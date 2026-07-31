July 31, 2026

Dear Patriot,

We are happy to see this week in the rear view as we all came face to face with evil on earth, in the visage of Anthony Fauci.

The name “Fauci” should go into history with Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin, and Mao Zedong.

Mr. “Trust All Science” could not defend HIS science. He was mute in his own defense.

We will watch to see if Fauci is held accountable on earth.

We are not dwelling in the evil, narcissism of Fauci….there is other news that is GOOD to read and share as we say goodby to July, our busy 250th birthday month.

1- Florida was a beacon of hope and common sense during Covid-CCP thanks to Governor DeSantis.

They are leading the way again by investigating Fauci. State laws are not covered under federal law pardons.

Breitbart

Florida Launching Investigation into Anthony Fauci After He Pleads the Fifth over 100 Times

QUOTE: Florida is launching an investigation into former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Anthony Fauci after Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment repeatedly during his testimony before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday. Fauci said in his opening statement that he would refrain from answering questions, despite his pardon from former President Biden — or as Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) put it, Biden’s autopen. “Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the 5th Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions,” Fauci asserted, proceeding to do so 111 times throughout the hearing. As a result, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office is launching an investigation to find the truth of what really happened during the coronavirus pandemic. “Fauci’s lack of candor to Congress is unbelievable,” the attorney general remarked on social media before making the announcement. “My office is launching an investigation into Dr. Fauci. It’s past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID.” On his other social media account, Uthmeier added, “If he lied, and it resulted in physical and economic harm to countless Americans, billions of taxpayer dollars in ‘medical expenses,’ and learning-loss for our next generation, there should be accountability,” he said.

2- It is good to see this interest again in the well-documented and never challenged book about Fauci, written five years ago by RFK, Jr.

The TRUTH has always been there. SHARE the truth.

The MAHA Report

Book Sales for the “The Real Anthony Fauci” Spike Following the Fauci Hearing

QUOTE: The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s explosive investigation into former NAIAD director Anthony Fauci, has landed back on the Amazon bestseller’s list, nearly five years after its publication in 2021. It started Thursday, July 30 as the platform’s #69 top-selling book; it now sits at #52 as of 5pm Eastern.The spike comes the day after Fauci exercised his Fifth Amendment rights during a testimony in front of Kentucky Senator Ron Paul and his colleagues on the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, which Paul chairs. Despite nearly no coverage by legacy media, The Real Anthony Fauci sold over 1.4 million copies and became the #1 book on bestseller lists at The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Amazon, USA Today, and Publisher’s Weekly. It spent 20 weeks on the majority of those lists. “Once again the most censored book in recent history is one of the bestselling books in America,” said Tony Lyons, President and Publisher of Skyhorse and MAHA Action president.When it was released late in 2021, The Real Anthony Fauci became a word-of-mouth bestseller in part because it was so universally censored but also because of a growing podcast culture. Kennedy went on numerous podcasts to promote the book. “I wrote this book to help Americans – and citizens across the globe – understand the historical underpinnings of the bewildering cataclysm that began in 2020,” Kennedy writes in the book’s introduction. “In that single annus horribilis, liberal democracy effectively collapsed worldwide. The very governmental health regulators, social media eminences, and media companies that idealistic populations relied upon as champions of freedom, health, democracy, civil rights, and evidence-based public policy seemed to collectively pivot in a lockstep assault against free speech and personal freedoms.” He continues, “Suddenly, those trusted institutions seemed to be acting in concert to generate fear, promote obedience, discourage critical thinking, and herd seven billion people to march to a single tune, culminating in mass public health experiments with a novel, shoddily tested and improperly licensed technology so risky that manufacturers refused to produce it unless every government on Earth shielded them from liability.

3- This is for all people who whine about running out of coal and gas.

Just the News

US has enough coal for 600 years, new federal data shows

QUOTE: If all the coal resources beneath the federally managed public lands in the U.S. were used, the nation wouldn’t run out for at least six centuries, a report from the U.S. Geological Survey estimates. The Department of Interior released the report on Thursday, which estimates that there are 4.2 billion short tons of coal reserves associated with active mines and another 356 billion short tons of available coal resources. “American Energy Dominance is more important than ever, and so is beautiful clean coal’s role in the production of electricity needed to fuel our future prosperity,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, said in a statement. Wyoming’s annual coal production remains the highest in the country. Of 34 miles on federal land, 14 are in Wyoming, and the Cowboy State holds 87% of the reported coal reserves associated with active mines on federal land.

4- Freedom Haulers. We love this out-of-the-box thinking by the Trump Administration.

Trump seeks to replace illegals who can’t read road signs with veterans who have real skills from their military service.

If you have veterans who are friends or family and might need a job, the benefits are excellent.

Get ALL illegals OFF our roads now!

