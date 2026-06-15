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Monday: June 15, 2026

Dear Patriot,

It has been delightful to watch events over the weekend that have the radical socialist/Communist Demoncrats gnashing their teeth.

The flags. The anthems. The singing. The joy. The fun. The fights. The flyovers. The eagle. The winning. The fireworks. The Trillionaire. The dead gang terrorist.

THE birthday.

THE deal with non-nuclear Iran.

It was all glorious. We loved the Dems posting their deranged outrage all over social media.

Oh…they DID have a little event that excited them greatly. On a leftist judge’s orders, Trump’s name was removed from the crumbling Kennedy Center.

Demoncrats have not been so happy since Obama cheated…er...won. However, we have a suspicion this will ultimately not end well for the Whiner Class.

If you possibly missed this particular singing of the Star Spangled Banner, check it out here. It is the best we have heard since Whitney Houston rocked it. Anthem sung by Dan & Shay before USA soccer match with Paraguay.

Look at this beautiful bald eagle at the UFC Freedom250 Saturday event.

It was not just American enthusiasm. Check out this singing by the Scots in Boston at a FIFA soccer game!

And then…with over a million people in the USA from all over the world to watch FIFA soccer games, comes their social media observations on America that are quite funny. It is good to be reminded how wonderful America is and how fortunate we are to live here. Here is a sample.

Now, we move on to other news and some solutions...

the solution to conspiracy theories.

the solution to crime.

the solution to terrorist gang leaders.

the solution to the Midterms.

the solution to border control.

the solution to lost children.

the solution to better health.

the solution to a boring house.

the solution to what book to read.

1- We knew. They told us we were crazy, conspiracy theorists, MAGA nutcases. But…we knew.

Now there is the proof. This should be a big deal. Hopefully, it will lead to accountability and an end forever to these diabolical plots.

Breitbart

Tulsi Gabbard Releases ‘Never Before Seen’ Intelligence on U.S.-Funded Biolabs in 30 Countries

QUOTE: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that her office uncovered evidence showing the U.S. government funded more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries, including facilities in Ukraine that intelligence officials previously warned could be vulnerable during the ongoing war with Russia. “After months of searching through intelligence community holdings and files, today I’m releasing new evidence of long-standing U.S. government funding of more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries,” Gabbard said in a video statement. Gabbard said some of the laboratories conducted research involving hazardous and highly contagious pathogens. She added that certain facilities engaged in gain-of-function research, a practice that modifies pathogens to study how they may become more transmissible or dangerous. According to Gabbard, intelligence assessments previously determined that at least one U.S.-funded laboratory in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained susceptible to Russian attack, seizure, or accidental damage. The intelligence chief accused previous government officials of withholding information about the laboratories from the public. She argued that Americans had not been given a complete picture of the scope, locations, and activities of the facilities. “Politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth,” Gabbard continued. “ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and people around the world.” She pledged that ODNI would continue working with other federal agencies to identify the locations of the laboratories, determine which pathogens they contain, and prevent future gain-of-function research that could threaten public health and national security.

2- Hummm. We are gonna need some bigger prisons.

It seems we have the solution to the massive crime in American Demoncrat controlled cities.

The Epoch Times

10,000 Arrested in Monthslong Memphis Anti-Crime Operation, US Marshals Say

QUOTE: More than 10,000 suspects have been arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, since last fall as part of a sweeping anti-crime operation. The U.S. Marshals Service said on Wednesday that the Memphis Safe Task Force arrested another 42 people on Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,000 arrests since September 2025. The multi-agency partnership also has recovered 1,708 illegal firearms so far, it added. “This is a significant milestone for the dedicated men and women working around the clock to end street and violent crime in Memphis,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. marshal for the Western District of Tennessee that oversees Memphis. “By removing these illicit firearms from Memphis streets and making 10,000 arrests, we have achieved unprecedented results, not just for the Task Force, but for all the residents and visitors to our beloved city. I am extremely proud of the work they have done and that they will continue to do to fulfill the President’s pledge.” The task force was created by President Donald Trump via a presidential memorandum last September, saying that Memphis had been “suffering from tremendous levels of violent crime that have overwhelmed its local government’s ability to respond effectively.” He noted that FBI data for 2024 showed the city had the highest per-capita violent crime rate in the country. Among other mandates, the task force is also responsible for enforcing federal immigration law, increasing law enforcement presence across the city, and enforcing “quality-of-life, nuisance, and public-safety laws” such as drug possession, trespassing, vandalism, traffic violations, and public intoxication, according to the White House.

3- Another bomb bursting in air that is satisfying to watch!

See Trump’s announcement and video of the strike.

Just The News

Trump announces United States military has killed Tren de Aragua leader Niño Guerrero

QUOTE: President Donald Trump announced Friday night that American forces launched a lethal kinetic strike on alleged Tren de Aragua leader Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as“Niño Guerrero.” The order comes after the Justice Department charged Guerrero Flores last year with ordering, directing and facilitating acts of terrorism and violence in the United States and acting in concert with Cartel de Los Soles. “At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth,” Trump posted on Truth Social. The president said the operation was conducted in coordination with Venezuela. “As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else,” Trump said. “Under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drug lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong.”

4- While we are dubious of all polling and frankly, Dick Morris, these numbers do jive with the trends on these issues.

Dick Morris at Newsmax

Trump Wins Big Majorities on All Key Issues

QUOTE: President Donald Trump’s political strength is often attributed to his larger-than-life personality. But the real foundation of his appeal may be something far more durable: on issue after issue, the American public agrees with him. And strongly. This finding is confirmed by the most recent Harvard-Harris poll of 1,725 registered voters between May 29 and 31. The Harvard survey found that on almost all major issues surveyed relating to his job performance, Trump commands large majorities. As I recently said on Newsmax, I have been polling U.S. residents for almost five decades and, frankly, I have not witnessed this type of across-the-board support for a president’s main policy list. You can take this as a good omen for both Trump and the GOP as we head into the midterm races this November. Here are some of the key findings on public support for Trump’s key issues: • 80% support deporting illegal aliens who commit crimes after entering the United States. • 56% support deporting all aliens who are here illegally. • 61% back Trump’s plan to place reciprocal tariffs on countries. • 72% support a 10% cap on credit card interest rates. • 71% favor preventing large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes. • 68% support Trump’s proposal to create a website that lets you purchase prescription drugs at significant discounts. • 85% want the government to lower prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients and low-income patients. • 59% want tightening of voter ID requirements for the 2026 Congressional midterm elections. • 65% oppose racial preferences in government hiring and contracting. • 65% support prohibiting biological males who have transitioned to females from women’s sports. • 63% agree only two genders, male and female, should be listed on government forms and programs. These issues run the gamut of Trump’s major domestic policy issues. While day-to-day headlines focus on economic indicators, negotiations with Iran, or Washington’s political battles, the underlying polling tells the real story.

5- Shockingly, this is not mentioned on any Demoncrat public relations branch of The Fake News.

Typical.

Trump works on solving a problem.

The Demoncrats have weeks of delirious fits of outrage and lies.

The problem is solved.

Democrats sue to stop the solution.

A liberal judge ignores the law and agrees with the Democrats to stop the solution.

DOJ appeals and eventually wins.

No one on the left mentions it ever again.

The lesson is: be patient and trust Trump.

Issues & Insights

The Dems’ Anti-ICE Campaign Was An Epic Fail

QUOTE: Democrats put everything they had in their effort to shut down President Donald Trump’s border control plans. And what exactly have they achieved for their often-infantile antics? Well, let’s see. This week, the House passed a bill that funds ICE for three years. Deportations are near all-time highs. Oh, and it looks like Trump’s border wall will be completed next year. On Tuesday, the House passed a “budget reconciliation” bill that provides enough money ($38 billion) to fund ICE for the rest of Trump’s term, plus $28 billion for the Border Patrol, and another $5 billion for border security technology and screening. And what did Democrats get for shutting down all or part of the government for nearly four months? Bupkus. Zilch. Nada. Nichts. Niente. 没有什么.This has to be one of the most embarrassing political defeats in history. Meanwhile, despite coordinated efforts of party officials, NGOs, the media, and rich backers, the often-violent campaign to disrupt deportations has completely failed. What’s truly amazing about all this is how little the Democratic Party has suffered for this string of embarrassing flops. Nobody’s calling for its leaders to step down for this disaster, or even defend themselves for their failure to get anything. No one is asking them to apologize to all the people whose lives they disrupted by the shutdowns. It’s almost as if the Democrats never cared if they won or lost on this issue. Which would mean that their actions have been about something else – something like, say, stoking fear, anxiety, division, and hostility throughout the nation for their own political gain? Either way, it’s been a breathtaking display of political recklessness.

6- When we suggest that we all pray for children, this is an answer to those prayers.

They all continue to need our prayer and God’s help.

American Greatness

DHS Announces Trump Administration Has Located 146,000 Migrant Children Lost Under Biden

QUOTE: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Thursday that the Trump administration has located 146,000 unaccompanied migrant children who were trafficked into the United States during the Biden administration and subsequently lost. During a news conference at the Department of Justice with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and other Trump administration officials, Mullin credited a joint effort between DHS, ICE and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for finding the missing children, which he said President Trump has made a high priority. Unfortunately, nearly 300,000 minors remain unaccounted for, according to Mullin, although officials continue to search for them. The DHS secretary lamented that Democrats and their allies in the media continue to demonize DHS and ICE as they work to find them, telling reporters that investigators are examining horrific abuse allegations, including claims from some children that they were “raped 600 to 700 times. I don’t care who you are,” he said. “If you can’t stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you?” Mullin attributed the child trafficking crisis to the Biden administration’s failure to vet sponsors and conduct wellness checks, saying it was “true neglect at best and criminal at worst to allow 450,000 kids to go missing throughout this country.” He also stated that most of the trafficked minors were being found in “sanctuary” cities, calling out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani specifically for not allowing federal immigration agents into the city to conduct immigration enforcement operations.

7- A common sense approach to Make America Healthy Again.

Spectrum News

19 more medical schools join RFK nutrition ed program

QUOTE: Another 19 medical schools have joined a Department of Health and Human Services initiative to incorporate nutrition education into curriculums starting this fall, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday. As part of a voluntary system to increase nutrition training for future doctors, the schools will provide at least 40 hours of nutrition education or a competency equivalent. “Consider the scale of the problem we face,” Kennedy said at an event where he was joined by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and officials with the Education Department. “Today, 90% of healthcare spending goes toward treating chronic disease … most of which is linked to our food.” Nutrition has been a key focus of Kennedy’s Make American Healthy Again agenda since becoming Health Secretary last year. He frequently connects Americans’ diet with contributing to the country’s chronic disease epidemic. While the move to incorporate more nutrition education in medical training has drawn praise from many medical groups, the Association of American Medical Colleges has also expressed concerns about other Health Department initiatives that have upended long-held, science-based views. On Monday, the health secretary urged Americans to find common ground despite their political differences, saying voluntary participation in the nutrition education pledge was an example of Americans setting aside their differences for the greater good. He said none of the accrediting bodies or schools that are participating were coerced into doing so. “We acted as a catalyst here,” he said. “We did something that everybody already wanted to do.”

8- Now is the time for all good Americans to display the flag on their abode. Leave it up, every day.

Just The News

Trump issued proclamation declaring June 14 as Flag Day

QUOTE: President Donald Trump on Friday issued a proclamation formally designating June 14 as Flag Day, in accordance with the congressional resolution of 1949. Flag Day is an officially designated day for the observance and display of the national flag, also known as the “Star Spangled Banner.” In making the proclamation, Trump invoked the resolution of the Second Continental Congress from 1777 establishing the flag as a set of thirteen red and white stripes with a group of thirteen stars in a blue field. “NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2026, as Flag Day and the week starting June 14, 2026, as National Flag Week,” Trump said in a statement. “I direct the appropriate officials to display the flag on all Federal Government buildings during this week, and I urge all Americans to observe Flag Day and National Flag Week by displaying the flag,” he added. “I also encourage the people of the United States to proudly observe with all due ceremony those days from Flag Day through Independence Day, set aside by the Congress (89 Stat. 211), as a time to honor America, to celebrate our heritage in public gatherings and activities, and to publicly recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.”

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PRAY for President Trump on his 80th birthday. Pray for his health and safety.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for our amazing country.

PRAY for total safety for everyone attending all the sports events.

SHARE the truth.

FLY the flag.

READ a book.

.

Hold Fast,

Defending The Republic