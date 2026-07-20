Monday: July 20, 2026

Dear Patriot,

Last Thursday, President Trump gave an extraordinary speech.

A lot has happened since then.

And a lot has not happened.

Election fraud is a very complex issue. It is almost impossible to fully understand the hundreds of ways the globalist left and Democrats have used to cheat in elections, going back decades.

Defending the Republic was founded by Sidney Powell five years ago in order to organize and document this fraud, and to inform and provide legal assistance. From those early days, Sidney Powell has never waived in her conviction that all machines involved in elections are compromised.

And most horrifying is that they are compromised by foreign countries.

What President Trump talked about last Thursday is not new to any of us who’ve been paying attention.

It was not new to anyone who falls under the working name of journalist.

It was not new to anyone who runs a major news organization.

It was not new to anyone currently in Congress.

It was not new to any Governor or Secretary of State.

It was not new to anyone working in The Swamp.

It was not new to China.

Trump outlined THE COVER-UP.

THEY ALL KNEW THEY CHEATED.

THEY ALL CONTINUE TO COVER IT UP.

The President laid out further evidence, facts and receipts for what Sidney and many others have been saying for six years is truth.

The mainstream media/drive-bys/fake news/PR for Democrats, including Fox News, has completely ignored the speech and the revelations made in it.

That we know of, there is not one elected Republican who has come out in support of the President’s speech.

This will not deter anyone who seeks the truth. Defending the Republic and Sidney Powell will continue to ring the bell of the corruption of our elections. Sidney never lied. But, she has paid a high price for that honestly.

Please join us and share the truth. If you aren’t already, help us by becoming a paid subscriber. This is the beginning of a new field of battle.

Today, we ask that you do some work…

read/listen to deeper analysis, history and solutions for election fraud.

America hosts “most successful ever” FIFA World Cup.

more reason to cut public education out of your children’s lives.

a survey that offers a glimmer of hope.

the tale of pasta hypocrisy.

Dems force silence about lack of money.

1- In order to have deeper understanding of election fraud and what the Trump Administration is doing about it, we point you to two of our best explainers... Susan Kokinda and Elizabeth Nickson.

Susan gives you some behind the scenes happenings that you may not have connected. And a lot of history you probably don’t remember.

Elizabeth reminds us how we fight back against election fraud by getting involved in our communities.

Both video/audio are not too long and we highly recommend you spend the time to absorb the truth. You will not find the truth in many places, these are two.

Kokinda: Trump’s Election Bombshell is Only Half the Story, Rubio & Bessent Revealed the Rest

Nickson: Thunder and Lightning In Election Fraud Land

You might also want to listen to Secretary Rubio’s full speech.

Marco Rubio Hosts a Conference on ‘Far-Left Terrorism’

2- While we are not big soccer fans, we have to admit that the last weeks of the world visiting the US for games has been a blast to watch.

As we watched the last game Sunday afternoon, we thought about how perfectly the United States hosted the event.

SIX MILLION fans came to our shores. They used the airlines, hotels, restaurants and regularly poured into our amazing football stadiums. They traveled by car, ubers, bus and train all over America to see our unique and interesting country. It is extraordinary to think of the economic ripple effect of this event.

It all came off without a HITCH!

They made it look easy. It was not.

Only under Trump could America have performed so well.

MESSAGE FROM FBI Director Kash Patel:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was the largest sporting event in the history of the world, shattering previous attendance record by double digits.

America- we got it done, ZERO major security incidents across our nation while we hosted the equivalent of 78 super bowls in 38 days, along with 40 base camps, endless fan zones, and celebrations in nearly every state.

President Trump promised his administration would deliver the most safe, secure, and fun environment for FIFA.

He started by establishing the White House FIFA Task Force some 16 months ago, and we got right to work.

This FBI led the charge dedicating nearly 5,000 personnel to the effort out of HQ, field, and international offices - across 16 host cities. And, none of what we accomplished is possible without our federal, state and local partners who all put in the same relentless effort.

It’s the largest resource dedication the FBI has EVER made for a any event. This FBI stood up a Joint Ops Center, International Police Coordination Center, Intelligence Coordination Center, and more - all from scratch- to collect and share intel in live time.

We established the first ever counter-UAS drone school, training members of law enforcement from across the country for the World Cup- we seized over 700 drones near FIFA airspace.

Whether it was UFC 250, SAIL 250, State Fair 250 or so many other events happening simultaneously- we DELIVERED the safest and most secure World Cup in history. President Trump’s leadership set the course, he led the way, and this FBI and our partners rose to the challenge- thanks to all our partners,

FIFA, DHSgov, WHTaskForceFIFA and their Director Andrew Giuliani.

3- Another day, another rip off by leftists - this time by the people who are NOT educating our children. They are indoctrinating and abusing our greatest assets.

Originally in the Daily Caller

$225,000,000 In ‘Hideous’ Fraud Schemes Found Across US Schools, Report Alleges

QUOTE: A new report from the State Financial Officers Foundation and Open the Books uncovered nearly 90 alleged fraud schemes involving roughly $225 million across American schools since 2019.The report alleges that school districts have been embezzling funds, creating fake invoices and then pocketing the money, lying about student enrollment numbers to collect more aid, bid-rigging and receiving kickbacks. The SFOF and Open the Books reviewed the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General’s semiannual report to Congress between 2019 and 2026 — finding that fraud has taken place in 24 states and Puerto Rico. “All fraud is harmful, but defrauding education dollars meant to help kids learn and succeed is especially hideous. The findings in this report should alarm every family, teacher, and civic leader, especially since they only scratch the surface of the problem,” SFOF CEO OJ Oleka said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Indiana schools received $44 million more funding from the state than they should have by inflating their enrollment numbers between 2016 and 2018, according to the report. Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy faced fraud schemes from four individuals within the educational institution including the founders, a director of one school, the superintendents, and an operations manager. The four directed millions of dollars to fraudulent companies controlled by the founder and they also fired an employee who attempted to inform the state education department about the fraud. The schools closed in 2019, and the quartet was charged by the Department of Justice is 2024, per a press release from the department. “These schemes within public schools arguably hit us where it hits more: America’s future leaders. Every dollar wasted on fraud never makes it to the classroom where its urgently needed. Student outcomes will continue to suffer until we clean up both fraud and administrative overhead. In one instance, the per-student fraud rate was enough to fund a semester at a charter school,” John Hart, CEO of Open the Books said in a statement to the DCNF.

4- We think this survey might be the harbinger for a shocking trend with voters. Or at least we hope so.

Tony Marsh at Western Journal

Turns Out Voters Actually Favor Reason Over Rage Bait: Go Figure

QUOTE: In our long history of campaign politics, the most enduring rule in the campaign playbook is now being called into question. The rule is this: emotion beats reason, always. Anger defeats facts. Fear overwhelms evidence. Tribal instincts trump persuasion. Shockingly, a recent survey from America’s New Majority Project clearly suggests the emotion-over-reason rule is now on a collision course with something unprecedented: a wave of voter exhaustion. Those Americans not obsessed with ideological extremes are tiring of the near constant manipulation foisted on them by the purveyors of modern political practice. They’re tired of being yelled at. Tired of every disagreement being treated as a moral failure. And perhaps most important, tired of being asked to suspend common sense in favor of escalating outrage. The survey’s findings are striking. The survey tested competing messages on some of the most contentious issues facing the country. What it revealed is that candidates who anchor their messages in verifiable facts and draw documented contrasts with their opponents consistently outperform those who rely on purely emotional attacks. According to the survey, a fact-based approach to messaging delivers a 5 to 9- point advantage overall, and up to a 14-point advantage with independent voters. In a midterm environment where competitive districts are decided in the narrow band between 48% and 52%, that kind of advantage could mean the margin of victory. This survey should give every political wannabe and campaign operator pause. Because if these results hold, then one of the oldest commandments of politics is being overwhelmed by a growing demand for something far less visceral, but infinitely more valuable. Credibility. In short, honesty has become a competitive advantage. Tell me what you did. Tell me why you did it. Show me the evidence. Treat me with respect enough to let me decide for myself. While the survey shows the previously reliable emotion-trumps-reason rule is breaking down, it proves the durability of another rule many campaign professionals seem to have forgotten. Believability matters because trust matters. And once earned, trust remains the most potent force in politics today.

5- In another example of how dumb Demoncrat and GOP Senator’s arguments are, we found out this week that in order to get a special pass to eat all the pasta you want at Olive Garden, you have to show an ID.

But, showing an ID to vote is a bridge too far.

Revolver News

Olive Garden has more security for its ‘Never-Ending Pasta Pass’ than America does for elections

QUOTE: Apparently, it’s harder to get unlimited fettuccine Alfredo in America than it is to help choose the president. Olive Garden’s “Never-Ending Pasta Pass” requires a valid photo ID. No exceptions, and no finger-wagging lectures about oppression or racism. It’s not an attack on precious democracy when you need to show ID to scarf down a plate of pasta. Meanwhile, 14 states and Washington, DC, somehow manage to hold elections without requiring the same basic security demanded by a chain restaurant handing out discounted carbs. And the timing of this revelation couldn’t be better. President Trump just addressed the nation about serious vulnerabilities inside America’s election system. But Democrats are still pretending voter ID is some cruel and unusual punishment. Meanwhile, Olive Garden is asking customers to identify themselves before releasing the Alfredo, and civilization managed to continue on without falling apart.

6- Money is the mother’s milk of politics. The Demoncrats are running out. But, don’t tell anyone.

In a new move, the DNC is forcing employees to sign nondisclosure agreements to keep them from revealing how bad DNC finances are.

Yes, we know, the Dems can whip up a fraud or two and blackmail a few rich donors to be back in business, but this follows the Demoncrat playbook of lying to everyone about everything.

Joe Saunders at Western Journal

DNC Swears Officials to Secrecy as Financial Woes Mount

QUOTE: It’s no secret that money is crucial in politics. But with the midterm elections looming, the national Democratic Party is trying to keep a secret on how bad its money problems are. Top officials are being asked to put it in writing. Leaders of the Democratic National Committee have been asked to sign nondisclosure agreements to keep a lid on the party’s financial condition, Axios reported Thursday. The move is a departure from the norm. Ken Martin, the beleaguered DNC chairman, has his reasons. “Martin has faced a crisis of confidence among some Democratic donors, operatives and even DNC members over his management of the party, especially given the Republican National Committee’s enormous fundraising advantage with the Nov. 3 midterms in sight,” Axios reported. “The DNC has nearly $15 million on hand but is $18 million in debt, according to its latest campaign finance filings through the end of May.” The Republican National Committee, by contrast, has no debt and $125 million on hand.

PRAY for President Trump and entire team, all of whom are under constant threats.

PRAY for all children.

PRAY for all service members fighting terrorism in Iran.

SHARE the truth.

PRAY that minds be open to the truth.

Hold Fast,

Defending the Republic