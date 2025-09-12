Sept 12, 2025

Dear Patriot,

Once again we come to the end of a week where it does not seem appropriate to make note of good news.



The anger, grief and sheer heartbreak over the murder of Charlie Kirk come at us in waves that threaten to overpower us.

Evil is real. We have seen so much of it in the last few days, compounded with another anniversary of 9-11.

We know you all are feeling the same.



We must not let this murder be forgotten in the tangle of other news. We must not let Charlie be forgotten. We must not let Charlie’s life work of truth telling be forgotten.

We do not have the luxury of being intimidated, overwhelmed or quiet. While we mourn Charlie and all he stood for, we must also rally.



Over the four years of the conversation we have been having through this newsletter, we have often discussed…TRUTH.

SEEK Truth. KNOW Truth. SHARE Truth.

Truth is our best weapon in the war against evil.

Truth is a hard thing to find and a harder thing to impart to others. But, we must do both.



Charlie stood on a firm foundation of faith. His faith undergirded his courage, confidence and resolve to speak the truth to people who did not want to hear it.

There are hundreds of videos now on the internet of Charlie discussing every topic under the sun with ill-educated college students.



The students are all so full of themselves. They have been pumped full of faux self-esteem and lies by communist professors. They come at Charlie hard, screaming and calling him names. Charlie is always calm, polite, humorous and patient with these numbskulls as he walks them to the truth. Many stalk off, embarrassed to be shown their stubborn foolishness.



But, sometimes... magic happens. There are the students who still have an ounce of reason in them. With Charlie’s composed reasoning…they see the light.

Sometimes, you can actually see it in their faces when the light comes on. That is the great victory of truth. That is what Charlie lived for. That is what we all should strive for.



We share this post on X from Stephen Miller. He eloquently describes the battle in front of us all.



Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security advisor—45 & 47.

QUOTE: There is an ideology that has steadily been growing in this country which hates everything that is good, righteous and beautiful and celebrates everything that is warped, twisted and depraved. It is an ideology at war with family and nature. It is envious, malicious, and soulless. It is an ideology that looks upon the perfect family with bitter rage while embracing the serial criminal with tender warmth. Its adherents organize constantly to tear down and destroy every mark of grace and beauty while lifting up everything monstrous and foul.



It is an ideology that leads, always, inevitably and willfully, to violence — violence against those uphold order, who uphold faith, who uphold family, who uphold all that is noble and virtuous in this world. It is an ideology whose one unifying thread is the insatiable thirst for destruction.



We see the workings of this ideology in every posting online cheering the evil assassination that cruelly robbed this nation of one of its greatest men. Postings from those in positions of institutional authority — educators, healthcare workers, therapists, government employees — reveling in the vile and the sinister with the most chilling glee.



The fate of millions depends upon the defeat of this wicked ideology. The fate of our children, our society, our civilization hinges on it. Now we devote ourselves, with love and unyielding determination, to finishing the indispensable work to which Charlie bravely devoted his life and gave his last measure of devotion.

Social Media is not a pleasant place to be at the moment. There are a lot of soulless ghouls yelling malevolent words.

We encourage you to take a breath and a break.



Charlie had good advice.

PRAY for our country.

PRAY for our enemies.

PRAY for warriors who take the risks and arrows.

PRAY for all touched by violence.

SEEK the Truth.

KNOW the Truth.

SHARE the Truth.

.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic

