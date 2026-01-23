January 23, 2026

Dear Patriot,

We warned you this week would be crazy and it did not disappoint.

Davos. Trump and his team took over Davos and told them a lot of hard facts about their futures. Don’t all world leaders look small when standing next to President Trump?

Greenland. That crazy idea is in the process of happening. We hope that Trump builds a great, big, beautiful prison there. We have plenty of evil to fill it.

Arrests. As of this writing, three people who stormed a church and terrorized the worshippers have been arrested! We are still waiting on the arrest of Don Lemon who seems to be in a protected class.

Murders. In your whole life, you have never been less likely to be murdered. One year of Trump and murders are down to 1900 levels.

We are thinking of everyone in the path of the ice storm. Which, includes a lot of DRT staff. So if you do not hear from us on Monday, know that our power is down. Stay warm!

1- Make America Safe Again was not just a chant for rallies.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if …. all people recognized what President Trump and his administration have done?

...And admit the Trump Administration actions literally save lives every minute of every day.

...And that every elected “public servant” would be begging to replicate what has now been proven to be wildly successful?

White House

Murder Rate Plunges to 125-Year Low as President Trump Restores Law and Order

QUOTE: Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, America is safer than it has been in over a century — and brand new data proves it. A new report shows the murder rate across the nation’s biggest cities plummeted last year to its lowest level since at least 1900, marking the biggest one-year drop in recorded history. This monumental turnaround is a direct result of President Trump’s unwavering commitment to Make America Safe Again. In addition to the historic drop in murders last year, the nation experienced steep declines in rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, shooting deaths (fewest since 2015), on-duty law enforcement officer deaths (80-year low), traffic fatalities, and overdose deaths. President Trump is reversing the chaos and carnage unleashed by Radical Left Democrats who turned our streets into war zones by coddling criminals and opening our borders. Since taking office, President Trump has deployed a whole-of-government offensive in Democrat-run cities, driving down crime, ridding the streets of savage criminal illegal aliens, backing law enforcement, and bringing back order where incompetent Democrat politicians surrendered to anarchy and despair. President Trump’s proven America First agenda is delivering real results for American citizens, proving once and for all that strength and resolve win out over weakness and wokeness — and the results are only just beginning.

2- Reducing the number of people who have drug overdoses has a ripple effect that goes deep into our country.

It takes extraordinary leadership and grit to accomplish this.

The National Pulse

Overdose Deaths Down by a Fifth Amid Trump’s Cartel Crackdown.

QUOTE: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that drug overdose deaths in the United States fell by more than 20 percent last year, according to provisional data covering fatalities through August 2025. The decline marks a sharp reversal after years of rising or stagnant overdose numbers nationwide. The data shows overdose deaths were increasing before President Donald J. Trump’s first term, leveled off during that administration, and then surged during former President Joe Biden’s tenure before beginning to fall late in his term, as President Trump was preparing to reclaim the White House. Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York City Police Department sergeant and adjunct professor at Penn State Lehigh Valley, argued that border security has played a decisive role in reducing the flow of lethal drugs into the country. “Securing the borders has a lot to do with the drop. Less chance for drug dealers and their mules to bring drugs into the country,” he said. “Nothing made a bigger impact than shutting down the floodgates at the border.” He added that aggressive enforcement actions can discourage traffickers, saying, “Deterrence matters in criminal justice policy.”

3- A major victory for unborn children.

LifeNews

President Trump Ends All Tax-Funded Research With Aborted Baby Parts

QUOTE: President Donald Trump has ended federal funding for research involving the use of aborted baby parts, a major victory for pro-life advocates that halts taxpayer support for such studies effective immediately. “NIH is pushing American biomedical science into the 21st century,” NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya said. “This decision is about advancing science by investing in breakthrough technologies more capable of modeling human health and disease. Under President Trump’s leadership, taxpayer-funded research must reflect the best science of today and the values of the American people.” Bhattacharya emphasized ethical considerations in an interview, noting that the use of body parts from aborted babies has long created moral concerns. “Now that there is better technology, there’s no scientific harm to this, we’re still going to be able to use the science we need … while at the same time getting rid of this use of aborted fetal tissue which so many people, including me, find morally abhorrent,” Bhattacharya said. He clarified the scope: “Someone who has had a miscarriage and wants to do a meaningful thing and they donate the tissue from the miscarriage to science, that’s still allowed. The only ban is on, you have an abortion specifically to terminate the baby, and then the tissue then gets sold, that’s what’s being banned.”

4- Past time for states to reduce public education budgets. They are bleeding customers.

Good news that more children are being released from the prisons of propaganda and DEI.