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Trump Administration Launches New Interagency Campaign Led By Secretary Duffy Recruiting More Veterans to Drive Big Rigs Ahead of National Hire a Vet Day

QUOTE: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced a new interagency effort to attract more of America’s veterans into pursuing careers in trucking. The new initiative – called Freedom Haulers – is a patriotic hiring campaign that educates veterans on how there’s never been a better time to join the trucking industry, outlines why veterans backgrounds make them a great fit for the job, and connects them with resources to seamlessly transition from service to driving a big rig. Led by the Department of Transportation, the Freedom Haulers campaign includes contributions from the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Department of War, and the Department of Labor. The initiative builds on President Trump’s efforts to clean up America’s roadways, crack down on dangerous foreign drivers, and support American truckers. Next week, Transportation Secretary Duffy and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins will host a kickoff event for the campaign and announce additional policy measures to support the effort. “President Trump’s Freedom Haulers initiative is another victory for common sense. Instead of putting dangerous illegal immigrants on the road, we should be putting trust in our Veterans who have the discipline, determination and work ethic to succeed in this rewarding career path,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “VA already helps thousands of Veterans make this transition every year, and we stand ready to help thousands more.”

5- MORE jobs! The Pentagon is awarding $10 million to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation with the goal of getting more young Americans trained to help build and repair ships, aircraft and munitions.

Oh, and we do not have to worry that Mike Rowe will steal the money to enrich himself!

The Center Square

War Department drops $10M for skilled trades program

QUOTE: The U.S. Department of War awarded a $10 million contract on Thursday as part of its Build Freedom project, an effort to develop workers for the skilled trades. The War Department gave the check to Mike Rowe, an American television host of “Dirty Jobs,” to support the mikeroweWORKS Foundation Scholarship program. The program funds scholarships for veterans to train for skilled trades jobs including plumbers, electricians and welders. Rowe coordinates the program through BuildFreedom.US, a website that compiles open job opportunities in the skilled trades sector. The website connects veterans with scholarships and educational materials to support transition into the skilled trades sector. “These jobs are in demand like never before, and they don’t require a college degree,” Rowe said. “My foundation has the money to help you get the training you need.” Michael Cadenazzi, the assistant secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy, said the COVID-19 health crisis and other societal incentives have pushed people away from skilled trade jobs. He said the U.S. military has struggled as a result of fewer people interested in the skilled trades. “We’re talking about building careers for the future,” Cadenazzi said. “AI-proof, six-figure jobs and the ability to work across the country and to really meet a demand for the future.” The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected employment in construction and extraction operations is projected to grow faster than the average for all other occupations from 2024 to 2034. Each year, about 649,300 new jobs are opened on average.

6- Met with constant judicial roadblocks to remove illegals, the President has turned to a little known court to boot terrorists.

The National Pulse

Trump Activates Dormant ‘Alien Terrorist Removal Court’ to Deport ISIS Supporter.

QUOTE: The Trump administration has activated the Alien Terrorist Removal Court for the first time. The court has been activated as part of an effort to deport Nazira Haji Zada, an Afghan woman accused of supporting ISIS. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has alleged that Haji Zada supported Islamic State (ISIS), pledged allegiance to it, and indoctrinated her son and son-in-law into ISIS ideology. Her son and son-in-law have since been convicted of plotting a terrorist attack on Election Day 2024. According to federal law, the government is allowed to deport non-citizens who have engaged in or supported terrorist activities. Haji Zada has been a lawful permanent resident in the U.S. since 2018, although she does not have citizenship. The court was created under the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996, but has never heard a case. Importantly, the court can consider classified evidence while shielding sensitive intelligence in working towards its decision. “The allegations in this case show the matriarch of an ISIS-sympathizing family aiding in a plot to launch a mass casualty attack on American voters on Election Day,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Congress created the Alien Terrorist Removal Court three decades ago to remove from the United States alien terrorists who never should have been here in the first place.” – Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. This is the first time that the court has been activated, having been dormant since its creation in 1996. The outcome of the case could determine whether the court becomes a regular device in deportation operations, particularly when dealing with foreign-born extremists who are permanent residents.

7- A huge win for religious freedom.

The National Pulse

Pro-Life Christian Father Subjected to Armed Raid Under Biden Wins Major Settlement.

QUOTE: The Trump administration has reached a seven-figure settlement with Tennessee pro-life advocate Paul Vaughn, whose home was raided by heavily armed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in 2022 as part of the Biden-Harris regime’s enforcement of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act against pro-lifers. Vaughn, a Christian father of 11, had been charged over his participation in a 2021 protest outside an abortion clinic that included prayer and hymn singing, and he was later sentenced to six months of house arrest before receiving a presidential pardon from President Donald J. Trump in January 2025. The settlement, announced by the Thomas More Society, resolves Vaughn’s lawsuit against the Justice Department and includes an acknowledgment that the department abused its authority during the prosecution. Recently released Justice Department emails revealed internal discussions about conducting arrests rather than allowing defendants to surrender voluntarily, with one official suggesting the FBI preferred making arrests. Vaughn said the experience strengthened his Christian faith. His lawyer, Steve Crampton, argued the case reflected a politically motivated prosecution and praised the Trump administration for addressing actions taken under the Biden-Harris regime. Crampton said additional settlements involving other pro-life activists could follow, and renewed calls for Congress to repeal the FACE Act, describing it as unconstitutional and vulnerable to political misuse. The House Judiciary Committee previously approved legislation to repeal the law, although the measure has not advanced further in Congress.

8- This is LONG overdue!

The Federalist

Trump Cracks Down On Foreign Students Subverting America

QUOTE: A new rule the Trump administration published earlier this month is finally addressing the flood of foreign students at U.S. universities plagued by anti-American ideology. Half a million of these students are illegal aliens, while more than a million additional college students are here on student visas, overwhelmingly from non-Western countries having political systems unlike or opposed to ours. Trump has just ended this racket. Under a new rule issued by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, most new F-1 students will receive visas that expire after a fixed period of time, usually four years. This puts healthy pressure on universities and students to reach the finish line as scheduled, rather than dawdle indefinitely in the academic cocoon. The average length of time in graduate studies has ballooned to more than seven years for a Ph.D., which harmfully causes students to delay having families and finding employment. For half a century foreigners could enter graduate programs and take many years, far more than four, to complete their doctoral programs while remaining in the U.S. without any deadline to leave. The F-1 visa program has been allowing foreigners to remain on visas here for the “duration of their status” at their university, with no time limit. Trump is also cutting back on the period in which foreigners may linger in the U.S. after completing their programs, reducing it from 60 to 30 days. International students who line up jobs here can seek other visa programs, but most should be returning to their homelands. Even before the new rule takes effect, universities are complaining about a decline in international students in graduate programs, which they attribute to Trump’s occasional travel bans and freezing of some federal grants. The drop in K-12 enrollment (which is mostly due to the declining birth rate) means there will be fewer American students in the pipeline for universities in the future. But the problem isn’t travel bans or Trump’s new rule ending decade-long stints in college. Universities have only themselves to blame if there is a shortage of American students. Left-wing political ideology dominant at universities leans strongly against child-rearing. If more students are wanted for the future, then there should be more encouragement now by academia for Americans to have and raise their children.

9- These people wait until the outrage blows over and then quietly fire the stupid people, hoping we will not notice that the brand is forever tarnished.

Accountability often comes and goes unnoticed.

John Nolte at Breitbart

Disastrous CEO Julie Masino Out at Cracker Barrel

QUOTE: Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino will step down as of August 9 and has hopefully been replaced by a CEO who does not hate Cracker Barrel and its customers and will not target kids for grooming. “Following a robust and thoughtful search process, we are pleased to welcome David [Deno] as Cracker Barrel’s next CEO,” Independent Chairman of the Cracker Barrel Board Carl Berquist said in a statement. Last year, Masino was not only guilty of watering Cracker Barrel down into just another soulless, generic chain restaurant that looked like a Bed, Bath, and Beyond, she also had the beloved rural chain engage in outright child grooming: On behalf of Cracker Barrel’s LGBTQ+ Alliance & DEIB Team, we want to celebrate YOU for being YOU. It is our greatest Mission to ensure that Pleasing People means “all people.” LGBTQ+ Pride Month each June is an important time to reflect on the Stonewall Riots that began on June 28, 1969, evoking activists to demand change for the LGBTQ+ community in America… It was only after this obscene behavior became public that this sick grooming trash was taken down, and it only became public after Masino proves to be a woman given complete control over a brand and fanbase she obviously hated. The most telling line in the Cracker Barrel press release is this: “Following a robust and thoughtful search process…” Yeah, a process that likely started not long after the bottom fell out of Masino’s breathtakingly stupid management decisions.

10- And these are the people telling us they know how to handle the federal budget better than the Republicans.

Geller Report

DNC Mortgaged Its Headquarters as Collateral for Loan

QUOTE: Cutting fraud, USAID – their ill gotten gains – and vast sums to far left ‘non-profits’ has left the Democrat party of treason without funds. The Democratic National Committee is so short on funds that it mortgaged its headquarters in Washington, D.C. to raise cash for off-year election spending. NOTUS: The Democratic National Committee put its physical headquarters up for collateral last year in order to obtain a $15 million line of credit to help invest in off-year elections, according to D.C. deed records not previously reported. The building, located in Southeast Washington and partially owned by the DNC, has been used as collateral in the past, including in other election cycles. That the DNC had to do so again ahead of the 2026 elections to obtain its biggest-ever off-year loan raised concerns among some members that it was further evidence of its intensifying financial strain. The DNC did not explicitly declare the building as its collateral in its monthly or loan-related filings to the Federal Election Commission. “Ken gaslighting us about the DNC’s finances and not being transparent about the financial situation makes us doubt if he can oversee the DNC during the most important primary of our lifetime,” said a DNC member, granted anonymity to discuss the issue candidly. This is not the first time the DNC has borrowed against its assets to bulk up its war chest in election years, but it takes place as DNC Chair Ken Martin is campaigning to save his position after a disastrous election year in 2024 and amid very poor fundraising.

IF you are not yet a Paid Subscriber …

Access EVERY Article in every newsletter …… $5 / mo … $50 / year

PRAY for everyone within the Trump Adminstration.

PRAY for world peace.

PRAY for all children.

GET some sun, READ a book, FLY the flag.

SHARE the truth.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic