progress about a decade ago to ninth in 2024. Its low-income children are ranked first in the nation. Its black kids are No. 3 in the nation, and its Hispanic kids No. 1. Overall, when adjusted for socio-economics and demographics, Mississippi has the best fourth-grade results in the nation. In 2011, only one in five fourth graders in Mississippi was proficient in reading. In 2013, the state passed a reform to require teachers to understand the science of reading (basically, phonics), deploy literacy coaches to schools, identify students struggling to read early and hold back students in third grade who weren’t ready to advance. Alabama, Tennessee and Louisiana have now done much the same, and have also made gains. The original source of all this was a 2002 reading law in Florida that boosted student achievement in the Sunshine State. More than half of black fourth graders in Mississippi read at or above basic level, while only 28% of black fourth graders in California do. It may be galling for blue states that have prided themselves on their commitment to education and looked down on the South to have to acknowledge that Mississippi, of all places, has figured out a model for the nation — but it is imperative all the same. With reading scores nationally sliding the wrong way, especially for the bottom 10% of students, Mississippi and the other Southern states offer a beacon of hope. Their example shows that, no, it’s not impossible to teach children, and no, it’s not very costly. It’s a good sign that even California just passed a phonics bill. It’s fully within our power, so long as we insist on the basics, to give kids a skill absolutely essential to their development and their futures.

2- Anytime you see an interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, stop to watch. You will learn something.

Watch this interview here.

QUOTE: Secretary Bessent: Last week, I visited my hometown of Charleston, SC, where a new Boeing plant is creating 1,000 jobs. I also toured a rare earth plant in Sumter, SC, which is bringing 300 permanent jobs, with the potential for 3,000 more. These are just a few examples of the president’s efforts to attract trillions in investments and implement policies that are revitalizing U.S. manufacturing. With the Working Families Tax Bill providing strong incentives, 2026 is poised to be a landmark year.

3- We suggest that you listen to this explanation. It is 15 minutes on Twitter/X.

It is probably a point of view you have not heard or thought much about. It is intriguing.

One of the points made is that there is a lot of action taking place under cover.

Another point is that our enemies are often our “friends”.

Promethean Action on X

4- It is not the total abolishment of the IRS but, it is a little something! At least Sec. Bessent is digging into the waste and stupidity of the IRS.

Unleash Prosperity

The IRS Will No Longer Be Doing Your Taxes

QUOTE: Speaking of useless and invasive government programs, there’s more good news to report. The IRS’s Direct File program – a free, federally funded tax filing service invented by the Biden admin – will not be part of the 2026 tax season or any other. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was right on when he declared: “It wasn’t used very much, and we think that the private sector can do a better job.” He noted that less than 0.5% of last year’s tax returns used Direct File. The program was created without consulting Congress even though private-sector tax prep companies have offered their own free versions to filers with annual income below $83,000 for over two decades. Earlier this year we called for exactly this action: “It’s a conflict of interest of the highest order… The agency charged with extracting every possible penny for the federal bureaucracy cannot be impartial and get you — the taxpayer — every dollar you’re owed in your refund. impartial and get you — the taxpayer — every dollar you’re owed in your refund.’ DirectFile, RIP. Score one for the often criticized DOGE initiative headed by Elon Musk, which continues to pay dividends.

5- Coffee may cost less soon. Any day now, there will be a chicken in every pot!

Washington Times

Tariff relief coming soon on coffee, bananas, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says

QUOTE: Coffee drinkers, perk up — the Trump administration plans to roll back tariffs on some foreign products, including coffee beans grown in Brazil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, said the relief would apply to grocery items that are hard to grow in this country. “You’re gonna see substantial announcements over the next couple of days in terms of things we don’t grow here in the United States, coffee being one of them,” Secretary Bessent said. “Bananas, other fruits, things like that. President Trump’s decision to impose high tariffs on other countries, including a 50% tariff on major coffee producer Brazil, is reverberating in the grocery aisle. The average price of a pound of ground coffee reached $9.14 in the U.S. in September, up 41% from the same time last year. Producers and importers blame bad weather and new tariffs.

6- This is not a big name but we will take any accountability we can find!

This woman allegedly worked VERY hard to be corrupt. All of this was conducted while she was working very closely with Governor Newsom.

And, we note, this investigation started well before the current Trump Administration.

Hey, Gavin…what did you know and when did you know it?

Western Journal

FBI Arrests Newsom’s Ex-Chief of Staff on 23-Count Indictment - Bank and Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Defraud the US, Obstruction of Justice, and More

QUOTE: A woman who was once one of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most trusted lieutenants has found herself in the crosshairs of the FBI. And it’s not looking great for her. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California dropped a bombshell news release stating that Dana Williamson, Newsom’s chief of staff from 2022 to 2024, had been indicted on a litany of charges. The 53-year-old Williamson has been charged by a federal grand jury with “conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, subscribing to false tax returns, and making false statements,” the DOJ announced. In total, the indictment included 23 counts, according to the release. “This is a crucial step in an ongoing political corruption investigation that began more than three years ago,” U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said in the news release. “As it always has, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect the people of California from political corruption.” If convicted, Williamson faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud; up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of conspiracy to obstruct and making a false statements; and up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count of subscribing to a false tax return.

7- This precious act of kindness and gratitude seems fitting to add after Veteran’s Day.

NYPost

Three generations of a Dutch family have been caring for the graves of ‘adopted’ American soldiers for 80 years

QUOTE: Three generations of a Dutch family have been the caretakers of an American soldier’s grave since 1945 — and promise future descendants will do the same. Ernest Francis Fichtl Jr., from the Little Neck neighborhood of Queens, was killed during one of World War II’s bloodiest European battles and is buried at Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten. But until recently, his family back in New York did not know that his grave site is lovingly tended to by his adopted family in the Netherlands. And it’s not the only one. Since the end of the war in Europe in 1945, Margraten residents have honored the sacrifice of the more than 8,000 men and women who perished fighting the German army in the region, which saw some of the war’s bloodiest battles. In many cases, the “adoptions” have carried over three generations. Sergeant Fichtl, known as “Junior” in his family, was a 20-year-old tank commander when he arrived in southwest Holland in 1944, four years after the Nazis first occupied the region. He was taken in, along with two other members of the 36th Tank Battalion, 8th Armored Division — known as the “Thundering Herd” — by Adele Steijns and her family. “Although they stayed only a few months, they became all good friends and, at the time, part of the family,” Cindy Schulteis-Janssen, Steijns’ granddaughter, told The Post. But Fichtl and the others never came back. More than 130 members of his troop were savagely killed in the battle. ‘We want our son to stay on the soil of the country where he died to provide the freedom that those people deserved,’” said Fichtl’s cousin Ernest Bartol of Mineola, NY. The Netherlands was liberated two months later, on May 5, 1945. “Together with her children and grandchildren, my grandmother walked from the village to the beautiful American Cemetery several times each year to honor the fallen heroes,” said Schulteis-Janssen. “After my grandmother died in 2005, my mother took care of the graves. When my mother died in 2023, I take care of the graves.”

8- We could not call it a Good News Friday without a drug-filled boat blowing up, could we?

Even better, TWO boats were stopped in their tracks.

The globalist left, the UN, and the EU are having a melt down over these actions.

But…we like less drugs and drug smugglers on our shores.

Check out what Secretary of State Marco Rubio had to say about the EU butting in.

The National Pulse

Trump Admin Takes Out Two Narco-Terrorist Boats in the Pacific.

QUOTE: The U.S. military carried out two deadly strikes on November 9 against vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean operated by narco-terrorist organizations. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the operation Monday morning, saying the strikes were conducted under the direction of President Donald J. Trump. “Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” Hegseth said in a statement. He added that U.S. intelligence linked the vessels to illicit narcotics trafficking. According to Hegseth, both vessels were in international waters, each carrying three male narco-terrorists. All six were killed, and no U.S. forces were harmed. The Pentagon said the action marks the 18th lethal strike against drug-smuggling vessels in recent months, bringing the total number killed to roughly 75. The Trump administration has sharply increased military action against Latin American drug cartels, with the President designating several as terrorist organizations and accusing Venezuela’s government of facilitating drug trafficking into the United States. “Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people,” Hegseth said.

9- Women and children are safer than ever in Memphis. Kids can play outside again.

PJ Media

Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force’s Biggest Victory? The Kids.

QUOTE: Despite what politicians said, Memphis residents were excited for Donald Trump to send the National Guard in to clean up their crime-ridden city. The president created a Memphis Safe Task Force, whose job was to “end street and violent crime in Memphis to the greatest possible extent.” It sounds like the task force, which is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and authorities, has been quite successful, especially for families with young children. The United States Marshals Service announced on Saturday that since the task force began, 101 missing children in the Memphis area have been found and returned to their homes. “We are happy that we have been able to use our fugitive hunting skills to assist local and state authorities with finding these missing children,” said Emily Williams, U.S. Marshals spokesperson. “What a testament to our partnerships to be able to work these cases together. While investigative work is tedious, locating missing and endangered children is one of the things we are most proud of.” The task force has been so efficient that Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says his staff can’t keep up, and his jail isn’t big enough to hold all of the inmates, especially considering that he can’t mix convicted inmates with those awaiting trial. A little boy named Braylon Brye and his mother, Delicia, appeared on Fox News yesterday, talking about just how much safer they feel now in Memphis and thanking the president for making this happen. Braylon said that he’s never really been able to go outside and play while living there because it’s too dangerous, and he said there are shootings in his community almost every day. But now he feels safe enough to go outside and even practices his trumpet outdoors. His mother said she can now enjoy just sitting on her own porch, something many of us take for granted.

10- This is an informative, behind the scenes interview with Judge Jeanine. She is working so hard to clean up crime. We are all fortunate that she is working for the Trump Administration.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Pod Force One Podcast with Miranda Devine

Judge Jeanine: Keeping Streets Safe by Battling Killers, Terrorists, AND Soft On Crime Lefties

QUOTE: U.S Attorney in DC Judge Jeanine Pirro joins Miranda Devine to share disturbing insight into the Left’s “assassination culture” and the soft on crime approach that’s been ruining major U.S. cities. Pirro also reveals what drives her relentless pursuit of justice and her compassion and advocacy for victims of violent crime as well as how President Trump’s policies have paved the way for a safer America.

1﻿1- Dontcha love when common sense breaks out?

This isn’t a done deal yet and the committee will be bombarded with objection.

But, it is good to see this ban has come even this far.

Daily Mail

Olympics set to ban ALL transgender athletes for LA 2028

QUOTE: A ban on transgender women competitors is strongly expected to be in place for the 2028 Olympics – but it remains unclear if there will be barriers against athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) after the boxing furore at Paris 2024. Under the existing rules, each sport is empowered to decide if transgender women can compete if their testosterone levels fall below a designated threshold. But the International Olympic Committee, under new president Kirsty Coventry, is in discussions about a dramatic policy shift that would impose a blanket ban across all sports for the Los Angeles Games. Such a move would prevent the kind of scenario that saw Laurel Hubbard contest the weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Hubbard transitioned in 2012. While Olympic sources have confirmed that such a measure is very much the ‘direction of travel’, it is highly unlikely to come into force before the Winter Olympics in Italy next February.

12- Next to Hillary Clinton there is no one more cringy than Michelle My Belle, as Rush used to call her.

This woman is not worth much of our time and attention but since she is out promoting a book on fashion, of all things, and bitterly complaining about her tragic life, we thought we would opine. And link to Miranda Devine.

There are people who have massive email files of photos of this woman with her innumerable fashion disasters. Some are so bad you would swear they were AI but, that had not been invented yet.

Like the “Emperor with No Clothes”, the Fake News swooned over this declared fashion icon while the rest of us were squinting and saying….huh?

By comparison, First Lady Melania has never put a 5-inch Manolo Blahnik foot wrong, in ten years. And she is totally ignored by, well, almost everyone.

We are so over you, Michelle. Please, slink away and be quiet. Don’t make some people get out those old photos of you.

Miranda Devine At NYPost

Michelle Obama tries so hard to play the victim that she instead provides comedy gold

QUOTE: It’s no coincidence that multimillionaire Michelle Obama is on a self-pity jag as she promotes her latest expensive coffee table memoir as her husband’s Democratic Party succumbs to its socialist fringe. You see it everywhere. Democratic Marie Antoinettes moaning about their plight and the ingratitude of the serfs as the revolution devours their dominion. For the former first lady, a week of softball interviews for her new $50 tome, “The Look,” has been dominated by bizarre complaints about her time in the White House with President Barack Obama. She is rewriting history to claim bitterly that, as the first black first couple, “we didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten.” Whom does she think she’s kidding? Martians? Melania Trump would like a word. There was no grace in the daily savaging that President Trump’s wife was subjected to in her first term in the White House. There were invasive questions about her marriage designed to damage it, dirty gossip packaged as news, xenophobic attacks on her accent and Slovenian origins. Even her Christmas decorations were slammed as ugly and cold. Despite being a successful international model who always dressed impeccably, and without complaint, she was never asked to grace the cover of Vogue, while far frumpier first ladies who dressed like sofas were lavishly showcased in the fashion mag two or three times each. No wonder she has retreated into herself in her husband’s second term. By contrast, it’s hard to remember another presidential couple so swooned over by the media as the Obamas, even by the standards of Democrat privilege. They were treated like Camelot Redux. But Michelle Obama, with all her millions, is at such pains to portray herself as a victim that she inadvertently provides us with comedy gold while begging more questions than she explains. Michelle’s complaints are so absurd, you have to wonder what’s really behind it, and it doesn’t take too long to realize that whining and being gloomy is a fad for entitled leftist women so that nobody notices how privileged they are. ——————

Well….OKAY! Here’s ONE photo from the file!!

Huh?

PRAY for our country.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for all warriors.

SEEK truth.

SHARE truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

.

Read the five part series truthfully explaining the unprecedented lawfare used by the left to remove Sidney Powell’s right to free speech.

This will be permanently available for all at Defending The Republic.

Regardless of who wins any election, to have confidence in the outcome, we must continue to demand (1) real paper ballots, (2) hand counted in a bipartisan transparent process, and (3) citizen voter ID.

NOTE: Defending The Republic, Inc. is a §501(c)(4) non-profit organization, gifts to which are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes.

This email was sent by:

To Unsubscribe for any reason, simply: contact: editor@defendingtherepublic.org with UNLIST in the subject line..