Fox News

Major city school districts losing students as parents seek better options

NYC, Denver, Houston, Chicago and Seattle districts lose students

QUOTE: The Colorado Department of Education released data last week based on the fall’s student count. The state reported a 1.2% drop in enrollment compared to last fall, with a total of 870,793 pre-K-12th grade students enrolled. Seattle’s school district data also shows loss of enrollment in recent years. The Seattle Times cited state data released last Thursday showing Washington’s public schools across the state having the steepest drop in enrollment since the pandemic. “Some districts have already had to make budget cuts while others are considering adding new programs to bring back students who’ve left the public school system for private schools, home schooling, or other alternatives,” The Seattle Times reported, noting public school enrollment is about 50,000 students lower in Washington state since the 2019-20 school year.

5- Moving forward to pave the way for a new world. And securing American independence from China.

The Center Square

North America’s first lithium refinery built and completed in Texas.

Texas leading in sustainability, job creation, headquarters relocations.

QUOTE: The first battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility in North America is now operational in Texas. In May 2023, Gov. Greg Abbott, Tesla founder Elon Musk and other officials broke ground at what would become Tesla North America’s new lithium refinery in Robstown. By January 2026, it was fully operational. The facility is the first of its kind to ever be built in North America, The Center Square reported. The facility is part of Abbott’s goal for Texas to lead in reducing reliance on China for critical minerals and technology. Under Abbott, Texas is leading in semiconductor manufacturing and development, state-led Artificial Intelligence development and nuclear energy expansion to counter Chinese dominance and threats, The Center Square reported.

6- More jobs for Americans.

America is making stuff again.

CNBC

GM to move production of China-built Buick SUV to U.S. plant

QUOTE: General Motors plans to move production of a Buick compact SUV from China to the U.S. for domestic sales, the company confirmed Thursday. GM said the next-generation vehicle is expected to be built at the automaker’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, beginning in 2028. The Buick compact SUV that will be built in the U.S. will be sold domestically, meaning production of the vehicle in China may continue as well for sales elsewhere. The move comes as President Donald Trump has been pressuring companies to onshore production and as the relationship between the U.S. and China grows increasingly contentious, including with tariffs on vehicles. The Detroit automaker has produced the compact Buick Envision SUV in China for the U.S. since 2017.

7- Equal time. Now there’s a concept!

This will be interesting to watch because there is NO ONE who works for these networks who knows what equal time is, much less how to implement it.

National Pulse

Trump FCC Clamps Down on Late-Night and Daytime TV Bias.

QUOTE: Federal Communications Commission chief Brendan Carr issued new regulatory guidance on January 21, warning broadcasters that late-night and daytime talk shows must comply with federal equal time rules when featuring political candidates in a move to combat the clear leftist bias among many TV hosts. The guidance directs broadcast stations to ensure that political candidates are given equal opportunities on programs such as morning shows and late-night comedy, pushing back on what Carr described as a long-standing assumption that such shows automatically qualify as “bona fide news” programming. Carr argued that this exemption has been stretched to cover content driven by partisan intent. “For years, legacy TV networks assumed that their late night & daytime talk shows qualify as ‘bona fide news’ programs — even when motivated by purely partisan political purposes,” Carr wrote in a post on X. “Today, the FCC reminded them of their obligation to provide all candidates with equal opportunities.” Conservative attorney Daniel Suhr, who heads the Center for American Rights and has supported Carr’s agenda, praised the move and said it could apply broadly to late-night television. “Daytime TV like [The View] and late night shows like [Jimmy Kimmel Live!] & [The Late Show With Stephen Colbert] have consistently featured only Democratic candidates while shutting out Republicans,” Suhr wrote on X. “This [FCC] notice is an important step toward accountability for these legacy network shows.”

8- Remember in a presidential debate with Hillary, Donald Trump foreshadowed that she would be in jail?

Well, that may be another promise that President Trump keeps.

We too wish Rush could see this happen!

John Nolte at Breitbart

Democrats Vote to Hold Clintons in Contempt over Epstein Subpoena

QUOTE: In a delicious turn of events, House Democrats have voted with Republicans to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress over the Jeffrey Epstein saga. Democrats opened this box, and now Democrats can suck on it. “Nine Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted with Republicans Wednesday to recommend holding former President Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress,” writes an obviously heartbroken, far-left Politico. The contempt charge is for “defying a subpoena to testify as part of the panel’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.” Three Democrats on the committee also voted to hold two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton in contempt for defying a subpoena. Now that both contempt charges have passed the committee, the next step is to give the full House a vote. If a majority of the House backs the contempt charge, which it almost certainly will, the issue will then be turned over to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution, which could mean prison for Bill and Hill. Former Trump officials Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro both went to prison for ignoring a congressional subpoena. Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have defied a bipartisan subpoena that ordered them to appear before the House Oversight Committee this week and testify about their knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein. This will be fascinating to see unfold. As someone who has watched the Clintons get away with so much over the past four decades, even a symbolic night in prison would be “justice delayed, but justice nonetheless.” And I think there’s a very good possibility that could happen. The other possible outcome would see them reverse course and testify. Either way… Glorious. Man, I sure wish Rush Limbaugh was around to see this.

9- President Trump posted this on his way back to DC from Davos.

If nothing else, you have to LOVE his positive enthusiasm!

10- We have been praying for world peace! We have had advancement on that prayer.

This is an amazing concept and amazing that President Trump actually formed this new approach to peace in the world.

He certainly has given the Board of Peace a good example to follow. He has ended at least eight wars in past year.

Geller Report

Trump Unveils ‘Board of Peace’ in Davos, Post-UN World Order

QUOTE: For more than twenty years, many have argued for what the world actually needs, not a malevolent, failed United Nations, but a union headed by the US with shared values and moral clarity. From its inception, the United Nations was structurally destined to fail. It has failed the tortured, the oppressed, and the poor on a scale that is impossible to quantify. Graft and corruption are not anomalies at the UN; they are endemic to the institution itself. As Norm Coleman once put it, the UN functions as a “jobs program for many countries,” where nations that contribute little or nothing wield outsized influence over global affairs. The bureaucracy alone is damning: thousands of mandates and precious little to show for them .Donald J. Trump unveiled his international Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos, presenting it as a new global body designed to rival and pressure the United Nations. Trump said Israel’s war against Hamas was nearing its end, claiming remaining conflict amounted to “little fires,” and declared the world safer and more prosperous than a year ago. He became the first to sign the Board’s founding charter, joined on stage by officials from more than 20 countries across the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America. While sharply critical of the UN’s record, Trump said the Board of Peace would still work with existing institutions as it pursues conflict resolution and global security.

11- This is a very difficult task. Trump has made a lot of headway. The Deep State is still deep and dangerous but the water is a little clearer.

Daily Signal

4 Ways Trump Has Dismantled the ‘Deep State’ Since Inauguration

On the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s second term inauguration, here are four ways he has dismantled the deep state in Washington.

1. Reinstating ‘Schedule F’

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order to reinstate Schedule F, which makes it easier for the president to fire bureaucrats.

This reclassified about 50,000 career civil servants in “policy-influencing” roles as at-will employees.

The executive order said that accountability was lacking in the federal bureaucracy.

2. DOGE The Department of Government Efficiency reportedly reduced federal employment by about 271,000 jobs. DOGE also provided a list of 9,474 contracts and vehicles that have been terminated by the department.

In the spirit of DOGE, the Trump administration cut off the funding streams for immigration groups that moved illegal aliens across the country. The Environmental Protection Agency clawed back extravagant grants to climate alarmist groups. The State Department shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development. Congress finally cut off funding for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service.

3. Shutdown Cuts

During the recent government shutdown, Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought cut $8 billion of blue-state energy projects.

“Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled,” Vought said.

In addition, the Department of Transportation sent letters to the Chicago Transit Authority informing it that two projects receiving a total of $2.1 billion in federal funding were under administrative review, for race and sex-based contracting practices that potentially violated the Constitution.

4. Investigating ‘Deep State’ Abuses

In July, a CIA report found that John Brennan, the agency’s director in the Obama administration, overrode internal concerns to claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

The agency’s current director John Ratcliffe ordered the review. It found that evidence used by Brennan to show that Russian President Vladimir Putin was aiding Trump in the 2016 election was rushed, restricted in its access, and disseminated too widely for a highly classified report.

12- This is a fun read!

Everyday is something at the Trump White House!

Hit the link for the full list.

The White House

365 WINS IN 365 DAYS: President Trump’s Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity

QUOTE: One year ago today, President Donald J. Trump returned to office with a resounding mandate to restore prosperity, secure the border, rebuild American strength, and put the American people first. In just 365 days, President Trump has delivered truly transformative results with the most accomplished first year of any presidential term in modern history. From negative net migration for the first time in 50 years to the largest homicide drop on record, trillions in reshored investments, peace deals ending multiple wars, record energy production, and massive bureaucracy cuts, President Trump has put America First with urgency — and he’s just getting started. Here are 365 wins from President Trump’s first 365 days back in office….Click the link.

13- CHARTS of the WEEK

Celebrating President Trump’s first year of accomplishments in chart form.

Click the link to study them all.

The Epoch Times

PRAY for world peace. It is happening.

PRAY for all children. Progress is being made.

PRAY for President Trump to keep his energy and drive to make the world better.

PRAY for everyone in the path of difficult weather.

SHARE Truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

